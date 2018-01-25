Green River Police Reports: January 24, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18011037
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011038
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011039
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011040
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011041
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011042
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011043
|GRPD
|09:49:02 01/24/18
|Traffic Hazard
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18011044
|GRPD
|08:00:01 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011045
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011046
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011047
|GRPD
|10:56:43 01/24/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18011048
|GRPD
|11:13:07 01/24/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011049
|GRPD
|12:20:06 01/24/18
|Escort
|NFA
|G18011050
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011051
|GRPD
|14:18:26 01/24/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18011052
|GRPD
|14:55:59 01/24/18
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to an agency assist with the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
|G18011053
|GRPD
|15:04:27 01/24/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18011054
|GRPD
|15:23:34 01/24/18
|Animal Calls
|ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G18011055
|GRPD
|15:23:50 01/24/18
|Juvenile
|RTF
|G18011056
|GRPD
|15:36:25 01/24/18
|Threats/Harass
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who reported being threatened by another individual.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18011057
|GRPD
|15:29:03 01/24/18
|Animal Calls
|699 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18011058
|GRPD
|16:03:47 01/24/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18011059
|GRPD
|16:11:52 01/24/18
|Follow-up
|1105 BRIDGER DR; SHOPKO
|NFA
|G18011060
|GRPD
|16:33:06 01/24/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011061
|GRPD
|16:58:14 01/24/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011062
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011063
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011064
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011065
|GRPD
|18:31:01 01/24/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18011066
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/24/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011067
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011068
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011069
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011070
|GRPD
|19:55:19 01/24/18
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the
|owner of the dogs , who was given a warning and advised they would returned home and put the
|dogs inside.
|G18011071
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011072
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011073
|GRPD
|20:30:27 01/24/18
|Domestic Violence
|NFA
|G18011074
|GRPD
|21:29:11 01/24/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18011075
|GRPD
|22:20:42 01/24/18
|Domestic Violence
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved
|parties who had a verbal dispute. Officers later returned to the address for a report of found
|drug paraphernalia. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the
|Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G18011076
|GRPD
|16:11:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011077
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011078
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011079
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011080
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011081
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011082
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/24/18
|Property Watch
|G18011083
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|G18011084
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|G18011085
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|G18011086
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|G18011087
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|G18011088
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011089
|GRPD
|01:35:32 01/25/18
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the
|involved parties and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of James Byers, age 38 of Green River,
|for aggravated domestic assault and battery-threatens to use a drawn deadly weapon.
|G18011090
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|G18011091
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|G18011095
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/25/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|UNF
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
