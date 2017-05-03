Green River Police Reports: May 2, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201723706
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 8:15
|HARASSMENT
|
|
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, who reported possible on-line harassment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723716
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 9:07
|FOLLOW UP
|CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723719
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 9:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723721
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 9:46
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723747
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 11:40
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723750
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 11:55
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723756
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 12:21
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|9TH ST, ROCK SPRINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723758
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 12:22
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723759
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 12:22
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723760
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 12:24
|ANIMAL CALLS
|250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201705000011
|Animal Control Officers investigated a report of a cat bite. It was reported a child was bitten by their cat
|
|the previous night. Animal Control Officers confirmed the cat was current on its rabies vaccination.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723766
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 13:00
|FOLLOW UP
|S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723767
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 13:02
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards to a report of a possible larceny.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723769
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 13:15
|PARKING PROBLEM
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about vehicle parking.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723780
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 14:00
|ESCORT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723787
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 14:26
|FOLLOW UP
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723790
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 14:43
|TRAFFIC STOP
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723796
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 15:06
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201705000012
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a child put keys in the ignition of a vehicle,
|
|placed the vehicle into neutral, causing the vehicle roll back into a power pole across the street. No injuries
|
|were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723798
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 15:13
|VIN CHECK
|BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723806
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 15:47
|TRAFFIC STOP
|DOE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723821
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 16:34
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723825
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 16:41
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723826
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 16:42
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a motorist and pedestrians. Offices contacted the
|
|involved parties who had a verbal dispute.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723840
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 17:57
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723843
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 18:04
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723846
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 18:10
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723847
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 18:20
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723858
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 19:26
|FIELD CONTACT
|895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723862
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 20:17
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|97 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS
|
|Officers were notified of a traffic complaint on I-80, in case the described vehicle exited into Green River.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723869
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 21:18
|EXTRA PATROL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723871
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 21:29
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|BLAKE ST&S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers checked on a vehicle with the hazard lights on. The motorist was able to drive away.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723873
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 21:57
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723875
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 22:12
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle damaged their outdoor trash can.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723887
|GRPD
|5/2/2017 23:21
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201705000014
|Officers investigated a report of several city trash cans being knocked over in alleys on the north side of
|
|Green River. During the investigation officers contacted a 15 year old male of Green River, who was issued
|
| citations for driver’s license required (driving outside of restrictions), curfew (second offense) and malicious
|
|mischief. Officers also contacted a 16 year old male of Green River, who was issued a citation for malicious
|
| mischief. The juveniles were subsequently released to their parents.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723893
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 0:19
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723908
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 3:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201723914
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 5:14
|EXTRA PATROL
|
|
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: May 2, 2017"