Green River Police Reports: June 13, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201732717 GRPD 6/13/2017 6:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732719 GRPD 6/13/2017 6:52 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000063

Officers responded to a report of accidental damage to the window of a police vehicle.

201732723 GRPD 6/13/2017 7:19 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in an alley behind a residence. Officers contacted the

resident, who advised the individual had permission to be at the address.

201732727 GRPD 6/13/2017 7:48 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of a vehicle parking in front of their residence the past

two days.

201732737 GRPD 6/13/2017 8:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732742 GRPD 6/13/2017 9:03 ESCORT

201732745 GRPD 6/13/2017 9:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732756 RSPD 6/13/2017 10:10 DRILL SAGE ST, ROCK SPRINGS

201732761 SCSO 6/13/2017 10:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732772 GRPD 6/13/2017 11:05 FIRE ALARM 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732780 GRPD 6/13/2017 11:40 ANIMAL CALLS KEITH DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. The dog was later contained and the owner of the dog

was contacted.

201732785 GRPD 6/13/2017 11:57 ABANDONED VEHICLE EDGEWATER PARK 201706000064

Officers checked on a possible abandoned vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised they

would move the vehicle.

201732789 GRPD 6/13/2017 12:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732794 GRPD 6/13/2017 12:59 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

201732801 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:14 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000065

Officers received a report of a damaged street light.

201732802 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:17 REDDI REPORT E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

201732804 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732805 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:25 WARRANT 140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER 201706000066

Officers responded to the Adult Green River Probation and Parole Office, in reference to a report of an

individual with a warrant. At the office, officers contacted Thomas Applegate, age 57 of Rock Springs, who was

arrested per an active Sublette County Warrant for a probation violation.

201732815 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:45 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000067

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision. It was reported a semi truck trailer attempted to

pull into a loading dock and the trailer struck a trailer attached to a parked and unoccupied semi truck. No

injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201732832 GRPD 6/13/2017 14:46 TRAFFIC STOP N CENTER&W FLAMING GORGE

201732835 GRPD 6/13/2017 14:54 TRAFFIC STOP S 5TH E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for a vehicle registration violation.

201732837 GRPD 6/13/2017 14:59 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201706000069

Officers responded to a report an individual was injured after exiting a moving vehicle. It was reported a vehicle

was eastbound on Shoshone Avenue and stopped at the intersection with West Teton Boulevard. The vehicle

turned south onto West Teton Boulevard, when a passenger in the vehicle exited the moving vehicle following

a verbal argument with the driver. The individual who exited the vehicle was checked on scene by Castle

Rock Ambulance Service, was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and was later released.

201732838 GRPD 6/13/2017 15:12 FIELD CONTACT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on two transients outside a business.

201732849 GRPD 6/13/2017 16:06 ESCORT

201732852 GRPD 6/13/2017 16:33 FOLLOW UP W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201732853 GRPD 6/13/2017 16:48 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732856 GRPD 6/13/2017 17:17 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201732863 GRPD 6/13/2017 18:09 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.

201732869 RSPD 6/13/2017 20:06 ANIMAL CALLS COLLEGE DR, ROCK SPRINGS

201732872 GRPD 6/13/2017 20:41 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201706000070

Adam Robles, age 51 of Green River, was arrested for domestic assault.

201732880 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:40 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000071

Officers received a report of a dog at large. The owners of the dog were contacted and given a warning.

201732883 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732884 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732885 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732886 GRPD 6/13/2017 22:07 REDDI REPORT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201732897 GRPD 6/13/2017 23:00 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201732914 GRPD 6/14/2017 1:08 ALCOHOL 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000072

Steven Smith, age 26 of Green River, was arrested for public intoxication and shoplifting.

201732920 GRPD 6/14/2017 2:33 FOLLOW UP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201732923 GRPD 6/14/2017 3:23 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the reporting party’s residence. Officers