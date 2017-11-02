Latest

Green River Police Reports: November 1, 2017

TOPICS:

November 2, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17110012 GRPD 07:32:15 11/01/17 Larceny FIR ST NFA
G17110013 GRPD 07:00:01 11/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110014 GRPD 07:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110015 GRPD 07:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110016 GRPD 07:00:00 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110017 GRPD 07:55:19 11/01/17 Suspicious 10 SHOSHONE AVE; BANK OF THE WEST NFA
G17110018 GRPD 08:00:00 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110019 GRPD 07:00:01 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110020 GRPD 09:03:32 11/01/17 Found Property SOUTH DAKOTA ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a found bicycle on the Greenbelt Pathway. The bicycle was located
and taken to the police department.
G17110021 GRPD 09:40:42 11/01/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110022 GRPD 09:44:48 11/01/17 Escort 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110023 GRPD 10:10:37 11/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110025 GRPD 12:17:06 11/01/17 Fire E TETON BLVD NFA
Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a report of smoke in a
residence. Upon arrival, it was determined the smoke was the result of overheated food in the
microwave.
G17110026 GRPD 12:16:31 11/01/17 EMS NFA
G17110027 GRPD 12:32:50 11/01/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110028 GRPD 12:42:29 11/01/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110029 GRPD 12:45:21 11/01/17 Larceny FIR ST NFA
G17110030 GRPD 13:12:45 11/01/17 EMS NFA
G17110031 GRPD 15:17:26 11/01/17 Hit and Run 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RBM
Officers met an individual at their residence, in reference to a report of a vehicle collision that
occurred earlier at the high school. It was reported a vehicle was stopped in traffic facing west on the
 exit road to the high school towards Hitching Post Drive. The driver reported being slightly crashed
 into from the vehicle behind it. The driver left the scene and later found minor damage to their
vehicle. Officers contacted the other driver, who reported they did not crash into the other vehicle
and no damage was located on the front of their vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers
completed a report regarding the incident.
G17110032 GRPD 15:27:08 11/01/17 Citizen Assist JENSEN ST NFA
G17110033 GRPD 15:00:00 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110034 GRPD 15:22:35 11/01/17 Scam APACHE AVE NFA
G17110035 GRPD 16:01:37 11/01/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE NFA
G17110036 GRPD 15:00:01 11/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110037 GRPD 15:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110038 GRPD 16:37:35 11/01/17 Follow-up HITCHING POST DR NFA
G17110039 GRPD 17:07:44 11/01/17 Property Damage 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA
G17110040 GRPD 15:00:01 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110041 GRPD 17:29:17 11/01/17 Follow-up S 1ST W NFA
G17110042 GRPD 15:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110043 GRPD 16:00:00 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110044 GRPD 19:04:44 11/01/17 Parking Problem SCHULTZ ST NFA
G17110045 GRPD 19:20:51 11/01/17 Animal Calls MADISON AVE RTF
Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
G17110046 GRPD 19:56:52 11/01/17 Animal Calls S RIVERBEND DR RTF
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
G17110047 GRPD 20:42:03 11/01/17 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 3RD E NFA
G17110048 GRPD 20:33:45 11/01/17 Follow-up MADISON AVE NFA
G17110049 GRPD 20:48:23 11/01/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA
G17110050 GRPD 21:00:00 11/01/17 Security Check NFA
G17110051 GRPD 21:39:26 11/01/17 Suspicious 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110052 GRPD 21:44:32 11/01/17 Animal Calls TRONA DR NFA
G17110053 GRPD 22:15:12 11/01/17 REDDI 59 UINTA DR GOA
G17110054 GRPD 23:33:36 11/01/17 Follow-up OKLAHOMA DR NFA
G17110055 GRPD 23:38:05 11/01/17 Follow-up PHEASANT DR NFA
G17110056 GRPD 22:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol
G17110057 GRPD 23:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol
G17110058 GRPD 23:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol
G17110059 GRPD 23:00:00 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110060 GRPD 23:00:00 11/01/17 Extra Patrol
G17110061 GRPD 23:00:01 11/01/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110062 GRPD 00:00:00 11/02/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110063 GRPD 00:00:00 11/02/17 Extra Patrol
G17110064 GRPD 00:27:09 11/02/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G17110065 GRPD 02:16:54 11/02/17 Field Contact 520 WILKES DR; DESERT VIEW EYE CARE LC NFA
G17110066 GRPD 04:58:03 11/02/17 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 2ND E NFA
G17110067 GRPD 05:00:00 11/02/17 Security Check
G17110068 GRPD 05:18:38 11/02/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
