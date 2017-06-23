Green River Police Reports: June 22, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201734626 GRPD 6/22/2017 7:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201734630 GRPD 6/22/2017 8:04 VIN CHECK WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER

201734631 GRPD 6/22/2017 8:07 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR&VERMONT CT, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased cat on the sidewalk.

201734633 GRPD 6/22/2017 8:12 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers were out with individuals participating in the City of Green River Juvenile Work Restitution Program.

201734641 GRPD 6/22/2017 8:36 FIRE BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers and Green River Fire Department were dispatched to an address for a carbon monoxide alarm.

201734644 GRPD 6/22/2017 8:45 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on two residents who the reporting party had been unable

to contact by phone. Officers contacted relatives of the individuals who advised they had moved and the

reporting party was advised.

201734650 GRPD 6/22/2017 9:14 PARKING PROBLEM MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint regarding a parked trailer.

201734653 GRPD 6/22/2017 9:31 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000123

Officers were checking on a nuisance property and found an open door at the address. Officers checked the

property and contacted an individual at the residence.

201734654 GRPD 6/22/2017 9:32 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers were out with individuals participating in the City of Green River Juvenile Work Restitution Program.

201734659 GRPD 6/22/2017 9:47 ABANDONED VEHICLE N 8TH W, GREEN RIVER 201706000124

Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.

201734660 GRPD 6/22/2017 9:52 VIN CHECK 425 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201734666 GRPD 6/22/2017 10:08 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY N 8TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter involving property.

201734670 GRPD 6/22/2017 10:22 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD&ARIZONA ST & MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of Chihuahua mix at large.

201734683 GRPD 6/22/2017 11:14 ESCORT

201734685 GRPD 6/22/2017 11:17 HARASSMENT

Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards to a report of possible harassment.

201734716 GRPD 6/22/2017 13:02 MOTORIST ASSIST 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201734719 GRPD 6/22/2017 13:15 VIN CHECK GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

201734723 GRPD 6/22/2017 13:37 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained Border Collie at a residence, wearing a blue collar.

201734725 GRPD 6/22/2017 13:43 INFORMATION RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received information about an individual, who the reporting party thought had a warrant.

201734727 GRPD 6/22/2017 14:07 MEDICAL SERVICE 201706000125

Officers responded to a medical call in the parking lot located at 220 Uinta Drive, in reference to a report of an

individual who appeared to have fallen. Upon arrival, Cpl. Halter spoke with the individual, who was

subsequently transported by Castle Rock Ambulance Service to the hospital for further evaluation.

While interacting with the individual, Halter developed suspicion of drug activity. Halter deployed

the Green River Police Department drug detection K9 Ridex, around a Mazda passenger vehicle owned by the

individual. Ridex gave a positive alert to the vehicle, a search warrant was obtained and during a subsequent

search of the vehicle a misdemeanor amount of marijuana was found.

The individual, identified as Rick Ransdell, age 65 of Sandy, Utah, was issued a citation for possession

of a controlled substance (marijuana).

201734732 GRPD 6/22/2017 14:39 K9 CALL OUT 220 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201734734 GRPD 6/22/2017 14:47 ALARMS WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked on the property which was secure.

201734764 GRPD 6/22/2017 16:30 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 201706000126

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of possible sexual abuse of a minor. The incident

is currently under investigation.

201734767 GRPD 6/22/2017 16:56 VIN CHECK CITADEL ST, GREEN RIVER

201734773 GRPD 6/22/2017 17:08 FIELD CONTACT 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted juveniles playing in the river, who were advised of safety concerns.

201734777 GRPD 6/22/2017 17:31 TRAFFIC STOP PINNACLE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000127

Tristen Stiegelmeyer, age 20 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County Circuit Court

Warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of use of a controlled substance. A traffic citation for speeding

was issued.

201734782 GRPD 6/22/2017 17:46 VIN CHECK ASPEN ST, GREEN RIVER

201734790 GRPD 6/22/2017 18:32 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER 201706000128 201706000129

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in regards to juveniles fighting. The juveniles were contacted

the involved parties who were released to their parents. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201734796 GRPD 6/22/2017 18:57 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY 475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a noise complaint regarding the noise coming

from the area of the Pavilion at Expedition Island.

201734808 GRPD 6/22/2017 20:11 MOTORIST ASSIST 220 UINTA DR APT B, GREEN RIVER

201734809 GRPD 6/22/2017 20:27 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call, in regards to report the traffic light possibly not cycling properly.

201734812 GRPD 6/22/2017 20:49 EXTRA PATROL

201734819 GRPD 6/22/2017 21:27 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201734827 GRPD 6/22/2017 22:42 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER

201734828 GRPD 6/22/2017 22:47 WELFARE CHECK

201734830 GRPD 6/22/2017 22:59 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201734832 GRPD 6/22/2017 23:07 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Offices responded to a report of juveniles possibly trying to break into vehicles. Officers met with the

reporting party and juveniles and determined the juveniles were just playing in the area.

201734833 GRPD 6/22/2017 23:11 PROPERTY WATCH

201734834 GRPD 6/22/2017 23:11 SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT

201734837 GRPD 6/22/2017 23:59 FIELD CONTACT 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER

201734838 GRPD 6/23/2017 0:00 SECCK

201734839 GRPD 6/23/2017 0:10 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, the individuals causing the disturbance subsequently

left the property.

201734843 GRPD 6/23/2017 0:47 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious noise at a residence. Officers contacted the reporting party

and determined the noise was coming from a stuck doorbell, once released the noise stopped.

201734845 GRPD 6/23/2017 0:54 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of juveniles knocking on doors in the area and running away.

201734847 GRPD 6/23/2017 0:58 TRAFFIC STOP 225 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201734848 GRPD 6/23/2017 1:04 TRAFFIC STOP SHOSHONE AVE&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

201734855 GRPD 6/23/2017 3:21 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.