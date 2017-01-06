Green River Police Reports: January 5, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

2017671 GRPD 1/5/2017 7:10 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a motorist stuck in snow at the intersection.

2017681 GRPD 1/5/2017 7:43 MOTORIST ASSIST 440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a vehicle stuck in the snow, a responsible party for the vehicle was contacted and advised

they were making arrangements to have the vehicle moved.

2017689 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:03 ABANDONED VEHICLE 70 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been abandoned.

2017693 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:31 MOTORIST ASSIST E TETON BLVD&MORAN DR, GREEN RIVER

2017696 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:36 MOTORIST ASSIST E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

2017698 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:39 MOTORIST ASSIST S 4TH E&E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

2017699 GRPD 1/5/2017 8:46 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained black and white dog, not wearing a collar.

2017703 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:06 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&POWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

2017706 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:17 MOTORIST ASSIST BRAMWELL ST&ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017710 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:27 ANIMAL CALLS N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000019

Animal Control Officers responded to a report that an individual’s dog was attacked by another dog. Animal

Control Officers investigated the incident and Donald Mende, age 66 of Green River, was issued a citation

for nuisance animal and given a warning for dog at large.

2017715 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:46 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER

2017719 GRPD 1/5/2017 9:55 ESCORT

2017723 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:15 ANIMAL CALLS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000020

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers investigated the incident

and Amada Cruz, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for nuisance animal.

2017724 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:19 MOTORIST ASSIST 300 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

2017726 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:23 ESCORT

2017731 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:39 PROPERTY WATCH

2017734 GRPD 1/5/2017 10:45 MOTORIST ASSIST 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

2017735 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:02 MOTORIST ASSIST 440 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

2017738 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:20 ALARMS HUTTON CIR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked the property which appeared okay and

attempted to contact a responsible party for the property.

2017744 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:39 PARKING PROBLEM BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a trailer and vehicle parked on the street for awhile and causing

issues with the snow.

2017747 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:54 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

2017750 GRPD 1/5/2017 11:59 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017755 GRPD 1/5/2017 12:29 ANIMAL CALLS JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000021

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a nuisance animal.

2017763 GRPD 1/5/2017 13:03 PARKING PROBLEM S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged a vehicle following a parking complaint and left a message for the owner of the vehicle.

2017769 GRPD 1/5/2017 13:31 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a motorist stuck in the snow, a snow plow driver was in the area and was able

to assist and free the vehicle.

2017771 GRPD 1/5/2017 13:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017777 GRPD 1/5/2017 14:16 MOTORIST ASSIST APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a vehicle parked in the roadway, officers checked the area and the vehicle had been

moved .

2017783 GRPD 1/5/2017 14:42 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

2017788 GRPD 1/5/2017 14:59 MOTORIST ASSIST MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017796 GRPD 1/5/2017 15:40 MOTORIST ASSIST CONESTOGA LN, GREEN RIVER

2017807 GRPD 1/5/2017 16:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017811 GRPD 1/5/2017 16:52 FOLLOW UP WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

2017817 GRPD 1/5/2017 17:54 SECCK

2017818 GRPD 1/5/2017 18:00 FIELD CONTACT 802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

2017820 GRPD 1/5/2017 18:19 TRAFFIC STOP 225 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for driver’s license restrictions.

2017824 GRPD 1/5/2017 18:29 FOLLOW UP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

2017834 GRPD 1/5/2017 19:41 ANIMAL CALLS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a grey Tabby cat at large. Animal Control Officers located the cat and

the cat was taken to the animal shelter.

2017835 GRPD 1/5/2017 20:10 THREATS LOW PRIORITY 201701000022

Officers contacted an individual who reported receiving a threatening phone call.

2017836 GRPD 1/5/2017 20:13 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist.

2017838 GRPD 1/5/2017 20:15 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers responded to a report of an open door on a building. Officers met with a responsible party for the

property and checked the property which appeared okay.

2017848 GRPD 1/5/2017 21:28 911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE

2017850 GRPD 1/5/2017 21:46 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

2017851 GRPD 1/5/2017 21:49 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a welfare check on dogs in the back yard of a residence. Officers contacted the resident

who advised they let the dogs outside, were watching them and the dogs appeared fine.

2017852 GRPD 1/5/2017 22:11 ALARMS 3 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and met with a

responsible party for the property.

2017856 GRPD 1/5/2017 22:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

2017857 GRPD 1/5/2017 23:44 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked outside the building, officers checked on the

vehicle and contacted the reporting party.

2017861 GRPD 1/6/2017 0:50 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.

2017863 GRPD 1/6/2017 1:47 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000023

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers investigated the incident and contacted Rachel Hemker,