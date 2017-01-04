Green River Police Reports: January 3, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

2017308 GRPD 1/3/2017 8:55 FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

2017310 GRPD 1/3/2017 9:02 AGENCY ASSIST 140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted agents with Wyoming Probation and Parole.

2017314 GRPD 1/3/2017 9:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017315 GRPD 1/3/2017 9:20 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST&WINDRIVER

2017319 GRPD 1/3/2017 9:34 ANIMAL CALLS KENTUCKY ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers checked on an incident of deer possibly being fed in the area.

2017321 GRPD 1/3/2017 9:45 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

2017329 GRPD 1/3/2017 10:23 PARKING PROBLEM POWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

2017333 GRPD 1/3/2017 10:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017339 GRPD 1/3/2017 11:29 TRESPASS LOW PRIORITY STASSINOS RANCH RD, ROCK SPRINGS

2017344 GRPD 1/3/2017 12:13 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000009

Officers met with an individual who reported a larceny that took place at their residence. Officers completed a

report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

2017362 GRPD 1/3/2017 13:37 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

2017375 GRPD 1/3/2017 14:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017382 GRPD 1/3/2017 15:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017383 GRPD 1/3/2017 15:10 HARASSMENT

Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported receiving harassing phone calls.

2017384 GRPD 1/3/2017 15:14 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for a citizen assist.

2017386 GRPD 1/3/2017 15:18 VIN CHECK BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

2017393 GRPD 1/3/2017 15:53 PROPERTY WATCH

2017398 GRPD 1/3/2017 16:00 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

2017405 GRPD 1/3/2017 16:29 ANIMAL CALLS INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer. Animal Control Officers checked on the deer,

which had been previously checked on and appeared to be moving okay. Wyoming Game and Fish were also

advised.

2017410 GRPD 1/3/2017 16:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017412 GRPD 1/3/2017 17:08 ALCOHOL 201701000012

Officers were flagged down by an individual who requested a welfare check on a pedestrian who appeared

to be intoxicated. Officers contacted the pedestrian who requested addition services and was subsequently

transported to the hospital by ambulance.

2017413 GRPD 1/3/2017 17:10 FOUND PROPERTY ELK MOUNTAIN CIR&ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000010

Officers were flagged down by an individual who turned in a found bicycle. The owner of the bicycle is

unknown and the bicycle was taken to the police department.

2017415 GRPD 1/3/2017 17:23 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 20170100011

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on West

Teton Boulevard, attempted to turn left (west) into Truman School parking lot and was struck by a vehicle

traveling southbound on West Teton Boulevard. No injuries were reported, Casey Cassity age 27 of Green

River, was issued a citation for failure to yield-left turn. The driver of the southbound vehicle a 16 year old

female of Green River, was issued citations for failure to maintain liability coverage insurance and a

driver’s license restrictions violation.

2017424 GRPD 1/3/2017 19:11 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201701000013

Officers contacted an individual who reported receiving threatening text messages and had questions about

how to obtain a restraining order. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

2017428 GRPD 1/3/2017 19:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017429 GRPD 1/3/2017 19:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017430 GRPD 1/3/2017 19:48 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

2017445 GRPD 1/3/2017 22:33 REDDI REPORT SCHULTZ ST&LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

2017450 GRPD 1/4/2017 0:06 CITIZEN ASSIST WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.

2017451 GRPD 1/4/2017 0:27 MOTORIST ASSIST SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017462 GRPD 1/4/2017 2:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017464 GRPD 1/4/2017 3:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017465 GRPD 1/4/2017 4:04 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER