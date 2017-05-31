Green River Police Reports: May 30, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201729519
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 7:48
|TRAFFIC STOP
|599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201729527
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 8:25
|PARKING PROBLEM
|1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint, in regards to a vehicle parked in the parking lot for the past few days.
|201729532
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 8:47
|FOLLOW UP
|W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|201729536
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 9:05
|FOLLOW UP
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201729540
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 9:32
|HARASSMENT
|Officers met with an individual who reported receiving harassing phone calls from an individual.
|201729560
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 11:08
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201729566
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 11:23
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE&BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER
|201729573
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 11:36
|INFORMATION
|ALLIED CHEMICAL RD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000180
|201729577
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 11:48
|ANIMAL CALLS
|S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201705000179
|Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of animal cruelty.
|201729578
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 11:49
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201729579
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 11:52
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST & MONROE
|201729587
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 12:26
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER
|201705000181
|Officers met with an individual who reported an item stolen form them. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201729588
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 12:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|201729590
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 12:28
|VIN CHECK
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201729626
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 14:09
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201729642
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 15:24
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000182
|Officers met with an individual, in regards to a scam. The reporting party advised they applied for a loan on
|the internet and was supposedly approved for the loan. The reporting party was advised money would be
|deposited into their account. They were instructed to purchase iTunes Gift Cards and then the reporting
|party provided the number on the cards to the lender. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201729643
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 15:26
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|140 COMMERCE DR APT F, GREEN RIVER
|201705000183
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and
|contacted the vehicle parked next to it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the
|incident.
|201729646
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 15:31
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201729656
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 15:51
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000184
|Officers responded to a three vehicle collision. It was reported a backhoe was parked and unattended. The
|backhoe rolled into a parked and unoccupied vehicle in front of a residence, pushing the vehicle into another
|parked and unoccupied vehicle behind it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding
|the incident.
|201729668
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 16:23
|ANIMAL CALLS
|190 N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|201705000185
|Animal Control Officers responded to a call for a welfare check on a turtle. The turtle was
|turned over to animal control officers.
|201729669
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 16:25
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 2ND ST S&S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|201729674
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 16:40
|HARASSMENT
|Officers met with an individual who reported an individual yelled at members of their family. The reporting
|party did not want the other party contacted.
|201729685
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 17:09
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report that a motorist thought they were being followed by another vehicle.
|The reporting party turned into a parking lot and the other vehicle continued traveling.
|201729695
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 17:36
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201729702
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 18:06
|PROPERTY WATCH
|201729713
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 18:52
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|MONROE AVE&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a complaint regarding road construction in the area.
|201729715
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 18:54
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201729732
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 19:38
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W 2ND ST S&S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for a vehicle registration violation.
|201729733
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 19:46
|TRAFFIC STOP
|NOLAN ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|201729740
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 20:11
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|MONROE AVE&BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of vehicles driving through the closed section of the roadway.
|201729741
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 20:15
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER
|201705000186
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog at large, which was trying to get to the reporting
|party’s dog. Animal Control Officers contacted the involved parties and the owner of the dog advised their
|dog was trying to play with the other dog. The owner of the dog was given a warning.
|201729743
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 20:54
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Pit-bull at large. Animal Control Officers checked the area and
|were unable to locate the dog.
|201729746
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 21:06
|SECCK
|201729750
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 21:26
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|201729752
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 21:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201729755
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 21:42
|ANIMAL CALLS
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of two German Shepherds at large. The dogs were located and taken to the
|animal shelter.
|201729756
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 21:42
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201729771
|GRPD
|5/30/2017 23:48
|PROWLER
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with a resident who reported they saw someone in their yard. Officers checked the area, no
|one was located and contacted the resident.
|201729777
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 0:28
|FIELD CONTACT
|EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle with a door open. The vehicle appeared okay and
|officers attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle.
|201729784
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 1:22
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property and the property appeared okay.
|201729788
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 1:50
|FIELD CONTACT
|ANVIL DR&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201729792
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 2:47
|ALCOHOL
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of an individual by the outdoor trashcan. Officers contacted the individual
|who subsequently left the property.
|201729799
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 4:32
|FIELD CONTACT
|405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual in the parking lot of a church, the individual was okay and out for a walk.
|201729801
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 5:02
|TRAFFIC STOP
|900 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201729802
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 5:06
|SECCK
|201729803
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 5:23
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
