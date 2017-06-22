Green River Police Reports: June 21, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201734399
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 7:51
|ANIMAL CALLS
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Great Dane at large.
|201734408
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 8:19
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ANDREWS ST&JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a Black Labrador Retriever.
|201734412
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 8:37
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201734432
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 9:37
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival, officers contacted the resident who advised a
|child was playing with the phone.
|201734439
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 10:40
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call that had static on the line.
|201734443
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 10:53
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201734458
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 11:36
|FOLLOW UP
|S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201734462
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 11:48
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201734463
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 11:49
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|KNOTTY PINE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of suspicious automated phone messages received.
|The messages appeared to be an IRS scam.
|201734464
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 11:49
|FOLLOW UP
|1355 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201734466
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 11:53
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734468
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 12:02
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|ANVIL DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201734472
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 12:10
|ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY
|COLORADO DR&WYOMING DR & COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000118
|Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle collision. It was reported a motorist was driving southbound
|on Colorado Drive, looking for their dog and noticed the dog near the intersection with East Teton Boulevard.
|The driver, a 63 year old male, of Green River, thought he put the vehicle in park (which was later found to
|have been in the reverse position) and exited the vehicle in an attempt to catch his dog. The vehicle rolled
|backwards as the driver exited the vehicle, the driver’s left ankle was run over by the front driver side tire.
|The vehicle rolled backwards (north) on Colorado Drive and struck a parked boat trailer and continued until it
|struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle on Colorado Drive.
|The 63 year old male, was checked on scene by Castle Rock Ambulance Service and transported to Memorial
|Hospital of Sweetwater County for further evaluation. No citations were issued, officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|201734478
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 12:41
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|201734482
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 12:53
|PROPERTY WATCH
|201734488
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 13:28
|ANIMAL CALLS
|DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000119
|An officer responded to a citizen assist at a residence, in reference to an individual checking on pets at the
|address for the resident. While on the call, the officer was bitten on the buttocks by a dog at the residence.
|Animal Control Officers verified with the owner of the dog, the dog was current on its rabies vaccinations.
|201734501
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 14:39
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|520 WILKES DR APT 6, GREEN RIVER
|201734508
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 14:58
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|1105 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of two abandoned vehicles on the property.
|201734510
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 15:21
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201706000120 201740000774
|Officers were contacted by phone by an individual and given information about possible drug use.
|201734511
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 15:22
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call regarding an abandoned vehicle the reporting party wanted tagged.
|201734520
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 16:08
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a brown and tan dog at large, wearing a blue collar.
|201734532
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 17:18
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201734533
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 17:20
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER
|201734534
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 17:28
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201734538
|SCSO
|6/21/2017 17:40
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201734541
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 17:50
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|201734545
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 17:56
|TRAFFIC STOP
|699 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201734560
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 19:51
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an aggressive dog at large.
|201734563
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 20:04
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COMMERCE DR&BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of two Blue Heelers at large.
|201734565
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 20:22
|FOLLOW UP
|MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734566
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 20:34
|TRAFFIC STOP
|89 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER
|201734570
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 20:47
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201734572
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 20:50
|AGENCY ASSIST
|89 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER
|201734576
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 21:11
|SECCK
|201734580
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 21:28
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on individuals in a vehicle outside a business after hours.
|201734587
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 22:44
|FOLLOW UP
|S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201734588
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 22:51
|TRAFFIC STOP
|220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|201734591
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 23:06
|TRAFFIC STOP
|CROSSBOW DR&MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734595
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 23:19
|FOLLOW UP
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734597
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 23:28
|WARRANT
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000121
|Jennifer Harmon, age 29 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County Warrant for failure to
|appear on original charges of operating a vehicle with expired or improper vehicle registration, no valid
|driver’s license and failure to maintain liability insurance.
|201734600
|GRPD
|6/21/2017 23:59
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201706000122
|Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling west on
|Upland Way, struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle on the street in front of a residence and left the scene.
|Officers investigated the incident and located the driver and who left the scene. No injuries were reported,
|a 15 year old female, of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving and a citation for violations
|of driver’s license restrictions.
|201734602
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 0:11
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|FIR ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a noise complaint, in which the reporting party looked outside and saw
|juveniles running in the area.
|201734603
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 0:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201734604
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 0:31
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201734608
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 0:49
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201734610
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 1:23
|WARRANT
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734612
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 1:34
|BAR CHECK
|41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201734615
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 2:55
|FOLLOW UP
|UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201734616
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 3:23
|FIELD CONTACT
|405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on individuals in a parked vehicle in the church parking lot.
|201734617
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 3:39
|PARKING PROBLEM
|HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201734618
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 4:12
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|TRAIL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers assisted a resident who fell, was not injured and needed help getting back up.
|201734620
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 5:05
|SECCK
|201734621
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 5:13
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
