Green River Police Reports: May 10, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201725440 GRPD 5/10/2017 7:29 VIN CHECK E 5TH S, GREEN RIVER

201725441 GRPD 5/10/2017 7:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725445 GRPD 5/10/2017 8:22 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725449 GRPD 5/10/2017 8:40 FOUND PROPERTY 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000059

Officers met with an individual who turned in a set of keys found at Stratton Myers Park. The owner of the keys

later stopped by the police department and their keys were returned.

201725451 GRPD 5/10/2017 8:50 ILLEGAL DUMPING 420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000060

Officers responded to a report that a business outdoor trash can is being used by unknown persons. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201725453 SCSO 5/10/2017 9:02 FOLLOW UP EVANS DR, GRANGER

201725461 GRPD 5/10/2017 9:39 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

201725466 GRPD 5/10/2017 10:16 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725471 GRPD 5/10/2017 10:44 FIRE ALARM 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Upon arrival, officers were advised the alarm was accidental as the

business was testing the alarm, which was not put into test mode.

201725475 GRPD 5/10/2017 11:05 PARKING PROBLEM S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk. Officers contacted the owner of the

vehicle, who moved the vehicle.

201725487 GRPD 5/10/2017 12:04 TRAFFIC STOP 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201725495 GRPD 5/10/2017 12:44 TRAFFIC STOP 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725496 GRPD 5/10/2017 12:45 VIN CHECK UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725498 GRPD 5/10/2017 12:53 ANIMAL CALLS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a report of a dog at large. The dog was located, returned to its yard and the

owner of the dog was given a warning.

201725503 GRPD 5/10/2017 13:07 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725505 GRPD 5/10/2017 13:21 FIELD CONTACT E 4TH S&S 4TH E, GREEN RIVER

201725507 GRPD 5/10/2017 13:30 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence, in regards to feeding deer.

201725515 GRPD 5/10/2017 14:23 CITIZEN ASSIST APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a vehicle alarm going off. A responsible party for the vehicle was contacted, advised

they were okay and turned the vehicle alarm off.

201725519 GRPD 5/10/2017 14:32 ANIMAL CALLS MONROE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Cocker Spaniel and Pit-bull mix at large. Animal Control Officers

checked the area and were unable to locate the dog.

201725522 GRPD 5/10/2017 15:00 ANIMAL CALLS 200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a welfare check on a horse reportedly under a panel at the Municipal

Horse Corrals. Animal Control Officers checked on the horse that was standing up and appeared okay.

201725524 GRPD 5/10/2017 15:04 TRAFFIC STOP NEBRASKA ST&COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for throwing a burning substance from a vehicle.

201725526 GRPD 5/10/2017 15:17 ANIMAL CALLS IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog that reportedly tried to attack another dog. Animal Control

Officers located a Black Labrador Retriever and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201725529 GRPD 5/10/2017 15:31 VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000062

Officers met with an individual who reported a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed

a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

201725530 GRPD 5/10/2017 15:33 FOUND PROPERTY 1355 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of found property. The property had previously been reported stolen and was

taken to the police department.

201725538 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:13 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725539 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:15 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the residents, who were okay and advised a

child dialed the number.

201725540 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:19 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS E 4TH S&S 4TH E, GREEN RIVER 201705000064

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a

report of a passing a school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident and contacted the driver who was

given a warning.

201725544 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:35 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual, who the reporting party had not been able to contact

and mail at the residence had not been picked up. Officers contacted the resident who advised they were okay.

201725546 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:40 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a contained Black Labrador Retriever at a residence.

201725547 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:41 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW

Officers responded to a report of juveniles climbing on a hill; the reporting party was worried the kids could

fall and the kids were possibly throwing rocks. Officers contacted the juveniles who stated they were not

throwing rocks, the rocks were falling as they climbed and the kids were advised to be careful.

201725550 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:50 VIN CHECK ALAMOSA CIR, GREEN RIVER

201725551 GRPD 5/10/2017 16:55 FOLLOW UP TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725552 GRPD 5/10/2017 17:05 VIN CHECK S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

201725561 GRPD 5/10/2017 18:22 AGENCY ASSIST N CENTER ST&E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000065 201740000549

Officers assisted deputies with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop.

201725562 GRPD 5/10/2017 18:28 FOLLOW UP ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER

201725569 GRPD 5/10/2017 19:39 FOUND PROPERTY 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000066

Officers met with an individual who turned in a syringe they found at the Municipal Horse Corrals.

201725571 GRPD 5/10/2017 19:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725573 GRPD 5/10/2017 19:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725585 GRPD 5/10/2017 20:47 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

201725586 GRPD 5/10/2017 20:55 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for failure to maintain liability coverage and a traffic warning for a vehicle registration

violation.

201725588 GRPD 5/10/2017 20:58 FIELD CONTACT RECREATION CTR

Officers checked on a vehicle outside a building near closing time. The occupant was waiting for an employee

to get off work.

201725590 GRPD 5/10/2017 21:11 FOLLOW UP S 4TH W

201725592 SCSO 5/10/2017 21:36 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 85 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

201725605 GRPD 5/10/2017 23:22 ANIMAL CALLS S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a barking dog complaint.

201725627 GRPD 5/11/2017 2:01 TRAFFIC STOP RIVER VIEW DR&PECAN DR, GREEN RIVER

201725632 GRPD 5/11/2017 3:07 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an open hatchback on a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Officers attempted to contact