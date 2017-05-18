Latest

Green River Police Reports: May 17, 2017

TOPICS:

May 18, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201726884 GRPD 5/17/2017 7:20 FOLLOW UP TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
201726885 GRPD 5/17/2017 7:28 PARKING PROBLEM ALABAMA DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a complaint of a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant making it difficult for other vehicles
to see around. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who reported having mechanical problems with
the vehicle and would move it.
201726886 GRPD 5/17/2017 7:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726889 GRPD 5/17/2017 8:23 ESCORT
201726890 GRPD 5/17/2017 8:25 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers transported a juvenile from one location to another.
201726893 GRPD 5/17/2017 8:32 FOLLOW UP TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
201726895 GRPD 5/17/2017 8:59 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726897 GRPD 5/17/2017 9:05 FOLLOW UP 420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201726901 GRPD 5/17/2017 9:29 ABANDONED VEHICLE 350 MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers tagged a vehicle as abandoned and attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle.
201726902 GRPD 5/17/2017 9:31 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726905 GRPD 5/17/2017 9:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726919 GRPD 5/17/2017 10:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726934 GRPD 5/17/2017 11:05 VIN CHECK W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
201726942 GRPD 5/17/2017 11:36 ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a black male Dachshund mix at large.
201726946 GRPD 5/17/2017 11:49 VIN CHECK 360 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201726947 GRPD 5/17/2017 11:55 PARKING PROBLEM LOMBARD ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000107
201726952 GRPD 5/17/2017 12:28 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201726953 GRPD 5/17/2017 12:29 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201726954 GRPD 5/17/2017 12:34 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for expired vehicle registration.
201726955 GRPD 5/17/2017 12:36 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE RIDGE XING, GREEN RIVER
201726956 GRPD 5/17/2017 12:36 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding.
201726961 GRPD 5/17/2017 12:52 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201726965 GRPD 5/17/2017 13:05 TRAFFIC STOP UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
201726978 GRPD 5/17/2017 13:36 FRAUD W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a report of possible credit card fraud.
201726980 GRPD 5/17/2017 14:04 REDDI REPORT UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
201726982 GRPD 5/17/2017 14:23 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE MCKINLEY ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000108
201726983 GRPD 5/17/2017 14:38 ANIMAL CALLS E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER 201705000109
Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a nuisance animal complaint.
201726987 GRPD 5/17/2017 14:57 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201726995 GRPD 5/17/2017 15:37 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727001 GRPD 5/17/2017 16:05 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a Yorkie at large in the area of the Rodeo Arena.
201727002 GRPD 5/17/2017 16:19 ANIMAL CALLS UPLAND WAY&COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
201727003 GRPD 5/17/2017 16:24 EXTRA PATROL
201727009 GRPD 5/17/2017 16:48 RUNAWAY 201705000111
Officers responded to a report a teenaged male juvenile left their residence without permission. The
juvenile was located a short time later and returned home to their parent.
201727011 GRPD 5/17/2017 17:03 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY PHEASANT DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000110
Officers met with an individual who reported a firearm  was stolen from their vehicle. Officers completed a
report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
201727014 GRPD 5/17/2017 17:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727018 GRPD 5/17/2017 18:05 RUNAWAY
Officers responded to a report a teenaged male left their residence without permission. The juvenile was
located and returned to a parent.
201727036 GRPD 5/17/2017 21:13 SECCK
201727039 GRPD 5/17/2017 21:31 TRAFFIC HAZARD ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers removed a bag of trash from the roadway.
201727040 GRPD 5/17/2017 21:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727045 GRPD 5/17/2017 22:10 ANIMAL CALLS IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a contained Border Collie at a residence. Officers picked up the dog and the dog
was taken to the animal shelter.
201727052 GRPD 5/17/2017 23:31 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a noise complaint of individuals yelling at each other in the area and the individual left the
area in two separate vehicles.
201727054 GRPD 5/17/2017 23:40 TRAFFIC STOP 392 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201727057 GRPD 5/17/2017 23:47 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727060 GRPD 5/17/2017 23:58 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a third party report of a possible altercation that occurred earlier. The incident was
determined to be unfounded.
201727072 GRPD 5/18/2017 2:10 ASSAULT LOW PRIORITY N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
201727081 GRPD 5/18/2017 4:54 SECCK
201727087 GRPD 5/18/2017 5:49 TRAFFIC STOP ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: May 17, 2017"

Leave a Reply