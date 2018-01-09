Green River Police Reports: January 8, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18010322
|GRPD
|08:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010323
|GRPD
|06:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010324
|GRPD
|09:09:00 01/08/18
|Disturbance
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to individuals yelling inside a residence.
|G18010325
|GRPD
|09:19:33 01/08/18
|Fraud
|BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G18010326
|GRPD
|09:48:07 01/08/18
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18010327
|GRPD
|10:22:33 01/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W GREEN RIVER PD WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18010328
|GRPD
|06:00:00 01/08/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010329
|GRPD
|12:03:05 01/08/18
|Information
|RTF
|Detectives received information about possible abuse of a minor. The incident is currently under
|investigation.
|G18010330
|GRPD
|12:24:09 01/08/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G18010331
|GRPD
|12:34:59 01/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010332
|GRPD
|12:42:11 01/08/18
|Animal Calls
|ELM ST
|RTF
|G18010333
|GRPD
|12:59:43 01/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010334
|GRPD
|13:31:14 01/08/18
|Motorist Assist
|SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18010335
|GRPD
|09:48:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010336
|GRPD
|07:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010337
|GRPD
|09:30:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010338
|GRPD
|13:59:00 01/08/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18010339
|GRPD
|14:28:25 01/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18010340
|GRPD
|15:05:56 01/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 West Flaming Gorge Way
|NFA
|G18010341
|GRPD
|15:30:21 01/08/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010342
|GRPD
|14:00:00 01/08/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010343
|GRPD
|15:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010344
|GRPD
|16:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010345
|GRPD
|14:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010346
|GRPD
|16:06:33 01/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|493 E WILD CARD TOWING S; WILD CARD TOWING
|NFA
|G18010347
|GRPD
|17:00:00 01/08/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010348
|GRPD
|17:35:31 01/08/18
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G18010349
|GRPD
|17:30:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010350
|GRPD
|18:15:52 01/08/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD; ANIMAL CONTROL
|NFA
|G18010351
|GRPD
|18:47:19 01/08/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G18010352
|GRPD
|17:48:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18010353
|GRPD
|19:21:55 01/08/18
|Larceny
|SCHULTZ ST
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of a possible larceny. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident
|G18010354
|GRPD
|19:33:25 01/08/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18010355
|GRPD
|20:59:29 01/08/18
|Civil Issues
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18010356
|GRPD
|21:36:46 01/08/18
|REDDI
|500 CLUB 86 ST; CLUB 86
|NFA
|G18010357
|GRPD
|23:35:48 01/08/18
|Suspicious
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W
|NFA
|G18010358
|GRPD
|00:11:46 01/09/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18010359
|GRPD
|23:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010360
|GRPD
|22:00:00 01/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010361
|GRPD
|00:00:00 01/09/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010362
|GRPD
|01:30:00 01/09/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18010363
|GRPD
|22:00:00 01/08/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18010364
|GRPD
|05:00:00 01/09/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18010365
|GRPD
|01:48:00 01/09/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
