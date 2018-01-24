Green River Police Reports: January 23, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18010979
|GRPD
|07:05:21 01/23/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18010980
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/23/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010981
|GRPD
|07:50:24 01/23/18
|Accidents
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|RTF
|G18010982
|GRPD
|07:52:11 01/23/18
|Animal Calls
|GRANITE DR
|RTF
|G18010983
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010984
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/23/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010985
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010986
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010987
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010988
|GRPD
|08:12:11 01/23/18
|Parking Problem
|IDAHO ST
|RTF
|Officers tagged a trailer for five day parking.
|G18010989
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010990
|GRPD
|08:00:01 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010991
|GRPD
|09:13:37 01/23/18
|Traffic Offense
|W TETON BLVD & SARATOGA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in
|reference to a report of a passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident
|and contacted Sarah Vanwagoner, age 31 of Green River, who was issued a citation for passing a
|stopped school bus.
|G18010992
|GRPD
|09:31:19 01/23/18
|Follow-up
|IDAHO ST
|NFA
|G18010993
|GRPD
|09:56:41 01/23/18
|Follow-up
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010994
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010995
|GRPD
|10:06:10 01/23/18
|Animal Calls
|LOGAN ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual who reported they thought their dog had been shot
|by a bb or pellet gun. Animal Control Officers are investing the incident.
|G18010996
|GRPD
|10:17:46 01/23/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010997
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010998
|GRPD
|09:42:44 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010999
|GRPD
|11:19:03 01/23/18
|Animal Calls
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; OAK TREE INN
|NFA
|G18011000
|GRPD
|13:35:39 01/23/18
|Follow-up
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18011001
|GRPD
|13:44:22 01/23/18
|Follow-up
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G18011002
|GRPD
|15:19:15 01/23/18
|Animal Calls
|ALABAMA DR & UPLAND WAY
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report a dog had been struck by a vehicle. It was reported a
|vehicle was traveling east on Upland Way. A rabbit ran across the roadway, followed by a dog, which
|was struck by the vehicle. Two individuals were bit by the injured dog, while trying to help load it
|into a vehicle. The owner of the dog took it to a veterinarian and the dog succumbed to its
|injuries. The dog was current on its rabies vaccination. Animal Control Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|G18011003
|GRPD
|15:38:25 01/23/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|G18011004
|GRPD
|15:50:29 01/23/18
|Escort
|NFA
|G18011005
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011006
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011007
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011008
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011009
|GRPD
|17:25:04 01/23/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18011010
|GRPD
|17:28:24 01/23/18
|Juvenile
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers contacted the juvenile and their
|parent and completed an information report regarding the incident.
|G18011011
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/23/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011012
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/23/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011013
|GRPD
|18:15:34 01/23/18
|Accidents
|BRIDGER DR & HITCHING POST DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was westbound on Bridger
|Drive and stopped at the stop sign with the intersection of Hitching Post Drive. The vehicle
|attempted to turn left (south) onto Hitching Post Drive and struck a vehicle traveling north on
|Hitching Post Drive. No injuries were reported, a 16 year old female of Green River, was issued a
|citation for inattentive driving.
|G18011014
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011015
|GRPD
|18:36:54 01/23/18
|Alarm
|FIREHOLE PL
|NFA
|G18011016
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011017
|GRPD
|21:25:34 01/23/18
|Citizen Assist
|777 UINTA DR; MANSFACE LIQUOR
|NFA
|G18011018
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/23/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011019
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011020
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011021
|GRPD
|21:57:07 01/23/18
|Suspicious
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G18011022
|GRPD
|22:36:11 01/23/18
|Motorist Assist
|10 SHOSHONE AVE; BANK OF THE WEST-GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18011023
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/23/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011024
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|G18011025
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/23/18
|Property Watch
|G18011026
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/23/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011027
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/23/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011028
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011029
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011030
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011031
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011032
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011033
|GRPD
|00:57:53 01/24/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011034
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011035
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011036
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/24/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
