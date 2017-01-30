Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 27-29, 2017

January 30, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20174762 GRPD 1/27/2017 6:57 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a parked and unoccupied
vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle during the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding the
incident.
20174764 GRPD 1/27/2017 8:03 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER 201701000128
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a driveway and collided
with a parked and unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a residence across the street. No injuries were
reported. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
20174765 GRPD 1/27/2017 8:14 VIN CHECK ALEXANDRIA CIR, GREEN RIVER
20174766 SCSO 1/27/2017 8:15 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI BLAIR AVE, ROCK SPRINGS
20174779 GRPD 1/27/2017 9:24 MOTORIST ASSIST 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
20174784 GRPD 1/27/2017 9:54 VIN CHECK SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
20174791 GRPD 1/27/2017 10:32 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174795 GRPD 1/27/2017 10:38 ESCORT
Officers assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession.
20174799 SCSO 1/27/2017 10:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174819 GRPD 1/27/2017 12:00 VIN CHECK RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
20174830 GRPD 1/27/2017 12:32 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.
20174839 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:03 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174840 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:04 ANIMAL CALLS 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a black Labrador at large.
20174842 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:14 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174845 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174849 GRPD 1/27/2017 13:56 VIN CHECK WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
20174850 GRPD 1/27/2017 14:01 FRAUD KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000129
Officers met with an individual who reported their personal information was fraudulently used on
applications for credit cards. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
20174857 GRPD 1/27/2017 14:37 WARRANT 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received an anonymous report of an individual with a warrant driving in the area.
20174866 GRPD 1/27/2017 15:23 PARKING PROBLEM 1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received responded to a report of vehicles parked in a no parking zone.
20174875 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:01 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174876 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174879 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174881 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:15 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20174883 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:21 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY LOMBARD ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000130
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle pulled into a driveway, the driver
attempted to apply the break pedal, their foot slipped onto the gas pedal and struck a parked and unoccupied
vehicle in the driveway. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
20174884 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:33 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
20174885 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:41 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a German Shepherd at large.
20174886 GRPD 1/27/2017 16:46 FOLLOW UP AMERICAN LEGION
20174887 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:03 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 3RD W, GREEN RIVER
20174890 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174891 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:18 FOLLOW UP KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER
20174894 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:27 TRAFFIC STOP ALABAMA DR&ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
20174895 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:34 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174897 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:38 FOLLOW UP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
20174898 GRPD 1/27/2017 17:43 WARRANT E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
20174899 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:03 SECCK
20174900 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:08 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174902 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:33 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY 201701000131
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved juveniles who reported a
verbal dispute occurred the previous day that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
20174906 GRPD 1/27/2017 18:50 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174908 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:13 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20174910 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:29 FOLLOW UP COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
20174912 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174914 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:48 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174915 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:51 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201701000132
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
20174917 GRPD 1/27/2017 19:54 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
20174919 GRPD 1/27/2017 20:14 MEDICAL SERVICE 201701000134
Officers responded to a medical call.
20174925 GRPD 1/27/2017 20:41 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000133
Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.
20174930 GRPD 1/27/2017 21:23 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
20174936 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174937 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174939 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:27 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
20174941 GRPD 1/27/2017 22:40 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174958 GRPD 1/28/2017 1:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20174959 GRPD 1/28/2017 1:13 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.
20174963 GRPD 1/28/2017 1:39 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay.
20174969 GRPD 1/28/2017 3:02 FIRE ALARM 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and a responsible
party for the property responded to the location.
20174970 GRPD 1/28/2017 3:30 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000135
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
20174973 GRPD 1/28/2017 4:10 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on a unsecured property, the property appeared okay.
20174974 GRPD 1/28/2017 4:31 SECCK
20174979 GRPD 1/28/2017 7:12 ANIMAL CALLS MISSOURI CT, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a barking dog complaint.
20174982 GRPD 1/28/2017 7:41 MEDICAL SERVICE 201701000136
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174983 GRPD 1/28/2017 8:28 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20174985 GRPD 1/28/2017 8:51 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted a resident who fell and needed help getting back up.
20174989 GRPD 1/28/2017 9:54 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR&MASSACHUSETTS CT, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a report of an injured deer. Wyoming Game and Fish were also contacted.
Animal Control Officers spoke with a resident who was given a warning for feeding deer.
20174999 GRPD 1/28/2017 10:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175000 GRPD 1/28/2017 10:57 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201701000137
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a
verbal dispute that lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was
forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
20175001 GRPD 1/28/2017 11:55 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 425 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201701000138
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed into a parked and unoccupied
at the recycling center. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
20175004 GRPD 1/28/2017 12:24 ANIMAL CALLS HUTTON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000139
Animal Control Officers received a report of an individual feeding deer. Animal Control Officers contacted the
individual removed the food and was given a warning.
20175006 GRPD 1/28/2017 12:54 REDDI REPORT CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
20175013 GRPD 1/28/2017 15:46 FIELD CONTACT 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175017 GRPD 1/28/2017 16:26 TRAFFIC STOP S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for lane use.
20175018 RSPD 1/28/2017 16:27 SECCK
20175023 GRPD 1/28/2017 16:48 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
20175026 GRPD 1/28/2017 16:58 PARKING PROBLEM CASTLE ROCK CT, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking the alley. Officers contacted the owner of the
vehicle who advised they would move the vehicle.
20175028 GRPD 1/28/2017 17:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175035 GRPD 1/28/2017 17:58 SECCK
20175038 GRPD 1/28/2017 18:16 TRAFFIC STOP N RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
20175039 GRPD 1/28/2017 18:19 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a noise complaint of loud  music coming from a vehicle. Officers checked the area, did not
hear music and vehicles in the area were unoccupied.
20175041 GRPD 1/28/2017 18:32 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY ELM ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report that a vehicle in the area had two individuals get out and one walked around a
residence. The individuals were determined to be delivering newspapers in the area, the reporting party was
advised.
20175047 GRPD 1/28/2017 19:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175048 GRPD 1/28/2017 20:03 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000140
Officer responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute. One of the involved parties subsequently left the property.
20175053 GRPD 1/28/2017 21:21 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property was secured and a responsible party for the property
was contacted.
20175057 GRPD 1/28/2017 21:54 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
20175080 GRPD 1/29/2017 2:03 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175089 GRPD 1/29/2017 4:25 SECCK
20175100 GRPD 1/29/2017 8:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175115 GRPD 1/29/2017 11:52 MOTORIST ASSIST RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20175117 GRPD 1/29/2017 11:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175124 GRPD 1/29/2017 12:44 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000141
20175125 GRPD 1/29/2017 12:49 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer and Wyoming Game and Fish were notified.
20175135 GRPD 1/29/2017 13:51 VIN CHECK HOPI CIR, GREEN RIVER
20175156 GRPD 1/29/2017 16:07 FIELD CONTACT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
20175161 GRPD 1/29/2017 16:32 MOTORIST ASSIST 91 I 80 EB, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a motorist who ran out of fuel and advised they had help on the way.
20175167 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:05 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
20175168 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175170 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:22 MOTORIST ASSIST 1105 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
20175174 GRPD 1/29/2017 17:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175178 GRPD 1/29/2017 18:00 SECCK
20175182 GRPD 1/29/2017 18:30 TRAFFIC STOP 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
20175184 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:07 ABUSE LOW PRIORITY 201701000142
Officers responded to a welfare check on children, in reference to a concern of possible neglect. The
children appeared okay, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
20175188 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175189 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:23 TRAFFIC STOP E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
20175190 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:26 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20175193 GRPD 1/29/2017 19:42 TRAFFIC STOP DOE DR&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER
20175206 GRPD 1/29/2017 21:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175214 GRPD 1/29/2017 23:10 REDDI REPORT BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
20175215 GRPD 1/29/2017 23:24 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000143
Officers received a noise complaint of a possible loud party. Officers contacted the resident who had music
 playing on their television. The resident was given a warning and turned the music down.
20175236 GRPD 1/30/2017 4:47 SECCK
