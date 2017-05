Green River Police Reports: May 16, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201726654 GRPD 5/16/2017 6:30 VIN CHECK MEDICINE BOW DR, GREEN RIVER

201726658 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:06 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a recorded alarm. The alarm appeared to be a result of testing of the line.

201726660 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:24 ANIMAL CALLS 1400 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a black and white Chihuahua at large behind the building.

201726661 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:26 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 1715 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000101

Officers responded to a report of accidental property damage. It was reported a lawn mower kicked up

rocks, causing damage to a door and window on the building. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident.

201726662 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:36 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE RIDGE XING, GREEN RIVER 201705000102

Officers contacted an individual following a littering complaint regarding items on a lot behind a

residence. The individual advised they would have the items moved.

201726664 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:47 VIN CHECK N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER

201726666 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:50 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201705000103

201726667 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:51 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201705000104

201726668 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:56 VIN CHECK E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

201726669 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:56 ANIMAL CALLS BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers located a Chocolate Labrador Retriever at large.

201726670 GRPD 5/16/2017 7:59 DRILL 351 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers and the alarm company were notified of a scheduled fire drill at the address.

201726679 GRPD 5/16/2017 8:53 PARKING PROBLEM 750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER

Parking citation issued for parking in a no parking zone.

201726683 GRPD 5/16/2017 9:26 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201726687 GRPD 5/16/2017 9:43 FOLLOW UP COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER

201726697 GRPD 5/16/2017 10:06 ESCORT

201726698 GRPD 5/16/2017 10:08 TRAFFIC STOP 285 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201726699 GRPD 5/16/2017 10:17 ANIMAL CALLS 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a long black haired dog at large, wearing a red collar.

201726700 GRPD 5/16/2017 10:17 VIN CHECK HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201726702 GRPD 5/16/2017 10:27 AGENCY ASSIST 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

201726707 GRPD 5/16/2017 10:39 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

201726713 GRPD 5/16/2017 11:07 VIN CHECK HUTTON CIR, GREEN RIVER

201726717 GRPD 5/16/2017 11:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726719 GRPD 5/16/2017 11:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726726 GRPD 5/16/2017 12:07 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 99 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS

Officers were notified of a semi truck described in a traffic complaint on I-80.

201726728 GRPD 5/16/2017 12:12 ANIMAL CALLS 1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to a call of a contained squirrel at the school.

201726750 GRPD 5/16/2017 14:00 PARKING PROBLEM DOE DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint, in regards to a parked camp trailer. Officers checked on the camper that

was not blocking the street or traffic.

201726757 GRPD 5/16/2017 14:30 FOLLOW UP TRONA DR, GREEN RIVER

201726761 GRPD 5/16/2017 14:54 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about a civil matter involving property.

201726764 GRPD 5/16/2017 15:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726765 GRPD 5/16/2017 15:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726775 SCSO 5/16/2017 15:24 REDDI REPORT 351 ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

201726778 GRPD 5/16/2017 15:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726784 GRPD 5/16/2017 16:00 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY JEFFERSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201726790 GRPD 5/16/2017 16:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726792 GRPD 5/16/2017 16:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726806 GRPD 5/16/2017 18:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726811 GRPD 5/16/2017 18:40 ANIMAL CALLS S 4TH E, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a found Yorkie mix, wearing a

collar without tags.

201726815 GRPD 5/16/2017 19:00 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT

201726820 GRPD 5/16/2017 19:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726821 GRPD 5/16/2017 19:44 PROPERTY WATCH

201726822 GRPD 5/16/2017 19:55 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726828 GRPD 5/16/2017 20:32 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.

201726829 GRPD 5/16/2017 20:39 FOLLOW UP IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726835 GRPD 5/16/2017 22:11 ASSAULT LOW PRIORITY 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000105

Officers met with an individual who reported running on the Greenbelt Pathway and was knocked over by two

unknown individuals who left the area. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under

investigation.

201726837 GRPD 5/16/2017 22:43 FOLLOW UP IDAHO ST, GREEN RIVER

201726838 GRPD 5/16/2017 23:04 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000106

Officers met with an individual who reported damage to the paint on their parked vehicle. Officers completed

a report regarding the incident.

201726842 GRPD 5/16/2017 23:36 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726844 GRPD 5/16/2017 23:56 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726846 GRPD 5/17/2017 1:19 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726850 GRPD 5/17/2017 2:03 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201726868 GRPD 5/17/2017 5:07 SECCK

201726873 GRPD 5/17/2017 5:42 FIRE ALARM 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, there was no indication of smoke or fire at the property and an