Green River Police Reports: May 2, 2017

May 3, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201723706 GRPD 5/2/2017 8:15 HARASSMENT
Officers contacted an individual by phone, who reported possible on-line harassment.
201723716 GRPD 5/2/2017 9:07 FOLLOW UP CROSSBOW DR, GREEN RIVER
201723719 GRPD 5/2/2017 9:29 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723721 GRPD 5/2/2017 9:46 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201723747 GRPD 5/2/2017 11:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723750 GRPD 5/2/2017 11:55 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723756 GRPD 5/2/2017 12:21 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 9TH ST, ROCK SPRINGS
201723758 GRPD 5/2/2017 12:22 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201723759 GRPD 5/2/2017 12:22 TRAFFIC STOP 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201723760 GRPD 5/2/2017 12:24 ANIMAL CALLS 250 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000011
Animal Control Officers investigated a report of a cat bite. It was reported a child was bitten by their cat
the previous night. Animal Control Officers confirmed the cat was current on its rabies vaccination.
201723766 GRPD 5/2/2017 13:00 FOLLOW UP S WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
201723767 GRPD 5/2/2017 13:02 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards to a report of a possible larceny.
201723769 GRPD 5/2/2017 13:15 PARKING PROBLEM W FLAMING GORGE WAY&N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions about vehicle parking.
201723780 GRPD 5/2/2017 14:00 ESCORT
201723787 GRPD 5/2/2017 14:26 FOLLOW UP CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
201723790 GRPD 5/2/2017 14:43 TRAFFIC STOP 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201723796 GRPD 5/2/2017 15:06 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY N 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER 201705000012
Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a child put keys in the ignition of a vehicle,
placed the vehicle into neutral, causing the vehicle roll back into a power pole across the street. No injuries
were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
201723798 GRPD 5/2/2017 15:13 VIN CHECK BLAKE ST, GREEN RIVER
201723806 GRPD 5/2/2017 15:47 TRAFFIC STOP DOE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding.
201723821 GRPD 5/2/2017 16:34 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD&N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
201723825 GRPD 5/2/2017 16:41 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201723826 GRPD 5/2/2017 16:42 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a motorist and pedestrians. Offices contacted the
involved parties who had a verbal dispute.
201723840 GRPD 5/2/2017 17:57 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723843 GRPD 5/2/2017 18:04 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding.
201723846 GRPD 5/2/2017 18:10 ANIMAL CALLS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000013
201723847 GRPD 5/2/2017 18:20 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723858 GRPD 5/2/2017 19:26 FIELD CONTACT 895 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201723862 GRPD 5/2/2017 20:17 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 97 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS
Officers were notified of a traffic complaint  on I-80, in case the described vehicle exited into Green River.
201723869 GRPD 5/2/2017 21:18 EXTRA PATROL
201723871 GRPD 5/2/2017 21:29 MOTORIST ASSIST BLAKE ST&S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
Officers checked on a vehicle with the hazard lights on. The motorist was able to drive away.
201723873 GRPD 5/2/2017 21:57 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723875 GRPD 5/2/2017 22:12 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY W 3RD N, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle damaged their outdoor trash can.
201723887 GRPD 5/2/2017 23:21 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY N 1ST E, GREEN RIVER 201705000014
Officers investigated a report of several city trash cans being knocked over in alleys on the north side of
Green River. During the investigation officers contacted a 15 year old male of Green River, who was issued
 citations for driver’s license required (driving outside of restrictions), curfew (second offense) and malicious
mischief. Officers also contacted a 16 year old male of Green River, who was issued a citation for malicious
 mischief. The juveniles were subsequently released to their parents.
201723893 GRPD 5/3/2017 0:19 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 50 W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723908 GRPD 5/3/2017 3:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723914 GRPD 5/3/2017 5:14 EXTRA PATROL
