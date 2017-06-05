Green River Police Reports: June 2-4, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201730278 GRPD 6/2/2017 9:17 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201730289 GRPD 6/2/2017 9:45 ANIMAL CALLS N 6TH W, GREEN RIVER 201706000007

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint and a request for a welfare check on dogs at a

residence.

201730294 GRPD 6/2/2017 10:10 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000006

Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.

Traffic warning for speeding.

Traffic warning for speeding.

Traffic warning for speeding.

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as tailgating another motorist and yelling

at the other motorist as they passed them.

201730331 GRPD 6/2/2017 11:52 MOTORIST ASSIST E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

Traffic warning for speeding.

Traffic warning for speeding.

201730360 GRPD 6/2/2017 13:17 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a report of an unattended child at a park by themselves.

201730365 GRPD 6/2/2017 13:25 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY

Officers responded to a request to check on a residence the reporting party thought was vacant and people

may have been inside. Officers checked the property which was secure and is owned by a mortgage company.

201730377 GRPD 6/2/2017 14:13 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers set a cat trap at a residence.

201730389 GRPD 6/2/2017 15:08 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of juveniles playing on a on a flooded portion of the boardwalk on the

Greenbelt Pathway. Officers checked the area and the juveniles left prior to officers arrival.

201730410 GRPD 6/2/2017 16:21 CIVIL ISSUES HIGH PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

201730425 GRPD 6/2/2017 17:25 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for failure to provide proof of liability coverage.

201730426 GRPD 6/2/2017 17:32 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT 201706000008

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had

a verbal dispute regarding a civil matter.

201730427 GRPD 6/2/2017 17:36 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the resident and determined the call was

accidental.

Traffic warning for a vehicle registration violation.

201730435 GRPD 6/2/2017 18:28 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY COLLEGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of individuals inside a vehicle parked in the college parking lot.

Officers responded to a citizens assist.

201730439 GRPD 6/2/2017 18:51 INFORMATION ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000009

Officers were contacted by an individual who had information regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been

parked in front of a neighbors house.

201730446 GRPD 6/2/2017 19:59 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST,GREEN RIVER 201706000010

Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a dog at a residence.

Traffic warning for speeding.

201730454 GRPD 6/2/2017 20:42 REDDI REPORT 99 I 80 WB, ROCK SPRINGS

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report and the vehicle reportedly exited into

Green River.

201730459 GRPD 6/2/2017 21:01 CITIZEN ASSIST 201706000011

Officers were flagged down by an individual who reported two juvenile males shoplifted from a business.

Officers investigated the incident and completed a report, which was forwarded to the City of Green River

Prosecutor’s Office.

Traffic warning for obedience to a traffic control device.

201730478 GRPD 6/2/2017 22:37 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a dog at large.

Traffic warning for head lights for required.

201730480 GRPD 6/2/2017 22:44 ANIMAL CALLS CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a barking dog complaint.

Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.

Traffic warning for speeding.

201730490 GRPD 6/2/2017 23:28 ANIMAL CALLS 1325 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a contained black and white Border Collie. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201730506 GRPD 6/3/2017 0:46 FIELD CONTACT 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle at Expedition Island.

201730507 GRPD 6/3/2017 0:58 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE&EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of water in the roadway. Officers checked the area, everything appeared okay and

noticed the sprinklers on the school grounds turned on.

201730511 GRPD 6/3/2017 1:37 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a small light colored dog at a residence, the dog was picked up and taken to the

animal shelter.

201730514 GRPD 6/3/2017 2:03 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a noise complaint.

201730516 GRPD 6/3/2017 2:22 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201730528 GRPD 6/3/2017 4:30 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical alarm.

201730530 GRPD 6/3/2017 4:52 ANIMAL CALLS 1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a contained black and white Pit-bull. The dog was picked up and taken to the

animal shelter.

Traffic warning for improper lane use.

201730541 GRPD 6/3/2017 8:03 FIELD CONTACT 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle at Expedition Island.

Traffic warning for speeding.

201730548 GRPD 6/3/2017 8:23 CALLOUTS HITCHING POST DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

A Green River Public Works employee was called out, in regards to water coming form a fire hydrant.

201730555 GRPD 6/3/2017 9:18 UNAUTHORIZED/STOLEN LOW PRIOR ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000012

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located a short time later in the

neighborhood. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.

201730562 GRPD 6/3/2017 9:56 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department who needed a portable breath test completed at the

request of another agency.

201730568 GRPD 6/3/2017 10:23 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201706000013

Officers were out with individuals for work restitution.

201730593 GRPD 6/3/2017 12:49 ANIMAL CALLS IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Husky at large.

201730599 GRPD 6/3/2017 13:20 FOLLOW UP ARIZONA ST, GREEN RIVER

201730600 GRPD 6/3/2017 13:22 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY 92 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

201730612 GRPD 6/3/2017 14:43 WARRANT 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER 201706000014

Deana Becenti, age 30 of Rock Springs, was arrested per an active Rock Springs Municipal Warrant for failure

to appear/failure to pay on an original charge of shoplifting.

201730615 GRPD 6/3/2017 14:56 FIRE 2005 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000015

Green River Police Department, Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance Service were

dispatched to a report of a GMC pickup on fire at the Green River Landfill. Green River Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire appeared to have started in the

engine compartment and spread into the passenger compartment of the vehicle. An initial report was

completed regarding the incident, the investigation is ongoing.

201730625 GRPD 6/3/2017 15:44 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers received a call of juveniles driving a golf cart on the roadway.

201730635 GRPD 6/3/2017 16:34 ALARMS 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and appeared okay.

201730636 GRPD 6/3/2017 16:35 ANIMAL CALLS 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a small yellow dog at large.

201730637 GRPD 6/3/2017 16:36 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint.

201730647 GRPD 6/3/2017 17:32 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department who needed a portable breath test completed at the

request of another agency.

201730649 GRPD 6/3/2017 17:49 ANIMAL CALLS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a dog reportedly left in a vehicle.

201730652 GRPD 6/3/2017 18:01 ANIMAL CALLS ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were flagged down by an individual, in reference to a black and tan medium sized dog at large. The

dog was located and taken to the animal shelter.

201730662 GRPD 6/3/2017 18:38 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property and a responsible party for the property was contacted.

201730670 GRPD 6/3/2017 20:10 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201730672 GRPD 6/3/2017 20:16 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201730683 GRPD 6/3/2017 21:32 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

Traffic warning for obedience to a traffic control device.

201730698 GRPD 6/3/2017 22:29 FOUND PROPERTY 225 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201730699 GRPD 6/3/2017 22:36 CITIZEN ASSIST W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers were contacted by an individual regarding questions about civil standbys.

Traffic citation issued for failure to provide proof of liability coverage.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in regards to people outside yelling and possible fighting.

201730719 GRPD 6/4/2017 0:35 FOUND PROPERTY 190 N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER 201706000017

Officers responded to a report of two found fishing poles, a life jacket and a knife in the roadway in front of

the business. The items were taken to the police department as found property.

201730723 GRPD 6/4/2017 1:12 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.

201730724 GRPD 6/4/2017 1:14 PARKING PROBLEM 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on an unoccupied vehicle at the park after hours.

201730744 GRPD 6/4/2017 4:48 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201730748 GRPD 6/4/2017 5:16 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers were dispatched to a medical alarm. Officers contacted the resident who was okay and the alarm

was accidental.

201730753 GRPD 6/4/2017 8:06 MEDICAL SERVICE 201706000018

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201730756 GRPD 6/4/2017 8:29 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201730763 GRPD 6/4/2017 9:30 ANIMAL CALLS KIT CARSON DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat in a trap.

201730782 GRPD 6/4/2017 10:42 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a found and contained Black Labrador Retriever.

201730783 GRPD 6/4/2017 10:49 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000020

Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their fence. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident.

201730789 GRPD 6/4/2017 11:09 ANIMAL CALLS CLIFF VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000019

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a cat bite.

201730798 GRPD 6/4/2017 11:54 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the police department who needed a portable breath test completed at the

request of another agency.

Traffic warning for speeding.

201730814 GRPD 6/4/2017 13:26 PARKING PROBLEM 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a vehicle parked near the boat ramp and the vehicle was okay were it was at.

201730825 GRPD 6/4/2017 14:16 PARKING PROBLEM 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked for four days and not being moved.

201730853 GRPD 6/4/2017 17:03 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large. Animal Control Officers checked the area and the dog

was no longer at large and contained by its owner.

201730856 GRPD 6/4/2017 17:19 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI MORAN DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual who reported a possible violation of a court order.

201730858 GRPD 6/4/2017 17:21 REDDI REPORT UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

201730865 GRPD 6/4/2017 18:09 ANIMAL CALLS 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a dog they found in Manila with a Rock Springs

rabies tag.

201730866 GRPD 6/4/2017 18:11 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a welfare check on teenagers reportedly jumping from the bridge into the river in FMC

Park. Officers contacted the juveniles who were advised of the concern and said they would not do it anymore.

201730875 GRPD 6/4/2017 19:07 CITIZEN ASSIST W 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizens assist.

201730877 GRPD 6/4/2017 19:35 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW 201706000021

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers contacted the two juveniles and their parent

regarding incident.

201730881 GRPD 6/4/2017 19:48 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY NEVADA PL, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

201730883 GRPD 6/4/2017 20:21 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201730890 GRPD 6/4/2017 21:26 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201706000022

201730891 GRPD 6/4/2017 21:27 HARASSMENT

Officers met with an individual who reported harassment and a verbal threat.

201730900 GRPD 6/4/2017 23:17 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who reported another individual keeps calling them and the individual drove

by their residence.

201730901 GRPD 6/4/2017 23:30 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a noise complaint, in reference to someone screaming and talking outside. Officers

located the individual, addressed the complaint and the individual returned to their residence.

201730905 GRPD 6/5/2017 0:21 FIELD CONTACT 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on an employee outside the business.

201730906 GRPD 6/5/2017 0:56 FIELD CONTACT 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER