Green River Police Reports: June 7, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201731444 GRPD 6/7/2017 7:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201731450 GRPD 6/7/2017 7:36 MOTORIST ASSIST E 2ND ST S&S 2ND E, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a semi truck driver who needed assistance turning around.

201731473 GRPD 6/7/2017 9:11 FOLLOW UP 77 E RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

201731474 GRPD 6/7/2017 9:17 CITIZEN ASSIST HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER

201731476 GRPD 6/7/2017 9:25 ANIMAL CALLS W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Black Labrador Retriever at large. The owner of the dog contacted

Animal Control Officers and advised their dog returned home.

201731484 GRPD 6/7/2017 9:59 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about seat belt and child restraint laws.

201731486 GRPD 6/7/2017 10:02 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201731494 GRPD 6/7/2017 10:38 VIN CHECK NEBRASKA ST, GREEN RIVER

201731498 GRPD 6/7/2017 10:51 VIN CHECK JUNIPER ST, GREEN RIVER

201731508 GRPD 6/7/2017 11:17 FOLLOW UP HACKBERRY ST, GREEN RIVER

201731512 GRPD 6/7/2017 11:28 ANY TYPE OF SCAM ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000035

Officers contacted a resident by phone who advised they received a phone call from an individual who reported

receiving a phone call from the resident’s phone number requesting personal information. The resident

stated they did not make the phone call.

201731514 GRPD 6/7/2017 11:34 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY UINTA DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201731536 GRPD 6/7/2017 12:30 FOLLOW UP 420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201731547 GRPD 6/7/2017 12:49 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual who reportedly has medical problems

and did not answer their door for the reporting party. Officers contacted the individual who advised they were

okay and did not need medical assistance.

201731551 GRPD 6/7/2017 13:03 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201731555 GRPD 6/7/2017 13:17 ABANDONED VEHICLE WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers tagged vehicles following a report the vehicles had been abandoned.

201731558 GRPD 6/7/2017 13:25 AGENCY ASSIST W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 4TH W, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

201731570 GRPD 6/7/2017 13:52 CITIZEN ASSIST WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201731572 GRPD 6/7/2017 14:00 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201731573 GRPD 6/7/2017 14:01 PARKING PROBLEM 215 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201731575 GRPD 6/7/2017 14:11 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000036

Officers received a report of a nuisance property.

201731584 RSPD 6/7/2017 14:35 VIN CHECK TETON ST, ROCK SPRINGS

201731588 GRPD 6/7/2017 14:48 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201731591 GRPD 6/7/2017 14:58 VIN CHECK MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER

201731593 GRPD 6/7/2017 15:01 ANIMAL CALLS MISSISSIPPI ST&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

201731597 GRPD 6/7/2017 15:12 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201731603 GRPD 6/7/2017 15:40 ANIMAL CALLS 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a report of a contained dog.

201731610 GRPD 6/7/2017 16:11 VIN CHECK WISCONSIN CT, GREEN RIVER

201731611 GRPD 6/7/2017 16:16 VIN CHECK BIRCH ST, GREEN RIVER

201731612 GRPD 6/7/2017 16:21 FOUND PROPERTY E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201706000037

Officers met with an individual who turned in a range finder they found on East 2nd South.

201731613 GRPD 6/7/2017 16:21 ANIMAL CALLS N 1ST W&W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual, in regards to a report of a dog at large.

201731614 GRPD 6/7/2017 16:36 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201731615 GRPD 6/7/2017 16:51 TRAFFIC STOP N RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201731616 GRPD 6/7/2017 16:57 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201731619 GRPD 6/7/2017 17:01 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201731622 SCSO 6/7/2017 17:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201731624 GRPD 6/7/2017 17:27 ABANDONED VEHICLE E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted a resident who had questions about an abandoned vehicle.

201731625 GRPD 6/7/2017 17:28 MOTORIST ASSIST 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201731626 GRPD 6/7/2017 17:32 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201731627 GRPD 6/7/2017 17:42 WELFARE CHECK

201731629 GRPD 6/7/2017 17:51 PARKING PROBLEM S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER 201706000038

Officers received a parking complaint of a camp trailer parked on the roadway for the past week.

201731630 GRPD 6/7/2017 17:58 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS BARNHART ST&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as speeding and playing loud music.

201731633 GRPD 6/7/2017 18:12 ALCOHOL ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201731641 GRPD 6/7/2017 19:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201731643 GRPD 6/7/2017 19:29 CITIZEN ASSIST E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201731652 GRPD 6/7/2017 20:56 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER

201731656 GRPD 6/7/2017 21:06 FIELD CONTACT ASTLE AVE&CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

201731659 GRPD 6/7/2017 21:44 SECCK

201731669 GRPD 6/8/2017 0:20 FIRE ALARM 1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a fire alarm. The property was

checked, a responsible party for the property was contacted and the alarm appeared to be a mechanical issue.

201731681 GRPD 6/8/2017 2:48 FIRE ALARM 1055 W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a fire alarm. The property was

checked, a responsible party for the property was contacted and the alarm appeared to be a mechanical issue.