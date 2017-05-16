Latest

Green River Police Reports: May 15, 2017

May 16, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201726443 GRPD 5/15/2017 6:03 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000091
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported  a vehicle was traveling northbound  in the left
 hand lane of Uinta Drive. When another vehicle northbound on Uinta Drive behind the vehicle in the right
lane, crossed into the left lane and collided with the pickup. No injuries were reported, during the investigation
officers contacted Jayson Vangieson, age 43 of Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the
 influence of a suspected controlled substance and was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane of travel.
201726451 GRPD 5/15/2017 7:41 CITIZEN ASSIST IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call for a citizen assist, in regards to a previously reported incident.
201726456 GRPD 5/15/2017 7:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726461 GRPD 5/15/2017 8:16 ANIMAL CALLS FIREHOLE PL, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained gray cat with orange and brown spots and a white face.
201726475 GRPD 5/15/2017 9:20 PROPERTY WATCH
201726478 GRPD 5/15/2017 9:25 ANY TYPE OF SCAM CHURCH VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
201726483 GRPD 5/15/2017 9:39 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201726505 GRPD 5/15/2017 10:43 ANIMAL CALLS UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boxer chasing deer in the area.
201726510 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:02 ANIMAL CALLS 2005 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
201726515 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:19 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 201705000093
Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. While at the location officers were advised by the reporting
party another individual contacted them by phone and reportedly was trying to harm themselves. Officers
located the individual, additional services were requested and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to
the location.
201726520 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726529 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:54 PS MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726533 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:07 ANIMAL CALLS 76 N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers picked up a contained Yellow Labrador Retriever.
201726535 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:16 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201726537 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:28 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000094
Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a
report of passing a school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
investigation.
201726541 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:50 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726548 GRPD 5/15/2017 13:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726557 GRPD 5/15/2017 13:59 FOUND PROPERTY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000095
201726566 GRPD 5/15/2017 14:53 VIN CHECK ESSEX ST, GREEN RIVER
201726570 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:03 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving recklessly.
201726576 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726577 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:21 ESCORT
201726578 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:25 VIN CHECK SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
201726579 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:32 FOLLOW UP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
201726585 GRPD 5/15/2017 16:00 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000096
Officers met with individuals at the police department who reported a two vehicle collision between each
other at another location on East Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot
and collided with a parked unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
regarding the incident.
201726588 GRPD 5/15/2017 16:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726589 GRPD 5/15/2017 16:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726601 GRPD 5/15/2017 17:08 WELFARE CHECK
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual and the
concerned party was advised.
201726605 GRPD 5/15/2017 18:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726607 GRPD 5/15/2017 18:35 STALKING LOW PRIORITY 201705000097
Officers met with an individual who reported a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed a report
regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
201726611 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:08 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER 201740000576
201726618 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:36 REDDI REPORT CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint.
201726620 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:55 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726623 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:58 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER 201705000098
201726630 GRPD 5/15/2017 21:48 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a Golden Labrador Retriever at large.
201726631 GRPD 5/15/2017 21:49 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of vehicles parked in an alley making it difficult for other vehicles to get by.
201726632 GRPD 5/15/2017 21:54 WARRANT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000099
Officers met an individual at the police department who had a warrant and wanted to turn themselves in.
James Withers, age 39 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested per active Sweetwater County Warrants
for failure to appear on an original charge of use of a controlled substance (marijuana), failure to pay on
original charges of failure to maintain liability coverage and driving while under suspension, and failure to
pay on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (plant and pill form).
201726639 GRPD 5/15/2017 23:37 CITIZEN ASSIST N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER 201705000100
201726640 GRPD 5/15/2017 23:40 ANIMAL CALLS DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were contacted by an individual who reported they hit a dog with their vehicle and when they turned
around the dog was gone.
201726642 GRPD 5/16/2017 0:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726650 GRPD 5/16/2017 4:47 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
