Green River Police Reports: May 31, 2017

June 1, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #
201729810 GRPD 5/31/2017 7:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729816 GRPD 5/31/2017 8:09 FIELD CONTACT E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
201729819 GRPD 5/31/2017 8:35 VIN CHECK 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201729831 GRPD 5/31/2017 9:25 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201729835 GRPD 5/31/2017 9:53 ABANDONED VEHICLE RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000189
Officers received a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers tagged the vehicle as abandoned.
201729837 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:02 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729840 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:23 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY 300 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201729841 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:24 FOLLOW UP MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
201729846 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:35 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729849 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:44 LARCENY LOW PRIORITY ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a possible larceny. Officers contacted the owner of the property who advised
they did not want to pursue charges.
201729852 GRPD 5/31/2017 10:51 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
201729857 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:06 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201729861 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:07 FOLLOW UP E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201705000190
201729867 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:25 ANIMAL CALLS N WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000187
Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint.
201729869 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:31 VIN CHECK BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER
201729873 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:50 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729874 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:51 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729876 GRPD 5/31/2017 11:57 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000188
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
201729893 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:09 FOLLOW UP MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER
201729896 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:14 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
201729898 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:20 TRAFFIC STOP JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for failure to maintain liability coverage insurance.
201729900 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:33 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201729903 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:41 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201729904 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:48 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729905 GRPD 5/31/2017 13:52 SECCK
201729910 GRPD 5/31/2017 14:26 FOUND PROPERTY UINTA DR&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with an individual at the police department regarding found property.
201729925 GRPD 5/31/2017 15:23 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of an open front door on a residence and the reporting party did not think the
resident was home. The reporting party called back advised the resident returned home, everything was fine and
thought the wind blew the door open.
201729926 GRPD 5/31/2017 15:25 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729929 GRPD 5/31/2017 15:35 MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual who needed directions.
201729948 GRPD 5/31/2017 16:34 FRAUD MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201705000192
Officers met with an individual who reported they received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service, in
regards to someone attempting to use their social security  number. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident.
201729957 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729959 SCSO 5/31/2017 17:20 FIELD CONTACT E 2ND ST S&S CENTER ST & W 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
201729961 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:33 ANIMAL CALLS WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a found Chihuahua.
201729962 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:33 ANY TYPE OF SCAM WASHINGTON ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone, in regards to a possible scam.
201729963 GRPD 5/31/2017 17:43 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
201729970 GRPD 5/31/2017 18:23 ANY TYPE OF SCAM S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
Officers met with a resident who reported an attempted phone scam. The resident received a phone call from
an individual claiming they won a large sum of money. The resident was told they needed to send the caller
a money order. The reporting party suspected this to be a scam and reported no monetary loss.
201729971 GRPD 5/31/2017 18:33 REDDI REPORT 96 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS 201705000193
Officers located a vehicle described in a REDDI report. Gerald Paxton, age 51 of Green River, was arrested for
driving while under the influence of a suspected controlled substance, incapable of safely operating a motor
vehicle.
201729977 GRPD 5/31/2017 18:58 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201729980 GRPD 5/31/2017 19:18 HAZAR HILLCREST WAY&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers removed debris from the roadway.
201729982 GRPD 5/31/2017 19:41 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
201729983 GRPD 5/31/2017 19:42 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
201729987 GRPD 5/31/2017 20:06 REDDI REPORT 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
201729995 GRPD 5/31/2017 20:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201730002 GRPD 5/31/2017 21:29 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
201730003 GRPD 5/31/2017 21:33 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201730006 GRPD 5/31/2017 22:26 ALARMS 200 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and a responsible party
for the property was contacted.
201730011 GRPD 5/31/2017 23:40 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
201730013 GRPD 6/1/2017 0:08 DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER 201706000001
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.
201730016 GRPD 6/1/2017 0:42 CITIZEN ASSIST W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
201730018 GRPD 6/1/2017 1:11 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000002
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to someone knocking on the door and outside
walls of an apartment. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone outside and contacted
the reporting party.
201730022 GRPD 6/1/2017 1:31 FIELD CONTACT WILKES DR&MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
201730031 GRPD 6/1/2017 4:04 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
