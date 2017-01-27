Green River Police Reports: January 26, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20174578 GRPD 1/26/2017 7:11 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174580 GRPD 1/26/2017 7:27 PROPERTY WATCH

20174583 GRPD 1/26/2017 8:30 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.

20174585 GRPD 1/26/2017 8:35 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174600 GRPD 1/26/2017 9:46 MOTORIST ASSIST 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow of the roadway. The driver was given a

ride home and made arrangements to have their vehicle moved.

20174611 GRPD 1/26/2017 10:26 INFORMATION E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20174614 GRPD 1/26/2017 10:40 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000120

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department for a report of a

school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20174624 GRPD 1/26/2017 11:40 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201701000121

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

20174631 GRPD 1/26/2017 12:23 PARKING PROBLEM MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a third party report of an individual parked in the reporting party’s driveway. Officers

checked the address and no vehicle was parked in the driveway.

20174635 GRPD 1/26/2017 12:36 ESCORT

20174637 GRPD 1/26/2017 12:41 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

20174640 GRPD 1/26/2017 13:03 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who reported items stolen from their residence. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20174653 GRPD 1/26/2017 14:00 FOLLOW UP WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000122

20174657 GRPD 1/26/2017 14:14 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174659 GRPD 1/26/2017 14:15 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR&CEDAR ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000123

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was travelling north on Wilkes Drive,

through the intersection with Riverview Drive towards Cedar Street. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle

traveling west on Riverview Drive. Both drivers reported possible injury but refused medical service. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident.

20174666 GRPD 1/26/2017 14:45 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174670 GRPD 1/26/2017 15:07 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a possible vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers contacted a motorist whose

vehicle was stuck in snow and not involved in an accident. The vehicle was able to get free of the snow and

continue on their way.

20174671 GRPD 1/26/2017 15:14 FOLLOW UP E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

20174680 GRPD 1/26/2017 15:37 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000124

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was parked and unoccupied in the

driveway of Yeager’s Auto Body. The owner of the vehicle attempted to enter the vehicle, which began moving

forward (south), rolled across West Flaming Gorge Way and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle across the

street. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20174681 GRPD 1/26/2017 15:39 FOLLOW UP WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

20174688 SCSO 1/26/2017 16:08 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000125

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported two vehicles were in the east bound lane of

Shoshone Avenue stopped for the stop sign with the intersection of Hitching Post Drive. The rear vehicle let

off their brake pedal, and while reapplying the brake slid forward on the icy roadway into the vehicle in front

of it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20174692 GRPD 1/26/2017 16:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174704 GRPD 1/26/2017 17:57 SECCK

20174709 GRPD 1/26/2017 18:11 SECCK

20174710 GRPD 1/26/2017 18:11 INFORMATION 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174715 GRPD 1/26/2017 19:19 TRAFFIC STOP CLARK ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for following too close.

20174716 GRPD 1/26/2017 19:20 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20174727 GRPD 1/26/2017 20:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174728 GRPD 1/26/2017 20:59 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for headlights required.

20174730 GRPD 1/26/2017 21:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174740 GRPD 1/26/2017 23:17 MEDICAL SERVICE 201701000126

Officers responded to an unattended death.

20174741 GRPD 1/26/2017 23:18 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist who had a flat tire.

20174744 SCSO 1/27/2017 0:19 WELFARE CHECK

20174747 SCSO 1/27/2017 1:06 FIELD CONTACT S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER 201740000117 201740000118

20174750 GRPD 1/27/2017 2:04 FIELD CONTACT MONROE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual who was walking in the roadway.

20174752 GRPD 1/27/2017 2:43 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a welfare check on two dogs reportedly outside in a yard for a couple of hours. The dogs

had shelter, officers contacted the owner of the dogs regarding the call. The owner of the dogs brought the

dogs inside.