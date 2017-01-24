Green River Police Reports: January 23, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20173895
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 6:09
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20173904
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 7:36
|PS
|CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|20173911
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 8:19
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual over the phone to make arrangements for them to pick up their dog at the
|animal shelter.
|20173912
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 8:30
|FOLLOW UP
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20173922
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 9:00
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter, who was there to pick up their dog.
|20173925
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 9:16
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173927
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 9:26
|AGENCY ASSIST
|GAME & FISH
|20173939
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 10:03
|FOLLOW UP
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173943
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 10:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CEDAR ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
|20173949
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 10:42
|ALARMS
|VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers contacted an individual at the residence who had
|permission by the resident to be there.
|20173954
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 10:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173958
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 11:08
|FOLLOW UP
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173961
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 11:19
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual who was checking if their dog was at the animal shelter.
|20173966
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 11:50
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|LOUISIANA WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000108
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a driveway and struck a
|parked and unoccupied post office delivery vehicle on the roadway. No injuries were reported, officers
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|20173967
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 11:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173968
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 11:59
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173972
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:06
|ESCORT
|20173973
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:06
|WARRANT
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received information about an individual with a possible warrant.
|20173974
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:08
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20173975
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:11
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000109
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported a hit and run vehicle collision.
|20173976
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:12
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&GANNETT CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20173977
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:13
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173978
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:13
|WELFARE CHECK
|20173983
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173992
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:54
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20173993
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 12:55
|FOLLOW UP
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20173997
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 13:03
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual by phone, in reference to feeding deer in city limits.
|20173999
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 13:04
|VIN CHECK
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174006
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 13:34
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174012
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 14:00
|FOLLOW UP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174024
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 15:27
|STALKING LOW PRIORITY
|201701000110
|Officers met with individuals in reference to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident.
|20174025
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 15:28
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174028
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 15:48
|REDDI REPORT
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20174038
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 16:26
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174040
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 16:35
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174042
|SCSO
|1/23/2017 16:43
|HAZAR
|UINTA DR&ROOSEVELT DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174056
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 18:16
|SECCK
|20174057
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 18:17
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174059
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 18:27
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174060
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 18:33
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174062
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 18:35
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201701000111
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on East Teton
|Boulevard. The vehicle slid on the snowy roadway and struck the guard rail. No injuries were reported, officers
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|20174069
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 19:36
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20174073
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 20:12
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|20174076
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 20:14
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000112
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20174086
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 21:02
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual, who the reporting party could not get ahold of by phone.
|Officers contacted the individual who advised they were okay and would contact the concerned party.
|20174092
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 21:35
|FOLLOW UP
|ASPEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|20174097
|GRPD
|1/23/2017 22:28
|REDDI REPORT
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20174102
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 0:48
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
