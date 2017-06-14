Latest

Green River Police Reports: June 13, 2017

TOPICS:

June 14, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201732717 GRPD 6/13/2017 6:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732719 GRPD 6/13/2017 6:52 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000063
Officers responded to a report of accidental damage to the window of a police vehicle.
201732723 GRPD 6/13/2017 7:19 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in an alley behind a residence. Officers contacted the
resident, who advised the individual had permission to be at the address.
201732727 GRPD 6/13/2017 7:48 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of a vehicle parking in front of their residence the past
 two days.
201732737 GRPD 6/13/2017 8:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732742 GRPD 6/13/2017 9:03 ESCORT
201732745 GRPD 6/13/2017 9:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732756 RSPD 6/13/2017 10:10 DRILL SAGE ST, ROCK SPRINGS
201732761 SCSO 6/13/2017 10:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732772 GRPD 6/13/2017 11:05 FIRE ALARM 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732780 GRPD 6/13/2017 11:40 ANIMAL CALLS KEITH DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. The dog was later contained and the owner of the dog
was contacted.
201732785 GRPD 6/13/2017 11:57 ABANDONED VEHICLE EDGEWATER PARK 201706000064
Officers checked on a possible abandoned vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised they
would move the vehicle.
201732789 GRPD 6/13/2017 12:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732794 GRPD 6/13/2017 12:59 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
201732801 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:14 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000065
Officers received a report of a damaged street light.
201732802 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:17 REDDI REPORT E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
201732804 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732805 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:25 WARRANT 140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER 201706000066
Officers responded to the Adult Green River Probation and Parole Office, in reference to a report of an
individual with a warrant. At the office, officers contacted Thomas Applegate, age 57 of Rock Springs, who was
arrested per an active Sublette County Warrant for a probation violation.
201732815 GRPD 6/13/2017 13:45 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000067
Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision. It was reported a semi truck trailer attempted to
pull into a loading dock and the trailer struck a trailer attached to a parked and unoccupied semi truck. No
injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
201732832 GRPD 6/13/2017 14:46 TRAFFIC STOP N CENTER&W FLAMING GORGE
201732835 GRPD 6/13/2017 14:54 TRAFFIC STOP S 5TH E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for a vehicle registration violation.
201732837 GRPD 6/13/2017 14:59 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201706000069
Officers responded to a report an individual was injured after exiting a moving vehicle. It was reported a vehicle
was eastbound on Shoshone Avenue and stopped at the intersection with West Teton Boulevard. The vehicle
turned south onto West Teton Boulevard, when a passenger in the vehicle exited the moving vehicle following
a verbal argument with the driver. The individual who exited the vehicle was checked on scene by Castle
Rock Ambulance Service, was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and was later released.
201732838 GRPD 6/13/2017 15:12 FIELD CONTACT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on two transients outside a business.
201732849 GRPD 6/13/2017 16:06 ESCORT
201732852 GRPD 6/13/2017 16:33 FOLLOW UP W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201732853 GRPD 6/13/2017 16:48 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732856 GRPD 6/13/2017 17:17 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201732863 GRPD 6/13/2017 18:09 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
201732869 RSPD 6/13/2017 20:06 ANIMAL CALLS COLLEGE DR, ROCK SPRINGS
201732872 GRPD 6/13/2017 20:41 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201706000070
Adam Robles, age 51 of Green River, was arrested for domestic assault.
201732880 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:40 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000071
Officers received a report of a dog at large. The owners of the dog were contacted and given a warning.
201732883 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732884 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732885 GRPD 6/13/2017 21:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732886 GRPD 6/13/2017 22:07 REDDI REPORT 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201732897 GRPD 6/13/2017 23:00 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201732914 GRPD 6/14/2017 1:08 ALCOHOL 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000072
Steven Smith, age 26 of Green River, was arrested for public intoxication and shoplifting.
201732920 GRPD 6/14/2017 2:33 FOLLOW UP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201732923 GRPD 6/14/2017 3:23 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the reporting party’s residence. Officers
checked on the vehicle which was unoccupied.
