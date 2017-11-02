Green River Police Reports: November 1, 2017

November 2, 2017
The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17110012
|GRPD
|07:32:15 11/01/17
|Larceny
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G17110013
|GRPD
|07:00:01 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110014
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110015
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110016
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110017
|GRPD
|07:55:19 11/01/17
|Suspicious
|10 SHOSHONE AVE; BANK OF THE WEST
|NFA
|G17110018
|GRPD
|08:00:00 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110019
|GRPD
|07:00:01 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110020
|GRPD
|09:03:32 11/01/17
|Found Property
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a found bicycle on the Greenbelt Pathway. The bicycle was located
|and taken to the police department.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110021
|GRPD
|09:40:42 11/01/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110022
|GRPD
|09:44:48 11/01/17
|Escort
|375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110023
|GRPD
|10:10:37 11/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110025
|GRPD
|12:17:06 11/01/17
|Fire
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|Officers and Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a report of smoke in a
|
|residence. Upon arrival, it was determined the smoke was the result of overheated food in the
|
|microwave.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110026
|GRPD
|12:16:31 11/01/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17110027
|GRPD
|12:32:50 11/01/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110028
|GRPD
|12:42:29 11/01/17
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110029
|GRPD
|12:45:21 11/01/17
|Larceny
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G17110030
|GRPD
|13:12:45 11/01/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17110031
|GRPD
|15:17:26 11/01/17
|Hit and Run
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|RBM
|Officers met an individual at their residence, in reference to a report of a vehicle collision that
|
|occurred earlier at the high school. It was reported a vehicle was stopped in traffic facing west on the
| exit road to the high school towards Hitching Post Drive. The driver reported being slightly crashed
|
| into from the vehicle behind it. The driver left the scene and later found minor damage to their
|
|vehicle. Officers contacted the other driver, who reported they did not crash into the other vehicle
|
|and no damage was located on the front of their vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers
|
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110032
|GRPD
|15:27:08 11/01/17
|Citizen Assist
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G17110033
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110034
|GRPD
|15:22:35 11/01/17
|Scam
|APACHE AVE
|NFA
|G17110035
|GRPD
|16:01:37 11/01/17
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G17110036
|GRPD
|15:00:01 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110037
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110038
|GRPD
|16:37:35 11/01/17
|Follow-up
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G17110039
|GRPD
|17:07:44 11/01/17
|Property Damage
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
|NFA
|G17110040
|GRPD
|15:00:01 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110041
|GRPD
|17:29:17 11/01/17
|Follow-up
|S 1ST W
|NFA
|G17110042
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110043
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110044
|GRPD
|19:04:44 11/01/17
|Parking Problem
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G17110045
|GRPD
|19:20:51 11/01/17
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110046
|GRPD
|19:56:52 11/01/17
|Animal Calls
|S RIVERBEND DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110047
|GRPD
|20:42:03 11/01/17
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 3RD E
|NFA
|G17110048
|GRPD
|20:33:45 11/01/17
|Follow-up
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G17110049
|GRPD
|20:48:23 11/01/17
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G17110050
|GRPD
|21:00:00 11/01/17
|Security Check
|
|NFA
|G17110051
|GRPD
|21:39:26 11/01/17
|Suspicious
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110052
|GRPD
|21:44:32 11/01/17
|Animal Calls
|TRONA DR
|NFA
|G17110053
|GRPD
|22:15:12 11/01/17
|REDDI
|59 UINTA DR
|GOA
|G17110054
|GRPD
|23:33:36 11/01/17
|Follow-up
|OKLAHOMA DR
|NFA
|G17110055
|GRPD
|23:38:05 11/01/17
|Follow-up
|PHEASANT DR
|NFA
|G17110056
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17110057
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17110058
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17110059
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110060
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/01/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17110061
|GRPD
|23:00:01 11/01/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110062
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/02/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110063
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/02/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17110064
|GRPD
|00:27:09 11/02/17
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G17110065
|GRPD
|02:16:54 11/02/17
|Field Contact
|520 WILKES DR; DESERT VIEW EYE CARE LC
|NFA
|G17110066
|GRPD
|04:58:03 11/02/17
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 2ND E
|NFA
|G17110067
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/02/17
|Security Check
|
|
|G17110068
|GRPD
|05:18:38 11/02/17
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|
|
|
|
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|
|
|
|
|NFA
|No Further Action
|
|
|
|
|OUT
|Out of Position
|
|
|
|
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|
|
|
|
|UNF
|Unfounded
|
