Green River Police Reports: January 27-29, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20174762 GRPD 1/27/2017 6:57 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and unoccupied

vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle during the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident.

20174764 GRPD 1/27/2017 8:03 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER 201701000128

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a driveway and collided

with a parked and unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a residence across the street. No injuries were

reported. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20174765 GRPD 1/27/2017 8:14 VIN CHECK ALEXANDRIA CIR, GREEN RIVER

20174766 SCSO 1/27/2017 8:15 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI BLAIR AVE, ROCK SPRINGS

20174779 GRPD 1/27/2017 9:24 MOTORIST ASSIST 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

20174784 GRPD 1/27/2017 9:54 VIN CHECK SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

20174791 GRPD 1/27/2017 10:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174795 GRPD 1/27/2017 10:38 ESCORT

Officers assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession.

20174799 SCSO 1/27/2017 10:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174819 GRPD 1/27/2017 12:00 VIN CHECK RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

20174830 GRPD 1/27/2017 12:32 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.

20174839 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:03 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174840 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:04 ANIMAL CALLS 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a black Labrador at large.

20174842 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:14 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174845 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174849 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:56 VIN CHECK WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

20174850 GRPD 1/27/2017 14:01 FRAUD KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000129

Officers met with an individual who reported their personal information was fraudulently used on

applications for credit cards. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

20174857 GRPD 1/27/2017 14:37 WARRANT 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received an anonymous report of an individual with a warrant driving in the area.

20174866 GRPD 1/27/2017 15:23 PARKING PROBLEM 1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received responded to a report of vehicles parked in a no parking zone.

20174875 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:01 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174876 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174879 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174881 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:15 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20174883 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:21 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY LOMBARD ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000130

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle pulled into a driveway, the driver

attempted to apply the break pedal, their foot slipped onto the gas pedal and struck a parked and unoccupied

vehicle in the driveway. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20174884 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:33 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20174885 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:41 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.

20174886 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:46 FOLLOW UP AMERICAN LEGION

20174887 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:03 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 3RD W, GREEN RIVER

20174890 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174891 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:18 FOLLOW UP KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER

20174894 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:27 TRAFFIC STOP ALABAMA DR&ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20174895 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174897 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:38 FOLLOW UP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

20174898 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:43 WARRANT E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.

20174899 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:03 SECCK

20174900 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:08 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174902 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:33 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY 201701000131

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved juveniles who reported a

verbal dispute occurred the previous day that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

20174906 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:50 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174908 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:13 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20174910 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:29 FOLLOW UP COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

20174912 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174914 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:48 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174915 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:51 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201701000132

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

20174917 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:54 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

20174919 GRPD 1/27/2017 20:14 MEDICAL SERVICE 201701000134

Officers responded to a medical call.

20174925 GRPD 1/27/2017 20:41 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000133

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.

20174930 GRPD 1/27/2017 21:23 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

20174936 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174937 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174939 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:27 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.

20174941 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:40 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174958 GRPD 1/28/2017 1:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20174959 GRPD 1/28/2017 1:13 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.

20174963 GRPD 1/28/2017 1:39 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.

20174969 GRPD 1/28/2017 3:02 FIRE ALARM 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and a responsible

party for the property responded to the location.

20174970 GRPD 1/28/2017 3:30 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000135

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

20174973 GRPD 1/28/2017 4:10 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on a unsecured property, the property appeared okay.

20174974 GRPD 1/28/2017 4:31 SECCK

20174979 GRPD 1/28/2017 7:12 ANIMAL CALLS MISSOURI CT, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a barking dog complaint.

20174982 GRPD 1/28/2017 7:41 MEDICAL SERVICE 201701000136

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174983 GRPD 1/28/2017 8:28 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20174985 GRPD 1/28/2017 8:51 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted a resident who fell and needed help getting back up.

20174989 GRPD 1/28/2017 9:54 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR&MASSACHUSETTS CT, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a report of an injured deer. Wyoming Game and Fish were also contacted.

Animal Control Officers spoke with a resident who was given a warning for feeding deer.

20174999 GRPD 1/28/2017 10:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175000 GRPD 1/28/2017 10:57 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201701000137

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a

verbal dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was

forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

20175001 GRPD 1/28/2017 11:55 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 425 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201701000138

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed into a parked and unoccupied

at the recycling center. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20175004 GRPD 1/28/2017 12:24 ANIMAL CALLS HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000139

Animal Control Officers received a report of an individual feeding deer. Animal Control Officers contacted the

individual removed the food and was given a warning.

20175006 GRPD 1/28/2017 12:54 REDDI REPORT CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

20175013 GRPD 1/28/2017 15:46 FIELD CONTACT 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175017 GRPD 1/28/2017 16:26 TRAFFIC STOP S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for lane use.

20175018 RSPD 1/28/2017 16:27 SECCK

20175023 GRPD 1/28/2017 16:48 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20175026 GRPD 1/28/2017 16:58 PARKING PROBLEM CASTLE ROCK CT, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking the alley. Officers contacted the owner of the

vehicle who advised they would move the vehicle.

20175028 GRPD 1/28/2017 17:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175035 GRPD 1/28/2017 17:58 SECCK

20175038 GRPD 1/28/2017 18:16 TRAFFIC STOP N RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.

20175039 GRPD 1/28/2017 18:19 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a noise complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle. Officers checked the area, did not

hear music and vehicles in the area were unoccupied.

20175041 GRPD 1/28/2017 18:32 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY ELM ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report that a vehicle in the area had two individuals get out and one walked around a

residence. The individuals were determined to be delivering newspapers in the area, the reporting party was

advised.

20175047 GRPD 1/28/2017 19:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175048 GRPD 1/28/2017 20:03 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000140

Officer responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute. One of the involved parties subsequently left the property.

20175053 GRPD 1/28/2017 21:21 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property was secured and a responsible party for the property

was contacted.

20175057 GRPD 1/28/2017 21:54 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175080 GRPD 1/29/2017 2:03 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175089 GRPD 1/29/2017 4:25 SECCK

20175100 GRPD 1/29/2017 8:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175115 GRPD 1/29/2017 11:52 MOTORIST ASSIST RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20175117 GRPD 1/29/2017 11:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175124 GRPD 1/29/2017 12:44 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000141

20175125 GRPD 1/29/2017 12:49 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer and Wyoming Game and Fish were notified.

20175135 GRPD 1/29/2017 13:51 VIN CHECK HOPI CIR, GREEN RIVER

20175156 GRPD 1/29/2017 16:07 FIELD CONTACT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

20175161 GRPD 1/29/2017 16:32 MOTORIST ASSIST 91 I 80 EB, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist who ran out of fuel and advised they had help on the way.

20175167 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:05 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

20175168 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175170 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:22 MOTORIST ASSIST 1105 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

20175174 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175178 GRPD 1/29/2017 18:00 SECCK

20175182 GRPD 1/29/2017 18:30 TRAFFIC STOP 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

20175184 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:07 ABUSE LOW PRIORITY 201701000142

Officers responded to a welfare check on children, in reference to a concern of possible neglect. The

children appeared okay, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20175188 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175189 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:23 TRAFFIC STOP E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER

20175190 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:26 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20175193 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:42 TRAFFIC STOP DOE DR&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER

20175206 GRPD 1/29/2017 21:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175214 GRPD 1/29/2017 23:10 REDDI REPORT BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

20175215 GRPD 1/29/2017 23:24 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000143

Officers received a noise complaint of a possible loud party. Officers contacted the resident who had music

playing on their television. The resident was given a warning and turned the music down.