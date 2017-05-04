Latest

Green River Police Reports: May 3, 2017

May 4, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201723916 GRPD 5/3/2017 6:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723917 GRPD 5/3/2017 6:22 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a third party report of possible vandalism to a camper in the area.
201723918 GRPD 5/3/2017 6:31 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000015
201723922 GRPD 5/3/2017 7:18 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201723925 GRPD 5/3/2017 7:41 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
201723927 GRPD 5/3/2017 8:00 TRAFFIC STOP 325 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201723942 GRPD 5/3/2017 9:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723943 GRPD 5/3/2017 9:23 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201723956 GRPD 5/3/2017 10:23 REDDI REPORT ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
201723957 GRPD 5/3/2017 10:25 FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
201723964 GRPD 5/3/2017 10:51 ANIMAL CALLS 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a medium sized black dog at large.
201723965 GRPD 5/3/2017 10:57 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723967 GRPD 5/3/2017 11:11 TOBACCO/POSSESSION OF TOBACCO 350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000017
Officers are investigating a report of underage possession of tobacco.
201723970 GRPD 5/3/2017 11:17 INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201723975 GRPD 5/3/2017 11:29 TOBACCO/POSSESSION OF TOBACCO 410 UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000016
A 17 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for minor in possession of tobacco.
201723981 GRPD 5/3/2017 11:49 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201723987 GRPD 5/3/2017 12:16 VIN CHECK DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
201723995 GRPD 5/3/2017 12:45 FOLLOW UP JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
201723997 GRPD 5/3/2017 12:52 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201724006 GRPD 5/3/2017 13:36 ANIMAL CALLS 180 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers checked on animals at the 4H Barn.
201724011 GRPD 5/3/2017 14:04 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000018
Officers met with individuals who reported accidental damage to a vehicle. It was reported an individual
opened the door on their vehicle and dented the vehicle parked next to it.
201724024 GRPD 5/3/2017 14:48 PARKING PROBLEM E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000020
Officers received an anonymous parking complaint, in reference to a camp trailer parked on the street for
about three weeks.
201724026 GRPD 5/3/2017 15:03 SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY 201705000019
Detectives are investigating a report of sexual abuse of a minor.
201724028 GRPD 5/3/2017 15:22 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201724031 GRPD 5/3/2017 15:35 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
Offices responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
201724032 GRPD 5/3/2017 15:38 ESCORT
201724044 GRPD 5/3/2017 16:53 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
Officers responded to a report of a disobedient juvenile.
201724046 GRPD 5/3/2017 17:22 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201724047 GRPD 5/3/2017 17:23 ANIMAL CALLS VISTA PL, GREEN RIVER
Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.
201724048 GRPD 5/3/2017 17:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201724051 GRPD 5/3/2017 17:42 TRAFFIC STOP N 3RD W, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
201724053 GRPD 5/3/2017 17:53 TRAFFIC STOP N 5TH W&W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
Traffic warning for speeding and an equipment violation.
201724054 GRPD 5/3/2017 18:02 CITIZEN ASSIST MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
201724057 GRPD 5/3/2017 18:28 ALCOHOL 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of littering and a possible REDDI report south of town past Scott’s Bottom Road.
201724063 GRPD 5/3/2017 19:31 VIN CHECK ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
201724064 GRPD 5/3/2017 19:33 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
201724067 GRPD 5/3/2017 20:06 ANIMAL CALLS MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers picked up a found and contained Boxer at a residence. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.
201724070 GRPD 5/3/2017 20:16 MOTORIST ASSIST E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
201724071 GRPD 5/3/2017 20:19 JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
201724073 GRPD 5/3/2017 20:29 EXTRA PATROL
201724074 GRPD 5/3/2017 20:50 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 201705000021
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the residents, additional services were
requested and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to the address.
201724076 GRPD 5/3/2017 21:17 SECCK
201724078 GRPD 5/3/2017 21:24 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201724079 GRPD 5/3/2017 21:26 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers responded to a medical call.
201724087 GRPD 5/3/2017 22:30 AGENCY ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201724094 GRPD 5/3/2017 23:10 THREATS HIGH PRIORITY 201705000022
Officers responded to a report of possible threats. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a neighbor
dispute regarding a noise complaint and each party reported feeling  harassed by the other.
201724096 GRPD 5/3/2017 23:13 CITIZEN ASSIST SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers delivered a message to a resident.
201724099 GRPD 5/3/2017 23:27 EXTRA PATROL
201724117 GRPD 5/4/2017 1:50 SECCK
