Green River Police Reports: January 5, 2017

January 6, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
2017671 GRPD 1/5/2017 7:10 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted a motorist stuck in snow at the intersection.
2017681 GRPD 1/5/2017 7:43 MOTORIST ASSIST 440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a vehicle stuck in the snow, a responsible party for the vehicle was contacted and advised
they were making arrangements to have the vehicle moved.
2017689 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:03 ABANDONED VEHICLE 70 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been abandoned.
2017693 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:31 MOTORIST ASSIST E TETON BLVD&MORAN DR, GREEN RIVER
2017696 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:36 MOTORIST ASSIST E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
2017698 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:39 MOTORIST ASSIST S 4TH E&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
2017699 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:46 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained black and white dog, not wearing a collar.
2017703 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:06 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&POWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
2017706 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:17 MOTORIST ASSIST BRAMWELL ST&ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
2017710 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:27 ANIMAL CALLS N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000019
Animal Control Officers responded to a report that an individual’s dog was attacked by another dog. Animal
Control Officers investigated the incident and Donald Mende, age 66 of Green River, was issued a citation
for nuisance animal and given a warning for dog at large.
2017715 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:46 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
2017719 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:55 ESCORT
2017723 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:15 ANIMAL CALLS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000020
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers investigated the incident
and Amada Cruz, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for nuisance animal.
2017724 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:19 MOTORIST ASSIST 300 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
2017726 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:23 ESCORT
2017731 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:39 PROPERTY WATCH
2017734 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:45 MOTORIST ASSIST 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
2017735 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:02 MOTORIST ASSIST 440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
2017738 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:20 ALARMS HUTTON CIR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked the property which appeared okay and
attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.
2017744 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:39 PARKING PROBLEM BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a parking complaint of a trailer and vehicle parked on the street for awhile and causing
issues with the snow.
2017747 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:54 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
2017750 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:59 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
2017755 GRPD 1/5/2017 12:29 ANIMAL CALLS JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000021
Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a nuisance animal.
2017763 GRPD 1/5/2017 13:03 PARKING PROBLEM S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint and left a message for the owner of the vehicle.
2017769 GRPD 1/5/2017 13:31 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a motorist stuck in the snow, a snow plow driver was in the area and was able
to assist and free the vehicle.
2017771 GRPD 1/5/2017 13:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
2017777 GRPD 1/5/2017 14:16 MOTORIST ASSIST APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a vehicle parked in the roadway, officers checked the area and the vehicle had been
moved .
2017783 GRPD 1/5/2017 14:42 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
2017788 GRPD 1/5/2017 14:59 MOTORIST ASSIST MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
2017796 GRPD 1/5/2017 15:40 MOTORIST ASSIST CONESTOGA LN, GREEN RIVER
2017807 GRPD 1/5/2017 16:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
2017811 GRPD 1/5/2017 16:52 FOLLOW UP WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
2017817 GRPD 1/5/2017 17:54 SECCK
2017818 GRPD 1/5/2017 18:00 FIELD CONTACT 802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
2017820 GRPD 1/5/2017 18:19 TRAFFIC STOP 225 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for driver’s license restrictions.
2017824 GRPD 1/5/2017 18:29 FOLLOW UP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
2017834 GRPD 1/5/2017 19:41 ANIMAL CALLS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a grey Tabby cat at large. Animal Control Officers located the cat and
 the cat was taken to the animal shelter.
2017835 GRPD 1/5/2017 20:10 THREATS LOW PRIORITY 201701000022
Officers contacted an individual who reported receiving a threatening phone call.
2017836 GRPD 1/5/2017 20:13 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
2017838 GRPD 1/5/2017 20:15 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers responded to a report of an open door on a building. Officers met with a responsible party for the
property and checked the property which appeared okay.
2017848 GRPD 1/5/2017 21:28 911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE
2017850 GRPD 1/5/2017 21:46 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
2017851 GRPD 1/5/2017 21:49 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a welfare check on dogs in the back yard of a residence. Officers contacted the resident
who advised they let the dogs outside, were watching them and the dogs appeared fine.
2017852 GRPD 1/5/2017 22:11 ALARMS 3 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and met with a
responsible party for the property.
2017856 GRPD 1/5/2017 22:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
2017857 GRPD 1/5/2017 23:44 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked outside the building, officers checked on the
vehicle and contacted the reporting party.
2017861 GRPD 1/6/2017 0:50 OPEN PROPERTY
Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.
2017863 GRPD 1/6/2017 1:47 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000023
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers investigated the incident and contacted Rachel Hemker,
age 28 of Green River, who was arrested for disturbing the peace and interference with a peace officer.
