Green River Police Reports: January 25, 2018

January 26, 2018
The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18011092
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/25/18
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G18011093
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011094
|GRPD
|08:10:51 01/25/18
|Domestic Violence
|
|
|G18011096
|GRPD
|08:47:31 01/25/18
|Burglary
|W TETON BLVD
|
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with the reporting party who reported
|
|medications missing from their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G18011097
|GRPD
|08:52:51 01/25/18
|911 Calls
|
|
|G18011098
|GRPD
|08:58:22 01/25/18
|VIN Inspection
|E 2ND N
|
|G18011099
|GRPD
|09:13:03 01/25/18
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|
|G18011100
|GRPD
|10:01:41 01/25/18
|Animal Calls
|325 E TETON BLVD
|
|G18011101
|GRPD
|10:05:45 01/25/18
|Agency Assist
|INDIAN HILLS DR
|
|G18011102
|GRPD
|10:28:20 01/25/18
|Follow-up
|DAVY CROCKETT DR
|
|G18011103
|GRPD
|10:50:34 01/25/18
|Suspicious
|SCHULTZ ST
|
|G18011104
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011105
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/25/18
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G18011106
|GRPD
|11:56:40 01/25/18
|Civil Issues
|BRIDGER DR
|
|G18011107
|GRPD
|12:04:20 01/25/18
|VIN Inspection
|FIR ST
|
|G18011108
|GRPD
|12:31:02 01/25/18
|Citizen Assist
|220 UINTA DR
|
|G18011109
|GRPD
|12:17:15 01/25/18
|Agency Assist
|
|RTF
|Officers assisted the Wyoming Department of Family Services, in regards to a report of possible
|
|child abuse. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G18011110
|GRPD
|08:00:01 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011111
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011112
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011113
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011114
|GRPD
|12:48:12 01/25/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|
|G18011115
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011116
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011117
|GRPD
|13:47:56 01/25/18
|Fingerprints
|375 west flaming gorge way
|NFA
|G18011118
|GRPD
|14:07:07 01/25/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18011119
|GRPD
|14:58:50 01/25/18
|Agency Assist
|W TETON BLVD
|
|G18011120
|GRPD
|15:51:13 01/25/18
|Traffic Stop
|250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18011121
|GRPD
|16:03:01 01/25/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18011122
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/25/18
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G18011123
|GRPD
|16:30:30 01/25/18
|EMS
|
|
|G18011124
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011125
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011126
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/25/18
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G18011127
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011128
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011129
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011130
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|
|G18011131
|GRPD
|16:11:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011132
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/25/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011133
|GRPD
|17:45:44 01/25/18
|Civil Issues
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18011134
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011135
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011136
|GRPD
|18:42:08 01/25/18
|Follow-up
|MEDICINE BOW DR
|NFA
|G18011137
|GRPD
|19:19:01 01/25/18
|Traffic Stop
|400 UINTA DR
|RTF
|Eric Ramos, age 34 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol
|
|(third offense).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G18011138
|GRPD
|20:31:16 01/25/18
|Domestic Violence
|
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute, in which one of the involved parties left the
|
|property. Officers contacted the involved parties who, had a verbal dispute which lead to physical
|
|contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater
| County Attorney’s Office for review.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G18011139
|GRPD
|20:35:38 01/25/18
|Traffic Stop
|350 MONROE AVE
|
|G18011140
|GRPD
|21:56:46 01/25/18
|Domestic Violence
|
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who
|
|had a verbal dispute.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G18011141
|GRPD
|22:17:46 01/25/18
|Alarm
|200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR
|NFA
|G18011142
|GRPD
|22:23:49 01/25/18
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G18011143
|GRPD
|22:03:42 01/25/18
|Larceny
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18011144
|GRPD
|22:03:11 01/25/18
|Welfare Check
|
|NFA
|G18011145
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G18011146
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G18011147
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011148
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/25/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011149
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011150
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011151
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G18011152
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/25/18
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G18011153
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/25/18
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G18011154
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G18011155
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G18011156
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/25/18
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G18011157
|GRPD
|04:45:53 01/26/18
|Alarm
|200 UINTA DR;FAMILY DOLLAR
|NFA
|G18011158
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/26/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|
|
|
|
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|
|
|
|
|NFA
|No Further Action
|
|
|
|
|OUT
|Out of Position
|
|
|
|
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|
|
|
|
|UNF
|Unfounded
|
Related
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: January 25, 2018"