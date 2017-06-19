Green River Police Reports: June 16-19, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201733426 GRPD 6/16/2017 8:16 FOLLOW UP ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER

201733428 GRPD 6/16/2017 8:27 CITIZEN ASSIST NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER

Officers delivered a message to an individual.

201733434 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:16 FOLLOW UP E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

201733437 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:21 ANIMAL CALLS 1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.

201733439 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:26 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733445 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:39 INFORMATION 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

201733450 GRPD 6/16/2017 9:55 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733452 GRPD 6/16/2017 10:02 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of two dogs at large, one dog was described as a Blue Heeler the other

as a yellow long haired mixed breed.

201733457 GRPD 6/16/2017 10:16 ANIMAL CALLS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000092

Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a request for a welfare check on pets the

residence.

201733473 GRPD 6/16/2017 11:46 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201733480 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:13 VIN CHECK S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

201733484 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:25 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201733490 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:48 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000093

201733491 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:51 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000094

201733493 GRPD 6/16/2017 12:55 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000095

201733498 GRPD 6/16/2017 13:07 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201733501 GRPD 6/16/2017 13:15 REDDI REPORT 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

201733509 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:02 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201733512 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:07 ANIMAL CALLS MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Pit-bull and a Collie at large.

201733517 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:36 TRAFFIC HAZARD E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000096

Officers responded to a report of an ATV ramp in the roadway. The ramp was removed from the roadway and

taken to the police department as found property.

201733521 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:44 EXTRA PATROL

201733523 GRPD 6/16/2017 14:53 VIN CHECK W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201733526 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:06 VIN CHECK 1720 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201733530 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733531 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:15 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733532 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733533 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:17 INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733535 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:27 ESCORT

201733537 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:30 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

201733542 GRPD 6/16/2017 15:54 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733555 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:31 ANIMAL CALLS SUNDANCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of a medium sized black and white dog

that has been at large the past few days.

201733556 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:35 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met individuals at the animal shelter who were interested in adopting a pet.

201733557 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:41 TRAFFIC STOP S RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201733562 GRPD 6/16/2017 16:53 AGENCY ASSIST 201706000097

Detectives are assisting another agency investigating a report of a possible sexual assault.

201733564 RSPD 6/16/2017 16:56 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 6TH ST, ROCK SPRINGS

201733567 GRPD 6/16/2017 18:07 TRAFFIC STOP RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201733577 GRPD 6/16/2017 18:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733587 GRPD 6/16/2017 19:44 ANIMAL CALLS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733589 GRPD 6/16/2017 19:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733592 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:15 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with individuals who had a contained older Golden Labrador mix.

201733593 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:23 MEDICAL SERVICE 201706000098

Officers were dispatched to a report of a one year old female who had been left in the bathtub and was found

unconscious. Upon officers arrival, the child had resumed breathing and was regaining consciousness. The child

was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by Castle Rock Ambulance Service. The child has

since been released from the hospital.

Officers completed an initial report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201733594 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:27 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about child custody.

201733601 GRPD 6/16/2017 20:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733604 GRPD 6/16/2017 21:13 ANIMAL CALLS RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a contained black Pit-bull, not wearing a collar. The dog was picked up and taken to

the animal shelter.

201733611 GRPD 6/16/2017 22:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733613 GRPD 6/16/2017 22:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733622 GRPD 6/16/2017 23:34 SECCK

201733630 GRPD 6/17/2017 0:26 HARASSMENT

Officers met with a resident who reported they thought a relative of theirs was in their residence while they

were not home.

201733642 GRPD 6/17/2017 2:34 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence.

201733646 GRPD 6/17/2017 4:50 SECCK

201733649 GRPD 6/17/2017 5:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733653 GRPD 6/17/2017 8:45 FOLLOW UP 125 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733656 GRPD 6/17/2017 9:18 FOLLOW UP CROSSBOW DR&PARK VIEW ST & CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER

201733657 GRPD 6/17/2017 9:26 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201733659 GRPD 6/17/2017 9:41 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733663 GRPD 6/17/2017 10:23 PARKING PROBLEM 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a vehicle parked in a handicap parking spot. The owner of the vehicle was

contacted and the vehicle was moved.

201733665 GRPD 6/17/2017 10:31 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201733668 GRPD 6/17/2017 10:49 FIELD CONTACT EASY ST, GREEN RIVER

201733678 GRPD 6/17/2017 11:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733680 GRPD 6/17/2017 12:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733688 GRPD 6/17/2017 13:48 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a found kitten.

201733690 GRPD 6/17/2017 14:05 VIN CHECK IOWA CIR, GREEN RIVER

201733692 GRPD 6/17/2017 14:17 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201733697 GRPD 6/17/2017 14:58 EXTRA PATROL

201733712 GRPD 6/17/2017 16:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733715 GRPD 6/17/2017 16:55 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733716 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:00 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for cell phone use.

201733719 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:10 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733720 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:23 FIELD CONTACT RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000099

Officers contacted an individual, in regards to a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed a

report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

201733724 GRPD 6/17/2017 17:31 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

201733729 GRPD 6/17/2017 18:08 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733734 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:01 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for use of cell phone.

201733736 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:20 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

201733739 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:41 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted and spoke with the

individual.

201733742 GRPD 6/17/2017 19:52 ALARMS HOBACK ST, GREEN RIVER

201733746 GRPD 6/17/2017 20:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733748 GRPD 6/17/2017 20:32 ANIMAL CALLS VIRGINIA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a Husky type dog in the reporting party’s yard, officers located the dog and the

dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201733755 GRPD 6/17/2017 21:00 SECCK

201733757 GRPD 6/17/2017 21:04 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of juveniles throwing water balloons at vehicles driving on the roadway.

201733760 GRPD 6/17/2017 21:27 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call, in which the caller advised the call was accidental. Officers

arrived at the address and contacted the resident.

201733767 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:20 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.

201733769 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:31 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.

201733771 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:45 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a noise complaint of loud music in the area.

201733773 GRPD 6/17/2017 22:51 HIT AND RUN HIGH PRIORITY WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000100

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. Officers met with the driver who reported backing into a parked

and unoccupied vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the parked vehicle and they were not

home. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201733776 GRPD 6/17/2017 23:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733801 GRPD 6/18/2017 2:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733810 GRPD 6/18/2017 4:52 SECCK

201733819 GRPD 6/18/2017 8:32 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201706000101

Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence. Officers contacted the

resident, who was given a warning for disturbing the peace.

201733823 GRPD 6/18/2017 8:49 PARKING PROBLEM CROSSBOW DR&PARK VIEW ST & CROSSBOW CT, GREEN RIVER

201733827 GRPD 6/18/2017 9:21 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

201733843 GRPD 6/18/2017 12:00 PARKING PROBLEM E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers were flagged down regarding a parking complaint.

201733847 GRPD 6/18/2017 12:27 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA DR&MASSACHUSETTS CT, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a welfare check on a fawn lying on the sidewalk.

201733857 GRPD 6/18/2017 13:26 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733863 GRPD 6/18/2017 13:56 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000103

Darcy Akin, age 60 of Green River, was arrested for burglary.

William Powell, age 54 of Rock Springs, was arrested for burglary.

201733871 GRPD 6/18/2017 14:46 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733872 GRPD 6/18/2017 14:53 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000104

Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on animals at a residence. Animal Control

Officers checked on the animals which were okay.

201733876 GRPD 6/18/2017 16:02 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile riding a 4 wheeler in an alley.

201733878 GRPD 6/18/2017 16:08 MOTORIST ASSIST S 2ND ST E&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist, who advised a child in the vehicle was car sick.

201733879 GRPD 6/18/2017 17:06 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000105

Officers met with an individual who reported the rear window of a vehicle they were borrowing was damaged.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201733880 GRPD 6/18/2017 17:11 VIN CHECK WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

201733883 GRPD 6/18/2017 18:16 CITIZEN ASSIST ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER

201733893 GRPD 6/18/2017 20:11 FOLLOW UP ELK MOUNTAIN DR, GREEN RIVER

201733894 GRPD 6/18/2017 20:11 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of vehicles speeding and appeared to be racing in the area of Scott’s Bottom

Road. Officers checked the area and the described vehicles were no longer in the area.

201733896 GRPD 6/18/2017 21:10 SECCK

201733906 GRPD 6/18/2017 22:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733916 GRPD 6/18/2017 23:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201733918 GRPD 6/18/2017 23:42 FIELD CONTACT 550 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

201733920 GRPD 6/19/2017 0:10 FIELD CONTACT 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201733933 GRPD 6/19/2017 2:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER