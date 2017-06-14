Green River Police Reports: June 13, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201732717
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 6:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732719
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 6:52
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000063
|Officers responded to a report of accidental damage to the window of a police vehicle.
|201732723
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 7:19
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in an alley behind a residence. Officers contacted the
|resident, who advised the individual had permission to be at the address.
|201732727
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 7:48
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of a vehicle parking in front of their residence the past
|two days.
|201732737
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 8:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732742
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 9:03
|ESCORT
|201732745
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 9:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732756
|RSPD
|6/13/2017 10:10
|DRILL
|SAGE ST, ROCK SPRINGS
|201732761
|SCSO
|6/13/2017 10:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732772
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 11:05
|FIRE ALARM
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732780
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 11:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|KEITH DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. The dog was later contained and the owner of the dog
|was contacted.
|201732785
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 11:57
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|EDGEWATER PARK
|201706000064
|Officers checked on a possible abandoned vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised they
|would move the vehicle.
|201732789
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 12:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732794
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 12:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201732801
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 13:14
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000065
|Officers received a report of a damaged street light.
|201732802
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 13:17
|REDDI REPORT
|E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|201732804
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 13:23
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732805
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 13:25
|WARRANT
|140 COMMERCE DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|201706000066
|Officers responded to the Adult Green River Probation and Parole Office, in reference to a report of an
|individual with a warrant. At the office, officers contacted Thomas Applegate, age 57 of Rock Springs, who was
|arrested per an active Sublette County Warrant for a probation violation.
|201732815
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 13:45
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000067
|Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision. It was reported a semi truck trailer attempted to
|pull into a loading dock and the trailer struck a trailer attached to a parked and unoccupied semi truck. No
|injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201732832
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 14:46
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N CENTER&W FLAMING GORGE
|201732835
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 14:54
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S 5TH E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for a vehicle registration violation.
|201732837
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 14:59
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201706000069
|Officers responded to a report an individual was injured after exiting a moving vehicle. It was reported a vehicle
|was eastbound on Shoshone Avenue and stopped at the intersection with West Teton Boulevard. The vehicle
|turned south onto West Teton Boulevard, when a passenger in the vehicle exited the moving vehicle following
|a verbal argument with the driver. The individual who exited the vehicle was checked on scene by Castle
|Rock Ambulance Service, was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and was later released.
|201732838
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 15:12
|FIELD CONTACT
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on two transients outside a business.
|201732849
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 16:06
|ESCORT
|201732852
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 16:33
|FOLLOW UP
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201732853
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 16:48
|FOLLOW UP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732856
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 17:17
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201732863
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 18:09
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
|201732869
|RSPD
|6/13/2017 20:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLLEGE DR, ROCK SPRINGS
|201732872
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 20:41
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201706000070
|Adam Robles, age 51 of Green River, was arrested for domestic assault.
|201732880
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 21:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000071
|Officers received a report of a dog at large. The owners of the dog were contacted and given a warning.
|201732883
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 21:53
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732884
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 21:56
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732885
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 21:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732886
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 22:07
|REDDI REPORT
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201732897
|GRPD
|6/13/2017 23:00
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201732914
|GRPD
|6/14/2017 1:08
|ALCOHOL
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000072
|Steven Smith, age 26 of Green River, was arrested for public intoxication and shoplifting.
|201732920
|GRPD
|6/14/2017 2:33
|FOLLOW UP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201732923
|GRPD
|6/14/2017 3:23
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the reporting party’s residence. Officers
|checked on the vehicle which was unoccupied.
