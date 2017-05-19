Latest

Green River Police Reports: May 18, 2017

May 19, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201727094 GRPD 5/18/2017 7:23 AGENCY ASSIST CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000112
While assisting Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, officers contacted Shanna Straw, age 43 of Rock
Springs, who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
201727100 GRPD 5/18/2017 7:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727101 GRPD 5/18/2017 7:59 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201727105 GRPD 5/18/2017 8:11 ANIMAL CALLS KIT CARSON DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat in a trap.
201727114 GRPD 5/18/2017 8:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727117 GRPD 5/18/2017 9:06 ANIMAL CALLS 80 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers contacted an individual by phone, who was interested in a pet at the animal shelter.
201727119 SCSO 5/18/2017 9:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727120 GRPD 5/18/2017 9:20 WARRANT HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate an individual with a warrant.
201727122 GRPD 5/18/2017 9:29 ANIMAL CALLS CLARK ST, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a Yorkie at large. Animal Control Officers checked the area and
were unable to locate the dog.
201727132 GRPD 5/18/2017 10:22 ESCORT
201727143 GRPD 5/18/2017 11:18 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727150 GRPD 5/18/2017 11:57 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
201727151 GRPD 5/18/2017 11:59 FOLLOW UP E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
201727154 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:06 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727158 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:12 TRAFFIC STOP 840 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for a stop sign violation.
201727159 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:26 TRAFFIC STOP 350 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201727161 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:40 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for a stop sign violation.
201727162 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:41 BURGLARY LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000113
Officers met with an individual who reported they returned to a residence they were moving out of and found
the front door knob damaged and the door ajar. The reporting party advised nothing appeared missing inside
the residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
201727163 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:44 TRAFFIC STOP 220 UINTA DR APT A, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for improper turn at an intersection.
201727165 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:50 FIELD CONTACT 220 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were flagged down by a motorist who needed directions.
201727167 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:52 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727169 GRPD 5/18/2017 12:54 TRAFFIC STOP EVANS DR&BOULDER DR, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201727176 GRPD 5/18/2017 13:16 TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI JAMESTOWN
201727181 GRPD 5/18/2017 13:34 CRIMINAL ENTRY LOW PRIORITY MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000114
Officers noticed property damage to a the front door of a residence, while investigating a similar incident.
Officers attempted to contact a responsible party for the property and completed a report regarding the
incident, which is under investigation.
201727186 SCSO 5/18/2017 13:53 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
201727194 GRPD 5/18/2017 14:14 AGENCY ASSIST N 3RD E&E 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
201727201 GRPD 5/18/2017 14:37 ANY TYPE OF SCAM E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER 201705000115
Officers met with a resident who reported receiving a phone call from an individual with a foreign accent,
claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service. The reporting party advised they refused to pay $2,000
requested by the caller and suspected the call to be scam.
201727206 GRPD 5/18/2017 14:45 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000116
Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a follow up regarding a previously
reported assault. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
201727212 GRPD 5/18/2017 15:16 ANIMAL CALLS 750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a call of a grey Great Dane at large in the area.
201727214 GRPD 5/18/2017 15:23 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727219 GRPD 5/18/2017 15:58 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201727220 GRPD 5/18/2017 16:05 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000117
Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a
report of passing a school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under
 investigation.
201727221 GRPD 5/18/2017 16:12 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201727222 GRPD 5/18/2017 16:14 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a contained brown Yorkshire Terrier at a residence. Animal Control
Officers picked up the dog and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
201727231 GRPD 5/18/2017 17:11 TRAFFIC STOP LOGAN ST&ASTLE AVE & E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding.
201727235 GRPD 5/18/2017 17:37 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727237 GRPD 5/18/2017 17:50 TRAFFIC STOP N RIVERBEND DR&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for expired or improper registration.
201727243 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:17 ANY TYPE OF SCAM JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
A resident reported receiving a voicemail from a caller claiming to be with the United States Treasury. The
resident suspected this to be a scam and did not return the call.
201727244 RSPD 5/18/2017 18:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727246 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201727247 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:26 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on an open door at a building. A responsible party for the property was contacted and
 advised they would secure the door.
201727255 GRPD 5/18/2017 18:56 ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers picked up a contained dog at a residence.
201727258 GRPD 5/18/2017 19:16 FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a motorist who was working on their vehicle.
201727259 GRPD 5/18/2017 19:22 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
201727263 GRPD 5/18/2017 19:49 HARASSMENT
201727271 GRPD 5/18/2017 20:29 ANIMAL CALLS HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers picked up a contained German Shorthaired Pointer that had been at large.
201727276 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:11 ANIMAL CALLS MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000120
Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area, heard dogs barking and
attempted to contact a resident and was unable to. Officers completed report regarding the incident, which
was turned over to animal control officers.
201727277 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:19 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000119
Officers received information about possible drug use.
201727279 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:40 ANIMAL CALLS HILLSIDE DR, GREEN RIVER
201727280 GRPD 5/18/2017 21:41 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201727297 GRPD 5/19/2017 0:04 FIRE S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
201727298 GRPD 5/19/2017 0:11 TRAFFIC STOP 470 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201727319 GRPD 5/19/2017 5:21 SECCK
