Green River Police Reports: January 24, 2017

Officers responded to a medical call.

20174161 GRPD 1/24/2017 10:16 ANIMAL CALLS N 2ND ST W, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone who was inquiring if their dog was at the animal

shelter.

20174170 GRPD 1/24/2017 10:50 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174186 GRPD 1/24/2017 12:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174188 GRPD 1/24/2017 12:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174189 GRPD 1/24/2017 12:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174207 GRPD 1/24/2017 13:28 ANY TYPE OF SCAM GREEN RIVER WAY

Officers contacted a resident regarding an attempted scam. The resident received a phone call

claiming the resident, owed money for an old loan and demanded money for payment with a threat of arrest.

The resident had not taken out a loan, suspected the call to be a scam and reported no monetary loss.

20174211 SCSO 1/24/2017 13:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174216 GRPD 1/24/2017 13:53 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174221 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:17 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were contacted by a resident who no longer wanted a previously issued trespass warning in place for

an individual for their property.

20174222 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:26 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a semi truck stuck on the roadway.

20174224 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:46 SUBJECT REMOVAL E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a subject removal.

20174225 GRPD 1/24/2017 14:49 FRAUD 520 WILKES DR APT 17, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a fraudulent charge made to an individual’s account.

20174236 GRPD 1/24/2017 15:23 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 1410 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted with traffic control for a tow company, who was assisting a motorist stuck in a ditch.

20174244 GRPD 1/24/2017 15:46 MOTORIST ASSIST 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

20174246 GRPD 1/24/2017 15:54 MOTORIST ASSIST S 4TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a semi truck blocking the roadway.

20174247 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:01 MOTORIST ASSIST UPLAND WAY&ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a motorist stuck in snow on the roadway.

20174250 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:09 MOTORIST ASSIST 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

20174251 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:11 MOTORIST ASSIST MOUNTAIN FUEL STA, GREEN RIVER

20174261 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:32 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

20174262 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:38 AGENCY ASSIST 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted with traffic control.

20174264 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:40 MOTORIST ASSIST N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

20174266 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:47 MOTORIST ASSIST W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20174269 GRPD 1/24/2017 16:52 MOTORIST ASSIST 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow in the parking lot.

20174272 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:05 TRAFFIC CONTROL 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

20174278 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:22 MOTORIST ASSIST CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

20174279 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:26 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20174282 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:29 FOUND PROPERTY 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000113

Officers responded to a report of a found credit card, officers subsequently returned the credit card to its owner.

20174286 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:41 FOLLOW UP 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174288 GRPD 1/24/2017 17:59 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

20174293 GRPD 1/24/2017 18:26 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20174297 GRPD 1/24/2017 18:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174298 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:03 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted with traffic control for a semi truck being towed.

20174302 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:19 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174303 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:23 PARKING PROBLEM 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted a resident, in reference to a parking concern.

20174307 GRPD 1/24/2017 19:54 ANIMAL CALLS N 6TH W, GREEN RIVER 201701000114

Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on two dogs reportedly left outside.

Officers responded to request for welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual who was

okay.

20174311 GRPD 1/24/2017 20:08 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20174315 GRPD 1/24/2017 20:24 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201701000115

Raymond Martinez, age 35 of Green River, was arrested for strangulation of a household member and

domestic battery.

20174324 GRPD 1/24/2017 21:22 CITIZEN ASSIST 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.

20174328 GRPD 1/24/2017 21:41 AGENCY ASSIST 92 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

20174331 GRPD 1/24/2017 22:29 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.

20174332 GRPD 1/24/2017 22:44 MOTORIST ASSIST ARKANSAS DR&ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a vehicle possibly stuck in the intersection.

20174338 SCSO 1/25/2017 0:17 MOTORIST ASSIST HWY 430, ROCK SPRINGS

20174341 SCSO 1/25/2017 0:49 AGENCY ASSIST 95 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS 201740000105

20174345 GRPD 1/25/2017 1:33 CITIZEN ASSIST W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the roadway.

20174350 GRPD 1/25/2017 3:14 MEDICAL SERVICE