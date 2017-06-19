Latest

Green River Police Reports: June 16-19, 2017

June 19, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201733426 GRPD 6/16/2017 8:16 FOLLOW UP ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER
201733428 GRPD 6/16/2017 8:27 CITIZEN ASSIST NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER
Officers delivered a message to an individual.
201733434 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:16 FOLLOW UP E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
201733437 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:21 ANIMAL CALLS 1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
201733439 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:26 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201733445 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:39 INFORMATION 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
201733450 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:55 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201733452 GRPD 6/16/2017 10:02 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of two dogs at large, one dog was described as a Blue Heeler the other
as a yellow long haired mixed breed.
201733457 GRPD 6/16/2017 10:16 ANIMAL CALLS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000092
Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a request for a welfare check on pets the
residence.
201733473 GRPD 6/16/2017 11:46 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201733480 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:13 VIN CHECK S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
201733484 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:25 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding.
201733490 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:48 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000093
201733491 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:51 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000094
201733493 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:55 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000095
201733498 GRPD 6/16/2017 13:07 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical  call.
201733501 GRPD 6/16/2017 13:15 REDDI REPORT 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
201733509 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:02 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201733512 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:07 ANIMAL CALLS MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a Pit-bull and a Collie at large.
201733517 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:36 TRAFFIC HAZARD E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000096
Officers responded to a report of an ATV ramp in the roadway. The ramp was removed from the roadway and
taken to the police department as found property.
201733521 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:44 EXTRA PATROL
201733523 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:53 VIN CHECK W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201733526 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:06 VIN CHECK 1720 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201733530 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733531 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733532 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733533 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:17 INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733535 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:27 ESCORT
201733537 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:30 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
201733542 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:54 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201733555 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:31 ANIMAL CALLS SUNDANCE DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of a medium sized black and white dog
that has been at large the past few days.
201733556 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:35 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers met individuals at the animal shelter who were interested in adopting a pet.
201733557 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:41 TRAFFIC STOP S RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201733562 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:53 AGENCY ASSIST 201706000097
Detectives are assisting another agency investigating a report of a possible sexual assault.
201733564 RSPD 6/16/2017 16:56 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 6TH ST, ROCK SPRINGS
201733567 GRPD 6/16/2017 18:07 TRAFFIC STOP RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201733577 GRPD 6/16/2017 18:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733587 GRPD 6/16/2017 19:44 ANIMAL CALLS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201733589 GRPD 6/16/2017 19:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733592 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:15 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers met with individuals who had a contained older Golden Labrador mix.
201733593 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:23 MEDICAL SERVICE 201706000098
Officers were dispatched to a report of a one year old female who had been left in the bathtub and was found
unconscious. Upon officers arrival, the child had resumed breathing and was regaining consciousness. The child
was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by Castle Rock Ambulance Service. The child has
 since been released from the hospital.
Officers completed an initial report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
201733594 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:27 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about child custody.
201733601 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733604 GRPD 6/16/2017 21:13 ANIMAL CALLS RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a contained black Pit-bull, not wearing a collar. The dog was picked up and taken to
the animal shelter.
201733611 GRPD 6/16/2017 22:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733613 GRPD 6/16/2017 22:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733622 GRPD 6/16/2017 23:34 SECCK
201733630 GRPD 6/17/2017 0:26 HARASSMENT
Officers met with a resident who reported they thought a relative of theirs was in their residence while they
were not home.
201733642 GRPD 6/17/2017 2:34 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence.
201733646 GRPD 6/17/2017 4:50 SECCK
201733649 GRPD 6/17/2017 5:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733653 GRPD 6/17/2017 8:45 FOLLOW UP 125 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733656 GRPD 6/17/2017 9:18 FOLLOW UP CROSSBOW DR&PARK VIEW ST & CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER
201733657 GRPD 6/17/2017 9:26 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical  call.
201733659 GRPD 6/17/2017 9:41 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201733663 GRPD 6/17/2017 10:23 PARKING PROBLEM 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of a vehicle parked in a handicap parking spot. The owner of the vehicle was
contacted and the vehicle was moved.
201733665 GRPD 6/17/2017 10:31 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201733668 GRPD 6/17/2017 10:49 FIELD CONTACT EASY ST, GREEN RIVER
201733678 GRPD 6/17/2017 11:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733680 GRPD 6/17/2017 12:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733688 GRPD 6/17/2017 13:48 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a found kitten.
201733690 GRPD 6/17/2017 14:05 VIN CHECK IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER
201733692 GRPD 6/17/2017 14:17 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
201733697 GRPD 6/17/2017 14:58 EXTRA PATROL
201733712 GRPD 6/17/2017 16:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733715 GRPD 6/17/2017 16:55 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733716 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:00 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.
201733719 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:10 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201733720 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:23 FIELD CONTACT RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000099
Officers contacted an individual, in regards to a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed a
report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
201733724 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:31 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
201733729 GRPD 6/17/2017 18:08 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201733734 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:01 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for use of cell phone.
201733736 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:20 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
201733739 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:41 WELFARE CHECK
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted and spoke with the
individual.
201733742 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:52 ALARMS HOBACK ST, GREEN RIVER
201733746 GRPD 6/17/2017 20:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733748 GRPD 6/17/2017 20:32 ANIMAL CALLS VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of a Husky type dog in the reporting party’s yard, officers located the dog and the
dog was taken to the animal  shelter.
201733755 GRPD 6/17/2017 21:00 SECCK
201733757 GRPD 6/17/2017 21:04 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
Officers responded to a report of juveniles throwing water balloons at vehicles driving on the roadway.
201733760 GRPD 6/17/2017 21:27 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call, in which the caller advised the call was accidental. Officers
arrived at the address and contacted the resident.
201733767 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:20 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
201733769 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:31 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
201733771 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:45 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
201733773 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:51 HIT AND RUN HIGH PRIORITY WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000100
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. Officers met with the driver who reported backing into a parked
and unoccupied vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the parked vehicle and they were not
 home. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
201733776 GRPD 6/17/2017 23:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733801 GRPD 6/18/2017 2:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733810 GRPD 6/18/2017 4:52 SECCK
201733819 GRPD 6/18/2017 8:32 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201706000101
Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence. Officers contacted the
resident, who was given a warning for disturbing the peace.
201733823 GRPD 6/18/2017 8:49 PARKING PROBLEM CROSSBOW DR&PARK VIEW ST & CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER
201733827 GRPD 6/18/2017 9:21 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
201733843 GRPD 6/18/2017 12:00 PARKING PROBLEM E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers were flagged down regarding a parking complaint.
201733847 GRPD 6/18/2017 12:27 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR&MASSACHUSETTS CT, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers responded to a welfare check on a fawn lying on the sidewalk.
201733857 GRPD 6/18/2017 13:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733863 GRPD 6/18/2017 13:56 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000103
Darcy Akin, age 60 of Green River, was arrested for burglary.
William Powell, age 54 of Rock Springs, was arrested for burglary.
201733871 GRPD 6/18/2017 14:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733872 GRPD 6/18/2017 14:53 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000104
Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on animals at a residence. Animal Control
Officers checked on the animals which were okay.
201733876 GRPD 6/18/2017 16:02 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile riding a 4 wheeler in an alley.
201733878 GRPD 6/18/2017 16:08 MOTORIST ASSIST S 2ND ST E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a motorist, who advised a child in the vehicle was car sick.
201733879 GRPD 6/18/2017 17:06 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000105
Officers met with an individual who reported the rear window of a vehicle they were borrowing was damaged.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
201733880 GRPD 6/18/2017 17:11 VIN CHECK WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
201733883 GRPD 6/18/2017 18:16 CITIZEN ASSIST ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER
201733893 GRPD 6/18/2017 20:11 FOLLOW UP ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER
201733894 GRPD 6/18/2017 20:11 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of vehicles speeding and appeared to be racing in the area of Scott’s Bottom
Road. Officers checked the area and the described vehicles were no longer in the area.
201733896 GRPD 6/18/2017 21:10 SECCK
201733906 GRPD 6/18/2017 22:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733916 GRPD 6/18/2017 23:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733918 GRPD 6/18/2017 23:42 FIELD CONTACT 550 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
201733920 GRPD 6/19/2017 0:10 FIELD CONTACT 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
201733933 GRPD 6/19/2017 2:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201733935 GRPD 6/19/2017 3:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
