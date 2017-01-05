Green River Police Reports: January 4, 2017

The Green River Police Department has responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|2017471
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 7:22
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|2017477
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 8:37
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a registration violation.
|2017479
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 8:45
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017480
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 8:59
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|2017482
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 9:09
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000014
|Officers met with individuals who reported a vehicle collision that occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot.
|It was reported a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and backed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle
|in the parking space next to it. The driver left the location, not realizing they had struck the parked vehicle. The
|owner of the parked vehicle followed the driver a short distance and contacted them regarding the collision.
|No injuries were reported and the involved parties wanted to handle the incident civilly between themselves.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|2017484
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 9:20
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|COMMERCE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|2017488
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 10:15
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers followed up with individuals regarding a traffic collision that occurred earlier in the morning in the
|McDonalds parking lot.
|2017495
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 10:50
|ALARMS
|WASHINGTON ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and
|met with a responsible party for the property.
|2017500
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 11:08
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 4TH N, GREEN RIVER
|201701000015
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.
|2017520
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 12:53
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017523
|SCSO
|1/4/2017 13:12
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017537
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 14:43
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|520 WILKES DR APT 11, GREEN RIVER
|2017543
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 15:34
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201701000016
|Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on
|West Teton Boulevard attempted to brake, slid on the snowy roadway into the southbound lane and collided
|with the side of a city snow plow traveling south on West Teton Boulevard. No injuries were reported, Vanessa
|Perry age 48 of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.
|2017544
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 15:36
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|2017547
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 15:59
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers checked on the welfare of a dog.
|2017548
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 16:01
|SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY
|201701000017
|Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.
|2017549
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 16:04
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|CALL&MASS
|2017552
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 16:22
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers helped push a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.
|2017557
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 17:02
|FOLLOW UP
|520 WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017558
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 17:12
|ANIMAL CALLS
|S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017561
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 17:23
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S 4TH E&E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speed too fast for conditions.
|2017569
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 17:50
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201701000018
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle parked in a park space in front of the
|business, the driver thought they put the vehicle in park and exited the vehicle. The vehicle had been left in
|gear, moved forward striking a concrete parking post in front of it stopping the vehicle. No injuries were
|reported, the vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper and no damage was noted on the parking post.
|2017591
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 19:21
|WELFARE CHECK
|2017593
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 19:25
|FIRE ALARM
|MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, officers contacted the resident who was fine and advised the alarm
|went off due to cooking.
|2017601
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 19:38
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|SHOSHONE AVE&TIGEE CIR, GREEN RIVER
|2017607
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 19:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017613
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 20:38
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the intersection.
|2017614
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 20:52
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|2017620
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 21:24
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of a motorist pulling an individual on a snowboard behind their vehicle in a
|parking lot.
|2017623
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 21:33
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017627
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 21:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017628
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 21:52
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow and in the roadway, officers assisted pushing the
|motorist out of the roadway.
|2017631
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 22:16
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E 2ND ST S&S 4TH E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow.
|2017634
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 22:49
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|2017635
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 22:51
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|SHOSHONE AVE&MOUNTAIN VIEW ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow.
|2017636
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 22:53
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017637
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 23:06
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|2017639
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 23:28
|SECCK
|2017641
|GRPD
|1/4/2017 23:51
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|129 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow in the alley.
|2017645
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 0:06
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER
|2017646
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 0:22
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W RAILROAD AVE&N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|2017649
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 0:42
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017658
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 3:51
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017661
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 5:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
