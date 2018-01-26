Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 25, 2018

January 26, 2018

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18011092 GRPD 07:00:00 01/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011093 GRPD 07:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011094 GRPD 08:10:51 01/25/18 Domestic Violence
G18011096 GRPD 08:47:31 01/25/18 Burglary W TETON BLVD
Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with the reporting party who reported
medications missing from their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18011097 GRPD 08:52:51 01/25/18 911 Calls
G18011098 GRPD 08:58:22 01/25/18 VIN Inspection E 2ND N
G18011099 GRPD 09:13:03 01/25/18 Follow-up BRIDGER DR
G18011100 GRPD 10:01:41 01/25/18 Animal Calls 325 E TETON BLVD
G18011101 GRPD 10:05:45 01/25/18 Agency Assist INDIAN HILLS DR
G18011102 GRPD 10:28:20 01/25/18 Follow-up DAVY CROCKETT DR
G18011103 GRPD 10:50:34 01/25/18 Suspicious SCHULTZ ST
G18011104 GRPD 09:48:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011105 GRPD 07:00:00 01/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011106 GRPD 11:56:40 01/25/18 Civil Issues BRIDGER DR
G18011107 GRPD 12:04:20 01/25/18 VIN Inspection FIR ST
G18011108 GRPD 12:31:02 01/25/18 Citizen Assist 220 UINTA DR
G18011109 GRPD 12:17:15 01/25/18 Agency Assist RTF
Officers assisted the Wyoming Department of Family Services, in regards to a report of possible
child abuse. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18011110 GRPD 08:00:01 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011111 GRPD 07:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011112 GRPD 09:30:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011113 GRPD 08:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011114 GRPD 12:48:12 01/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18011115 GRPD 08:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011116 GRPD 08:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011117 GRPD 13:47:56 01/25/18 Fingerprints 375 west flaming gorge way NFA
G18011118 GRPD 14:07:07 01/25/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18011119 GRPD 14:58:50 01/25/18 Agency Assist W TETON BLVD
G18011120 GRPD 15:51:13 01/25/18 Traffic Stop 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA
G18011121 GRPD 16:03:01 01/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18011122 GRPD 15:00:00 01/25/18 Extra Patrol
G18011123 GRPD 16:30:30 01/25/18 EMS
G18011124 GRPD 16:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011125 GRPD 15:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011126 GRPD 15:00:00 01/25/18 Extra Patrol
G18011127 GRPD 16:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011128 GRPD 16:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011129 GRPD 16:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011130 GRPD 15:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch
G18011131 GRPD 16:11:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011132 GRPD 17:00:00 01/25/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18011133 GRPD 17:45:44 01/25/18 Civil Issues 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18011134 GRPD 17:30:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011135 GRPD 17:48:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011136 GRPD 18:42:08 01/25/18 Follow-up MEDICINE BOW DR NFA
G18011137 GRPD 19:19:01 01/25/18 Traffic Stop 400 UINTA DR RTF
Eric Ramos, age 34 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol
(third offense).
G18011138 GRPD 20:31:16 01/25/18 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute, in which one of the involved parties left the
property. Officers contacted the involved parties who, had a verbal dispute which lead to physical
contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater
 County Attorney’s Office for review.
G18011139 GRPD 20:35:38 01/25/18 Traffic Stop 350 MONROE AVE
G18011140 GRPD 21:56:46 01/25/18 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who
had a verbal dispute.
G18011141 GRPD 22:17:46 01/25/18 Alarm 200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR NFA
G18011142 GRPD 22:23:49 01/25/18 EMS NFA
G18011143 GRPD 22:03:42 01/25/18 Larceny W TETON BLVD NFA
G18011144 GRPD 22:03:11 01/25/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18011145 GRPD 00:00:01 01/26/18 Property Watch UNF
G18011146 GRPD 23:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch UNF
G18011147 GRPD 00:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011148 GRPD 23:00:00 01/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011149 GRPD 00:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011150 GRPD 00:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011151 GRPD 00:00:01 01/26/18 Property Watch UNF
G18011152 GRPD 23:00:00 01/25/18 Extra Patrol
G18011153 GRPD 23:00:01 01/25/18 Extra Patrol
G18011154 GRPD 01:30:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA
G18011155 GRPD 01:48:00 01/26/18 Property Watch UNF
G18011156 GRPD 23:00:01 01/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18011157 GRPD 04:45:53 01/26/18 Alarm 200 UINTA DR;FAMILY DOLLAR NFA
G18011158 GRPD 05:00:00 01/26/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
