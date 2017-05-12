Green River Police Reports: May 11, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

201725642 GRPD 5/11/2017 6:05 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a deceased cat in the roadway. Animal Control

Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate the deceased cat.

201725646 GRPD 5/11/2017 7:30 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201725650 GRPD 5/11/2017 7:48 ABANDONED VEHICLE HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an abandoned vehicle. The reporting party said there was a

vehicle in the parking lot that needed to be moved so they could finish repairs to the parking lot.

201725655 GRPD 5/11/2017 8:21 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI

201725657 GRPD 5/11/2017 8:34 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725660 GRPD 5/11/2017 8:45 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201725671 GRPD 5/11/2017 9:34 FOLLOW UP SOUTH DAKOTA ST, GREEN RIVER

201725672 GRPD 5/11/2017 9:41 ANY TYPE OF SCAM W 2ND ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a scam.

201725677 GRPD 5/11/2017 10:07 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725680 GRPD 5/11/2017 10:21 ANIMAL CALLS HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a dog at large.

201725687 GRPD 5/11/2017 11:03 PARKING PROBLEM GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers observed a vehicle, with a trailer, parked in the middle of the road.

201725688 GRPD 5/11/2017 11:05 FOLLOW UP BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

201725693 GRPD 5/11/2017 11:41 THREATS LOW PRIORITY HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000067

201725698 GRPD 5/11/2017 11:55 ESCORT

201725705 GRPD 5/11/2017 12:30 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725709 GRPD 5/11/2017 12:39 PS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve a summons.

201725710 GRPD 5/11/2017 12:40

SUICIDAL/ATTEMPT 201705000068

201725713 GRPD 5/11/2017 13:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201725714 GRPD 5/11/2017 13:12 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers asssited personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201725729 GRPD 5/11/2017 14:20 ANIMAL CALLS HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a contained puppy.

201725737 GRPD 5/11/2017 14:48 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a damanged fence. The reporting party advised, while they no

longer live at the residence, they believe someone damaged their backyard fence.

201725738 GRPD 5/11/2017 14:57 ATLS OF ANY KIND

201725739 GRPD 5/11/2017 14:57 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a traffic complaint. The reporting party advised a blue truck, with a male driver,

drove through a crossing guard’s stop sign. Responding Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

201725748 GRPD 5/11/2017 15:22 VIN CHECK COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

201725749 GRPD 5/11/2017 15:23 ESCORT

201725762 GRPD 5/11/2017 15:55 FOLLOW UP APACHE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725766 GRPD 5/11/2017 16:03 VIN CHECK 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725772 GRPD 5/11/2017 16:27 FOLLOW UP E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725776 GRPD 5/11/2017 16:47 AGENCY ASSIST 140 COMMERCE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to Adult Probation and Parole for an agency assist.

201725779 GRPD 5/11/2017 17:19 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

201725783 GRPD 5/11/2017 17:37 TRAFFIC STOP CROSSBOW DR&SINGLE TREE DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000070

201725790 GRPD 5/11/2017 18:08 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201725794 GRPD 5/11/2017 18:26 FIRE ALARM

Officers responded to an address in reference to a smoke alarm.

201725795 GRPD 5/11/2017 18:28 ANIMAL CALLS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a stolen cat. Responding Officers spoke with the involved parties

and determined the issue was a civil matter.

201725797 GRPD 5/11/2017 18:33 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201725805 GRPD 5/11/2017 19:02 TRAFFIC STOP RIVER VIEW DR&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725815 GRPD 5/11/2017 20:06 TRAFFIC STOP BRIDGER LOAF&JUG

201725819 GRPD 5/11/2017 20:26 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

201725822 GRPD 5/11/2017 20:41 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725824 GRPD 5/11/2017 20:48 SECCK

201725829 GRPD 5/11/2017 21:15 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725830 GRPD 5/11/2017 21:20 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000071

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a disturbance. The reporting party advised a drunk subject urinated outside and tried to break into their vehicle.

201725831 GRPD 5/11/2017 21:33 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY HOOVER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of suspicious activity. The reporting party wanted to show Officers

threats they had seen on Facebook.

201725836 GRPD 5/11/2017 21:51 FOLLOW UP E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201725842 GRPD 5/11/2017 22:13 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 3RD E, GREEN RIVER

201725843 GRPD 5/11/2017 22:15 EXTRA PATROL

201725844 GRPD 5/11/2017 22:28 REDDI REPORT I ST, ROCK SPRINGS

Officers responded to the area of the mile marker 91 off ramp in reference to a REDDI report of a subject possibly heading

to Green River. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

201725848 GRPD 5/11/2017 22:53 TRAFFIC STOP 59 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725863 GRPD 5/12/2017 0:31 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201725873 GRPD 5/12/2017 2:47 AGENCY ASSIST 91 MM I 80, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

201725876 GRPD 5/12/2017 3:27 ANIMAL CALLS GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a barking dog.

201725879 GRPD 5/12/2017 4:43 SECCK

201725882 GRPD 5/12/2017 5:45 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY