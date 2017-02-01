Green River Police Reports: January 31, 2017

Green River Police Department press release for February 1, 2017

Incidents from 1-31-2017 0600hrs to 2-1-2017 0600hrs

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent

until and unless proven guilty.

Chief Chris Steffen

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

20175448 GRPD 1/31/2017 7:24 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175454 GRPD 1/31/2017 7:54 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

20175462 GRPD 1/31/2017 9:00 PARKING PROBLEM ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a vehicle parked on the street for sometime with expired registration and

the Green River Public Works Department were working on snow removal on the street. Officers contacted

the owner of the vehicle, who moved the vehicle.

20175472 GRPD 1/31/2017 9:31 PARKING PROBLEM MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint.

20175475 GRPD 1/31/2017 9:45 FOLLOW UP N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

20175493 GRPD 1/31/2017 10:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175496 GRPD 1/31/2017 10:50 PARKING PROBLEM E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual, in reference to a vehicle that had been tagged for a parking violation.

20175497 GRPD 1/31/2017 10:54 PARKING PROBLEM E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.

20175499 GRPD 1/31/2017 11:09 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20175505 GRPD 1/31/2017 11:26 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 890 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual for a citizen assist.

20175510 GRPD 1/31/2017 11:48 ABANDONED VEHICLE 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been abandoned.

20175511 GRPD 1/31/2017 11:51 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000151

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southwest on West

Flaming Gorge Way approaching the intersection with Highway 374. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle that

turned left (south) onto West Flaming Gorge Way from the driveway entrance to the Oak Tree Inn. No injuries

were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20175516 GRPD 1/31/2017 12:07 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175518 GRPD 1/31/2017 12:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175524 GRPD 1/31/2017 12:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175528 GRPD 1/31/2017 12:31 CITIZEN ASSIST 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175539 GRPD 1/31/2017 13:19 ESCORT

Officers assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession.

20175553 GRPD 1/31/2017 14:09 AGENCY ASSIST W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175559 GRPD 1/31/2017 14:34 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175561 GRPD 1/31/2017 14:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175562 GRPD 1/31/2017 15:05 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.

20175563 GRPD 1/31/2017 15:10 ESCORT

20175568 GRPD 1/31/2017 15:29 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

20175575 GRPD 1/31/2017 15:58 FOLLOW UP 1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

20175577 GRPD 1/31/2017 16:28 CITIZEN ASSIST S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a residence at the request of the owner.

20175578 GRPD 1/31/2017 16:31 FOLLOW UP W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

20175580 GRPD 1/31/2017 16:37 FOLLOW UP CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

20175583 GRPD 1/31/2017 16:56 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175586 GRPD 1/31/2017 17:02 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175593 GRPD 1/31/2017 17:47 FOLLOW UP COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

20175595 GRPD 1/31/2017 17:49 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201701000152

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute, in regards to a report that a dog was hit by an individual at the residence and then bit another

individual at the residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20175596 GRPD 1/31/2017 17:55 VIN CHECK PAWNEE CIR, GREEN RIVER

20175602 GRPD 1/31/2017 18:32 FOLLOW UP WAGGENER ST, GREEN RIVER

20175605 GRPD 1/31/2017 18:54 SECCK

20175609 GRPD 1/31/2017 19:17 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

20175621 GRPD 1/31/2017 20:59 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201701000153

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute. One of the involved parties subsequently left the property.

20175622 GRPD 1/31/2017 21:04 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER 201701000154

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

20175624 GRPD 1/31/2017 21:29 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the reporting party who had a verbal dispute

with another individual who left the property.

20175626 GRPD 1/31/2017 21:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175642 GRPD 1/31/2017 23:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

20175643 GRPD 2/1/2017 0:15 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

20175662 GRPD 2/1/2017 4:57 SECCK