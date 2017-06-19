Green River Police Reports: June 16-19, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201733426
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 8:16
|FOLLOW UP
|ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733428
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 8:27
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers delivered a message to an individual.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733434
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 9:16
|FOLLOW UP
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733437
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 9:21
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733439
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 9:26
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733445
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 9:39
|INFORMATION
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733450
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 9:55
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733452
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 10:02
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers received a call of two dogs at large, one dog was described as a Blue Heeler the other
|
|as a yellow long haired mixed breed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733457
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 10:16
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201706000092
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a request for a welfare check on pets the
|
|residence.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733473
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 11:46
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733480
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 12:13
|VIN CHECK
|S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733484
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 12:25
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733490
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 12:48
|PARKING PROBLEM
|EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201706000093
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733491
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 12:51
|PARKING PROBLEM
|EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201706000094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733493
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 12:55
|PARKING PROBLEM
|EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201706000095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733498
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 13:07
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733501
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 13:15
|REDDI REPORT
|91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733509
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 14:02
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733512
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 14:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Pit-bull and a Collie at large.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733517
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 14:36
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000096
|Officers responded to a report of an ATV ramp in the roadway. The ramp was removed from the roadway and
|
|taken to the police department as found property.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733521
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 14:44
|EXTRA PATROL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733523
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 14:53
|VIN CHECK
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733526
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:06
|VIN CHECK
|1720 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733530
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:14
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733531
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:15
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733532
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:16
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733533
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:17
|INFORMATION
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733535
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:27
|ESCORT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733537
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:30
|FOLLOW UP
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733542
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 15:54
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733555
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 16:31
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SUNDANCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of a medium sized black and white dog
|
|that has been at large the past few days.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733556
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 16:35
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers met individuals at the animal shelter who were interested in adopting a pet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733557
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 16:41
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733562
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 16:53
|AGENCY ASSIST
|
|201706000097
|Detectives are assisting another agency investigating a report of a possible sexual assault.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733564
|RSPD
|6/16/2017 16:56
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|6TH ST, ROCK SPRINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733567
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 18:07
|TRAFFIC STOP
|RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733577
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 18:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733587
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 19:44
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733589
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 19:53
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733592
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 20:15
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers met with individuals who had a contained older Golden Labrador mix.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733593
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 20:23
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|201706000098
|Officers were dispatched to a report of a one year old female who had been left in the bathtub and was found
|unconscious. Upon officers arrival, the child had resumed breathing and was regaining consciousness. The child
|was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by Castle Rock Ambulance Service. The child has
|
| since been released from the hospital.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Officers completed an initial report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733594
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 20:27
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about child custody.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733601
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 20:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733604
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 21:13
|ANIMAL CALLS
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers received a call of a contained black Pit-bull, not wearing a collar. The dog was picked up and taken to
|
|the animal shelter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733611
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 22:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733613
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 22:26
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733622
|GRPD
|6/16/2017 23:34
|SECCK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733630
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 0:26
|HARASSMENT
|
|
|Officers met with a resident who reported they thought a relative of theirs was in their residence while they
|
|were not home.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733642
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 2:34
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733646
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 4:50
|SECCK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733649
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 5:04
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733653
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 8:45
|FOLLOW UP
|125 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733656
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 9:18
|FOLLOW UP
|CROSSBOW DR&PARK VIEW ST & CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733657
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 9:26
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733659
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 9:41
|FOLLOW UP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733663
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 10:23
|PARKING PROBLEM
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers received a report of a vehicle parked in a handicap parking spot. The owner of the vehicle was
|
|contacted and the vehicle was moved.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733665
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 10:31
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733668
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 10:49
|FIELD CONTACT
|EASY ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733678
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 11:54
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733680
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 12:47
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733688
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 13:48
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found kitten.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733690
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 14:05
|VIN CHECK
|IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733692
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 14:17
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733697
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 14:58
|EXTRA PATROL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733712
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 16:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733715
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 16:55
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733716
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 17:00
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733719
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 17:10
|FOLLOW UP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733720
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 17:23
|FIELD CONTACT
|RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000099
|Officers contacted an individual, in regards to a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed a
|
|report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733724
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 17:31
|TRAFFIC STOP
|LOGAN ST&SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733729
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 18:08
|FOLLOW UP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733734
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 19:01
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Traffic citation issued for use of cell phone.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733736
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 19:20
|FOLLOW UP
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733739
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 19:41
|WELFARE CHECK
|
|
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted and spoke with the
|
|individual.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733742
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 19:52
|ALARMS
|HOBACK ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733746
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 20:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733748
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 20:32
|ANIMAL CALLS
|VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers received a report of a Husky type dog in the reporting party’s yard, officers located the dog and the
|
|dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733755
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 21:00
|SECCK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733757
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 21:04
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|
|
|Officers responded to a report of juveniles throwing water balloons at vehicles driving on the roadway.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733760
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 21:27
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call, in which the caller advised the call was accidental. Officers
|
|arrived at the address and contacted the resident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733767
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 22:20
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733769
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 22:31
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733771
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 22:45
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733773
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 22:51
|HIT AND RUN HIGH PRIORITY
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201706000100
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. Officers met with the driver who reported backing into a parked
|and unoccupied vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the parked vehicle and they were not
|
| home. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733776
|GRPD
|6/17/2017 23:04
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733801
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 2:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733810
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 4:52
|SECCK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733819
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 8:32
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201706000101
|Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence. Officers contacted the
|
|resident, who was given a warning for disturbing the peace.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733823
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 8:49
|PARKING PROBLEM
|CROSSBOW DR&PARK VIEW ST & CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733827
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 9:21
|FOLLOW UP
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733843
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 12:00
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers were flagged down regarding a parking complaint.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733847
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 12:27
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA DR&MASSACHUSETTS CT, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to a welfare check on a fawn lying on the sidewalk.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733857
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 13:26
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733863
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 13:56
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000103
|Darcy Akin, age 60 of Green River, was arrested for burglary.
|
|
|William Powell, age 54 of Rock Springs, was arrested for burglary.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733871
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 14:46
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733872
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 14:53
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000104
|Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on animals at a residence. Animal Control
|
|Officers checked on the animals which were okay.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733876
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 16:02
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|
|
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile riding a 4 wheeler in an alley.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733878
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 16:08
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|S 2ND ST E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers checked on a motorist, who advised a child in the vehicle was car sick.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733879
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 17:06
|VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY
|HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000105
|Officers met with an individual who reported the rear window of a vehicle they were borrowing was damaged.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733880
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 17:11
|VIN CHECK
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733883
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 18:16
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733893
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 20:11
|FOLLOW UP
|ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733894
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 20:11
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers responded to a report of vehicles speeding and appeared to be racing in the area of Scott’s Bottom
|
|Road. Officers checked the area and the described vehicles were no longer in the area.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733896
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 21:10
|SECCK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733906
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 22:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733916
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 23:14
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733918
|GRPD
|6/18/2017 23:42
|FIELD CONTACT
|550 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733920
|GRPD
|6/19/2017 0:10
|FIELD CONTACT
|1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733933
|GRPD
|6/19/2017 2:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201733935
|GRPD
|6/19/2017 3:19
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
