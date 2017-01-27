Green River Police Reports: January 26, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20174578
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 7:11
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174580
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 7:27
|PROPERTY WATCH
|20174583
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 8:30
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.
|20174585
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 8:35
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174600
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 9:46
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow of the roadway. The driver was given a
|ride home and made arrangements to have their vehicle moved.
|20174611
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 10:26
|INFORMATION
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174614
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 10:40
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000120
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department for a report of a
|school bus light violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20174624
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 11:40
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|201701000121
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|20174631
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 12:23
|PARKING PROBLEM
|MADISON AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a third party report of an individual parked in the reporting party’s driveway. Officers
|checked the address and no vehicle was parked in the driveway.
|20174635
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 12:36
|ESCORT
|20174637
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 12:41
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|20174640
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 13:03
|BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported items stolen from their residence. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20174653
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 14:00
|FOLLOW UP
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000122
|20174657
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 14:14
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174659
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 14:15
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR&CEDAR ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000123
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was travelling north on Wilkes Drive,
|through the intersection with Riverview Drive towards Cedar Street. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle
|traveling west on Riverview Drive. Both drivers reported possible injury but refused medical service. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|20174666
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 14:45
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174670
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 15:07
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a possible vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers contacted a motorist whose
|vehicle was stuck in snow and not involved in an accident. The vehicle was able to get free of the snow and
|continue on their way.
|20174671
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 15:14
|FOLLOW UP
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20174680
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 15:37
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000124
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was parked and unoccupied in the
|driveway of Yeager’s Auto Body. The owner of the vehicle attempted to enter the vehicle, which began moving
|forward (south), rolled across West Flaming Gorge Way and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle across the
|street. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20174681
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 15:39
|FOLLOW UP
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|20174688
|SCSO
|1/26/2017 16:08
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000125
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported two vehicles were in the east bound lane of
|Shoshone Avenue stopped for the stop sign with the intersection of Hitching Post Drive. The rear vehicle let
|off their brake pedal, and while reapplying the brake slid forward on the icy roadway into the vehicle in front
|of it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20174692
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 16:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174704
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 17:57
|SECCK
|20174709
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 18:11
|SECCK
|20174710
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 18:11
|INFORMATION
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174715
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 19:19
|TRAFFIC STOP
|CLARK ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for following too close.
|20174716
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 19:20
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20174727
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 20:50
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174728
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 20:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for headlights required.
|20174730
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 21:13
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174740
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 23:17
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|201701000126
|Officers responded to an unattended death.
|20174741
|GRPD
|1/26/2017 23:18
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist who had a flat tire.
|20174744
|SCSO
|1/27/2017 0:19
|WELFARE CHECK
|20174747
|SCSO
|1/27/2017 1:06
|FIELD CONTACT
|S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|201740000117 201740000118
|20174750
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 2:04
|FIELD CONTACT
|MONROE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual who was walking in the roadway.
|20174752
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 2:43
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a welfare check on two dogs reportedly outside in a yard for a couple of hours. The dogs
|had shelter, officers contacted the owner of the dogs regarding the call. The owner of the dogs brought the
|dogs inside.
|20174756
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 4:42
|SECCK
