Green River Police Reports: January 27-29, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20174762
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 6:57
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and unoccupied
|vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle during the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding the
|incident.
|20174764
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 8:03
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER
|201701000128
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a driveway and collided
|with a parked and unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a residence across the street. No injuries were
|reported. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20174765
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 8:14
|VIN CHECK
|ALEXANDRIA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20174766
|SCSO
|1/27/2017 8:15
|TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI
|BLAIR AVE, ROCK SPRINGS
|20174779
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 9:24
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|20174784
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 9:54
|VIN CHECK
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|20174791
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 10:32
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174795
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 10:38
|ESCORT
|Officers assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession.
|20174799
|SCSO
|1/27/2017 10:43
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174819
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 12:00
|VIN CHECK
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174830
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 12:32
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.
|20174839
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 13:03
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174840
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 13:04
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a black Labrador at large.
|20174842
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 13:14
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174845
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 13:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174849
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 13:56
|VIN CHECK
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174850
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 14:01
|FRAUD
|KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000129
|Officers met with an individual who reported their personal information was fraudulently used on
|applications for credit cards. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|20174857
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 14:37
|WARRANT
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received an anonymous report of an individual with a warrant driving in the area.
|20174866
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 15:23
|PARKING PROBLEM
|1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received responded to a report of vehicles parked in a no parking zone.
|20174875
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:01
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174876
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:06
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174879
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:14
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174881
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:15
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20174883
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:21
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|LOMBARD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000130
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle pulled into a driveway, the driver
|attempted to apply the break pedal, their foot slipped onto the gas pedal and struck a parked and unoccupied
|vehicle in the driveway. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20174884
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:33
|FOLLOW UP
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20174885
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.
|20174886
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 16:46
|FOLLOW UP
|AMERICAN LEGION
|20174887
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 17:03
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 3RD W, GREEN RIVER
|20174890
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 17:16
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174891
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 17:18
|FOLLOW UP
|KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER
|20174894
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 17:27
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ALABAMA DR&ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20174895
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 17:34
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174897
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 17:38
|FOLLOW UP
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|20174898
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 17:43
|WARRANT
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
|20174899
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 18:03
|SECCK
|20174900
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 18:08
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174902
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 18:33
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000131
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved juveniles who reported a
|verbal dispute occurred the previous day that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|20174906
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 18:50
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174908
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 19:13
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20174910
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 19:29
|FOLLOW UP
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20174912
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 19:43
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174914
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 19:48
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174915
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 19:51
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|201701000132
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20174917
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 19:54
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|20174919
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 20:14
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|201701000134
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|20174925
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 20:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000133
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.
|20174930
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 21:23
|TRAFFIC STOP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|20174936
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 22:19
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174937
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 22:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174939
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 22:27
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
|20174941
|GRPD
|1/27/2017 22:40
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174958
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 1:11
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20174959
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 1:13
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.
|20174963
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 1:39
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.
|20174969
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 3:02
|FIRE ALARM
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and a responsible
|party for the property responded to the location.
|20174970
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 3:30
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201701000135
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20174973
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 4:10
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on a unsecured property, the property appeared okay.
|20174974
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 4:31
|SECCK
|20174979
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 7:12
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MISSOURI CT, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|20174982
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 7:41
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|201701000136
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174983
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 8:28
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20174985
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 8:51
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted a resident who fell and needed help getting back up.
|20174989
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 9:54
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA DR&MASSACHUSETTS CT, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a report of an injured deer. Wyoming Game and Fish were also contacted.
|Animal Control Officers spoke with a resident who was given a warning for feeding deer.
|20174999
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 10:53
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175000
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 10:57
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|201701000137
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a
|verbal dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was
|forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|20175001
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 11:55
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|425 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201701000138
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed into a parked and unoccupied
|at the recycling center. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20175004
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 12:24
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000139
|Animal Control Officers received a report of an individual feeding deer. Animal Control Officers contacted the
|individual removed the food and was given a warning.
|20175006
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 12:54
|REDDI REPORT
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20175013
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 15:46
|FIELD CONTACT
|351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175017
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 16:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for lane use.
|20175018
|RSPD
|1/28/2017 16:27
|SECCK
|20175023
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 16:48
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20175026
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 16:58
|PARKING PROBLEM
|CASTLE ROCK CT, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking the alley. Officers contacted the owner of the
|vehicle who advised they would move the vehicle.
|20175028
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 17:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175035
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 17:58
|SECCK
|20175038
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 18:16
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
|20175039
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 18:19
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a noise complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle. Officers checked the area, did not
|hear music and vehicles in the area were unoccupied.
|20175041
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 18:32
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|ELM ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report that a vehicle in the area had two individuals get out and one walked around a
|residence. The individuals were determined to be delivering newspapers in the area, the reporting party was
|advised.
|20175047
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 19:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175048
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 20:03
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201701000140
|Officer responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute. One of the involved parties subsequently left the property.
|20175053
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 21:21
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property was secured and a responsible party for the property
|was contacted.
|20175057
|GRPD
|1/28/2017 21:54
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175080
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 2:03
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175089
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 4:25
|SECCK
|20175100
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 8:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175115
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 11:52
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175117
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 11:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175124
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 12:44
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000141
|20175125
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 12:49
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer and Wyoming Game and Fish were notified.
|20175135
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 13:51
|VIN CHECK
|HOPI CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20175156
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 16:07
|FIELD CONTACT
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175161
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 16:32
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|91 I 80 EB, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist who ran out of fuel and advised they had help on the way.
|20175167
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 17:05
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|20175168
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 17:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175170
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 17:22
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|1105 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175174
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 17:46
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175178
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 18:00
|SECCK
|20175182
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 18:30
|TRAFFIC STOP
|350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|20175184
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 19:07
|ABUSE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000142
|Officers responded to a welfare check on children, in reference to a concern of possible neglect. The
|children appeared okay, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20175188
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 19:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175189
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 19:23
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
|20175190
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 19:26
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20175193
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 19:42
|TRAFFIC STOP
|DOE DR&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20175206
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 21:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175214
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 23:10
|REDDI REPORT
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20175215
|GRPD
|1/29/2017 23:24
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000143
|Officers received a noise complaint of a possible loud party. Officers contacted the resident who had music
|playing on their television. The resident was given a warning and turned the music down.
|20175236
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 4:47
|SECCK
