Green River Police Reports: January 9, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|20171401
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 7:34
|WARRANT
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201701000034
|20171409
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 7:42
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|201701000035
|Officers responded to a report that a teenaged juvenile left their residence the previous night without
|permission. The juvenile was located and returned to their parent.
|20171419
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 8:12
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171429
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 9:07
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the reporting party, who advised the
|individual causing the disturbance left prior to officers arrival. The reporting party advised they also received
|harassing phone calls from the individual. Officers later contacted the other party regarding the incident.
|20171446
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 10:13
|ESCORT
|20171455
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 10:28
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MOUNTAIN VIEW ST&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171466
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 11:06
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|W 4TH N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of snow being piled up on the sidewalk.
|20171469
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 11:23
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|10 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who had information about a possible scam.
|20171478
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 11:57
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|20171485
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 12:23
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual, in reference to a previously reported larceny.
|20171494
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 12:52
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.
|20171503
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 13:27
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171515
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 15:07
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|20171518
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 15:26
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171524
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 16:13
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|201701000036
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|20171531
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 16:42
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|HOBACK ST, GREEN RIVER
|201701000037
|Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been parked in front of a residence for over a month.
|20171541
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 18:16
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&ROOSEVELT DR, GREEN RIVER
|20171551
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 19:21
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
|20171552
|RSPD
|1/9/2017 19:32
|SECCK
|20171557
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 19:44
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a motorist stuck in their driveway and could not get out due to the snow.
|20171559
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 20:08
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171560
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 20:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171564
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 20:25
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|An individual requested the phone number for a tow service.
|20171566
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 20:53
|FOLLOW UP
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|20171569
|GRPD
|1/9/2017 21:19
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual who
|advised they were okay.
|20171590
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 0:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171594
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 2:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|20171598
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 3:41
|ALARMS
|1105 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which appeared okay and a responsible
|party was contacted.
|20171603
|GRPD
|1/10/2017 5:09
|SECCK
