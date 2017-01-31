Green River Police Reports: January 30, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20175246
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 8:09
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|UINTA DR&RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000144
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a school bus occupied with only the driver was
|crossing Uinta Drive westbound from Astle Avenue. The school bus was struck in the intersection by a
|vehicle attempting to turn left (north) onto Uinta Drive from Riverview Drive. No injuries were reported,
|Logan Evans, age 27 of Green River, was issued citations for failure to yield right of way and expired vehicle
|registration.
|20175251
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 8:44
|FOLLOW UP
|200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175263
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 9:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201701000145
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite that occurred the previous night at a
|separate location.
|20175272
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 10:51
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175279
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 11:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175281
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 11:37
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175282
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 11:40
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175289
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 12:06
|ESCORT
|20175290
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 12:08
|FOLLOW UP
|WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
|20175295
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 12:31
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers located a Black Labrador Retriever at large and a Yellow Labrador Retriever at large.
|The dogs were taken to the animal shelter.
|20175296
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 12:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175297
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 12:45
|HARASSMENT
|201701000146
|Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a harassing phone call.
|20175300
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 12:56
|VIN CHECK
|1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175302
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 13:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|EASY ST, GREEN RIVER
|20175313
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 13:48
|VIN CHECK
|COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175317
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 13:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175322
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 14:07
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175324
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 14:17
|REDDI REPORT
|1375 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|20175331
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 14:49
|VIN CHECK
|E 5TH S, GREEN RIVER
|20175334
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 14:57
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175347
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 15:56
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201701000147
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle on North 1st East attempted to
|turn left (east) onto East Flaming Gorge Way. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling east on East
|Flaming Gorge Way that failed to yield at the intersection with a red light. No injuries were reported,
|Nathan Cynova, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way while entering
|an intersection.
|20175350
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 16:13
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers attempted to locate a dog at large.
|20175351
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 16:14
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175362
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 17:21
|FOLLOW UP
|JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|20175365
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 17:54
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|N 5TH W&W 2ND N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a deer. No damage was reported to the
|vehicle, the deer was deceased.
|20175368
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 18:46
|SECCK
|20175370
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 18:53
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a report of an injured deer in the area.
|20175373
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 19:00
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|S 7TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow.
|20175376
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 19:13
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000149
|Officers are investigating a report of an assault.
|20175378
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 19:18
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20175380
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 19:20
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle reportedly parked and running for several hours.
|20175385
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 19:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175386
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 19:42
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000148
|Officers met with an individual who turned in found drug paraphernalia.
|20175388
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 19:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175389
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 20:01
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.
|20175391
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 20:25
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|20175398
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 21:30
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|20175404
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 22:06
|HARASSMENT
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported receiving harassing text messages.
|20175405
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 22:17
|FOLLOW UP
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|20175406
|GRPD
|1/30/2017 22:17
|FOLLOW UP
|JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|20175423
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 0:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175424
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 0:26
|INFORMATION
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175444
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 4:56
|SECCK
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: January 30, 2017"