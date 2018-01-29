Green River Police Reports: January 26-28, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18011159 GRPD 07:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011160 GRPD 07:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011161 GRPD 07:00:00 01/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011162 GRPD 08:18:29 01/26/18 VIN Inspection FAWN CIR NFA

G18011163 GRPD 08:51:51 01/26/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18011164 GRPD 08:00:01 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011165 GRPD 08:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011166 GRPD 08:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011167 GRPD 07:00:00 01/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011168 GRPD 09:35:46 01/26/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA

G18011169 GRPD 08:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011170 GRPD 10:41:05 01/26/18 Follow-up W TETON BLVD NFA

G18011171 GRPD 09:30:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011172 GRPD 09:48:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011173 GRPD 12:05:05 01/26/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A RTF

Officers received training aides, which were checked into the police department.

G18011174 GRPD 12:15:43 01/26/18 Sexual Offense RTF

Officers received information about a possible sexual assault. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident, which is under investigation.

G18011175 GRPD 12:42:36 01/26/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18011176 GRPD 12:45:32 01/26/18 Civil Issues BRIDGER DR NFA

G18011177 GRPD 13:49:17 01/26/18 Agency Assist 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G18011178 GRPD 14:11:10 01/26/18 Parking Problem ANDREWS ST & MONROE AVE NFA

G18011179 GRPD 14:46:05 01/26/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18011180 GRPD 15:00:49 01/26/18 Scam BRAMWELL ST RTF

Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards into a phone scam. The reporting

party received a phone call from an individual claiming to be their grandson. The caller said they

had been in an accident, left the scene and had been arrested. The reporting party received an

additional phone call from an individual claiming to be their grandson’s lawyer. The reporting party

was told the lawyer had a system with Wal-Mart for payment of services. The reporting party was

told to purchase three $1,000 Wal-Mart gift cards and give the gift card numbers over the phone

to the scammer posing as the lawyer for services for their grandson.

The reporting party was told by the scammer posing as the lawyer to say the cards are being

purchased as a wedding gift, because Wal-Mart would waive a fee if the cards were a gift.

The reporting party did give the gift card numbers over the phone to the scammer posing as

a lawyer and was instructed to send more money.

The reporting party went to withdrawal additional funds and was told by their bank, they may had been

scammed and to contact the police department.

The reporting party later determined their grandson had been at work and was not in jail.

Green River Police Department wants to warn anyone asked to send money by prepaid cards, gift cards

or wire transfers to be extremely cautious. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be

a friend or relative in need, hang up and call the friend or relative directly to verify the information.

G18011181 GRPD 15:00:00 01/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011182 GRPD 15:40:34 01/26/18 VIN Inspection 667 BLAKE ST NFA

G18011183 GRPD 16:12:28 01/26/18 Follow-up NFA

G18011184 GRPD 16:32:52 01/26/18 Field Contact N 7TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY GOA

G18011185 GRPD 15:00:00 01/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011186 GRPD 17:41:56 01/26/18 Follow-up PALMER CT NFA

G18011187 GRPD 16:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011188 GRPD 16:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011189 GRPD 17:00:00 01/26/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18011190 GRPD 16:11:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011191 GRPD 15:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011192 GRPD 16:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011193 GRPD 17:30:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011194 GRPD 17:48:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011195 GRPD 18:31:32 01/26/18 Traffic Stop 425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK GR NFA

G18011196 GRPD 18:32:44 01/26/18 Traffic Stop 225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA

G18011197 GRPD 16:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011198 GRPD 19:30:07 01/26/18 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not observe or hear

any dogs barking.

G18011199 GRPD 15:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011200 GRPD 21:08:33 01/26/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18011201 GRPD 23:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011202 GRPD 23:00:00 01/26/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011203 GRPD 00:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011204 GRPD 00:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011205 GRPD 00:00:01 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011206 GRPD 00:00:01 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011207 GRPD 00:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011208 GRPD 23:00:01 01/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011209 GRPD 23:00:00 01/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011210 GRPD 23:00:01 01/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011211 GRPD 01:30:00 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011212 GRPD 01:48:00 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011213 GRPD 02:28:33 01/27/18 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who

had a verbal dispute.

G18011214 GRPD 05:00:00 01/27/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18011215 GRPD 05:13:27 01/27/18 EMS NFA

G18011216 GRPD 07:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011217 GRPD 07:00:00 01/27/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011218 GRPD 07:00:00 01/27/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011219 GRPD 08:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011220 GRPD 09:10:48 01/27/18 Traffic Stop 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; OAK TREE INN NFA

G18011221 GRPD 09:21:58 01/27/18 Suspicious 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA

G18011222 GRPD 09:26:30 01/27/18 Suspicious S 4TH E NFA

G18011223 GRPD 09:48:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011224 GRPD 10:18:24 01/27/18 EMS NFA

G18011225 GRPD 10:23:34 01/27/18 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA

G18011226 GRPD 10:47:29 01/27/18 EMS NFA

G18011227 GRPD 11:18:16 01/27/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & BARNHART ST NFA

G18011228 GRPD 08:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011229 GRPD 08:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011230 GRPD 07:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011231 GRPD 08:00:01 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011232 GRPD 09:30:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011233 GRPD 11:33:01 01/27/18 Traffic Stop 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA

G18011234 GRPD 11:29:57 01/27/18 Animal Calls 320 MANSFACE ST; MANSFACE TERRACE NFA

G18011235 GRPD 12:20:35 01/27/18 Civil Issues JENSEN ST NFA

G18011236 GRPD 13:01:03 01/27/18 Accidents W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE RBM

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a motorcycle was stopped for the

stop sign northbound on West Teton Boulevard at the intersection with Monroe Avenue. The driver

attempted to turn left (west) onto Monroe Avenue, lost control of the vehicle, went over the

sidewalk and collided with a chain link fence. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report

regarding the incident.

G18011237 GRPD 14:46:40 01/27/18 Disturbance 41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA BAR NFA

G18011238 GRPD 14:59:14 01/27/18 Hit and Run ARKANSAS DR RBM

Officers were dispatched to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. The hit and run was determined

to be unfounded as the reporting party advised the other motorist returned to the scene and

exchanged information with them. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Arkansas

Street, when it stalled on the roadway and slid into a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

The driver was able to restart the vehicle and drove it to their residence nearby and returned on

foot to contact the owner of the vehicle they collided with. No injuries were reported, officers

completed a report regarding the incident.

G18011239 GRPD 15:14:55 01/27/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W NFA

G18011240 GRPD 15:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011241 GRPD 15:32:22 01/27/18 Disturbance MADISON AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of an animal problem, in which two dogs went after another dog,

which was not injured. Officers investigated the incident and contacted James Yoes, age 54 of Green

River, who was issued a citation for dog at large.

G18011242 GRPD 16:34:15 01/27/18 Security Check 391 ASTLE AVE; LASCO STORAGE; LASCO RENT-A-SPACE NFA

G18011243 GRPD 16:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011244 GRPD 16:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011245 GRPD 17:00:00 01/27/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18011246 GRPD 17:30:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011247 GRPD 16:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011248 GRPD 15:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011249 GRPD 15:00:00 01/27/18 Extra Patrol

G18011250 GRPD 15:00:00 01/27/18 Extra Patrol

G18011251 GRPD 16:11:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011252 GRPD 17:48:00 01/27/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011253 GRPD 19:34:13 01/27/18 Juvenile RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

G18011254 GRPD 16:00:00 01/27/18 Extra Patrol

G18011255 GRPD 20:48:47 01/27/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & POWELL ST NFA

G18011256 GRPD 21:25:22 01/27/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18011257 GRPD 23:56:22 01/27/18 Traffic Stop UTAH PL & W TETON BLVD NFA

G18011258 GRPD 23:00:00 01/27/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011259 GRPD 23:00:01 01/27/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011260 GRPD 00:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011261 GRPD 00:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011262 GRPD 00:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011263 GRPD 00:00:01 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011264 GRPD 01:11:28 01/28/18 Accidents WYOMING DR NFA

Officers responded to a report of a Polaris Razor rolled onto its side on the roadway. Upon arrival,

officers contacted the driver and passenger of the vehicle, both were checked on scene by ambulance

personnel and both refused transport to the hospital.

Officers investigated the incident, Nickolas Padilla, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for

driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Bradley Smith, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for underage consumption of alcohol.

G18011265 GRPD 01:48:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011266 GRPD 01:30:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011267 GRPD 05:00:00 01/28/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18011268 GRPD 23:00:00 01/27/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18011269 GRPD 07:00:00 01/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011270 GRPD 07:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011271 GRPD 07:00:00 01/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011272 GRPD 23:00:00 01/27/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011273 GRPD 00:00:01 01/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011274 GRPD 08:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011275 GRPD 08:55:12 01/28/18 Alarm 220 UINTA DR STE A ;PIZZA HUT NFA

G18011276 GRPD 08:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011277 GRPD 08:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011278 GRPD 09:30:00 01/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011279 GRPD 10:13:23 01/28/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18011280 GRPD 09:48:00 01/28/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011281 GRPD 08:00:01 01/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011282 GRPD 10:55:21 01/28/18 Field Contact 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD; HAMPTON INN GREEN RIVER NFA

G18011283 GRPD 11:15:46 01/28/18 EMS NFA

G18011284 GRPD 15:00:00 01/28/18 Extra Patrol

G18011285 GRPD 15:42:07 01/28/18 Traffic Stop 255 ASTLE AVE; JAYCEE PARK GOA

G18011286 GRPD 15:00:00 01/28/18 Extra Patrol

G18011287 GRPD 15:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011288 GRPD 16:00:00 01/28/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18011289 GRPD 16:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011290 GRPD 16:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011291 GRPD 16:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011292 GRPD 16:11:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011293 GRPD 17:14:01 01/28/18 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G18011294 GRPD 17:15:26 01/28/18 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G18011295 GRPD 17:28:19 01/28/18 Suspicious N 3RD E RTF

Officers met with a resident, who thought items in their residence were rearranged but nothing

appeared missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18011296 GRPD 17:00:00 01/28/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18011297 GRPD 17:30:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011298 GRPD 17:48:00 01/28/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011299 GRPD 19:43:38 01/28/18 Parking Problem E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers tagged two abandoned vehicles.

G18011300 GRPD 20:29:56 01/28/18 Suspicious 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA

G18011301 GRPD 21:41:53 01/28/18 Civil Issues CONESTOGA LN NFA

G18011302 GRPD 23:00:00 01/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011303 GRPD 23:00:00 01/28/18 Property Watch

G18011304 GRPD 00:00:00 01/29/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011305 GRPD 00:00:00 01/29/18 Property Watch NFA

G18011306 GRPD 00:00:01 01/29/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011307 GRPD 00:00:00 01/29/18 Property Watch UNF

G18011308 GRPD 23:00:00 01/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011309 GRPD 01:14:53 01/29/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E 2ND S NFA

G18011310 GRPD 01:48:00 01/29/18 Property Watch

G18011311 GRPD 01:30:00 01/29/18 Property Watch

G18011312 GRPD 00:00:01 01/29/18 Extra Patrol

G18011313 GRPD 23:00:01 01/28/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18011314 GRPD 05:00:00 01/29/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18011315 GRPD 05:54:44 01/29/18 911 Calls RTF

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow