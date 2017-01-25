Green River Police Reports: January 24, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|20174137
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 8:42
|WELFARE CHECK
|20174150
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 9:31
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|20174161
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 10:16
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 2ND ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who was inquiring if their dog was at the animal
|shelter.
|20174170
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 10:50
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174186
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 12:08
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174188
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 12:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174189
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 12:13
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174195
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 12:21
|ESCORT
|20174207
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 13:28
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|GREEN RIVER WAY
|Officers contacted a resident regarding an attempted scam. The resident received a phone call
|claiming the resident, owed money for an old loan and demanded money for payment with a threat of arrest.
|The resident had not taken out a loan, suspected the call to be a scam and reported no monetary loss.
|20174211
|SCSO
|1/24/2017 13:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174216
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 13:53
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174221
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 14:17
|TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were contacted by a resident who no longer wanted a previously issued trespass warning in place for
|an individual for their property.
|20174222
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 14:26
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a semi truck stuck on the roadway.
|20174224
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 14:46
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a subject removal.
|20174225
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 14:49
|FRAUD
|520 WILKES DR APT 17, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a fraudulent charge made to an individual’s account.
|20174236
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 15:23
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|1410 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted with traffic control for a tow company, who was assisting a motorist stuck in a ditch.
|20174244
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 15:46
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174246
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 15:54
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|S 4TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a semi truck blocking the roadway.
|20174247
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:01
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UPLAND WAY&ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a motorist stuck in snow on the roadway.
|20174250
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:09
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174251
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:11
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|MOUNTAIN FUEL STA, GREEN RIVER
|20174261
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:32
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|20174262
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:38
|AGENCY ASSIST
|91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted with traffic control.
|20174264
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:40
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|20174266
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:47
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20174269
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 16:52
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow in the parking lot.
|20174272
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 17:05
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|20174278
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 17:22
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|20174279
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 17:26
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20174282
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 17:29
|FOUND PROPERTY
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000113
|Officers responded to a report of a found credit card, officers subsequently returned the credit card to its owner.
|20174286
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 17:41
|FOLLOW UP
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174288
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 17:59
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|20174293
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 18:26
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20174297
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 18:50
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174298
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 19:03
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted with traffic control for a semi truck being towed.
|20174299
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 19:10
|SECCK
|20174302
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 19:19
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174303
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 19:23
|PARKING PROBLEM
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted a resident, in reference to a parking concern.
|20174307
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 19:54
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 6TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201701000114
|Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on two dogs reportedly left outside.
|20174309
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 19:59
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to request for welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual who was
|okay.
|20174311
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 20:08
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20174315
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 20:24
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|201701000115
|Raymond Martinez, age 35 of Green River, was arrested for strangulation of a household member and
|domestic battery.
|20174324
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 21:22
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.
|20174328
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 21:41
|AGENCY ASSIST
|92 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|20174331
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 22:29
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.
|20174332
|GRPD
|1/24/2017 22:44
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|ARKANSAS DR&ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a vehicle possibly stuck in the intersection.
|20174338
|SCSO
|1/25/2017 0:17
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|HWY 430, ROCK SPRINGS
|20174341
|SCSO
|1/25/2017 0:49
|AGENCY ASSIST
|95 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS
|201740000105
|20174345
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 1:33
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the roadway.
|20174350
|GRPD
|1/25/2017 3:14
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
