Green River Police Reports: May 18, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201727094 GRPD 5/18/2017 7:23 AGENCY ASSIST CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000112

While assisting Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, officers contacted Shanna Straw, age 43 of Rock

Springs, who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

201727100 GRPD 5/18/2017 7:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727101 GRPD 5/18/2017 7:59 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201727105 GRPD 5/18/2017 8:11 ANIMAL CALLS KIT CARSON DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat in a trap.

201727114 GRPD 5/18/2017 8:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727117 GRPD 5/18/2017 9:06 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone, who was interested in a pet at the animal shelter.

201727119 SCSO 5/18/2017 9:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727120 GRPD 5/18/2017 9:20 WARRANT HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.

201727122 GRPD 5/18/2017 9:29 ANIMAL CALLS CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Yorkie at large. Animal Control Officers checked the area and

were unable to locate the dog.

201727132 GRPD 5/18/2017 10:22 ESCORT

201727143 GRPD 5/18/2017 11:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727150 GRPD 5/18/2017 11:57 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.

201727151 GRPD 5/18/2017 11:59 FOLLOW UP E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

201727154 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727158 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:12 TRAFFIC STOP 840 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.

201727159 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:26 TRAFFIC STOP 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201727161 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:40 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.

201727162 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:41 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000113

Officers met with an individual who reported they returned to a residence they were moving out of and found

the front door knob damaged and the door ajar. The reporting party advised nothing appeared missing inside

the residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201727163 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:44 TRAFFIC STOP 220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for improper turn at an intersection.

201727165 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:50 FIELD CONTACT 220 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were flagged down by a motorist who needed directions.

201727167 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727169 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:54 TRAFFIC STOP EVANS DR&BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201727176 GRPD 5/18/2017 13:16 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI JAMESTOWN

201727181 GRPD 5/18/2017 13:34 CRIMINAL ENTRY LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000114

Officers noticed property damage to a the front door of a residence, while investigating a similar incident.

Officers attempted to contact a responsible party for the property and completed a report regarding the

incident, which is under investigation.

201727186 SCSO 5/18/2017 13:53 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

201727194 GRPD 5/18/2017 14:14 AGENCY ASSIST N 3RD E&E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER

201727201 GRPD 5/18/2017 14:37 ANY TYPE OF SCAM E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER 201705000115

Officers met with a resident who reported receiving a phone call from an individual with a foreign accent,

claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service. The reporting party advised they refused to pay $2,000

requested by the caller and suspected the call to be scam.

201727206 GRPD 5/18/2017 14:45 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000116

Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a follow up regarding a previously

reported assault. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201727212 GRPD 5/18/2017 15:16 ANIMAL CALLS 750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of a grey Great Dane at large in the area.

201727214 GRPD 5/18/2017 15:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727219 GRPD 5/18/2017 15:58 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201727220 GRPD 5/18/2017 16:05 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000117

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a

report of passing a school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under

investigation.

201727221 GRPD 5/18/2017 16:12 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201727222 GRPD 5/18/2017 16:14 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained brown Yorkshire Terrier at a residence. Animal Control

Officers picked up the dog and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201727231 GRPD 5/18/2017 17:11 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201727235 GRPD 5/18/2017 17:37 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727237 GRPD 5/18/2017 17:50 TRAFFIC STOP N RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for expired or improper registration.

201727243 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:17 ANY TYPE OF SCAM JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

A resident reported receiving a voicemail from a caller claiming to be with the United States Treasury. The

resident suspected this to be a scam and did not return the call.

201727244 RSPD 5/18/2017 18:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727246 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201727247 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:26 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on an open door at a building. A responsible party for the property was contacted and

advised they would secure the door.

201727255 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:56 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a contained dog at a residence.

201727258 GRPD 5/18/2017 19:16 FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a motorist who was working on their vehicle.

201727259 GRPD 5/18/2017 19:22 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201727263 GRPD 5/18/2017 19:49 HARASSMENT

201727271 GRPD 5/18/2017 20:29 ANIMAL CALLS HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a contained German Shorthaired Pointer that had been at large.

201727276 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:11 ANIMAL CALLS MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000120

Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area, heard dogs barking and

attempted to contact a resident and was unable to. Officers completed report regarding the incident, which

was turned over to animal control officers.

201727277 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:19 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000119

Officers received information about possible drug use.

201727279 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:40 ANIMAL CALLS HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER

201727280 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:41 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201727297 GRPD 5/19/2017 0:04 FIRE S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER

201727298 GRPD 5/19/2017 0:11 TRAFFIC STOP 470 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER