Green River Police Reports: January 5, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|2017671
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 7:10
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist stuck in snow at the intersection.
|2017681
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 7:43
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a vehicle stuck in the snow, a responsible party for the vehicle was contacted and advised
|they were making arrangements to have the vehicle moved.
|2017689
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 8:03
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|70 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been abandoned.
|2017693
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 8:31
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E TETON BLVD&MORAN DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017696
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 8:36
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017698
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 8:39
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|S 4TH E&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|2017699
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 8:46
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained black and white dog, not wearing a collar.
|2017703
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 9:06
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&POWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|2017706
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 9:17
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|BRAMWELL ST&ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017710
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 9:27
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000019
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report that an individual’s dog was attacked by another dog. Animal
|Control Officers investigated the incident and Donald Mende, age 66 of Green River, was issued a citation
|for nuisance animal and given a warning for dog at large.
|2017715
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 9:46
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
|2017719
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 9:55
|ESCORT
|2017723
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 10:15
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000020
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers investigated the incident
|and Amada Cruz, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for nuisance animal.
|2017724
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 10:19
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|300 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017726
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 10:23
|ESCORT
|2017731
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 10:39
|PROPERTY WATCH
|2017734
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 10:45
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017735
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 11:02
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|2017738
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 11:20
|ALARMS
|HUTTON CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked the property which appeared okay and
|attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
|2017744
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 11:39
|PARKING PROBLEM
|BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a trailer and vehicle parked on the street for awhile and causing
|issues with the snow.
|2017747
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 11:54
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|2017750
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 11:59
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017755
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 12:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000021
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a nuisance animal.
|2017763
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 13:03
|PARKING PROBLEM
|S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint and left a message for the owner of the vehicle.
|2017769
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 13:31
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a motorist stuck in the snow, a snow plow driver was in the area and was able
|to assist and free the vehicle.
|2017771
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 13:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017777
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 14:16
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a vehicle parked in the roadway, officers checked the area and the vehicle had been
|moved .
|2017783
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 14:42
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|2017788
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 14:59
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017796
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 15:40
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|CONESTOGA LN, GREEN RIVER
|2017807
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 16:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017811
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 16:52
|FOLLOW UP
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|2017817
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 17:54
|SECCK
|2017818
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 18:00
|FIELD CONTACT
|802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
|2017820
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 18:19
|TRAFFIC STOP
|225 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for driver’s license restrictions.
|2017824
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 18:29
|FOLLOW UP
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|2017834
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 19:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a grey Tabby cat at large. Animal Control Officers located the cat and
|the cat was taken to the animal shelter.
|2017835
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 20:10
|THREATS LOW PRIORITY
|201701000022
|Officers contacted an individual who reported receiving a threatening phone call.
|2017836
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 20:13
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|2017838
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 20:15
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers responded to a report of an open door on a building. Officers met with a responsible party for the
|property and checked the property which appeared okay.
|2017848
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 21:28
|911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE
|2017850
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 21:46
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|2017851
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 21:49
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a welfare check on dogs in the back yard of a residence. Officers contacted the resident
|who advised they let the dogs outside, were watching them and the dogs appeared fine.
|2017852
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 22:11
|ALARMS
|3 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and met with a
|responsible party for the property.
|2017856
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 22:43
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|2017857
|GRPD
|1/5/2017 23:44
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked outside the building, officers checked on the
|vehicle and contacted the reporting party.
|2017861
|GRPD
|1/6/2017 0:50
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.
|2017863
|GRPD
|1/6/2017 1:47
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000023
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers investigated the incident and contacted Rachel Hemker,
|age 28 of Green River, who was arrested for disturbing the peace and interference with a peace officer.
