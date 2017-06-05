Green River Police Reports: June 2-4, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201730256
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 7:35
|VIN CHECK
|DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730258
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 7:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730261
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 7:57
|AGENCY ASSIST
|895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730262
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 8:02
|FOLLOW UP
|WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730263
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 8:10
|VIN CHECK
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730272
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 8:50
|VIN CHECK
|SPRING VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730278
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 9:17
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|201730280
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 9:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730283
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 9:28
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730287
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 9:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1720 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730289
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 9:45
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 6TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201706000007
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint and a request for a welfare check on dogs at a
|residence.
|201730291
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 9:53
|VIN CHECK
|1 PLEASANT WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730292
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 9:57
|FOLLOW UP
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730294
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 10:10
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201706000006
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
|201730295
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 10:11
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201730299
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 10:25
|TRAFFIC STOP
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201730301
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 10:29
|FOLLOW UP
|EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730308
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 10:43
|VIN CHECK
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730310
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 10:49
|ESCORT
|201730311
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 10:50
|VIN CHECK
|GRANT CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201730314
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:06
|TRAFFIC STOP
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201730316
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:07
|FOLLOW UP
|W 6TH ST
|201730320
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:19
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&LOGAN ST & ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201730323
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:23
|FOLLOW UP
|WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730324
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:23
|VIN CHECK
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730328
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:36
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as tailgating another motorist and yelling
|at the other motorist as they passed them.
|201730331
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:52
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201730334
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 11:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201730336
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 12:09
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201730337
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 12:11
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730349
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 12:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730352
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 12:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730353
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:02
|FOLLOW UP
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201730355
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:05
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 7TH W, GREEN RIVER
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:06
|TRAFFIC STOP
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201730360
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:17
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a report of an unattended child at a park by themselves.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730362
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:20
|VIN CHECK
|EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730365
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:25
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a request to check on a residence the reporting party thought was vacant and people
|
|may have been inside. Officers checked the property which was secure and is owned by a mortgage company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730366
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:43
|VIN CHECK
|351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730370
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 13:57
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730374
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 14:07
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730377
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 14:13
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers set a cat trap at a residence.
|201730379
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 14:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730389
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 15:08
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of juveniles playing on a on a flooded portion of the boardwalk on the
|
|Greenbelt Pathway. Officers checked the area and the juveniles left prior to officers arrival.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730398
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 15:39
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730402
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 15:56
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730405
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 16:05
|VIN CHECK
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730410
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 16:21
|CIVIL ISSUES HIGH PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201730413
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 16:31
|VIN CHECK
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730416
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 16:45
|FOLLOW UP
|N 6TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201730419
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 16:54
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730420
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 17:06
|VIN CHECK
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201730425
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 17:25
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
|201730426
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 17:32
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201706000008
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had
|
|a verbal dispute regarding a civil matter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730427
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 17:36
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|
|accidental.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730432
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 18:03
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 4TH N, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a vehicle registration violation.
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 18:28
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|COLLEGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of individuals inside a vehicle parked in the college parking lot.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730436
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 18:29
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|201730437
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 18:30
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|50 E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a citizens assist.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730439
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 18:51
|INFORMATION
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201706000009
|Officers were contacted by an individual who had information regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been
|
|parked in front of a neighbors house.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730442
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 19:30
|TRAFFIC STOP
|LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 19:36
|FIELD CONTACT
|MOUNTAIN FUEL STA, GREEN RIVER
|201730446
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 19:59
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST,GREEN RIVER
|201706000010
|Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a dog at a residence.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730447
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 19:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730454
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 20:42
|REDDI REPORT
|99 I 80 WB, ROCK SPRINGS
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report and the vehicle reportedly exited into
|
|Green River.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730455
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 20:43
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY
|201730459
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 21:01
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|Officers were flagged down by an individual who reported two juvenile males shoplifted from a business.
|
|Officers investigated the incident and completed a report, which was forwarded to the City of Green River
|
|Prosecutor’s Office.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730475
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 21:53
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730478
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 22:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a dog at large.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730479
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 22:42
|TRAFFIC STOP
|KEITH DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for head lights for required.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730480
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 22:44
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730482
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 22:54
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730485
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 23:10
|TRAFFIC STOP
|SHOSHONE AVE&WASHAKIE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730490
|GRPD
|6/2/2017 23:28
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a contained black and white Border Collie. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730499
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 0:05
|TRAFFIC STOP
|POWELL ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730500
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 0:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730506
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 0:46
|FIELD CONTACT
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle at Expedition Island.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730507
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 0:58
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE&EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of water in the roadway. Officers checked the area, everything appeared okay and
|
|noticed the sprinklers on the school grounds turned on.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730511
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 1:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a small light colored dog at a residence, the dog was picked up and taken to the
|
|animal shelter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730514
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 2:03
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730516
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 2:22
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730518
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 2:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730528
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 4:30
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical alarm.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730530
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 4:52
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|animal shelter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730539
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 7:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|RIVER VIEW DR&HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730541
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 8:03
|FIELD CONTACT
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle at Expedition Island.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730543
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 8:07
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730548
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 8:23
|CALLOUTS
|HITCHING POST DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730555
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 9:18
|UNAUTHORIZED/STOLEN LOW PRIOR
|ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
|201706000012
|Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located a short time later in the
|
|neighborhood. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730556
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 9:20
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730562
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 9:56
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department who needed a portable breath test completed at the
|
|request of another agency.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730567
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 10:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730568
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 10:23
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730572
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 10:36
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201730582
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 11:23
|TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were out with individuals for work restitution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730583
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 11:35
|VIN CHECK
|DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730586
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 12:14
|FOLLOW UP
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201730593
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 12:49
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Husky at large.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730599
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 13:20
|FOLLOW UP
|ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER
|201730600
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 13:22
|ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY
|92 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|201730612
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 14:43
|WARRANT
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201706000014
|Deana Becenti, age 30 of Rock Springs, was arrested per an active Rock Springs Municipal Warrant for failure
|
|to appear/failure to pay on an original charge of shoplifting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730615
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 14:56
|FIRE
|2005 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Green River Police Department, Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance Service were
|
|dispatched to a report of a GMC pickup on fire at the Green River Landfill. Green River Fire Department
|
|Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire appeared to have started in the
|
|engine compartment and spread into the passenger compartment of the vehicle. An initial report was
|
|completed regarding the incident, the investigation is ongoing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730625
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 15:44
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers received a call of juveniles driving a golf cart on the roadway.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730629
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730630
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730631
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:23
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730632
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730633
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:26
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730635
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:34
|ALARMS
|350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and appeared okay.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730636
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:35
|ANIMAL CALLS
|125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a small yellow dog at large.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730637
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:36
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730641
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:50
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730642
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 16:59
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730647
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 17:32
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department who needed a portable breath test completed at the
|
|request of another agency.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730649
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 17:49
|ANIMAL CALLS
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a dog reportedly left in a vehicle.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730652
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 18:01
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were flagged down by an individual, in reference to a black and tan medium sized dog at large. The
|
|dog was located and taken to the animal shelter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730662
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 18:38
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property and a responsible party for the property was contacted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730670
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 20:10
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730671
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 20:11
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730672
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 20:16
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730677
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 20:58
|SECCK
|201730683
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 21:32
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730697
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 22:27
|TRAFFIC STOP
|599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for obedience to a traffic control device.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730698
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 22:29
|FOUND PROPERTY
|225 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201730699
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 22:36
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were contacted by an individual regarding questions about civil standbys.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730701
|SCSO
|6/3/2017 22:39
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 2ND ST S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730703
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 22:51
|TRAFFIC STOP
|SHOSHONE AVE&WASHAKIE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730704
|SCSO
|6/3/2017 22:56
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 23:20
|TRAFFIC STOP
|EVANS ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730710
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 23:21
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in regards to people outside yelling and possible fighting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730711
|GRPD
|6/3/2017 23:52
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W 2ND ST N&N 2ND W, GREEN RIVER
|201730719
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 0:35
|FOUND PROPERTY
|190 N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of two found fishing poles, a life jacket and a knife in the roadway in front of
|
|the business. The items were taken to the police department as found property.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730723
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 1:12
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730724
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 1:14
|PARKING PROBLEM
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle at the park after hours.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730744
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 4:48
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730748
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 5:16
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers were dispatched to a medical alarm. Officers contacted the resident who was okay and the alarm
|
|was accidental.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730751
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 6:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730753
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 8:06
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730756
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 8:29
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730763
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 9:30
|ANIMAL CALLS
|KIT CARSON DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat in a trap.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730765
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 9:45
|INFORMATION
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730768
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 10:11
|FOLLOW UP
|WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730782
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 10:42
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found and contained Black Labrador Retriever.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730783
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 10:49
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their fence. Officers completed a report regarding
|
|the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730789
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 11:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CLIFF VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a cat bite.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730798
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 11:54
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the police department who needed a portable breath test completed at the
|
|request of another agency.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730800
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 12:08
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730801
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 12:09
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730804
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 12:41
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730809
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 13:08
|TRAFFIC STOP
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201730813
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 13:22
|TRAFFIC STOP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730814
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 13:26
|PARKING PROBLEM
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a vehicle parked near the boat ramp and the vehicle was okay were it was at.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730815
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 13:32
|VIN CHECK
|GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201730818
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 14:00
|VIN CHECK
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201730819
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 14:01
|WELFARE CHECK
|201730820
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 14:02
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730825
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 14:16
|PARKING PROBLEM
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked for four days and not being moved.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730828
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 14:58
|INFORMATION
|BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
|201730846
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 16:00
|FOLLOW UP
|WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|201730847
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 16:09
|FOLLOW UP
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201730850
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 16:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730853
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 17:03
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers checked the area and the dog
|
|was no longer at large and contained by its owner.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730856
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 17:19
|VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI
|MORAN DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual who reported a possible violation of a court order.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730858
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 17:21
|REDDI REPORT
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730863
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 18:05
|VIN CHECK
|GREEN RIVER WAY
|201730865
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 18:09
|ANIMAL CALLS
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a dog they found in Manila with a Rock Springs
|
| rabies tag.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730866
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 18:11
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a welfare check on teenagers reportedly jumping from the bridge into the river in FMC
|
|Park. Officers contacted the juveniles who were advised of the concern and said they would not do it anymore.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730868
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 18:27
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201730875
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 19:07
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizens assist.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730877
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 19:35
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers contacted the two juveniles and their parent
|
|regarding incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730880
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 19:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|201730881
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 19:48
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730883
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 20:21
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201730885
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 20:37
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE&W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 21:26
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730891
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 21:27
|HARASSMENT
|Officers met with an individual who reported harassment and a verbal threat.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730898
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 23:03
|SECCK
|201730900
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 23:17
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who reported another individual keeps calling them and the individual drove
|
|by their residence.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730901
|GRPD
|6/4/2017 23:30
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a noise complaint, in reference to someone screaming and talking outside. Officers
|
|located the individual, addressed the complaint and the individual returned to their residence.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730905
|GRPD
|6/5/2017 0:21
|FIELD CONTACT
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730906
|GRPD
|6/5/2017 0:56
|FIELD CONTACT
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on individual in the school parking lot. The individuals were picking up a vehicle.
|
