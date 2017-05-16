Green River Police Reports: May 15, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201726443 GRPD 5/15/2017 6:03 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000091

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound in the left

hand lane of Uinta Drive. When another vehicle northbound on Uinta Drive behind the vehicle in the right

lane, crossed into the left lane and collided with the pickup. No injuries were reported, during the investigation

officers contacted Jayson Vangieson, age 43 of Green River, who was arrested for driving while under the

influence of a suspected controlled substance and was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane of travel.

201726451 GRPD 5/15/2017 7:41 CITIZEN ASSIST IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call for a citizen assist, in regards to a previously reported incident.

201726456 GRPD 5/15/2017 7:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726461 GRPD 5/15/2017 8:16 ANIMAL CALLS FIREHOLE PL, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained gray cat with orange and brown spots and a white face.

201726475 GRPD 5/15/2017 9:20 PROPERTY WATCH

201726478 GRPD 5/15/2017 9:25 ANY TYPE OF SCAM CHURCH VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201726483 GRPD 5/15/2017 9:39 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201726505 GRPD 5/15/2017 10:43 ANIMAL CALLS UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Boxer chasing deer in the area.

201726510 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:02 ANIMAL CALLS 2005 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a dog at large.

201726515 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:19 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 201705000093

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby. While at the location officers were advised by the reporting

party another individual contacted them by phone and reportedly was trying to harm themselves. Officers

located the individual, additional services were requested and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to

the location.

201726520 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726529 GRPD 5/15/2017 11:54 PS MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726533 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:07 ANIMAL CALLS 76 N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a contained Yellow Labrador Retriever.

201726535 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:16 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201726537 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:28 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000094

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a

report of passing a school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under

investigation.

201726541 GRPD 5/15/2017 12:50 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726548 GRPD 5/15/2017 13:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726557 GRPD 5/15/2017 13:59 FOUND PROPERTY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000095

201726566 GRPD 5/15/2017 14:53 VIN CHECK ESSEX ST, GREEN RIVER

201726570 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:03 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving recklessly.

201726576 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726577 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:21 ESCORT

201726578 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:25 VIN CHECK SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

201726579 GRPD 5/15/2017 15:32 FOLLOW UP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

201726585 GRPD 5/15/2017 16:00 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000096

Officers met with individuals at the police department who reported a two vehicle collision between each

other at another location on East Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot

and collided with a parked unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report

regarding the incident.

201726588 GRPD 5/15/2017 16:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726589 GRPD 5/15/2017 16:10 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726601 GRPD 5/15/2017 17:08 WELFARE CHECK

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual and the

concerned party was advised.

201726605 GRPD 5/15/2017 18:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726607 GRPD 5/15/2017 18:35 STALKING LOW PRIORITY 201705000097

Officers met with an individual who reported a possible violation of a court order. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

201726611 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:08 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY WEST VIRGINIA PL, GREEN RIVER 201740000576

201726618 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:36 REDDI REPORT CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint.

201726620 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:55 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726623 GRPD 5/15/2017 19:58 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER 201705000098

201726630 GRPD 5/15/2017 21:48 ANIMAL CALLS LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a Golden Labrador Retriever at large.

201726631 GRPD 5/15/2017 21:49 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of vehicles parked in an alley making it difficult for other vehicles to get by.

201726632 GRPD 5/15/2017 21:54 WARRANT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000099

Officers met an individual at the police department who had a warrant and wanted to turn themselves in.

James Withers, age 39 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested per active Sweetwater County Warrants

for failure to appear on an original charge of use of a controlled substance (marijuana), failure to pay on

original charges of failure to maintain liability coverage and driving while under suspension, and failure to

pay on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (plant and pill form).

201726639 GRPD 5/15/2017 23:37 CITIZEN ASSIST N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER 201705000100

201726640 GRPD 5/15/2017 23:40 ANIMAL CALLS DOE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were contacted by an individual who reported they hit a dog with their vehicle and when they turned

around the dog was gone.

201726642 GRPD 5/16/2017 0:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER