Green River Police Reports: May 31, 2017

|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|201729810
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 7:42
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729816
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 8:09
|FIELD CONTACT
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729819
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 8:35
|VIN CHECK
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729831
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 9:25
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729835
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 9:53
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000189
|Officers received a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers tagged the vehicle as abandoned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729837
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 10:02
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729840
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 10:23
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|300 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729841
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 10:24
|FOLLOW UP
|MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729846
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 10:35
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729849
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 10:44
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers responded to a report of a possible larceny. Officers contacted the owner of the property who advised
|they did not want to pursue charges.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729852
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 10:51
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729857
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 11:06
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729861
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 11:07
|FOLLOW UP
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201705000190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729867
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 11:25
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N WAGONWHEEL DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000187
|Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729869
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 11:31
|VIN CHECK
|BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729873
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 11:50
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729874
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 11:51
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729876
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 11:57
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000188
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|
|dispute.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729893
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 13:09
|FOLLOW UP
|MARYLAND DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729896
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 13:14
|FOLLOW UP
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729898
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 13:20
|TRAFFIC STOP
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Traffic citation issued for failure to maintain liability coverage insurance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729900
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 13:33
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729903
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 13:41
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729904
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 13:48
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729905
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 13:52
|SECCK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729910
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 14:26
|FOUND PROPERTY
|UINTA DR&HWY 530, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers met with an individual at the police department regarding found property.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729925
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 15:23
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers received a report of an open front door on a residence and the reporting party did not think the
|
|resident was home. The reporting party called back advised the resident returned home, everything was fine and
|thought the wind blew the door open.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729926
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 15:25
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729929
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 15:35
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR&MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers contacted an individual who needed directions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729948
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 16:34
|FRAUD
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201705000192
|Officers met with an individual who reported they received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service, in
|
|regards to someone attempting to use their social security number. Officers completed a report regarding
|
|the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729957
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 17:13
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729959
|SCSO
|5/31/2017 17:20
|FIELD CONTACT
|E 2ND ST S&S CENTER ST & W 2ND S, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729961
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 17:33
|ANIMAL CALLS
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Animal Control Officers met an individual at the animal shelter who turned in a found Chihuahua.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729962
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 17:33
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|WASHINGTON ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers contacted an individual by phone, in regards to a possible scam.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729963
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 17:43
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729970
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 18:23
|ANY TYPE OF SCAM
|S 5TH E, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers met with a resident who reported an attempted phone scam. The resident received a phone call from
|an individual claiming they won a large sum of money. The resident was told they needed to send the caller
|
|a money order. The reporting party suspected this to be a scam and reported no monetary loss.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729971
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 18:33
|REDDI REPORT
|96 MM I 80, ROCK SPRINGS
|201705000193
|Officers located a vehicle described in a REDDI report. Gerald Paxton, age 51 of Green River, was arrested for
|
|driving while under the influence of a suspected controlled substance, incapable of safely operating a motor
|
|vehicle.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729977
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 18:58
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729980
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 19:18
|HAZAR
|HILLCREST WAY&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers removed debris from the roadway.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729982
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 19:41
|FOLLOW UP
|UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729983
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 19:42
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|S 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729987
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 20:06
|REDDI REPORT
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a REDDI report.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201729995
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 20:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730002
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 21:29
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730003
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 21:33
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730006
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 22:26
|ALARMS
|200 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm, officers checked the property which was secure and a responsible party
|
|for the property was contacted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730011
|GRPD
|5/31/2017 23:40
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730013
|GRPD
|6/1/2017 0:08
|DISTURBANCE HIGH PRIORITY
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD, GREEN RIVER
|201706000001
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|
|dispute.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730016
|GRPD
|6/1/2017 0:42
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730018
|GRPD
|6/1/2017 1:11
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER
|201706000002
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in reference to someone knocking on the door and outside
|
|walls of an apartment. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone outside and contacted
|
|the reporting party.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730022
|GRPD
|6/1/2017 1:31
|FIELD CONTACT
|WILKES DR&MANSFACE ST, GREEN RIVER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201730031
|GRPD
|6/1/2017 4:04
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
