Green River Police Reports: May 1, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201723456 GRPD 5/1/2017 6:50 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000002

Officers met with an individual who reported the passenger side of their vehicle was struck by an unknown

vehicle at an unknown location between 4-28-17 and 4-30-17.

201723461 GRPD 5/1/2017 7:17 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723465 GRPD 5/1/2017 7:45 VIN CHECK 1000 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723472 GRPD 5/1/2017 8:26 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201723475 GRPD 5/1/2017 8:32 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723476 GRPD 5/1/2017 8:33 TRAFFIC STOP N 1ST W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723478 GRPD 5/1/2017 8:38 FOLLOW UP 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

201723484 GRPD 5/1/2017 9:06 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201723488 GRPD 5/1/2017 9:16 FRAUD COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000001

Officers met with a resident who reported receiving bills for credit cards they do not have. Officers completed

a report regarding the incident.

201723489 GRPD 5/1/2017 9:22 FIELD CONTACT 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723492 GRPD 5/1/2017 9:31 FOLLOW UP 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723501 GRPD 5/1/2017 10:13 PARKING PROBLEM EVERS ST&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Offices responded to a report of a parking complaint regarding a fifth wheel. Officers checked the area and

no trailers were located.

201723502 GRPD 5/1/2017 10:19 VIN CHECK WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

201723503 GRPD 5/1/2017 10:22 HARASSMENT 201705000003

Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported receiving harassing text messages.

201723507 GRPD 5/1/2017 10:34 VIN CHECK BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER

201723510 GRPD 5/1/2017 10:44 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000004

Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint.

201723515 GRPD 5/1/2017 11:09 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723520 GRPD 5/1/2017 11:47 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 50 E 2ND ST N, GREEN RIVER 201705000005

Officers responded to a report of a dent to the door of a parked city vehicle. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201723524 GRPD 5/1/2017 12:05 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723526 GRPD 5/1/2017 12:10 WARRANT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

An individual arrived a the Green River Municipal Court and took care of a warrant that had been issued.

201723527 GRPD 5/1/2017 12:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723532 GRPD 5/1/2017 12:26 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY WILDERNESS TRL, GREEN RIVER 201705000006

Officers responded to a report of a of burglary. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised items

stolen from their shed. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201723535 GRPD 5/1/2017 12:32 VIN CHECK WIND RIVER DR BLDG A, GREEN RIVER

201723539 GRPD 5/1/2017 12:55 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201723546 GRPD 5/1/2017 13:15 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY 201705000007

A 14 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia-with intent to use.

201723554 GRPD 5/1/2017 13:34 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723557 GRPD 5/1/2017 13:42 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723570 GRPD 5/1/2017 14:58 VIN CHECK BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

201723575 GRPD 5/1/2017 15:07 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723577 GRPD 5/1/2017 15:09 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723578 GRPD 5/1/2017 15:13 VIN CHECK PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201723583 GRPD 5/1/2017 15:23 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of an occupied vehicle parked in front of a residence and left after being

contacted by the resident. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described vehicle.

201723593 GRPD 5/1/2017 16:08 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY CLIFF VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual at the police department who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201723596 GRPD 5/1/2017 16:11 TRAFFIC HAZARD UINTA DR&E 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of a plastic trash can in the southbound lane of the overpass. Officers checked the

area and the plastic trash can had been moved prior to officers arrival.

201723597 GRPD 5/1/2017 16:15 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201723599 GRPD 5/1/2017 16:21 VIN CHECK S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER

201723602 GRPD 5/1/2017 16:56 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving recklessly exiting I-80 into .

Green River

201723604 GRPD 5/1/2017 17:24 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a traffic complaint, in reference to a vehicle speeding and the driver talking on a cell phone.

Officers located the vehicle parked and unoccupied outside a residence.

201723607 GRPD 5/1/2017 17:39 HARASSMENT

Officers contacted an individual by phone, in regards to a report of harassment.

201723614 GRPD 5/1/2017 18:26 SHOTS FIRED 3 TELEPHONE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER 201705000008

Officers responded to a report of individuals shooting a firearm in city limits in the area of the river and the

Water Treatment Facility. Officers contacted the individuals one of which advised they had been shooting

in the area. Duane Johnson, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for discharging a firearm in city limits.

201723618 GRPD 5/1/2017 19:14 FOLLOW UP S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER

201723621 GRPD 5/1/2017 19:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201723624 GRPD 5/1/2017 19:47 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000009

On May 1st, 2017 at about 7:47 p.m. Green River Patrol Officers responded to a report of

suspicious circumstances. Officers met with an individual who reported they were driving from

Rock Springs to Green River and were passed by a maroon colored, newer model Toyota Camry

with Oregon license plates, whose driver was wearing a gas mask. The reporting party followed

the vehicle to the Green River Post Office and described the driver as an older white male with

light colored hair and balding. It was reported the driver exited the vehicle without a gas mask

on, wearing long rubber dish gloves pulled over a long sleeve shirt, carefully carried a white

envelope into the post office and came back outside empty handed. The individual got back

into their vehicle and drove south on Uinta Drive. The described individual and vehicle have not

been located or identified at this time.

The Sweetwater Bomb Squad, Post Master and Green River Fire Department were contacted

and responded to the area. The Sweetwater Bomb Squad X-rayed envelopes and sent air

monitors into the post office and no suspicious odors or packages were detected. One package

was inspected further and determined to be normal mail.

If anyone was in the area of the Green River Post Office last night at about 7:45 p.m. and has

any information regarding the incident please contact the Green River Police Department at

307-872-0555 or the Sweetwater County Combined Communication Center at 307-875-1400.

201723628 GRPD 5/1/2017 20:31 CITIZEN ASSIST E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

201723633 GRPD 5/1/2017 21:13 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER