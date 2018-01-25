Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 24, 2018

TOPICS:

January 25, 2018

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18011037 GRPD 07:00:00 01/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011038 GRPD 08:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011039 GRPD 08:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011040 GRPD 08:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011041 GRPD 07:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011042 GRPD 07:00:00 01/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011043 GRPD 09:49:02 01/24/18 Traffic Hazard E TETON BLVD NFA
G18011044 GRPD 08:00:01 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011045 GRPD 07:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011046 GRPD 09:30:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011047 GRPD 10:56:43 01/24/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18011048 GRPD 11:13:07 01/24/18 EMS NFA
G18011049 GRPD 12:20:06 01/24/18 Escort NFA
G18011050 GRPD 09:48:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011051 GRPD 14:18:26 01/24/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18011052 GRPD 14:55:59 01/24/18 Agency Assist UINTA DR RTF
Officers responded to an agency assist with the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
G18011053 GRPD 15:04:27 01/24/18 911 Calls NFA
G18011054 GRPD 15:23:34 01/24/18 Animal Calls ASPEN ST NFA
G18011055 GRPD 15:23:50 01/24/18 Juvenile RTF
G18011056 GRPD 15:36:25 01/24/18 Threats/Harass RTF
Officers met with an individual who reported being threatened by another individual.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18011057 GRPD 15:29:03 01/24/18 Animal Calls 699 UINTA DR NFA
G18011058 GRPD 16:03:47 01/24/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18011059 GRPD 16:11:52 01/24/18 Follow-up 1105 BRIDGER DR; SHOPKO NFA
G18011060 GRPD 16:33:06 01/24/18 EMS NFA
G18011061 GRPD 16:58:14 01/24/18 EMS NFA
G18011062 GRPD 15:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011063 GRPD 15:00:00 01/24/18 Extra Patrol
G18011064 GRPD 16:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011065 GRPD 18:31:01 01/24/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18011066 GRPD 17:00:00 01/24/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18011067 GRPD 17:30:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011068 GRPD 16:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011069 GRPD 16:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011070 GRPD 19:55:19 01/24/18 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR RTF
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the
owner of the dogs , who was given a warning and advised they would returned home and put the
dogs inside.
G18011071 GRPD 15:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011072 GRPD 16:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011073 GRPD 20:30:27 01/24/18 Domestic Violence NFA
G18011074 GRPD 21:29:11 01/24/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18011075 GRPD 22:20:42 01/24/18 Domestic Violence NFA
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved
parties who had a verbal dispute. Officers later returned to the address for a report of found
drug paraphernalia. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the
Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G18011076 GRPD 16:11:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011077 GRPD 17:48:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011078 GRPD 23:00:00 01/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011079 GRPD 15:00:00 01/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011080 GRPD 23:00:01 01/24/18 Extra Patrol
G18011081 GRPD 23:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011082 GRPD 23:00:00 01/24/18 Property Watch
G18011083 GRPD 00:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011084 GRPD 00:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011085 GRPD 00:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011086 GRPD 00:00:01 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011087 GRPD 00:00:01 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011088 GRPD 23:00:01 01/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011089 GRPD 01:35:32 01/25/18 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the
involved parties and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of James Byers, age 38 of Green River,
for aggravated domestic assault and battery-threatens to use a drawn deadly weapon.
G18011090 GRPD 01:30:00 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011091 GRPD 01:48:00 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011095 GRPD 05:00:00 01/25/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E UNF
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: January 24, 2018"

Leave a Reply