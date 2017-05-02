Green River Police Reports: May 1, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201723456
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 6:50
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000002
|Officers met with an individual who reported the passenger side of their vehicle was struck by an unknown
|vehicle at an unknown location between 4-28-17 and 4-30-17.
|201723461
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 7:17
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723465
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 7:45
|VIN CHECK
|1000 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723472
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 8:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723475
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 8:32
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723476
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 8:33
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 1ST W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723478
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 8:38
|FOLLOW UP
|905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723484
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 9:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723488
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 9:16
|FRAUD
|COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000001
|Officers met with a resident who reported receiving bills for credit cards they do not have. Officers completed
|a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723489
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 9:22
|FIELD CONTACT
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723492
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 9:31
|FOLLOW UP
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723501
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 10:13
|PARKING PROBLEM
|EVERS ST&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Offices responded to a report of a parking complaint regarding a fifth wheel. Officers checked the area and
|no trailers were located.
|201723502
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 10:19
|VIN CHECK
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723503
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 10:22
|HARASSMENT
|201705000003
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported receiving harassing text messages.
|201723507
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 10:34
|VIN CHECK
|BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER
|201723510
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 10:44
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000004
|Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint.
|201723515
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 11:09
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723520
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 11:47
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|50 E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER
|201705000005
|Officers responded to a report of a dent to the door of a parked city vehicle. Officers completed a report
|
|regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723524
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 12:05
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723526
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 12:10
|WARRANT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|An individual arrived a the Green River Municipal Court and took care of a warrant that had been issued.
|201723527
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 12:11
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723532
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 12:26
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER
|201705000006
|Officers responded to a report of a of burglary. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised items
|
|stolen from their shed. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723535
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 12:32
|VIN CHECK
|WIND RIVER DR BLDG A, GREEN RIVER
|201723539
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 12:55
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723546
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 13:15
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|201705000007
|A 14 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia-with intent to use.
|201723554
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 13:34
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723557
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 13:42
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723570
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 14:58
|VIN CHECK
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723575
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 15:07
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723577
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 15:09
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723578
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 15:13
|VIN CHECK
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201723583
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 15:23
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of an occupied vehicle parked in front of a residence and left after being
|contacted by the resident. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described vehicle.
|201723593
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 16:08
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|CLIFF VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|201723596
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 16:11
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of a plastic trash can in the southbound lane of the overpass. Officers checked the
|area and the plastic trash can had been moved prior to officers arrival.
|201723597
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 16:15
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723599
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 16:21
|VIN CHECK
|S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201723602
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 16:56
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving recklessly exiting I-80 into .
|Green River
|201723604
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 17:24
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a traffic complaint, in reference to a vehicle speeding and the driver talking on a cell phone.
|Officers located the vehicle parked and unoccupied outside a residence.
|201723607
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 17:39
|HARASSMENT
|201723614
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 18:26
|SHOTS FIRED
|3 TELEPHONE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000008
|Officers responded to a report of individuals shooting a firearm in city limits in the area of the river and the
|
|Water Treatment Facility. Officers contacted the individuals one of which advised they had been shooting
|
|in the area. Duane Johnson, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for discharging a firearm in city limits.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723618
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 19:14
|FOLLOW UP
|S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201723621
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 19:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723624
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 19:47
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000009
|On May 1st, 2017 at about 7:47 p.m. Green River Patrol Officers responded to a report of
|
|suspicious circumstances. Officers met with an individual who reported they were driving from
|
|Rock Springs to Green River and were passed by a maroon colored, newer model Toyota Camry
|
|with Oregon license plates, whose driver was wearing a gas mask. The reporting party followed
|
|the vehicle to the Green River Post Office and described the driver as an older white male with
|
|light colored hair and balding. It was reported the driver exited the vehicle without a gas mask
|
|on, wearing long rubber dish gloves pulled over a long sleeve shirt, carefully carried a white
|
|envelope into the post office and came back outside empty handed. The individual got back
|
|into their vehicle and drove south on Uinta Drive. The described individual and vehicle have not
|
|been located or identified at this time.
|The Sweetwater Bomb Squad, Post Master and Green River Fire Department were contacted
|
|and responded to the area. The Sweetwater Bomb Squad X-rayed envelopes and sent air
|
|monitors into the post office and no suspicious odors or packages were detected. One package
|
|was inspected further and determined to be normal mail.
|If anyone was in the area of the Green River Post Office last night at about 7:45 p.m. and has
|
|any information regarding the incident please contact the Green River Police Department at
|
|307-872-0555 or the Sweetwater County Combined Communication Center at 307-875-1400.
|201723628
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 20:31
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|201723633
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 21:13
|FOLLOW UP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723641
|GRPD
|5/1/2017 22:01
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: May 1, 2017"