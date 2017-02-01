Green River Police Reports: January 31, 2017

The Green River Police Department Responded to the following calls:
|Green River Police Department press release for February 1, 2017
|Incidents from 1-31-2017 0600hrs to 2-1-2017 0600hrs
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|Chief Chris Steffen
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20175448
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 7:24
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175454
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 7:54
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|20175462
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 9:00
|PARKING PROBLEM
|ANVIL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a vehicle parked on the street for sometime with expired registration and
|the Green River Public Works Department were working on snow removal on the street. Officers contacted
|the owner of the vehicle, who moved the vehicle.
|20175472
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 9:31
|PARKING PROBLEM
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint.
|20175475
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 9:45
|FOLLOW UP
|N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER
|20175493
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 10:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175496
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 10:50
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers spoke with an individual, in reference to a vehicle that had been tagged for a parking violation.
|20175497
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 10:54
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle for a parking violation.
|20175499
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 11:09
|VIN CHECK
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175505
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 11:26
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|890 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual for a citizen assist.
|20175510
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 11:48
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been abandoned.
|20175511
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 11:51
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000151
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling southwest on West
|Flaming Gorge Way approaching the intersection with Highway 374. The vehicle was struck by a vehicle that
|turned left (south) onto West Flaming Gorge Way from the driveway entrance to the Oak Tree Inn. No injuries
|were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20175516
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 12:07
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175518
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 12:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175524
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 12:26
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175528
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 12:31
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175539
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 13:19
|ESCORT
|Officers assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession.
|20175553
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 14:09
|AGENCY ASSIST
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175559
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 14:34
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175561
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 14:50
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175562
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 15:05
|ANIMAL CALLS
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
|20175563
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 15:10
|ESCORT
|20175568
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 15:29
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20175575
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 15:58
|FOLLOW UP
|1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175577
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 16:28
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a residence at the request of the owner.
|20175578
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 16:31
|FOLLOW UP
|W 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|20175580
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 16:37
|FOLLOW UP
|CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|20175583
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 16:56
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175586
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 17:02
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175593
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 17:47
|FOLLOW UP
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|20175595
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 17:49
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201701000152
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute, in regards to a report that a dog was hit by an individual at the residence and then bit another
|individual at the residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20175596
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 17:55
|VIN CHECK
|PAWNEE CIR, GREEN RIVER
|20175602
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 18:32
|FOLLOW UP
|WAGGENER ST, GREEN RIVER
|20175605
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 18:54
|SECCK
|20175609
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 19:17
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20175621
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 20:59
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201701000153
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute. One of the involved parties subsequently left the property.
|20175622
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 21:04
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|201701000154
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|20175624
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 21:29
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the reporting party who had a verbal dispute
|with another individual who left the property.
|20175626
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 21:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175642
|GRPD
|1/31/2017 23:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20175643
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 0:15
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|20175662
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 4:57
|SECCK
|20175665
|GRPD
|2/1/2017 5:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
