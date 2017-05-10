Green River Police Reports: May 9, 2017

|Dispatch #
|201725187
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 6:17
|FOLLOW UP
|MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 6:35
|SUBJECT REMOVAL
|SARATOGA DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a request for a subject removal from a property. Officers contacted the resident and individual who subsequently left the property.
|individual who subsequently left the property.
|201725191
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 7:07
|ANIMAL CALLS
|MISSISSIPPI ST, GREEN RIVER
|201705000048
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers checked the area, did not
|hear a dog barking and posted a notice at the residence the dog was reportedly barking from.
|201725193
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 7:21
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 4TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201725195
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 7:32
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|201705000049
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to
|a report of passing a stopped school bus. Officers investigated the incident and Kathleen Stanton, age 39 of
|Green River, was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus violation.
|201725202
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 8:06
|PARKING PROBLEM
|W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk obstructing the pedestrian walkway.
|Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who moved the vehicle.
|201725204
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 8:12
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000050
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to
|a report of passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which
|is under investigation.
|201725205
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 8:14
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD&WYOMING DR, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201725208
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 8:36
|FOLLOW UP
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725210
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 8:52
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000051
|Officers met with an individual who reported hearing their dog bark the previous night and suspected
|someone rummaged through the shed in their yard. The reporting party advised nothing appeared to be
|missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201725213
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 9:02
|TRAFFIC STOP
|HITCHING POST DR&SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725215
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 9:05
|EXTRA PATROL
|201725219
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 9:20
|FOLLOW UP
|JUNIPER ST, GREEN RIVER
|201725220
|SCSO
|5/9/2017 9:21
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201740000540
|201725224
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 9:38
|VANDALISM LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000052 201705000053
Officers responded to a report of property and a vehicle damaged at the address. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|201725231
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 9:57
|FOLLOW UP
|HILLCREST WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725249
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 11:28
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725252
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 11:43
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725254
|RSPD
|5/9/2017 11:49
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725255
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 11:50
|ANIMAL CALLS
|VISTA PL, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers picked up a contained cat at a residence.
|201725256
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 11:57
|ANIMAL CALLS
|N RIVERBEND DR, GREEN RIVER
|201705000054
|Animal Control Officers received a report of a dog bite.
|201725261
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 12:24
|ANIMAL CALLS
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|201705000055
|Animal Control Officers received a report of a cat bite.
|201725266
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 12:38
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725269
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 12:46
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|201725276
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 13:22
|PARKING PROBLEM
|CITADEL ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a traffic complaint of two trailers parked on the street. Officers checked the area and one
|201725277
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 13:24
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding child custody.
|201725279
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 13:30
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone who had questions regarding a civil matter involving property.
|201725286
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 14:15
|AGENCY ASSIST
|1825 ALABAMA DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725288
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 14:18
|FIRE ALARM
|BUTTE ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, contact was made with the resident who left a pan on the stove causing the smoke detector to activate.
|201725294
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 14:33
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201725295
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 14:38
|FOLLOW UP
|125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000056
|201725298
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 14:52
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|N 1ST W, GREEN RIVER
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a suspicious video they saw on Facebook.
|201725300
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 15:08
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725301
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 15:16
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725302
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 15:19
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|N 5TH W, GREEN RIVER
|201725305
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 15:38
|VIN CHECK
|GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|201725310
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 15:54
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725311
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 16:14
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|CLIFF VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|201725312
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 16:17
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, in regards to an individual yelling out a window of a residence.
|201725313
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 16:23
|VIN CHECK
|ALAMOSA CIR, GREEN RIVER
|201725314
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 16:29
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a request for a civil standby.
|201725315
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 16:34
|ANIMAL CALLS
|180 E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual at the 4H Barn for an animal call.
|201725319
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 16:42
|DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY
|CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201705000057
|
|201725321
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 16:53
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725322
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 17:00
|PROPERTY WATCH
|201725326
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 17:20
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY&I 80
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201725329
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 17:54
|VIN CHECK
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|201725331
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 18:19
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|
|201725338
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 19:08
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|COLORADO CIR, GREEN RIVER
|Offices responded to a civil standby regarding a report of a juvenile problem.
|201725339
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 19:09
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725340
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 19:11
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725341
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 19:22
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|RIVER VIEW DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate vehicles described in a traffic complaint speeding on River View Drive.
|201725349
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 20:03
|PS
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to serve court paperwork.
|201725351
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 20:05
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725354
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 20:09
|FIRE
|1795 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of a bird’s nest on fire inside the bulb housing of a light pole, causing the plastic
|to melt. The reporting party requested power to the pole to be turned off, for maintenance.
|201725356
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 20:33
|SECCK
|201725357
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 20:34
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|ADAMS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|201725367
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 21:22
|ANIMAL CALLS
|VISTA PL, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a call of found kittens.
|201725374
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 22:20
|TRAFFIC STOP
|N 6TH W&W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|201725375
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 22:21
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of two individuals with possible flashlights looking around vehicles in the
|area. Officers contacted the two described individuals, who were checking cargo on their company vehicle for
|delivery in the morning.
|201725376
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 22:33
|TRAFFIC STOP
|MONROE AVE&ANDREWS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic warning for an equipment violation.
|201725381
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 23:27
|SECCK
|201725387
|GRPD
|5/9/2017 23:47
|FOUND PROPERTY
|370 S 2ND ST E, GREEN RIVER
|201705000058
|Officers located a found backpack at Ever’s Park that was taken to the police department as found property.
|201725406
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 2:04
|911 HANG UP CALL LOW PRIORITY
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. When the caller was contacted on call back they requested
|medical service and Castle Rock Ambulance Service responded to the address.
|201725415
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 2:45
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|BUCKBOARD LN, GREEN RIVER
|201725425
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 5:03
|ANIMAL CALLS
|GREASEWOOD ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not hear dogs barking.
|201725427
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 5:12
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725428
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 5:13
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725429
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 5:14
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725431
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 5:17
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|201725432
|GRPD
|5/10/2017 5:18
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: May 9, 2017"