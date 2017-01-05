Green River Police Reports: January 4, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

2017471 GRPD 1/4/2017 7:22 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

2017477 GRPD 1/4/2017 8:37 TRAFFIC STOP 1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for a registration violation.

2017479 GRPD 1/4/2017 8:45 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017480 GRPD 1/4/2017 8:59 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

2017482 GRPD 1/4/2017 9:09 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000014

Officers met with individuals who reported a vehicle collision that occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot.

It was reported a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and backed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle

in the parking space next to it. The driver left the location, not realizing they had struck the parked vehicle. The

owner of the parked vehicle followed the driver a short distance and contacted them regarding the collision.

No injuries were reported and the involved parties wanted to handle the incident civilly between themselves.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

2017484 GRPD 1/4/2017 9:20 MOTORIST ASSIST COMMERCE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

2017488 GRPD 1/4/2017 10:15 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Officers followed up with individuals regarding a traffic collision that occurred earlier in the morning in the

McDonalds parking lot.

2017495 GRPD 1/4/2017 10:50 ALARMS WASHINGTON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm. Officers checked the property which appeared okay and

met with a responsible party for the property.

2017500 GRPD 1/4/2017 11:08 ANIMAL CALLS E 4TH N, GREEN RIVER 201701000015

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite.

2017520 GRPD 1/4/2017 12:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017523 SCSO 1/4/2017 13:12 CITIZEN ASSIST ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017537 GRPD 1/4/2017 14:43 CITIZEN ASSIST 520 WILKES DR APT 11, GREEN RIVER

2017543 GRPD 1/4/2017 15:34 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201701000016

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on

West Teton Boulevard attempted to brake, slid on the snowy roadway into the southbound lane and collided

with the side of a city snow plow traveling south on West Teton Boulevard. No injuries were reported, Vanessa

Perry age 48 of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.

2017544 GRPD 1/4/2017 15:36 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

2017547 GRPD 1/4/2017 15:59 ANIMAL CALLS BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers checked on the welfare of a dog.

2017548 GRPD 1/4/2017 16:01 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201701000017

Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

2017549 GRPD 1/4/2017 16:04 MOTORIST ASSIST CALL&MASS

2017552 GRPD 1/4/2017 16:22 MOTORIST ASSIST BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers helped push a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.

2017557 GRPD 1/4/2017 17:02 FOLLOW UP 520 WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

2017558 GRPD 1/4/2017 17:12 ANIMAL CALLS S RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER

2017561 GRPD 1/4/2017 17:23 TRAFFIC STOP S 4TH E&E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speed too fast for conditions.

2017569 GRPD 1/4/2017 17:50 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201701000018

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle parked in a park space in front of the

business, the driver thought they put the vehicle in park and exited the vehicle. The vehicle had been left in

gear, moved forward striking a concrete parking post in front of it stopping the vehicle. No injuries were

reported, the vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper and no damage was noted on the parking post.

2017591 GRPD 1/4/2017 19:21 WELFARE CHECK

2017593 GRPD 1/4/2017 19:25 FIRE ALARM MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, officers contacted the resident who was fine and advised the alarm

went off due to cooking.

2017601 GRPD 1/4/2017 19:38 MOTORIST ASSIST SHOSHONE AVE&TIGEE CIR, GREEN RIVER

2017607 GRPD 1/4/2017 19:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017613 GRPD 1/4/2017 20:38 MOTORIST ASSIST LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the intersection.

2017614 GRPD 1/4/2017 20:52 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

2017620 GRPD 1/4/2017 21:24 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of a motorist pulling an individual on a snowboard behind their vehicle in a

parking lot.

2017623 GRPD 1/4/2017 21:33 MOTORIST ASSIST S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

2017627 GRPD 1/4/2017 21:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017628 GRPD 1/4/2017 21:52 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow and in the roadway, officers assisted pushing the

motorist out of the roadway.

2017631 GRPD 1/4/2017 22:16 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST S&S 4TH E, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow.

2017634 GRPD 1/4/2017 22:49 MOTORIST ASSIST 280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

2017635 GRPD 1/4/2017 22:51 MOTORIST ASSIST SHOSHONE AVE&MOUNTAIN VIEW ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow.

2017636 GRPD 1/4/2017 22:53 MOTORIST ASSIST 77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017637 GRPD 1/4/2017 23:06 MOTORIST ASSIST 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

2017639 GRPD 1/4/2017 23:28 SECCK

2017641 GRPD 1/4/2017 23:51 MOTORIST ASSIST 129 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist stuck in the snow in the alley.

2017645 GRPD 1/5/2017 0:06 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER

2017646 GRPD 1/5/2017 0:22 MOTORIST ASSIST W RAILROAD AVE&N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

2017649 GRPD 1/5/2017 0:42 MOTORIST ASSIST WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

2017658 GRPD 1/5/2017 3:51 MOTORIST ASSIST ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER