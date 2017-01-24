Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 23, 2017

January 24, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20173895 GRPD 1/23/2017 6:09 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20173904 GRPD 1/23/2017 7:36 PS CHUGWATER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
20173911 GRPD 1/23/2017 8:19 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers spoke with an individual over the phone to make arrangements for them to pick up their dog at the
animal shelter.
20173912 GRPD 1/23/2017 8:30 FOLLOW UP 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
20173922 GRPD 1/23/2017 9:00 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter, who was there to pick up their dog.
20173925 GRPD 1/23/2017 9:16 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
20173927 GRPD 1/23/2017 9:26 AGENCY ASSIST GAME & FISH
20173939 GRPD 1/23/2017 10:03 FOLLOW UP 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
20173943 GRPD 1/23/2017 10:29 ANIMAL CALLS CEDAR ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
20173949 GRPD 1/23/2017 10:42 ALARMS VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers contacted an individual at the residence who had
permission by the resident to be there.
20173954 GRPD 1/23/2017 10:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173958 GRPD 1/23/2017 11:08 FOLLOW UP 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
20173961 GRPD 1/23/2017 11:19 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers spoke with an individual who was checking if their dog was at the animal shelter.
20173966 GRPD 1/23/2017 11:50 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY LOUISIANA WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000108
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a driveway and struck a
parked and unoccupied post office delivery vehicle on the roadway. No injuries were reported, officers
completed a report regarding the incident.
20173967 GRPD 1/23/2017 11:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173968 GRPD 1/23/2017 11:59 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173972 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:06 ESCORT
20173973 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:06 WARRANT  NEW HAMPSHIRE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received information about an individual with a possible warrant.
20173974 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:08 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20173975 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:11 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000109
Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported a hit and run vehicle collision.
20173976 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:12 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD&GANNETT CIR, GREEN RIVER
20173977 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173978 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:13 WELFARE CHECK
20173983 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173992 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20173993 GRPD 1/23/2017 12:55 FOLLOW UP 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
20173997 GRPD 1/23/2017 13:03 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers spoke with an individual by phone, in reference to feeding deer in city limits.
20173999 GRPD 1/23/2017 13:04 VIN CHECK WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
20174006 GRPD 1/23/2017 13:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174012 GRPD 1/23/2017 14:00 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174024 GRPD 1/23/2017 15:27 STALKING LOW PRIORITY 201701000110
Officers met with individuals in reference to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident.
20174025 GRPD 1/23/2017 15:28 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174028 GRPD 1/23/2017 15:48 REDDI REPORT MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
20174038 GRPD 1/23/2017 16:26 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174040 GRPD 1/23/2017 16:35 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174042 SCSO 1/23/2017 16:43 HAZAR UINTA DR&ROOSEVELT DR, GREEN RIVER
20174056 GRPD 1/23/2017 18:16 SECCK
20174057 GRPD 1/23/2017 18:17 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174059 GRPD 1/23/2017 18:27 CITIZEN ASSIST S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
20174060 GRPD 1/23/2017 18:33 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174062 GRPD 1/23/2017 18:35 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201701000111
Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on East Teton
Boulevard. The vehicle slid on the snowy roadway and struck the guard rail. No injuries were reported, officers
completed a report regarding the incident.
20174069 GRPD 1/23/2017 19:36 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20174073 GRPD 1/23/2017 20:12 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
20174076 GRPD 1/23/2017 20:14 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000112
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
20174086 GRPD 1/23/2017 21:02 WELFARE CHECK
Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual, who the reporting party could not get ahold of by phone.
Officers contacted the individual who advised they were okay and would contact the concerned party.
20174092 GRPD 1/23/2017 21:35 FOLLOW UP ASPEN ST, GREEN RIVER
20174097 GRPD 1/23/2017 22:28 REDDI REPORT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
20174102 GRPD 1/24/2017 0:48 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
