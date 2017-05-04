Green River Police Reports: May 3, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201723916
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 6:11
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723917
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 6:22
|VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a third party report of possible vandalism to a camper in the area.
|201723918
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 6:31
|FOLLOW UP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201705000015
|201723922
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 7:18
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE&E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201723925
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 7:41
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|201723927
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 8:00
|TRAFFIC STOP
|325 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201723942
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 9:12
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723943
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 9:23
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201723956
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 10:23
|REDDI REPORT
|ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|201723957
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 10:25
|FOLLOW UP
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723964
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 10:51
|ANIMAL CALLS
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a medium sized black dog at large.
|201723965
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 10:57
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723967
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 11:11
|TOBACCO/POSSESSION OF TOBACCO
|350 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201705000017
|Officers are investigating a report of underage possession of tobacco.
|201723970
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 11:17
|INFORMATION
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201723975
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 11:29
|TOBACCO/POSSESSION OF TOBACCO
|410 UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000016
|A 17 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for minor in possession of tobacco.
|201723981
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 11:49
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201723987
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 12:16
|VIN CHECK
|DOE DR, GREEN RIVER
|201723995
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 12:45
|FOLLOW UP
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|201723997
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 12:52
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201724006
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 13:36
|ANIMAL CALLS
|180 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers checked on animals at the 4H Barn.
|201724011
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 14:04
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000018
|Officers met with individuals who reported accidental damage to a vehicle. It was reported an individual
|opened the door on their vehicle and dented the vehicle parked next to it.
|201724024
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 14:48
|PARKING PROBLEM
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000020
|Officers received an anonymous parking complaint, in reference to a camp trailer parked on the street for
|about three weeks.
|201724026
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 15:03
|SEXUAL OFFENSE LOW PRIORITY
|201705000019
|Detectives are investigating a report of sexual abuse of a minor.
|201724028
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 15:22
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201724031
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 15:35
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Offices responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
|201724032
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 15:38
|ESCORT
|201724044
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 16:53
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|Officers responded to a report of a disobedient juvenile.
|201724046
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 17:22
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201724047
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 17:23
|ANIMAL CALLS
|VISTA PL, GREEN RIVER
|Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.
|201724048
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 17:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201724051
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 17:42
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 3RD W, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|201724053
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 17:53
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 5TH W&W RAILROAD AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding and an equipment violation.
|201724054
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 18:02
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|201724057
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 18:28
|ALCOHOL
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of littering and a possible REDDI report south of town past Scott’s Bottom Road.
|201724063
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 19:31
|VIN CHECK
|ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201724064
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 19:33
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HIGH PRIORIT
|201724067
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 20:06
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MIDWEST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers picked up a found and contained Boxer at a residence. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|201724070
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 20:16
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|201724071
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 20:19
|JUVENILE DISTURBANCE LOW
|201724073
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 20:29
|EXTRA PATROL
|201724074
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 20:50
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|201705000021
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the residents, additional services were
|requested and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to the address.
|201724076
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 21:17
|SECCK
|201724078
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 21:24
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201724079
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 21:26
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to a medical call.
|201724087
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 22:30
|AGENCY ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201724094
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 23:10
|THREATS HIGH PRIORITY
|201705000022
|Officers responded to a report of possible threats. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a neighbor
|dispute regarding a noise complaint and each party reported feeling harassed by the other.
|201724096
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 23:13
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers delivered a message to a resident.
|201724099
|GRPD
|5/3/2017 23:27
|EXTRA PATROL
|201724117
|GRPD
|5/4/2017 1:50
|SECCK
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: May 3, 2017"