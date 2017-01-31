Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 30, 2017

January 31, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20175246 GRPD 1/30/2017 8:09 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR&RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000144
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a school bus occupied with only the driver was
crossing Uinta Drive westbound from Astle Avenue. The school bus was struck in the intersection by a
vehicle attempting to turn left (north) onto Uinta Drive from Riverview Drive. No injuries were reported,
Logan Evans, age 27 of Green River, was issued citations for failure to yield right of way and expired vehicle
 registration.
20175251 GRPD 1/30/2017 8:44 FOLLOW UP 200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175263 GRPD 1/30/2017 9:37 ANIMAL CALLS 2200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201701000145
Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite that occurred the previous night at a
separate location.
20175272 GRPD 1/30/2017 10:51 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20175279 GRPD 1/30/2017 11:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175281 GRPD 1/30/2017 11:37 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175282 GRPD 1/30/2017 11:40 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20175289 GRPD 1/30/2017 12:06 ESCORT
20175290 GRPD 1/30/2017 12:08 FOLLOW UP WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
20175295 GRPD 1/30/2017 12:31 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers located a Black Labrador Retriever at large and a Yellow Labrador Retriever at large.
The dogs were taken to the animal shelter.
20175296 GRPD 1/30/2017 12:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175297 GRPD 1/30/2017 12:45 HARASSMENT 201701000146
Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a harassing phone call.
20175300 GRPD 1/30/2017 12:56 VIN CHECK 1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
20175302 GRPD 1/30/2017 13:06 ANIMAL CALLS EASY ST, GREEN RIVER
20175313 GRPD 1/30/2017 13:48 VIN CHECK COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
20175317 GRPD 1/30/2017 13:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175322 GRPD 1/30/2017 14:07 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20175324 GRPD 1/30/2017 14:17 REDDI REPORT 1375 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
20175331 GRPD 1/30/2017 14:49 VIN CHECK E 5TH S, GREEN RIVER
20175334 GRPD 1/30/2017 14:57 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175347 GRPD 1/30/2017 15:56 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER 201701000147
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle on North 1st East attempted to
turn left (east) onto East Flaming Gorge Way. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling east on East
Flaming Gorge Way that failed to yield at the intersection with a red light. No injuries were reported,
Nathan Cynova, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way while entering
an intersection.
20175350 GRPD 1/30/2017 16:13 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers attempted to locate a dog at large.
20175351 GRPD 1/30/2017 16:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175362 GRPD 1/30/2017 17:21 FOLLOW UP JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
20175365 GRPD 1/30/2017 17:54 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY N 5TH W&W 2ND N, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a deer. No damage was reported to the
vehicle, the deer was deceased.
20175368 GRPD 1/30/2017 18:46 SECCK
20175370 GRPD 1/30/2017 18:53 ANIMAL CALLS 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a report of an injured deer in the area.
20175373 GRPD 1/30/2017 19:00 MOTORIST ASSIST S 7TH W&BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow.
20175376 GRPD 1/30/2017 19:13 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000149
Officers are investigating a report of an assault.
20175378 GRPD 1/30/2017 19:18 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20175380 GRPD 1/30/2017 19:20 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle reportedly parked and running for several hours.
20175385 GRPD 1/30/2017 19:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175386 GRPD 1/30/2017 19:42 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000148
Officers met with an individual who turned in found drug paraphernalia.
20175388 GRPD 1/30/2017 19:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175389 GRPD 1/30/2017 20:01 ANIMAL CALLS N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.
20175391 GRPD 1/30/2017 20:25 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
20175398 GRPD 1/30/2017 21:30 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
20175404 GRPD 1/30/2017 22:06 HARASSMENT
Officers contacted an individual by phone who reported receiving harassing text messages.
20175405 GRPD 1/30/2017 22:17 FOLLOW UP N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
20175406 GRPD 1/30/2017 22:17 FOLLOW UP JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
20175423 GRPD 1/31/2017 0:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20175424 GRPD 1/31/2017 0:26 INFORMATION 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20175444 GRPD 1/31/2017 4:56 SECCK
