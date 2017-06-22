Green River Police Reports: June 21, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201734399 GRPD 6/21/2017 7:51 ANIMAL CALLS UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Great Dane at large.

201734408 GRPD 6/21/2017 8:19 ANIMAL CALLS ANDREWS ST&JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a Black Labrador Retriever.

201734412 GRPD 6/21/2017 8:37 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201734432 GRPD 6/21/2017 9:37 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival, officers contacted the resident who advised a

child was playing with the phone.

201734439 GRPD 6/21/2017 10:40 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call that had static on the line.

201734443 GRPD 6/21/2017 10:53 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201734458 GRPD 6/21/2017 11:36 FOLLOW UP S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

201734462 GRPD 6/21/2017 11:48 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201734463 GRPD 6/21/2017 11:49 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY KNOTTY PINE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of suspicious automated phone messages received.

The messages appeared to be an IRS scam.

201734464 GRPD 6/21/2017 11:49 FOLLOW UP 1355 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201734466 GRPD 6/21/2017 11:53 CITIZEN ASSIST DOE DR, GREEN RIVER

201734468 GRPD 6/21/2017 12:02 TRAFFIC HAZARD ANVIL DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201734472 GRPD 6/21/2017 12:10 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY COLORADO DR&WYOMING DR & COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER 201706000118

Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle collision. It was reported a motorist was driving southbound

on Colorado Drive, looking for their dog and noticed the dog near the intersection with East Teton Boulevard.

The driver, a 63 year old male, of Green River, thought he put the vehicle in park (which was later found to

have been in the reverse position) and exited the vehicle in an attempt to catch his dog. The vehicle rolled

backwards as the driver exited the vehicle, the driver’s left ankle was run over by the front driver side tire.

The vehicle rolled backwards (north) on Colorado Drive and struck a parked boat trailer and continued until it

struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle on Colorado Drive.

The 63 year old male, was checked on scene by Castle Rock Ambulance Service and transported to Memorial

Hospital of Sweetwater County for further evaluation. No citations were issued, officers completed a report

regarding the incident.

201734478 GRPD 6/21/2017 12:41 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.

201734482 GRPD 6/21/2017 12:53 PROPERTY WATCH

201734488 GRPD 6/21/2017 13:28 ANIMAL CALLS DOE DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000119

An officer responded to a citizen assist at a residence, in reference to an individual checking on pets at the

address for the resident. While on the call, the officer was bitten on the buttocks by a dog at the residence.

Animal Control Officers verified with the owner of the dog, the dog was current on its rabies vaccinations.

201734501 GRPD 6/21/2017 14:39 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 520 WILKES DR APT 6, GREEN RIVER

201734508 GRPD 6/21/2017 14:58 ABANDONED VEHICLE 1105 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of two abandoned vehicles on the property.

201734510 GRPD 6/21/2017 15:21 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000120 201740000774

Officers were contacted by phone by an individual and given information about possible drug use.

201734511 GRPD 6/21/2017 15:22 ABANDONED VEHICLE HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call regarding an abandoned vehicle the reporting party wanted tagged.

201734520 GRPD 6/21/2017 16:08 ANIMAL CALLS SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a brown and tan dog at large, wearing a blue collar.

201734532 GRPD 6/21/2017 17:18 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201734533 GRPD 6/21/2017 17:20 ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER

201734534 GRPD 6/21/2017 17:28 TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201734538 SCSO 6/21/2017 17:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201734541 GRPD 6/21/2017 17:50 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

201734545 GRPD 6/21/2017 17:56 TRAFFIC STOP 699 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201734560 GRPD 6/21/2017 19:51 ANIMAL CALLS N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an aggressive dog at large.

201734563 GRPD 6/21/2017 20:04 ANIMAL CALLS COMMERCE DR&BAILEY CT, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of two Blue Heelers at large.

201734565 GRPD 6/21/2017 20:22 FOLLOW UP MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER

201734566 GRPD 6/21/2017 20:34 TRAFFIC STOP 89 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER

201734570 GRPD 6/21/2017 20:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201734572 GRPD 6/21/2017 20:50 AGENCY ASSIST 89 I 80 WB, GREEN RIVER

201734576 GRPD 6/21/2017 21:11 SECCK

201734580 GRPD 6/21/2017 21:28 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on individuals in a vehicle outside a business after hours.

201734587 GRPD 6/21/2017 22:44 FOLLOW UP S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

201734588 GRPD 6/21/2017 22:51 TRAFFIC STOP 220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER

201734591 GRPD 6/21/2017 23:06 TRAFFIC STOP CROSSBOW DR&MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER

201734595 GRPD 6/21/2017 23:19 FOLLOW UP 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

201734597 GRPD 6/21/2017 23:28 WARRANT UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000121

Jennifer Harmon, age 29 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County Warrant for failure to

appear on original charges of operating a vehicle with expired or improper vehicle registration, no valid

driver’s license and failure to maintain liability insurance.

201734600 GRPD 6/21/2017 23:59 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000122

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling west on

Upland Way, struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle on the street in front of a residence and left the scene.

Officers investigated the incident and located the driver and who left the scene. No injuries were reported,

a 15 year old female, of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving and a citation for violations

of driver’s license restrictions.

201734602 GRPD 6/22/2017 0:11 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY FIR ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a noise complaint, in which the reporting party looked outside and saw

juveniles running in the area.

201734603 GRPD 6/22/2017 0:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201734604 GRPD 6/22/2017 0:31 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201734608 GRPD 6/22/2017 0:49 CITIZEN ASSIST CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

201734610 GRPD 6/22/2017 1:23 WARRANT WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

201734612 GRPD 6/22/2017 1:34 BAR CHECK 41 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

201734615 GRPD 6/22/2017 2:55 FOLLOW UP UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

201734616 GRPD 6/22/2017 3:23 FIELD CONTACT 405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on individuals in a parked vehicle in the church parking lot.

201734617 GRPD 6/22/2017 3:39 PARKING PROBLEM HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER

201734618 GRPD 6/22/2017 4:12 CITIZEN ASSIST TRAIL DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a resident who fell, was not injured and needed help getting back up.

201734620 GRPD 6/22/2017 5:05 SECCK