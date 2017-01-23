Green River Police Reports: January 20-22, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20173429
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 7:14
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173431
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 7:24
|TRAFFIC STOP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for seat belt required.
|20173443
|RSPD
|1/20/2017 8:38
|PARKING PROBLEM
|JAMES DR, ROCK SPRINGS
|20173448
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 8:52
|ANIMAL CALLS
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large, animal control officers checked the area and were
|unable to locate a dog.
|20173452
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 9:12
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|N 1ST W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a semi truck possibly broken down on the roadway.
|20173459
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 9:41
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173468
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 10:19
|WARRANT
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
|20173473
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 10:31
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W RAILROAD AVE&N CENTER ST & E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173476
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 10:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173477
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 10:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173482
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 11:20
|FOLLOW UP
|NAPA
|20173485
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 11:27
|HARASSMENT
|201701000094
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of harassment and possible stalking. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|20173487
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 11:34
|FIRE ALARM
|1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a fire alarm. The alarm company advised they were performing some tests.
|20173488
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 11:41
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a semi truck stuck in the snow on the roadway and blocking traffic.
|20173490
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 11:47
|VIN CHECK
|391 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173494
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 12:11
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173499
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 12:25
|FIELD CONTACT
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173505
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 12:36
|ESCORT
|20173507
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 12:37
|PS
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20173509
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 12:45
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|201701000095
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20173522
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 13:28
|FOLLOW UP
|TRONA
|20173530
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 14:03
|FOLLOW UP
|CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER
|20173532
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 14:05
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20173542
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 14:39
|PARKING PROBLEM
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone regarding a report of a relative’s vehicle parked in the driveway and
|the reporting party could not contact the relative to have the vehicle moved.
|20173545
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 14:43
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers were dispatched to a medical alarm, officers contacted the resident who accidently activated the
|alarm.
|20173546
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 14:46
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173552
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 15:08
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for expired vehicle registration.
|20173553
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 15:26
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20173554
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 15:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173555
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 15:39
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173564
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 16:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an Australian Shepherd at large. The reporting party advised it
|appeared the owner of the dog was trying to catch the dog.
|20173570
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 16:40
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173572
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 16:50
|FOLLOW UP
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173576
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 16:53
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20173580
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 17:44
|FOLLOW UP
|CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173583
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 17:49
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000096
|Officers met with an individual who reported having a verbal dispute earlier in the day that lead to physical
|contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County
|Attorney’s Office.
|20173584
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 17:51
|SECCK
|20173588
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 18:26
|FOLLOW UP
|PHEASANT DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173591
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 18:35
|FOLLOW UP
|MOUNTAIN VW
|20173595
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 18:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173599
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 19:49
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ALEXANDRIA CIR&SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|20173600
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 19:51
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20173604
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 20:16
|FOLLOW UP
|PHEASANT DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173605
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 20:30
|TRAFFIC STOP
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation and a warning for an equipment violation.
|20173609
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 21:02
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 5TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for failure to yield right of way.
|20173610
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 21:10
|INFORMATION
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173625
|GRPD
|1/20/2017 23:56
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who the reporting party could not get
|in touch with by phone.
|20173648
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 7:26
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201701000097
|Officers responded to a report of damage to a glass door on the property. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|20173649
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 8:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173650
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 8:52
|ALARMS
|520 WILKES DR APT 11, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and met with a
|responsible party who arrived at the address.
|20173651
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 9:23
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|20173652
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 9:25
|ANIMAL CALLS
|TRONA DR&SUNSET ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located a dog at large.
|20173655
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 9:51
|ANIMAL CALLS
|LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20173660
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 11:21
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20173664
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 12:04
|TRAFFIC STOP
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|20173665
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 12:10
|ANIMAL CALLS
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on a horse at the Municipal Horse Corrals
|reportedly without water.
|20173666
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 12:19
|PS
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers served a court summons.
|20173667
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 12:22
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20173669
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 12:46
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173670
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 12:47
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report that a garage on the property was struck during the previous night. Officers
|investigated the incident and contacted the driver of the suspected vehicle. The driver, identified as Crystal
|Jewkes, age 23 of Green River, was issued citations for inattentive driving and hit and run unattended
|property. No injuries were reported.
|20173672
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 13:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|JUNIPER ST, GREEN RIVER
|20173676
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 13:40
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173677
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 13:45
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a stalled vehicle that was blocking traffic.
|20173678
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 13:48
|AGENCY ASSIST
|89 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol direct interstate traffic through Green River, due to an accident on
|I-80.
|20173679
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 13:48
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted the reporting party and the individual
|who subsequently left the property.
|20173681
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 13:59
|HARASSMENT
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported harassing messages on social media.
|20173687
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 15:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173688
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 15:17
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted the reporting party and the individual
|who subsequently left the property.
|20173690
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 15:42
|AGENCY ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with traffic control for a semi truck stalled in the intersection.
|20173695
|RSPD
|1/21/2017 16:08
|FOLLOW UP
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173700
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 16:35
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|The Fire Chief provided traffic control for a vehicle that had items fall out of the back of the vehicle and was
|blocking traffic. The items were picked up and traffic resumed.
|20173702
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 16:42
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000099
|Officers met with an individual who reported a stolen back pack. Officers competed a report regarding the
|incident, which is under investigation.
|20173706
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 17:11
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201701000101
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on East Teton
|Boulevard, slid on the icy roadway and collided with a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Castle Rock Ambulance
|Service checked on the driver, who refused a transport. A 16 year old female of Rock Springs, was issued a
|citation for speed too fast for conditions.
|20173712
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 17:49
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|W RAILROAD AVE&N CENTER ST & E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision. It was reported a vehicle struck a decorative light pole,
|damaging the light pole and left the scene without reporting the collision. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|20173717
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 18:14
|SECCK
|20173718
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 18:15
|FOLLOW UP
|W RAILROAD AVE&N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|20173719
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 18:17
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173723
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 18:41
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000102
|Officers met with an individual who reported a cell phone stolen earlier in the day. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20173729
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 19:15
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20173730
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 19:21
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|201701000103
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|20173734
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 20:19
|FIELD CONTACT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173735
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 20:26
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000104
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and collided
|with a vehicle stopped behind the vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries were reported, George Maestas, age
|68 of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
|20173740
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 22:12
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173743
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 23:19
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173746
|GRPD
|1/21/2017 23:41
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers received call of teenaged juveniles throwing snow balls at a residence. Officers contacted the juveniles
|and addressed the complaint.
|20173764
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 4:33
|SECCK
|20173766
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 7:35
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of smoke in the area of the red barn. Officers contacted an individual who was
|heating the building with a wood stove and everything was okay.
|20173768
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 7:57
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173769
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 8:40
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20173773
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 9:03
|FOLLOW UP
|HWY 374, GREEN RIVER
|20173776
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 9:22
|FOLLOW UP
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173782
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 10:38
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20173785
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 10:56
|ANIMAL CALLS
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a small white dog at large. The dog was located and returned to its
|owners.
|20173788
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 11:48
|PARKING PROBLEM
|COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an owner of vehicle following a parking complaint. The owner of the vehicle advised they
|would work on moving the vehicle.
|20173789
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 12:01
|LITTERING
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|20173791
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 12:08
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual regarding a civil matter.
|20173799
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 12:43
|ANIMAL CALLS
|440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173806
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 14:08
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual the reporting party had not been able to contact
|since previous day.
|20173811
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 14:51
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of an injured deer that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The deer appeared to
|have an injured leg but was walking.
|20173814
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 15:09
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000105
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20173816
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 15:13
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|201701000106
|20173817
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 15:18
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173821
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 16:00
|SHOTS FIRED
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received an anonymous report of a two loud noises, in which the reporting party thought were
|possible gunshots. Officers checked the area and heard the sound which could have traveled from the city
|shooting range.
|20173831
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 17:15
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20173842
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 18:14
|ANIMAL CALLS
|APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000107
|Officers met with an individual who reported a small black dog at large frequently enters their back yard.
|20173844
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 18:16
|FOLLOW UP
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173845
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 18:25
|SECCK
|20173846
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 18:32
|FOLLOW UP
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173852
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 19:53
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20173860
|GRPD
|1/22/2017 20:37
|AGENCY ASSIST
|802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER
|20173878
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 0:22
|LIVESTOCK
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20173893
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 5:41
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173894
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 5:42
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: January 20-22, 2017"