Green River Police Reports: May 10, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201725440
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 7:29
|VIN CHECK
|E 5TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201725441
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 7:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725445
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 8:22
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725449
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 8:40
|FOUND PROPERTY
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000059
|Officers met with an individual who turned in a set of keys found at Stratton Myers Park. The owner of the keys
|later stopped by the police department and their keys were returned.
|201725451
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 8:50
|ILLEGAL DUMPING
|420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000060
|Officers responded to a report that a business outdoor trash can is being used by unknown persons. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201725453
|SCSO
|5/10/2017 9:02
|FOLLOW UP
|EVANS DR, GRANGER
|201725461
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 9:39
|VIN CHECK
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725466
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 10:16
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725471
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 10:44
|FIRE ALARM
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm. Upon arrival, officers were advised the alarm was accidental as the
|business was testing the alarm, which was not put into test mode.
|201725475
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 11:05
|PARKING PROBLEM
|S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk. Officers contacted the owner of the
|vehicle, who moved the vehicle.
|201725487
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 12:04
|TRAFFIC STOP
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201725495
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 12:44
|TRAFFIC STOP
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725496
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 12:45
|VIN CHECK
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725498
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 12:53
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a report of a dog at large. The dog was located, returned to its yard and the
|owner of the dog was given a warning.
|201725503
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 13:07
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725505
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 13:21
|FIELD CONTACT
|E 4TH S&S 4TH E, GREEN RIVER
|201725507
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 13:30
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence, in regards to feeding deer.
|201725515
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 14:23
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a vehicle alarm going off. A responsible party for the vehicle was contacted, advised
|they were okay and turned the vehicle alarm off.
|201725519
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 14:32
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MONROE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Cocker Spaniel and Pit-bull mix at large. Animal Control Officers
|checked the area and were unable to locate the dog.
|201725522
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 15:00
|ANIMAL CALLS
|200 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers responded to a welfare check on a horse reportedly under a panel at the Municipal
|Horse Corrals. Animal Control Officers checked on the horse that was standing up and appeared okay.
|201725524
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 15:04
|TRAFFIC STOP
|NEBRASKA ST&COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for throwing a burning substance from a vehicle.
|201725526
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 15:17
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog that reportedly tried to attack another dog. Animal Control
|Officers located a Black Labrador Retriever and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|201725529
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 15:31
|VIOLATION COURT ORDER LOW PRI
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000062
|Officers met with an individual who reported a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed
|a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|201725530
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 15:33
|FOUND PROPERTY
|1355 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of found property. The property had previously been reported stolen and was
|taken to the police department.
|201725538
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:13
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725539
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:15
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the residents, who were okay and advised a
|child dialed the number.
|201725540
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:19
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|E 4TH S&S 4TH E, GREEN RIVER
|201705000064
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a
|report of a passing a school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident and contacted the driver who was
|given a warning.
|201725544
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:35
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a welfare check on an individual, who the reporting party had not been able to contact
|and mail at the residence had not been picked up. Officers contacted the resident who advised they were okay.
|201725546
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a contained Black Labrador Retriever at a residence.
|201725547
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:41
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of juveniles climbing on a hill; the reporting party was worried the kids could
|fall and the kids were possibly throwing rocks. Officers contacted the juveniles who stated they were not
|throwing rocks, the rocks were falling as they climbed and the kids were advised to be careful.
|201725550
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:50
|VIN CHECK
|ALAMOSA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201725551
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 16:55
|FOLLOW UP
|TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725552
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 17:05
|VIN CHECK
|S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|201725561
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 18:22
|AGENCY ASSIST
|N CENTER ST&E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000065 201740000549
|Officers assisted deputies with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop.
|201725562
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 18:28
|FOLLOW UP
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|201725569
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 19:39
|FOUND PROPERTY
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000066
|Officers met with an individual who turned in a syringe they found at the Municipal Horse Corrals.
|201725571
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 19:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725573
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 19:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725585
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 20:47
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|201725586
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 20:55
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ASTLE AVE&BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for failure to maintain liability coverage and a traffic warning for a vehicle registration
|violation.
|201725588
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 20:58
|FIELD CONTACT
|RECREATION CTR
|Officers checked on a vehicle outside a building near closing time. The occupant was waiting for an employee
|to get off work.
|201725590
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 21:11
|FOLLOW UP
|S 4TH W
|201725592
|SCSO
|5/10/2017 21:36
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|85 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER
|201725605
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 23:22
|ANIMAL CALLS
|S CENTER ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|201725627
|GRPD
|5/11/2017 2:01
|TRAFFIC STOP
|RIVER VIEW DR&PECAN DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725632
|GRPD
|5/11/2017 3:07
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an open hatchback on a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Officers attempted to contact
|the owner of the vehicle and closed the hatchback.
