Green River Police Reports: June 22, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201734626
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 7:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201734630
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 8:04
|VIN CHECK
|WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER
|201734631
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 8:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HITCHING POST DR&VERMONT CT, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a deceased cat on the sidewalk.
|201734633
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 8:12
|TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were out with individuals participating in the City of Green River Juvenile Work Restitution Program.
|201734641
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 8:36
|FIRE
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers and Green River Fire Department were dispatched to an address for a carbon monoxide alarm.
|201734644
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 8:45
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on two residents who the reporting party had been unable
|to contact by phone. Officers contacted relatives of the individuals who advised they had moved and the
|reporting party was advised.
|201734650
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 9:14
|PARKING PROBLEM
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint regarding a parked trailer.
|201734653
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 9:31
|WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201706000123
|Officers were checking on a nuisance property and found an open door at the address. Officers checked the
|property and contacted an individual at the residence.
|201734654
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 9:32
|TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were out with individuals participating in the City of Green River Juvenile Work Restitution Program.
|201734659
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 9:47
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|N 8TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201706000124
|Officers tagged an abandoned vehicle.
|201734660
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 9:52
|VIN CHECK
|425 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734666
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 10:08
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|N 8TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter involving property.
|201734670
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 10:22
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E TETON BLVD&ARIZONA ST & MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of Chihuahua mix at large.
|201734683
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 11:14
|ESCORT
|201734685
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 11:17
|HARASSMENT
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards to a report of possible harassment.
|201734716
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 13:02
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201734719
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 13:15
|VIN CHECK
|GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201734723
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 13:37
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained Border Collie at a residence, wearing a blue collar.
|201734725
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 13:43
|INFORMATION
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received information about an individual, who the reporting party thought had a warrant.
|201734727
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 14:07
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|201706000125
|Officers responded to a medical call in the parking lot located at 220 Uinta Drive, in reference to a report of an
|individual who appeared to have fallen. Upon arrival, Cpl. Halter spoke with the individual, who was
|subsequently transported by Castle Rock Ambulance Service to the hospital for further evaluation.
|While interacting with the individual, Halter developed suspicion of drug activity. Halter deployed
|the Green River Police Department drug detection K9 Ridex, around a Mazda passenger vehicle owned by the
|individual. Ridex gave a positive alert to the vehicle, a search warrant was obtained and during a subsequent
|search of the vehicle a misdemeanor amount of marijuana was found.
|The individual, identified as Rick Ransdell, age 65 of Sandy, Utah, was issued a citation for possession
|of a controlled substance (marijuana).
|201734732
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 14:39
|K9 CALL OUT
|220 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734734
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 14:47
|ALARMS
|WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers checked on the property which was secure.
|201734764
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 16:30
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|201706000126
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of possible sexual abuse of a minor. The incident
|is currently under investigation.
|201734767
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 16:56
|VIN CHECK
|CITADEL ST, GREEN RIVER
|201734773
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 17:08
|FIELD CONTACT
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted juveniles playing in the river, who were advised of safety concerns.
|201734777
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 17:31
|TRAFFIC STOP
|PINNACLE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201706000127
|Tristen Stiegelmeyer, age 20 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County Circuit Court
|Warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of use of a controlled substance. A traffic citation for speeding
|was issued.
|201734782
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 17:46
|VIN CHECK
|ASPEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201734790
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 18:32
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201706000128 201706000129
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in regards to juveniles fighting. The juveniles were contacted
|the involved parties who were released to their parents. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201734796
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 18:57
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|475 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, in reference to a noise complaint regarding the noise coming
|from the area of the Pavilion at Expedition Island.
|201734808
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 20:11
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|220 UINTA DR APT B, GREEN RIVER
|201734809
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 20:27
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call, in regards to report the traffic light possibly not cycling properly.
|201734812
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 20:49
|EXTRA PATROL
|201734819
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 21:27
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|WIND RIVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|201734827
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 22:42
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201734828
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 22:47
|WELFARE CHECK
|201734830
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 22:59
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY&FAWN CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201734832
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 23:07
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Offices responded to a report of juveniles possibly trying to break into vehicles. Officers met with the
|reporting party and juveniles and determined the juveniles were just playing in the area.
|201734833
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 23:11
|PROPERTY WATCH
|201734834
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 23:11
|SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT
|201734837
|GRPD
|6/22/2017 23:59
|FIELD CONTACT
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|201734838
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 0:00
|SECCK
|201734839
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 0:10
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, the individuals causing the disturbance subsequently
|left the property.
|201734843
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 0:47
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious noise at a residence. Officers contacted the reporting party
|and determined the noise was coming from a stuck doorbell, once released the noise stopped.
|201734845
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 0:54
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of juveniles knocking on doors in the area and running away.
|201734847
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 0:58
|TRAFFIC STOP
|225 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201734848
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 1:04
|TRAFFIC STOP
|SHOSHONE AVE&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|201734855
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 3:21
|TRAFFIC STOP
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201734859
|GRPD
|6/23/2017 5:11
|SECCK
