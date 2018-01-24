Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 23, 2018

January 24, 2018

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18010979 GRPD 07:05:21 01/23/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G18010980 GRPD 07:00:00 01/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18010981 GRPD 07:50:24 01/23/18 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RTF
G18010982 GRPD 07:52:11 01/23/18 Animal Calls GRANITE DR RTF
G18010983 GRPD 07:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010984 GRPD 07:00:00 01/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18010985 GRPD 08:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010986 GRPD 08:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010987 GRPD 08:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010988 GRPD 08:12:11 01/23/18 Parking Problem IDAHO ST RTF
Officers tagged a trailer for five day parking.
G18010989 GRPD 07:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010990 GRPD 08:00:01 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010991 GRPD 09:13:37 01/23/18 Traffic Offense W TETON BLVD & SARATOGA DR RTF
Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in
reference to a report of a passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident
and contacted Sarah Vanwagoner, age 31 of Green River, who was issued a citation for passing a
stopped school bus.
G18010992 GRPD 09:31:19 01/23/18 Follow-up IDAHO ST NFA
G18010993 GRPD 09:56:41 01/23/18 Follow-up W TETON BLVD NFA
G18010994 GRPD 09:30:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010995 GRPD 10:06:10 01/23/18 Animal Calls LOGAN ST RTF
Animal Control Officers met with an individual who reported they thought their dog had been shot
by a bb or pellet gun. Animal Control Officers are investing the incident.
G18010996 GRPD 10:17:46 01/23/18 EMS NFA
G18010997 GRPD 09:48:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010998 GRPD 09:42:44 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010999 GRPD 11:19:03 01/23/18 Animal Calls 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; OAK TREE INN NFA
G18011000 GRPD 13:35:39 01/23/18 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA
G18011001 GRPD 13:44:22 01/23/18 Follow-up LOGAN ST NFA
G18011002 GRPD 15:19:15 01/23/18 Animal Calls ALABAMA DR & UPLAND WAY RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report a dog had been struck by a vehicle. It was reported a
vehicle was traveling east on Upland Way. A rabbit ran across the roadway, followed by a dog, which
was struck by the vehicle. Two individuals were bit by the injured dog, while trying  to  help load it
 into a vehicle. The owner of the dog took it to a veterinarian and the dog succumbed to its
 injuries. The dog was current on its rabies vaccination. Animal Control Officers completed a report
regarding the incident.
G18011003 GRPD 15:38:25 01/23/18 Threats/Harass NFA
G18011004 GRPD 15:50:29 01/23/18 Escort NFA
G18011005 GRPD 16:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011006 GRPD 16:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011007 GRPD 16:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011008 GRPD 15:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011009 GRPD 17:25:04 01/23/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18011010 GRPD 17:28:24 01/23/18 Juvenile RTF
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers contacted the juvenile and their
parent and completed an information report regarding the incident.
G18011011 GRPD 15:00:00 01/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011012 GRPD 17:00:00 01/23/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18011013 GRPD 18:15:34 01/23/18 Accidents BRIDGER DR & HITCHING POST DR RBM
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was westbound on Bridger
Drive and stopped at the stop sign with the intersection of Hitching Post Drive. The vehicle
 attempted to turn left (south) onto Hitching Post Drive and struck a vehicle traveling north on
Hitching Post Drive. No injuries were reported, a 16 year old female of Green River, was issued a
citation for inattentive driving.
G18011014 GRPD 17:30:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011015 GRPD 18:36:54 01/23/18 Alarm FIREHOLE PL NFA
G18011016 GRPD 15:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch UNF
G18011017 GRPD 21:25:34 01/23/18 Citizen Assist 777 UINTA DR; MANSFACE LIQUOR NFA
G18011018 GRPD 15:00:00 01/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011019 GRPD 17:48:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011020 GRPD 16:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011021 GRPD 21:57:07 01/23/18 Suspicious E 4TH S NFA
G18011022 GRPD 22:36:11 01/23/18 Motorist Assist 10 SHOSHONE AVE; BANK OF THE WEST-GREEN RIVER NFA
G18011023 GRPD 23:00:00 01/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011024 GRPD 23:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch
G18011025 GRPD 23:00:00 01/23/18 Property Watch
G18011026 GRPD 23:00:01 01/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011027 GRPD 23:00:01 01/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011028 GRPD 00:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011029 GRPD 00:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011030 GRPD 00:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011031 GRPD 00:00:01 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011032 GRPD 00:00:01 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011033 GRPD 00:57:53 01/24/18 EMS NFA
G18011034 GRPD 01:30:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011035 GRPD 01:48:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011036 GRPD 05:00:00 01/24/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
