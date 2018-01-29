Green River Police Reports: January 26-28, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18011159
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011160
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011161
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011162
|GRPD
|08:18:29 01/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|FAWN CIR
|NFA
|G18011163
|GRPD
|08:51:51 01/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18011164
|GRPD
|08:00:01 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011165
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011166
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011167
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011168
|GRPD
|09:35:46 01/26/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G18011169
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011170
|GRPD
|10:41:05 01/26/18
|Follow-up
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18011171
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011172
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011173
|GRPD
|12:05:05 01/26/18
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|RTF
|Officers received training aides, which were checked into the police department.
|G18011174
|GRPD
|12:15:43 01/26/18
|Sexual Offense
|RTF
|Officers received information about a possible sexual assault. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18011175
|GRPD
|12:42:36 01/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18011176
|GRPD
|12:45:32 01/26/18
|Civil Issues
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18011177
|GRPD
|13:49:17 01/26/18
|Agency Assist
|475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G18011178
|GRPD
|14:11:10 01/26/18
|Parking Problem
|ANDREWS ST & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18011179
|GRPD
|14:46:05 01/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18011180
|GRPD
|15:00:49 01/26/18
|Scam
|BRAMWELL ST
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards into a phone scam. The reporting
|party received a phone call from an individual claiming to be their grandson. The caller said they
|had been in an accident, left the scene and had been arrested. The reporting party received an
|additional phone call from an individual claiming to be their grandson’s lawyer. The reporting party
|was told the lawyer had a system with Wal-Mart for payment of services. The reporting party was
|told to purchase three $1,000 Wal-Mart gift cards and give the gift card numbers over the phone
|to the scammer posing as the lawyer for services for their grandson.
|The reporting party was told by the scammer posing as the lawyer to say the cards are being
|purchased as a wedding gift, because Wal-Mart would waive a fee if the cards were a gift.
|The reporting party did give the gift card numbers over the phone to the scammer posing as
|a lawyer and was instructed to send more money.
|The reporting party went to withdrawal additional funds and was told by their bank, they may had been
|scammed and to contact the police department.
|The reporting party later determined their grandson had been at work and was not in jail.
|Green River Police Department wants to warn anyone asked to send money by prepaid cards, gift cards
|or wire transfers to be extremely cautious. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be
|a friend or relative in need, hang up and call the friend or relative directly to verify the information.
|G18011181
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011182
|GRPD
|15:40:34 01/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|667 BLAKE ST
|NFA
|G18011183
|GRPD
|16:12:28 01/26/18
|Follow-up
|NFA
|G18011184
|GRPD
|16:32:52 01/26/18
|Field Contact
|N 7TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|GOA
|G18011185
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011186
|GRPD
|17:41:56 01/26/18
|Follow-up
|PALMER CT
|NFA
|G18011187
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011188
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011189
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/26/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011190
|GRPD
|16:11:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011191
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011192
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011193
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011194
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011195
|GRPD
|18:31:32 01/26/18
|Traffic Stop
|425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK GR
|NFA
|G18011196
|GRPD
|18:32:44 01/26/18
|Traffic Stop
|225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA
|NFA
|G18011197
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011198
|GRPD
|19:30:07 01/26/18
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not observe or hear
|any dogs barking.
|G18011199
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011200
|GRPD
|21:08:33 01/26/18
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18011201
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011202
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/26/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011203
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011204
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011205
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011206
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011207
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011208
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011209
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011210
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011211
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011212
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011213
|GRPD
|02:28:33 01/27/18
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who
|had a verbal dispute.
|G18011214
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/27/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011215
|GRPD
|05:13:27 01/27/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011216
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011217
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011218
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011219
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011220
|GRPD
|09:10:48 01/27/18
|Traffic Stop
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; OAK TREE INN
|NFA
|G18011221
|GRPD
|09:21:58 01/27/18
|Suspicious
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD
|NFA
|G18011222
|GRPD
|09:26:30 01/27/18
|Suspicious
|S 4TH E
|NFA
|G18011223
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011224
|GRPD
|10:18:24 01/27/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011225
|GRPD
|10:23:34 01/27/18
|Civil Issues
|SOUTH CAROLINA CIR
|NFA
|G18011226
|GRPD
|10:47:29 01/27/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011227
|GRPD
|11:18:16 01/27/18
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & BARNHART ST
|NFA
|G18011228
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011229
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011230
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011231
|GRPD
|08:00:01 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011232
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011233
|GRPD
|11:33:01 01/27/18
|Traffic Stop
|250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18011234
|GRPD
|11:29:57 01/27/18
|Animal Calls
|320 MANSFACE ST; MANSFACE TERRACE
|NFA
|G18011235
|GRPD
|12:20:35 01/27/18
|Civil Issues
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G18011236
|GRPD
|13:01:03 01/27/18
|Accidents
|W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|RBM
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a motorcycle was stopped for the
|stop sign northbound on West Teton Boulevard at the intersection with Monroe Avenue. The driver
|attempted to turn left (west) onto Monroe Avenue, lost control of the vehicle, went over the
|sidewalk and collided with a chain link fence. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|G18011237
|GRPD
|14:46:40 01/27/18
|Disturbance
|41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA BAR
|NFA
|G18011238
|GRPD
|14:59:14 01/27/18
|Hit and Run
|ARKANSAS DR
|RBM
|Officers were dispatched to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. The hit and run was determined
|to be unfounded as the reporting party advised the other motorist returned to the scene and
|exchanged information with them. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Arkansas
|Street, when it stalled on the roadway and slid into a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
|The driver was able to restart the vehicle and drove it to their residence nearby and returned on
|foot to contact the owner of the vehicle they collided with. No injuries were reported, officers
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18011239
|GRPD
|15:14:55 01/27/18
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W
|NFA
|G18011240
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011241
|GRPD
|15:32:22 01/27/18
|Disturbance
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an animal problem, in which two dogs went after another dog,
|which was not injured. Officers investigated the incident and contacted James Yoes, age 54 of Green
|River, who was issued a citation for dog at large.
|G18011242
|GRPD
|16:34:15 01/27/18
|Security Check
|391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE; LASCO RENT-A-SPACE
|NFA
|G18011243
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011244
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011245
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/27/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011246
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011247
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011248
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011249
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011250
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011251
|GRPD
|16:11:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011252
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011253
|GRPD
|19:34:13 01/27/18
|Juvenile
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|G18011254
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011255
|GRPD
|20:48:47 01/27/18
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & POWELL ST
|NFA
|G18011256
|GRPD
|21:25:22 01/27/18
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18011257
|GRPD
|23:56:22 01/27/18
|Traffic Stop
|UTAH PL & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18011258
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/27/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011259
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011260
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011261
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011262
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011263
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011264
|GRPD
|01:11:28 01/28/18
|Accidents
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of a Polaris Razor rolled onto its side on the roadway. Upon arrival,
|officers contacted the driver and passenger of the vehicle, both were checked on scene by ambulance
|personnel and both refused transport to the hospital.
|Officers investigated the incident, Nickolas Padilla, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for
|driving while under the influence of alcohol.
|Bradley Smith, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for underage consumption of alcohol.
|G18011265
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011266
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011267
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/28/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011268
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G18011269
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011270
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011271
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011272
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011273
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011274
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011275
|GRPD
|08:55:12 01/28/18
|Alarm
|220 UINTA DR STE A ;PIZZA HUT
|NFA
|G18011276
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011277
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011278
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011279
|GRPD
|10:13:23 01/28/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18011280
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011281
|GRPD
|08:00:01 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011282
|GRPD
|10:55:21 01/28/18
|Field Contact
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD; HAMPTON INN GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18011283
|GRPD
|11:15:46 01/28/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18011284
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011285
|GRPD
|15:42:07 01/28/18
|Traffic Stop
|255 ASTLE AVE; JAYCEE PARK
|GOA
|G18011286
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011287
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011288
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G18011289
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011290
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011291
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011292
|GRPD
|16:11:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011293
|GRPD
|17:14:01 01/28/18
|Animal Calls
|DANIEL BOONE DR
|NFA
|G18011294
|GRPD
|17:15:26 01/28/18
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|NFA
|G18011295
|GRPD
|17:28:19 01/28/18
|Suspicious
|N 3RD E
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident, who thought items in their residence were rearranged but nothing
|appeared missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18011296
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/28/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011297
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011298
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011299
|GRPD
|19:43:38 01/28/18
|Parking Problem
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers tagged two abandoned vehicles.
|G18011300
|GRPD
|20:29:56 01/28/18
|Suspicious
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345
|NFA
|G18011301
|GRPD
|21:41:53 01/28/18
|Civil Issues
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G18011302
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011303
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/28/18
|Property Watch
|G18011304
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/29/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011305
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/29/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18011306
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/29/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011307
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/29/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18011308
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011309
|GRPD
|01:14:53 01/29/18
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & E 2ND S
|NFA
|G18011310
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/29/18
|Property Watch
|G18011311
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/29/18
|Property Watch
|G18011312
|GRPD
|00:00:01 01/29/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18011313
|GRPD
|23:00:01 01/28/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18011314
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/29/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18011315
|GRPD
|05:54:44 01/29/18
|911 Calls
|RTF
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: January 26-28, 2018"