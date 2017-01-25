Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 24, 2017

January 25, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

20174137 GRPD 1/24/2017 8:42 WELFARE CHECK
20174150 GRPD 1/24/2017 9:31 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
20174161 GRPD 1/24/2017 10:16 ANIMAL CALLS N 2ND ST W, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who was inquiring if their dog was at the animal
shelter.
20174170 GRPD 1/24/2017 10:50 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174186 GRPD 1/24/2017 12:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174188 GRPD 1/24/2017 12:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174189 GRPD 1/24/2017 12:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174195 GRPD 1/24/2017 12:21 ESCORT
20174207 GRPD 1/24/2017 13:28 ANY TYPE OF SCAM GREEN RIVER WAY
Officers contacted a resident regarding an attempted scam. The resident received a phone call
claiming the resident, owed money for an old loan and demanded money for payment with a threat of arrest.
The resident had not taken out a loan, suspected the call to be a scam and reported no monetary loss.
20174211 SCSO 1/24/2017 13:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174216 GRPD 1/24/2017 13:53 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174221 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:17 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were contacted by a resident who no longer wanted a previously issued trespass warning in place for
an individual for their property.
20174222 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:26 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a semi truck stuck on the roadway.
20174224 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:46 SUBJECT REMOVAL E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a subject removal.
20174225 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:49 FRAUD 520 WILKES DR APT 17, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of a fraudulent charge made to an individual’s account.
20174236 GRPD 1/24/2017 15:23 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 1410 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted with traffic control for a tow company, who was assisting a motorist stuck in a ditch.
20174244 GRPD 1/24/2017 15:46 MOTORIST ASSIST 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
20174246 GRPD 1/24/2017 15:54 MOTORIST ASSIST S 4TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a semi truck blocking the roadway.
20174247 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:01 MOTORIST ASSIST UPLAND WAY&ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a motorist stuck in snow on the roadway.
20174250 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:09 MOTORIST ASSIST 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
20174251 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:11 MOTORIST ASSIST MOUNTAIN FUEL STA, GREEN RIVER
20174261 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:32 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
20174262 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:38 AGENCY ASSIST 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted with traffic control.
20174264 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:40 MOTORIST ASSIST N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
20174266 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:47 MOTORIST ASSIST W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
20174269 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:52 MOTORIST ASSIST 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow in the parking lot.
20174272 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:05 TRAFFIC CONTROL 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
20174278 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:22 MOTORIST ASSIST CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
20174279 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:26 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
20174282 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:29 FOUND PROPERTY 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000113
Officers responded to a report of a found credit card, officers subsequently returned the credit card to its owner.
20174286 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:41 FOLLOW UP 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174288 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:59 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
20174293 GRPD 1/24/2017 18:26 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
20174297 GRPD 1/24/2017 18:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174298 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:03 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted with traffic control for a semi truck being towed.
20174299 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:10 SECCK
20174302 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:19 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174303 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:23 PARKING PROBLEM 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted a resident, in reference to a parking concern.
20174307 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:54 ANIMAL CALLS N 6TH W, GREEN RIVER 201701000114
Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on two dogs reportedly left outside.
20174309 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:59 WELFARE CHECK
Officers responded to request for welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual who was
okay.
20174311 GRPD 1/24/2017 20:08 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20174315 GRPD 1/24/2017 20:24 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201701000115
Raymond Martinez, age 35 of Green River, was arrested for strangulation of a household member and
domestic battery.
20174324 GRPD 1/24/2017 21:22 CITIZEN ASSIST 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.
20174328 GRPD 1/24/2017 21:41 AGENCY ASSIST 92 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
20174331 GRPD 1/24/2017 22:29 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.
20174332 GRPD 1/24/2017 22:44 MOTORIST ASSIST ARKANSAS DR&ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of a vehicle possibly stuck in the intersection.
20174338 SCSO 1/25/2017 0:17 MOTORIST ASSIST HWY 430, ROCK SPRINGS
20174341 SCSO 1/25/2017 0:49 AGENCY ASSIST 95 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS 201740000105
20174345 GRPD 1/25/2017 1:33 CITIZEN ASSIST W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the roadway.
20174350 GRPD 1/25/2017 3:14 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

 

