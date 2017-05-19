Green River Police Reports: May 18, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201727094
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 7:23
|AGENCY ASSIST
|CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|201705000112
|While assisting Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, officers contacted Shanna Straw, age 43 of Rock
|Springs, who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
|201727100
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 7:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727101
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 7:59
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|201727105
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 8:11
|ANIMAL CALLS
|KIT CARSON DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat in a trap.
|201727114
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 8:54
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727117
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 9:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone, who was interested in a pet at the animal shelter.
|201727119
|SCSO
|5/18/2017 9:12
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727120
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 9:20
|WARRANT
|HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
|201727122
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 9:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Yorkie at large. Animal Control Officers checked the area and
|
|were unable to locate the dog.
|201727132
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 10:22
|ESCORT
|201727143
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 11:18
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727150
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 11:57
|TRAFFIC STOP
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
|201727151
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 11:59
|FOLLOW UP
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|201727154
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:06
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727158
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:12
|TRAFFIC STOP
|840 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
|201727159
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201727161
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:40
|TRAFFIC STOP
|LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
|201727162
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:41
|BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201705000113
|Officers met with an individual who reported they returned to a residence they were moving out of and found
|the front door knob damaged and the door ajar. The reporting party advised nothing appeared missing inside
|
|the residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727163
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:44
|TRAFFIC STOP
|220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for improper turn at an intersection.
|201727165
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:50
|FIELD CONTACT
|220 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers were flagged down by a motorist who needed directions.
|201727167
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:52
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727169
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 12:54
|TRAFFIC STOP
|EVANS DR&BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201727176
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 13:16
|TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI
|JAMESTOWN
|201727181
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 13:34
|CRIMINAL ENTRY LOW PRIORITY
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201705000114
|Officers noticed property damage to a the front door of a residence, while investigating a similar incident.
|
|Officers attempted to contact a responsible party for the property and completed a report regarding the
|
|incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727186
|SCSO
|5/18/2017 13:53
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|201727194
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 14:14
|AGENCY ASSIST
|N 3RD E&E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|201727201
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 14:37
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201705000115
|Officers met with a resident who reported receiving a phone call from an individual with a foreign accent,
|
|claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service. The reporting party advised they refused to pay $2,000
|
|requested by the caller and suspected the call to be scam.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727206
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 14:45
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000116
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a follow up regarding a previously
|
|reported assault. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727212
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 15:16
|ANIMAL CALLS
|750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of a grey Great Dane at large in the area.
|201727214
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 15:23
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727219
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 15:58
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201727220
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 16:05
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|201705000117
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a
|
|report of passing a school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
|
| investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727221
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 16:12
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201727222
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 16:14
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained brown Yorkshire Terrier at a residence. Animal Control
|
|Officers picked up the dog and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|201727231
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 17:11
|TRAFFIC STOP
|LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727235
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 17:37
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727237
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 17:50
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for expired or improper registration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727243
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 18:17
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|A resident reported receiving a voicemail from a caller claiming to be with the United States Treasury. The
|
|resident suspected this to be a scam and did not return the call.
|201727244
|RSPD
|5/18/2017 18:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727246
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 18:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201727247
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 18:26
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on an open door at a building. A responsible party for the property was contacted and
|
| advised they would secure the door.
|201727255
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 18:56
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a contained dog at a residence.
|201727258
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 19:16
|FIELD CONTACT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a motorist who was working on their vehicle.
|201727259
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 19:22
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201727263
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 19:49
|HARASSMENT
|201727271
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 20:29
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a contained German Shorthaired Pointer that had been at large.
|201727276
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 21:11
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000120
|Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area, heard dogs barking and
|
|attempted to contact a resident and was unable to. Officers completed report regarding the incident, which
|
|was turned over to animal control officers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727277
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 21:19
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000119
|Officers received information about possible drug use.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201727279
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 21:40
|ANIMAL CALLS
|HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201727280
|GRPD
|5/18/2017 21:41
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201727297
|GRPD
|5/19/2017 0:04
|FIRE
|S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201727298
|GRPD
|5/19/2017 0:11
|TRAFFIC STOP
|470 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201727319
|GRPD
|5/19/2017 5:21
|SECCK
