Green River Police Reports: May 9, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201725187 GRPD 5/9/2017 6:17 FOLLOW UP MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725188 GRPD 5/9/2017 6:35 SUBJECT REMOVAL SARATOGA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a subject removal from a property. Officers contacted the resident and

individual who subsequently left the property.

201725191 GRPD 5/9/2017 7:07 ANIMAL CALLS MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000048

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers checked the area, did not

hear a dog barking and posted a notice at the residence the dog was reportedly barking from.

201725193 GRPD 5/9/2017 7:21 TRAFFIC STOP N 4TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201725195 GRPD 5/9/2017 7:32 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000049

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to

a report of passing a stopped school bus. Officers investigated the incident and Kathleen Stanton, age 39 of

Green River, was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus violation.

201725202 GRPD 5/9/2017 8:06 PARKING PROBLEM W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk obstructing the pedestrian walkway.

Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who moved the vehicle.

201725204 GRPD 5/9/2017 8:12 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000050

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to

a report of passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which

is under investigation.

201725205 GRPD 5/9/2017 8:14 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD&WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for speeding.

201725208 GRPD 5/9/2017 8:36 FOLLOW UP 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201725210 GRPD 5/9/2017 8:52 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000051

Officers met with an individual who reported hearing their dog bark the previous night and suspected

someone rummaged through the shed in their yard. The reporting party advised nothing appeared to be

missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201725213 GRPD 5/9/2017 9:02 TRAFFIC STOP HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725215 GRPD 5/9/2017 9:05 EXTRA PATROL

201725219 GRPD 5/9/2017 9:20 FOLLOW UP JUNIPER ST, GREEN RIVER

201725220 SCSO 5/9/2017 9:21 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER 201740000540

201725224 GRPD 5/9/2017 9:38 VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000052 201705000053

Officers responded to a report of property and a vehicle damaged at the address. Officers completed a report

regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201725231 GRPD 5/9/2017 9:57 FOLLOW UP HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725249 GRPD 5/9/2017 11:28 CITIZEN ASSIST 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725252 GRPD 5/9/2017 11:43 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725254 RSPD 5/9/2017 11:49 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725255 GRPD 5/9/2017 11:50 ANIMAL CALLS VISTA PL, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers picked up a contained cat at a residence.

201725256 GRPD 5/9/2017 11:57 ANIMAL CALLS N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000054

Animal Control Officers received a report of a dog bite.

201725261 GRPD 5/9/2017 12:24 ANIMAL CALLS E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER 201705000055

Animal Control Officers received a report of a cat bite.

201725266 GRPD 5/9/2017 12:38 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725269 GRPD 5/9/2017 12:46 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201725276 GRPD 5/9/2017 13:22 PARKING PROBLEM CITADEL ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a traffic complaint of two trailers parked on the street. Officers checked the area and one

of the trailers had been moved and the other was legally parked.

201725277 GRPD 5/9/2017 13:24 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding child custody.

201725279 GRPD 5/9/2017 13:30 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter involving property.

201725286 GRPD 5/9/2017 14:15 AGENCY ASSIST 1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER

201725288 GRPD 5/9/2017 14:18 FIRE ALARM BUTTE ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, contact was made with the resident who left a pan on the stove

causing the smoke detector to activate.

201725294 GRPD 5/9/2017 14:33 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

201725295 GRPD 5/9/2017 14:38 FOLLOW UP 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000056

201725298 GRPD 5/9/2017 14:52 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a suspicious video they saw on Facebook.

201725300 GRPD 5/9/2017 15:08 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725301 GRPD 5/9/2017 15:16 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725302 GRPD 5/9/2017 15:19 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER

201725305 GRPD 5/9/2017 15:38 VIN CHECK GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

201725310 GRPD 5/9/2017 15:54 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725311 GRPD 5/9/2017 16:14 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY CLIFF VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

201725312 GRPD 5/9/2017 16:17 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in regards to an individual yelling out a window of a residence.

201725313 GRPD 5/9/2017 16:23 VIN CHECK ALAMOSA CIR, GREEN RIVER

201725314 GRPD 5/9/2017 16:29 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.

201725315 GRPD 5/9/2017 16:34 ANIMAL CALLS 180 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers met with an individual at the 4H Barn for an animal call.

201725319 GRPD 5/9/2017 16:42 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000057

Officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music coming from a residence. Officers addressed the

complaint with the resident, who turned the music down.

201725321 GRPD 5/9/2017 16:53 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725322 GRPD 5/9/2017 17:00 PROPERTY WATCH

201725326 GRPD 5/9/2017 17:20 TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY&I 80

Traffic warning for speeding.

201725329 GRPD 5/9/2017 17:54 VIN CHECK PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER

201725331 GRPD 5/9/2017 18:19 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers responded to a medical call.

201725338 GRPD 5/9/2017 19:08 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER

Offices responded to a civil standby regarding a report of a juvenile problem.

201725339 GRPD 5/9/2017 19:09 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725340 GRPD 5/9/2017 19:11 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725341 GRPD 5/9/2017 19:22 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate vehicles described in a traffic complaint speeding on River View Drive.

201725349 GRPD 5/9/2017 20:03 PS E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.

201725351 GRPD 5/9/2017 20:05 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725354 GRPD 5/9/2017 20:09 FIRE 1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of a bird’s nest on fire inside the bulb housing of a light pole, causing the plastic

to melt. The reporting party requested power to the pole to be turned off, for maintenance.

201725356 GRPD 5/9/2017 20:33 SECCK

201725357 GRPD 5/9/2017 20:34 CITIZEN ASSIST ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

201725367 GRPD 5/9/2017 21:22 ANIMAL CALLS VISTA PL, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a call of found kittens.

201725374 GRPD 5/9/2017 22:20 TRAFFIC STOP N 6TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201725375 GRPD 5/9/2017 22:21 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of two individuals with possible flashlights looking around vehicles in the

area. Officers contacted the two described individuals, who were checking cargo on their company vehicle for

delivery in the morning.

201725376 GRPD 5/9/2017 22:33 TRAFFIC STOP MONROE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER

Traffic warning for an equipment violation.

201725381 GRPD 5/9/2017 23:27 SECCK

201725387 GRPD 5/9/2017 23:47 FOUND PROPERTY 370 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER 201705000058

Officers located a found backpack at Ever’s Park that was taken to the police department as found property.

201725406 GRPD 5/10/2017 2:04 911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY

Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. When the caller was contacted on call back they requested

medical service and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to the address.

201725415 GRPD 5/10/2017 2:45 CITIZEN ASSIST BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER

201725425 GRPD 5/10/2017 5:03 ANIMAL CALLS GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not hear dogs barking.

201725427 GRPD 5/10/2017 5:12 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725428 GRPD 5/10/2017 5:13 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725429 GRPD 5/10/2017 5:14 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201725431 GRPD 5/10/2017 5:17 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER