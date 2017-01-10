Latest

Green River Police Reports: January 9, 2017

January 10, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
20171401 GRPD 1/9/2017 7:34 WARRANT HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201701000034
20171409 GRPD 1/9/2017 7:42 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201701000035
Officers responded to a report that a teenaged juvenile left their residence the previous night without
permission. The juvenile was located and returned to their parent.
20171419 GRPD 1/9/2017 8:12 MOTORIST ASSIST RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
20171429 GRPD 1/9/2017 9:07 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the reporting party, who advised the
individual causing the disturbance left prior to officers arrival. The reporting party advised they also received
 harassing phone calls from the individual. Officers later contacted the other party regarding the incident.
20171446 GRPD 1/9/2017 10:13 ESCORT
20171455 GRPD 1/9/2017 10:28 ANIMAL CALLS MOUNTAIN VIEW ST&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171466 GRPD 1/9/2017 11:06 CITIZEN ASSIST W 4TH N, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of snow being piled up on the sidewalk.
20171469 GRPD 1/9/2017 11:23 ANY TYPE OF SCAM 10 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual who had information about a possible scam.
20171478 GRPD 1/9/2017 11:57 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
20171485 GRPD 1/9/2017 12:23 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual, in reference to a previously reported larceny.
20171494 GRPD 1/9/2017 12:52 MOTORIST ASSIST EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.
20171503 GRPD 1/9/2017 13:27 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171515 GRPD 1/9/2017 15:07 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
20171518 GRPD 1/9/2017 15:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171524 GRPD 1/9/2017 16:13 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201701000036
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
20171531 GRPD 1/9/2017 16:42 ABANDONED VEHICLE HOBACK ST, GREEN RIVER 201701000037
Officers tagged a vehicle following a report the vehicle had been parked in front of a residence for over a month.
20171541 GRPD 1/9/2017 18:16 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&ROOSEVELT DR, GREEN RIVER
20171551 GRPD 1/9/2017 19:21 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual at the police department for an agency assist.
20171552 RSPD 1/9/2017 19:32 SECCK
20171557 GRPD 1/9/2017 19:44 MOTORIST ASSIST ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a motorist stuck in their driveway and could not get out due to the snow.
20171559 GRPD 1/9/2017 20:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171560 GRPD 1/9/2017 20:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171564 GRPD 1/9/2017 20:25 CITIZEN ASSIST ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
An individual requested the phone number for a tow service.
20171566 GRPD 1/9/2017 20:53 FOLLOW UP ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
20171569 GRPD 1/9/2017 21:19 WELFARE CHECK
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual who
advised they were okay.
20171590 GRPD 1/10/2017 0:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171594 GRPD 1/10/2017 2:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
20171598 GRPD 1/10/2017 3:41 ALARMS 1105 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which appeared okay and a responsible
party was contacted.
20171603 GRPD 1/10/2017 5:09 SECCK
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: January 9, 2017"

Leave a Reply