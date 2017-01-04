Green River Police Reports: January 3, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|2017308
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 8:55
|FOLLOW UP
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017310
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 9:02
|AGENCY ASSIST
|140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted agents with Wyoming Probation and Parole.
|2017314
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 9:14
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017315
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 9:20
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST&WINDRIVER
|2017319
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 9:34
|ANIMAL CALLS
|KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers checked on an incident of deer possibly being fed in the area.
|2017321
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 9:45
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|2017329
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 10:23
|PARKING PROBLEM
|POWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|2017333
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 10:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017339
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 11:29
|TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY
|STASSINOS RANCH RD, ROCK SPRINGS
|2017344
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 12:13
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000009
|Officers met with an individual who reported a larceny that took place at their residence. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|2017362
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 13:37
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|2017375
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 14:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017382
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 15:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017383
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 15:10
|HARASSMENT
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported receiving harassing phone calls.
|2017384
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 15:14
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for a citizen assist.
|2017386
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 15:18
|VIN CHECK
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017393
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 15:53
|PROPERTY WATCH
|2017398
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 16:00
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|2017405
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 16:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer. Animal Control Officers checked on the deer,
|which had been previously checked on and appeared to be moving okay. Wyoming Game and Fish were also
|advised.
|2017410
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 16:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017412
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 17:08
|ALCOHOL
|201701000012
|Officers were flagged down by an individual who requested a welfare check on a pedestrian who appeared
|to be intoxicated. Officers contacted the pedestrian who requested addition services and was subsequently
|transported to the hospital by ambulance.
|2017413
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 17:10
|FOUND PROPERTY
|ELK MOUNTAIN CIR&ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000010
|Officers were flagged down by an individual who turned in a found bicycle. The owner of the bicycle is
|unknown and the bicycle was taken to the police department.
|2017415
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 17:23
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|SHOSHONE AVE&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|20170100011
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on West
|Teton Boulevard, attempted to turn left (west) into Truman School parking lot and was struck by a vehicle
|traveling southbound on West Teton Boulevard. No injuries were reported, Casey Cassity age 27 of Green
|River, was issued a citation for failure to yield-left turn. The driver of the southbound vehicle a 16 year old
|female of Green River, was issued citations for failure to maintain liability coverage insurance and a
|driver’s license restrictions violation.
|2017424
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 19:11
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000013
|Officers contacted an individual who reported receiving threatening text messages and had questions about
|how to obtain a restraining order. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|2017428
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 19:30
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017429
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 19:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017430
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 19:48
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|2017445
|GRPD
|1/3/2017 22:33
|REDDI REPORT
|SCHULTZ ST&LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|2017450
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 0:06
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|2017451
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 0:27
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017462
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 2:43
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017464
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 3:19
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017465
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 4:04
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on an individual after receiving a report the individual had been sleeping in their vehicle.
