Green River Police Reports: May 17, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201726884
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 7:20
|FOLLOW UP
|TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201726885
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 7:28
|PARKING PROBLEM
|ALABAMA DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a complaint of a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant making it difficult for other vehicles
|to see around. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who reported having mechanical problems with
|the vehicle and would move it.
|201726886
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 7:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726889
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 8:23
|ESCORT
|201726890
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 8:25
|TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers transported a juvenile from one location to another.
|201726893
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 8:32
|FOLLOW UP
|TENNESSEE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201726895
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 8:59
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726897
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 9:05
|FOLLOW UP
|420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201726901
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 9:29
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|350 MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers tagged a vehicle as abandoned and attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle.
|201726902
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 9:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726905
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 9:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726919
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 10:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726934
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 11:05
|VIN CHECK
|W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|201726942
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 11:36
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a black male Dachshund mix at large.
|201726946
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 11:49
|VIN CHECK
|360 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201726947
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 11:55
|PARKING PROBLEM
|LOMBARD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201705000107
|201726952
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 12:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201726953
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 12:29
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201726954
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 12:34
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for expired vehicle registration.
|201726955
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 12:36
|WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE
|RIDGE XING, GREEN RIVER
|201726956
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 12:36
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|201726961
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 12:52
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 2ND E, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201726965
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 13:05
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
|201726978
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 13:36
|FRAUD
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a report of possible credit card fraud.
|201726980
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 14:04
|REDDI REPORT
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|201726982
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 14:23
|WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE
|MCKINLEY ST, GREEN RIVER
|201705000108
|201726983
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 14:38
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201705000109
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a nuisance animal complaint.
|201726987
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 14:57
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201726995
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 15:37
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727001
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 16:05
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Yorkie at large in the area of the Rodeo Arena.
|201727002
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 16:19
|ANIMAL CALLS
|UPLAND WAY&COLORADO DR, GREEN RIVER
|201727003
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 16:24
|EXTRA PATROL
|201727009
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 16:48
|RUNAWAY
|201705000111
|Officers responded to a report a teenaged male juvenile left their residence without permission. The
|juvenile was located a short time later and returned home to their parent.
|201727011
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 17:03
|BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY
|PHEASANT DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000110
|Officers met with an individual who reported a firearm was stolen from their vehicle. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201727014
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 17:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727018
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 18:05
|RUNAWAY
|Officers responded to a report a teenaged male left their residence without permission. The juvenile was
|located and returned to a parent.
|201727036
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 21:13
|SECCK
|201727039
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 21:31
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|ASTLE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers removed a bag of trash from the roadway.
|201727040
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 21:33
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727045
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 22:10
|ANIMAL CALLS
|IOWA AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a contained Border Collie at a residence. Officers picked up the dog and the dog
|was taken to the animal shelter.
|201727052
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 23:31
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a noise complaint of individuals yelling at each other in the area and the individual left the
|area in two separate vehicles.
|201727054
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 23:40
|TRAFFIC STOP
|392 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201727057
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 23:47
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727060
|GRPD
|5/17/2017 23:58
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a third party report of a possible altercation that occurred earlier. The incident was
|determined to be unfounded.
|201727072
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 2:10
|ASSAULT LOW PRIORITY
|N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201727081
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 4:54
|SECCK
|201727087
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 5:49
|TRAFFIC STOP
|ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: May 17, 2017"