Green River Police Reports: May 15, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201726443
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 6:03
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000091
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound in the left
|hand lane of Uinta Drive. When another vehicle northbound on Uinta Drive behind the vehicle in the right
|lane, crossed into the left lane and collided with the pickup. No injuries were reported, during the investigation
|officers contacted Jayson Vangieson, age 43 of Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the
|influence of a suspected controlled substance and was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane of travel.
|201726451
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 7:41
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call for a citizen assist, in regards to a previously reported incident.
|201726456
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 7:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726461
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 8:16
|ANIMAL CALLS
|FIREHOLE PL, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained gray cat with orange and brown spots and a white face.
|201726475
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 9:20
|PROPERTY WATCH
|201726478
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 9:25
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|CHURCH VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201726483
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 9:39
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201726505
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 10:43
|ANIMAL CALLS
|UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boxer chasing deer in the area.
|201726510
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 11:02
|ANIMAL CALLS
|2005 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.
|201726515
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 11:19
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|201705000093
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. While at the location officers were advised by the reporting
|party another individual contacted them by phone and reportedly was trying to harm themselves. Officers
|located the individual, additional services were requested and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to
|the location.
|201726520
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 11:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726529
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 11:54
|PS
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726533
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 12:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|76 N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a contained Yellow Labrador Retriever.
|201726535
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 12:16
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201726537
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 12:28
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201705000094
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a
|report of passing a school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
|investigation.
|201726541
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 12:50
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726548
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 13:23
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726557
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 13:59
|FOUND PROPERTY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000095
|201726566
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 14:53
|VIN CHECK
|ESSEX ST, GREEN RIVER
|201726570
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 15:03
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving recklessly.
|201726576
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 15:18
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726577
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 15:21
|ESCORT
|201726578
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 15:25
|VIN CHECK
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201726579
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 15:32
|FOLLOW UP
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|201726585
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 16:00
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000096
|Officers met with individuals at the police department who reported a two vehicle collision between each
|other at another location on East Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot
|and collided with a parked unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|201726588
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 16:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726589
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 16:10
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726601
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 17:08
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual and the
|concerned party was advised.
|201726605
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 18:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726607
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 18:35
|STALKING LOW PRIORITY
|201705000097
|Officers met with an individual who reported a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|201726611
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 19:08
|ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY
|WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER
|201740000576
|201726618
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 19:36
|REDDI REPORT
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint.
|201726620
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 19:55
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726623
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 19:58
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|201705000098
|201726630
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 21:48
|ANIMAL CALLS
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a Golden Labrador Retriever at large.
|201726631
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 21:49
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of vehicles parked in an alley making it difficult for other vehicles to get by.
|201726632
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 21:54
|WARRANT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000099
|Officers met an individual at the police department who had a warrant and wanted to turn themselves in.
|James Withers, age 39 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested per active Sweetwater County Warrants
|for failure to appear on an original charge of use of a controlled substance (marijuana), failure to pay on
|original charges of failure to maintain liability coverage and driving while under suspension, and failure to
|pay on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (plant and pill form).
|201726639
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 23:37
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201705000100
|201726640
|GRPD
|5/15/2017 23:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were contacted by an individual who reported they hit a dog with their vehicle and when they turned
|around the dog was gone.
|201726642
|GRPD
|5/16/2017 0:08
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726650
|GRPD
|5/16/2017 4:47
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
