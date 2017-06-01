Green River Police Reports: May 31, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201729810 GRPD 5/31/2017 7:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729816 GRPD 5/31/2017 8:09 FIELD CONTACT E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201729819 GRPD 5/31/2017 8:35 VIN CHECK 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201729831 GRPD 5/31/2017 9:25 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201729835 GRPD 5/31/2017 9:53 ABANDONED VEHICLE RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000189

Officers received a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers tagged the vehicle as abandoned.

201729837 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:02 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729840 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:23 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 300 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201729841 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:24 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER

201729846 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729849 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:44 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a possible larceny. Officers contacted the owner of the property who advised

they did not want to pursue charges.

201729852 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:51 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.

201729857 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:06 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201729861 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:07 FOLLOW UP E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000190

201729867 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:25 ANIMAL CALLS N WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000187

Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint.

201729869 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:31 VIN CHECK BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER

201729873 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729874 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729876 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:57 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000188

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

201729893 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:09 FOLLOW UP MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER

201729896 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:14 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

201729898 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:20 TRAFFIC STOP JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for failure to maintain liability coverage insurance.

201729900 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:33 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201729903 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:41 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201729904 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729905 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:52 SECCK

201729910 GRPD 5/31/2017 14:26 FOUND PROPERTY UINTA DR&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual at the police department regarding found property.

201729925 GRPD 5/31/2017 15:23 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of an open front door on a residence and the reporting party did not think the

resident was home. The reporting party called back advised the resident returned home, everything was fine and

thought the wind blew the door open.

201729926 GRPD 5/31/2017 15:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729929 GRPD 5/31/2017 15:35 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual who needed directions.

201729948 GRPD 5/31/2017 16:34 FRAUD MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000192

Officers met with an individual who reported they received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service, in

regards to someone attempting to use their social security number. Officers completed a report regarding

the incident.

201729957 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729959 SCSO 5/31/2017 17:20 FIELD CONTACT E 2ND ST S&S CENTER ST & W 2ND S, GREEN RIVER

201729961 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:33 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a found Chihuahua.

201729962 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:33 ANY TYPE OF SCAM WASHINGTON ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone, in regards to a possible scam.

201729963 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:43 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

201729970 GRPD 5/31/2017 18:23 ANY TYPE OF SCAM S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with a resident who reported an attempted phone scam. The resident received a phone call from

an individual claiming they won a large sum of money. The resident was told they needed to send the caller

a money order. The reporting party suspected this to be a scam and reported no monetary loss.

201729971 GRPD 5/31/2017 18:33 REDDI REPORT 96 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS 201705000193

Officers located a vehicle described in a REDDI report. Gerald Paxton, age 51 of Green River, was arrested for

driving while under the influence of a suspected controlled substance, incapable of safely operating a motor

vehicle.

201729977 GRPD 5/31/2017 18:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201729980 GRPD 5/31/2017 19:18 HAZAR HILLCREST WAY&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers removed debris from the roadway.

201729982 GRPD 5/31/2017 19:41 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201729983 GRPD 5/31/2017 19:42 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

201729987 GRPD 5/31/2017 20:06 REDDI REPORT 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.

201729995 GRPD 5/31/2017 20:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201730002 GRPD 5/31/2017 21:29 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201730003 GRPD 5/31/2017 21:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201730006 GRPD 5/31/2017 22:26 ALARMS 200 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and a responsible party

for the property was contacted.

201730011 GRPD 5/31/2017 23:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201730013 GRPD 6/1/2017 0:08 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER 201706000001

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

201730016 GRPD 6/1/2017 0:42 CITIZEN ASSIST W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201730018 GRPD 6/1/2017 1:11 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000002

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to someone knocking on the door and outside

walls of an apartment. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone outside and contacted

the reporting party.

201730022 GRPD 6/1/2017 1:31 FIELD CONTACT WILKES DR&MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER