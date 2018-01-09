Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 8, 2018

January 9, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18010322 GRPD 08:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010323 GRPD 06:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010324 GRPD 09:09:00 01/08/18 Disturbance BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to individuals yelling inside a residence.
G18010325 GRPD 09:19:33 01/08/18 Fraud BRAMWELL ST NFA
G18010326 GRPD 09:48:07 01/08/18 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & UINTA DR NFA
G18010327 GRPD 10:22:33 01/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W GREEN RIVER PD WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18010328 GRPD 06:00:00 01/08/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18010329 GRPD 12:03:05 01/08/18 Information RTF
Detectives received information about possible abuse of a minor. The incident is currently under
investigation.
G18010330 GRPD 12:24:09 01/08/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA
G18010331 GRPD 12:34:59 01/08/18 VIN Inspection W TETON BLVD NFA
G18010332 GRPD 12:42:11 01/08/18 Animal Calls ELM ST RTF
G18010333 GRPD 12:59:43 01/08/18 VIN Inspection W TETON BLVD NFA
G18010334 GRPD 13:31:14 01/08/18 Motorist Assist SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR NFA
G18010335 GRPD 09:48:00 01/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010336 GRPD 07:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010337 GRPD 09:30:00 01/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010338 GRPD 13:59:00 01/08/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18010339 GRPD 14:28:25 01/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18010340 GRPD 15:05:56 01/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 West Flaming Gorge Way NFA
G18010341 GRPD 15:30:21 01/08/18 EMS NFA
G18010342 GRPD 14:00:00 01/08/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18010343 GRPD 15:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010344 GRPD 16:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010345 GRPD 14:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010346 GRPD 16:06:33 01/08/18 VIN Inspection 493 E WILD CARD TOWING S; WILD CARD TOWING NFA
G18010347 GRPD 17:00:00 01/08/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18010348 GRPD 17:35:31 01/08/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & IOWA AVE NFA
G18010349 GRPD 17:30:00 01/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010350 GRPD 18:15:52 01/08/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; ANIMAL CONTROL NFA
G18010351 GRPD 18:47:19 01/08/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA
G18010352 GRPD 17:48:00 01/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18010353 GRPD 19:21:55 01/08/18 Larceny SCHULTZ ST RTF
Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of a possible larceny. Officers completed a
report regarding the incident
G18010354 GRPD 19:33:25 01/08/18 EMS NFA
G18010355 GRPD 20:59:29 01/08/18 Civil Issues W TETON BLVD NFA
G18010356 GRPD 21:36:46 01/08/18 REDDI 500 CLUB 86 ST; CLUB 86 NFA
G18010357 GRPD 23:35:48 01/08/18 Suspicious W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W NFA
G18010358 GRPD 00:11:46 01/09/18 911 Calls NFA
G18010359 GRPD 23:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010360 GRPD 22:00:00 01/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010361 GRPD 00:00:00 01/09/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010362 GRPD 01:30:00 01/09/18 Property Watch UNF
G18010363 GRPD 22:00:00 01/08/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18010364 GRPD 05:00:00 01/09/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18010365 GRPD 01:48:00 01/09/18 Property Watch UNF
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
