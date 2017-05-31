Green River Police Reports: May 30, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201729519 GRPD 5/30/2017 7:48 TRAFFIC STOP 599 E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201729527 GRPD 5/30/2017 8:25 PARKING PROBLEM 1775 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint, in regards to a vehicle parked in the parking lot for the past few days.

201729532 GRPD 5/30/2017 8:47 FOLLOW UP W 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

201729536 GRPD 5/30/2017 9:05 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201729540 GRPD 5/30/2017 9:32 HARASSMENT

Officers met with an individual who reported receiving harassing phone calls from an individual.

201729560 GRPD 5/30/2017 11:08 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201729566 GRPD 5/30/2017 11:23 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE&BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER

201729573 GRPD 5/30/2017 11:36 INFORMATION ALLIED CHEMICAL RD, GREEN RIVER 201705000180

201729577 GRPD 5/30/2017 11:48 ANIMAL CALLS S 4TH W, GREEN RIVER 201705000179

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of animal cruelty.

201729578 GRPD 5/30/2017 11:49 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201729579 GRPD 5/30/2017 11:52 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST & MONROE

201729587 GRPD 5/30/2017 12:26 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY E 3RD S, GREEN RIVER 201705000181

Officers met with an individual who reported an item stolen form them. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201729588 GRPD 5/30/2017 12:26 TRAFFIC STOP SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER

201729590 GRPD 5/30/2017 12:28 VIN CHECK W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201729626 GRPD 5/30/2017 14:09 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201729642 GRPD 5/30/2017 15:24 ANY TYPE OF SCAM 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000182

Officers met with an individual, in regards to a scam. The reporting party advised they applied for a loan on

the internet and was supposedly approved for the loan. The reporting party was advised money would be

deposited into their account. They were instructed to purchase iTunes Gift Cards and then the reporting

party provided the number on the cards to the lender. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201729643 GRPD 5/30/2017 15:26 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 140 COMMERCE DR APT F, GREEN RIVER 201705000183

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and

contacted the vehicle parked next to it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the

incident.

201729646 GRPD 5/30/2017 15:31 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201729656 GRPD 5/30/2017 15:51 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000184

Officers responded to a three vehicle collision. It was reported a backhoe was parked and unattended. The

backhoe rolled into a parked and unoccupied vehicle in front of a residence, pushing the vehicle into another

parked and unoccupied vehicle behind it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding

the incident.

201729668 GRPD 5/30/2017 16:23 ANIMAL CALLS 190 N 5TH E, GREEN RIVER 201705000185

Animal Control Officers responded to a call for a welfare check on a turtle. The turtle was

turned over to animal control officers.

201729669 GRPD 5/30/2017 16:25 TRAFFIC STOP E 2ND ST S&S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

201729674 GRPD 5/30/2017 16:40 HARASSMENT

Officers met with an individual who reported an individual yelled at members of their family. The reporting

party did not want the other party contacted.

201729685 GRPD 5/30/2017 17:09 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report that a motorist thought they were being followed by another vehicle.

The reporting party turned into a parking lot and the other vehicle continued traveling.

201729695 GRPD 5/30/2017 17:36 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201729702 GRPD 5/30/2017 18:06 PROPERTY WATCH

201729713 GRPD 5/30/2017 18:52 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS MONROE AVE&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a complaint regarding road construction in the area.

201729715 GRPD 5/30/2017 18:54 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729732 GRPD 5/30/2017 19:38 TRAFFIC STOP W 2ND ST S&S 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for a vehicle registration violation.

201729733 GRPD 5/30/2017 19:46 TRAFFIC STOP NOLAN ST&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201729740 GRPD 5/30/2017 20:11 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS MONROE AVE&BARNHART ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of vehicles driving through the closed section of the roadway.

201729741 GRPD 5/30/2017 20:15 ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000186

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog at large, which was trying to get to the reporting

party’s dog. Animal Control Officers contacted the involved parties and the owner of the dog advised their

dog was trying to play with the other dog. The owner of the dog was given a warning.

201729743 GRPD 5/30/2017 20:54 ANIMAL CALLS WILSON ST, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a Pit-bull at large. Animal Control Officers checked the area and

were unable to locate the dog.

201729746 GRPD 5/30/2017 21:06 SECCK

201729750 GRPD 5/30/2017 21:26 TRAFFIC STOP E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

201729752 GRPD 5/30/2017 21:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729755 GRPD 5/30/2017 21:42 ANIMAL CALLS 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of two German Shepherds at large. The dogs were located and taken to the

animal shelter.

201729756 GRPD 5/30/2017 21:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729771 GRPD 5/30/2017 23:48 PROWLER E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with a resident who reported they saw someone in their yard. Officers checked the area, no

one was located and contacted the resident.

201729777 GRPD 5/31/2017 0:28 FIELD CONTACT EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers checked on a parked and unoccupied vehicle with a door open. The vehicle appeared okay and

officers attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle.

201729784 GRPD 5/31/2017 1:22 OPEN PROPERTY

Officers checked on an unsecured property and the property appeared okay.

201729788 GRPD 5/31/2017 1:50 FIELD CONTACT ANVIL DR&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201729792 GRPD 5/31/2017 2:47 ALCOHOL 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of an individual by the outdoor trashcan. Officers contacted the individual

who subsequently left the property.

201729799 GRPD 5/31/2017 4:32 FIELD CONTACT 405 FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual in the parking lot of a church, the individual was okay and out for a walk.

201729801 GRPD 5/31/2017 5:02 TRAFFIC STOP 900 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201729802 GRPD 5/31/2017 5:06 SECCK