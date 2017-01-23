Green River Police Reports: January 20-22, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20173429 GRPD 1/20/2017 7:14 MOTORIST ASSIST 400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20173431 GRPD 1/20/2017 7:24 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for seat belt required.

20173443 RSPD 1/20/2017 8:38 PARKING PROBLEM JAMES DR, ROCK SPRINGS

20173448 GRPD 1/20/2017 8:52 ANIMAL CALLS 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large, animal control officers checked the area and were

unable to locate a dog.

20173452 GRPD 1/20/2017 9:12 MOTORIST ASSIST N 1ST W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a semi truck possibly broken down on the roadway.

20173459 GRPD 1/20/2017 9:41 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173468 GRPD 1/20/2017 10:19 WARRANT N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.

20173473 GRPD 1/20/2017 10:31 ANIMAL CALLS W RAILROAD AVE&N CENTER ST & E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173476 GRPD 1/20/2017 10:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173477 GRPD 1/20/2017 10:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173482 GRPD 1/20/2017 11:20 FOLLOW UP NAPA

20173485 GRPD 1/20/2017 11:27 HARASSMENT 201701000094

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of harassment and possible stalking. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

20173487 GRPD 1/20/2017 11:34 FIRE ALARM 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a fire alarm. The alarm company advised they were performing some tests.

20173488 GRPD 1/20/2017 11:41 MOTORIST ASSIST N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a semi truck stuck in the snow on the roadway and blocking traffic.

20173490 GRPD 1/20/2017 11:47 VIN CHECK 391 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173494 GRPD 1/20/2017 12:11 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20173499 GRPD 1/20/2017 12:25 FIELD CONTACT 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20173505 GRPD 1/20/2017 12:36 ESCORT

20173507 GRPD 1/20/2017 12:37 PS SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

20173509 GRPD 1/20/2017 12:45 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER 201701000095

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20173522 GRPD 1/20/2017 13:28 FOLLOW UP TRONA

20173530 GRPD 1/20/2017 14:03 FOLLOW UP CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER

20173532 GRPD 1/20/2017 14:05 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20173542 GRPD 1/20/2017 14:39 PARKING PROBLEM WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding a report of a relative’s vehicle parked in the driveway and

the reporting party could not contact the relative to have the vehicle moved.

20173545 GRPD 1/20/2017 14:43 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers were dispatched to a medical alarm, officers contacted the resident who accidently activated the

alarm.

20173546 GRPD 1/20/2017 14:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173552 GRPD 1/20/2017 15:08 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for expired vehicle registration.

20173553 GRPD 1/20/2017 15:26 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20173554 GRPD 1/20/2017 15:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173555 GRPD 1/20/2017 15:39 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173564 GRPD 1/20/2017 16:09 ANIMAL CALLS 400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of an Australian Shepherd at large. The reporting party advised it

appeared the owner of the dog was trying to catch the dog.

20173570 GRPD 1/20/2017 16:40 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173572 GRPD 1/20/2017 16:50 FOLLOW UP COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20173576 GRPD 1/20/2017 16:53 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20173580 GRPD 1/20/2017 17:44 FOLLOW UP CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER

20173583 GRPD 1/20/2017 17:49 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201701000096

Officers met with an individual who reported having a verbal dispute earlier in the day that lead to physical

contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County

Attorney’s Office.

20173584 GRPD 1/20/2017 17:51 SECCK

20173588 GRPD 1/20/2017 18:26 FOLLOW UP PHEASANT DR, GREEN RIVER

20173591 GRPD 1/20/2017 18:35 FOLLOW UP MOUNTAIN VW

20173595 GRPD 1/20/2017 18:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173599 GRPD 1/20/2017 19:49 TRAFFIC STOP ALEXANDRIA CIR&SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

20173600 GRPD 1/20/2017 19:51 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20173604 GRPD 1/20/2017 20:16 FOLLOW UP PHEASANT DR, GREEN RIVER

20173605 GRPD 1/20/2017 20:30 TRAFFIC STOP 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation and a warning for an equipment violation.

20173609 GRPD 1/20/2017 21:02 TRAFFIC STOP N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for failure to yield right of way.

20173610 GRPD 1/20/2017 21:10 INFORMATION 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173625 GRPD 1/20/2017 23:56 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who the reporting party could not get

in touch with by phone.

20173648 GRPD 1/21/2017 7:26 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201701000097

Officers responded to a report of damage to a glass door on the property. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident.

20173649 GRPD 1/21/2017 8:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173650 GRPD 1/21/2017 8:52 ALARMS 520 WILKES DR APT 11, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and met with a

responsible party who arrived at the address.

20173651 GRPD 1/21/2017 9:23 ANIMAL CALLS N 4TH W, GREEN RIVER

20173652 GRPD 1/21/2017 9:25 ANIMAL CALLS TRONA DR&SUNSET ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers located a dog at large.

20173655 GRPD 1/21/2017 9:51 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20173660 GRPD 1/21/2017 11:21 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20173664 GRPD 1/21/2017 12:04 TRAFFIC STOP 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

20173665 GRPD 1/21/2017 12:10 ANIMAL CALLS 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on a horse at the Municipal Horse Corrals

reportedly without water.

20173666 GRPD 1/21/2017 12:19 PS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers served a court summons.

20173667 GRPD 1/21/2017 12:22 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20173669 GRPD 1/21/2017 12:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173670 GRPD 1/21/2017 12:47 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report that a garage on the property was struck during the previous night. Officers

investigated the incident and contacted the driver of the suspected vehicle. The driver, identified as Crystal

Jewkes, age 23 of Green River, was issued citations for inattentive driving and hit and run unattended

property. No injuries were reported.

20173672 GRPD 1/21/2017 13:09 ANIMAL CALLS JUNIPER ST, GREEN RIVER

20173676 GRPD 1/21/2017 13:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173677 GRPD 1/21/2017 13:45 MOTORIST ASSIST W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a stalled vehicle that was blocking traffic.

20173678 GRPD 1/21/2017 13:48 AGENCY ASSIST 89 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol direct interstate traffic through Green River, due to an accident on

I-80.

20173679 GRPD 1/21/2017 13:48 SUBJECT REMOVAL 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted the reporting party and the individual

who subsequently left the property.

20173681 GRPD 1/21/2017 13:59 HARASSMENT

Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported harassing messages on social media.

20173687 GRPD 1/21/2017 15:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173688 GRPD 1/21/2017 15:17 SUBJECT REMOVAL 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted the reporting party and the individual

who subsequently left the property.

20173690 GRPD 1/21/2017 15:42 AGENCY ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with traffic control for a semi truck stalled in the intersection.

20173695 RSPD 1/21/2017 16:08 FOLLOW UP SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173700 GRPD 1/21/2017 16:35 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

The Fire Chief provided traffic control for a vehicle that had items fall out of the back of the vehicle and was

blocking traffic. The items were picked up and traffic resumed.

20173702 GRPD 1/21/2017 16:42 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000099

Officers met with an individual who reported a stolen back pack. Officers competed a report regarding the

incident, which is under investigation.

20173706 GRPD 1/21/2017 17:11 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201701000101

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on East Teton

Boulevard, slid on the icy roadway and collided with a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Castle Rock Ambulance

Service checked on the driver, who refused a transport. A 16 year old female of Rock Springs, was issued a

citation for speed too fast for conditions.

20173712 GRPD 1/21/2017 17:49 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY W RAILROAD AVE&N CENTER ST & E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision. It was reported a vehicle struck a decorative light pole,

damaging the light pole and left the scene without reporting the collision. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident.

20173717 GRPD 1/21/2017 18:14 SECCK

20173718 GRPD 1/21/2017 18:15 FOLLOW UP W RAILROAD AVE&N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

20173719 GRPD 1/21/2017 18:17 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173723 GRPD 1/21/2017 18:41 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000102

Officers met with an individual who reported a cell phone stolen earlier in the day. Officers completed a

report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20173729 GRPD 1/21/2017 19:15 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20173730 GRPD 1/21/2017 19:21 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201701000103

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

20173734 GRPD 1/21/2017 20:19 FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173735 GRPD 1/21/2017 20:26 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000104

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and collided

with a vehicle stopped behind the vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries were reported, George Maestas, age

68 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

20173740 GRPD 1/21/2017 22:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173743 GRPD 1/21/2017 23:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173746 GRPD 1/21/2017 23:41 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers received call of teenaged juveniles throwing snow balls at a residence. Officers contacted the juveniles

and addressed the complaint.

20173764 GRPD 1/22/2017 4:33 SECCK

20173766 GRPD 1/22/2017 7:35 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of smoke in the area of the red barn. Officers contacted an individual who was

heating the building with a wood stove and everything was okay.

20173768 GRPD 1/22/2017 7:57 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173769 GRPD 1/22/2017 8:40 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20173773 GRPD 1/22/2017 9:03 FOLLOW UP HWY 374, GREEN RIVER

20173776 GRPD 1/22/2017 9:22 FOLLOW UP SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173782 GRPD 1/22/2017 10:38 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20173785 GRPD 1/22/2017 10:56 ANIMAL CALLS 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a small white dog at large. The dog was located and returned to its

owners.

20173788 GRPD 1/22/2017 11:48 PARKING PROBLEM COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an owner of vehicle following a parking complaint. The owner of the vehicle advised they

would work on moving the vehicle.

20173789 GRPD 1/22/2017 12:01 LITTERING 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

20173791 GRPD 1/22/2017 12:08 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual regarding a civil matter.

20173799 GRPD 1/22/2017 12:43 ANIMAL CALLS 440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20173806 GRPD 1/22/2017 14:08 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual the reporting party had not been able to contact

since previous day.

20173811 GRPD 1/22/2017 14:51 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of an injured deer that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The deer appeared to

have an injured leg but was walking.

20173814 GRPD 1/22/2017 15:09 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000105

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

20173816 GRPD 1/22/2017 15:13 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201701000106

20173817 GRPD 1/22/2017 15:18 MOTORIST ASSIST HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20173821 GRPD 1/22/2017 16:00 SHOTS FIRED 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received an anonymous report of a two loud noises, in which the reporting party thought were

possible gunshots. Officers checked the area and heard the sound which could have traveled from the city

shooting range.

20173831 GRPD 1/22/2017 17:15 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20173842 GRPD 1/22/2017 18:14 ANIMAL CALLS APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000107

Officers met with an individual who reported a small black dog at large frequently enters their back yard.

20173844 GRPD 1/22/2017 18:16 FOLLOW UP 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20173845 GRPD 1/22/2017 18:25 SECCK

20173846 GRPD 1/22/2017 18:32 FOLLOW UP COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20173852 GRPD 1/22/2017 19:53 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20173860 GRPD 1/22/2017 20:37 AGENCY ASSIST 802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER

20173878 GRPD 1/23/2017 0:22 LIVESTOCK 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20173893 GRPD 1/23/2017 5:41 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER