Green River Police Reports: November 10-12, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17110499 GRPD 06:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110500 GRPD 07:36:38 11/10/17 Suspicious 350 UINTA DR; POST OFFICE GREEN RIVER NFA

G17110501 GRPD 07:00:00 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110502 GRPD 06:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110503 GRPD 07:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110504 GRPD 06:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110505 GRPD 07:31:18 11/10/17 Animal Calls SARATOGA DR NFA

G17110506 GRPD 08:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110507 GRPD 06:00:01 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110508 GRPD 08:08:32 11/10/17 Animal Calls 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD

G17110509 GRPD 08:29:06 11/10/17 Animal Calls 1810 MONTANA WAY; EDGWATER PARK NFA

*Previously reported on in the November 10, 2017 press release*

Officers and Animal Control Officers responded to a report a bus driver driving past Edgewater Park

thought they saw a mountain lion on the hill near the Greenbelt Pathway. Officers and Animal

Control Officers arrived within a few minutes, checked the area and observed people, dogs, deer

and geese in the area and nothing seemed alarmed or out of the ordinary. Officers spoke with an

individual walking in the area who did not see a mountain lion.

G17110510 GRPD 09:19:31 11/10/17 Paper Service BRIDGER DR NFA

G17110511 GRPD 06:00:00 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110512 GRPD 09:33:18 11/10/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110513 GRPD 10:06:12 11/10/17 Follow-up CROSSBOW DR

G17110514 GRPD 10:35:03 11/10/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110515 GRPD 11:31:28 11/10/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17110516 GRPD 12:00:15 11/10/17 Animal Calls SUNDANCE DR NFA

G17110517 GRPD 12:50:11 11/10/17 Juvenile-SRO RTF

G17110518 GRPD 13:13:10 11/10/17 Animal Calls LOGAN ST NFA

G17110519 GRPD 13:19:34 11/10/17 Abandoned Vehicle 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G17110520 GRPD 13:35:41 11/10/17 REDDI 1250 W TETON BLVD; LDS CHURCH ON W TETON NFA

G17110521 GRPD 13:37:13 11/10/17 Animal Calls 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD

G17110522 GRPD 13:49:29 11/10/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17110523 GRPD 14:09:59 11/10/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G17110524 GRPD 14:27:24 11/10/17 Vandalism 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported finding scratches to the paint on their vehicle after

it had been parked at Expedition Island. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17110525 GRPD 15:15:14 11/10/17 Follow-up E 3RD S NFA

G17110526 GRPD 15:35:27 11/10/17 Follow-up S 1ST W

G17110527 GRPD 16:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110528 GRPD 16:01:12 11/10/17 Fraud CENTURY BLVD RTF

Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a report of fraud. The

reporting party noticed a Facebook post on line for an opportunity for guaranteed cash, exchanged

messages with the individual and came to an agreement for a loan. The reporting party was given the

name and phone number of another individual to contact to work with to receive the money.

The reporting party gave this individual their mobile banking app password, who deposited two

checks into their account and instructed the reporting party to send the money back via MoneyGram.

The reporting party sent the money back to the individual by MoneyGram and was later contacted by

their bank and advised the deposited checks did not clear. The reporting party advised their bank was

willing to work with them to refund their loss if they filed a police report. Officers completed a

report regarding the incident.

G17110529 GRPD 15:56:52 11/10/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17110530 GRPD 16:08:16 11/10/17 Escort NFA

G17110531 GRPD 16:23:41 11/10/17 Animal Calls 1420 UINTA DR; LONGHORN CONSTRUCTION RTF

Animal Control Officers received a call of too many dogs on the property.

G17110532 GRPD 14:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110533 GRPD 14:00:01 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110534 GRPD 14:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110535 GRPD 15:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110536 GRPD 17:29:33 11/10/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD

G17110537 GRPD 14:00:00 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110538 GRPD 17:40:12 11/10/17 EMS

G17110539 GRPD 17:46:47 11/10/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD

G17110540 GRPD 17:41:52 11/10/17 Disturbance 1410 UINTA DR; FISH BOWL UNF

G17110541 GRPD 18:16:47 11/10/17 Traffic Stop 80 BLK E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110542 GRPD 17:00:00 11/10/17 Security Check NFA

G17110543 GRPD 15:00:00 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110544 GRPD 18:51:50 11/10/17 EMS

G17110545 GRPD 20:55:34 11/10/17 EMS

G17110546 GRPD 22:14:27 11/10/17 Motorist Assist SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR

G17110547 GRPD 23:00:00 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110548 GRPD 22:00:00 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110549 GRPD 22:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol

G17110550 GRPD 22:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol

G17110551 GRPD 00:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch

G17110552 GRPD 23:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol

G17110553 GRPD 00:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol

G17110554 GRPD 22:00:00 11/10/17 Extra Patrol

G17110555 GRPD 22:00:01 11/10/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110556 GRPD 00:27:32 11/11/17 Animal Calls WEST VIRGINIA ST

G17110557 GRPD 01:08:55 11/11/17 Suspicious 1 COLLEGE WAY; WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE NFA

G17110558 GRPD 01:12:12 11/11/17 Larceny 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE

Officers responded to a report that a purse had been stolen. The purse was later located and

nothing was reported to be missing.

G17110559 GRPD 04:30:42 11/11/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR

G17110560 GRPD 04:54:57 11/11/17 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE NFA

G17110561 GRPD 05:00:00 11/11/17 Security Check NFA

G17110562 GRPD 06:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110563 GRPD 07:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110564 GRPD 06:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110565 GRPD 06:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110566 GRPD 07:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110567 GRPD 08:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110568 GRPD 06:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110569 GRPD 09:49:32 11/11/17 Parking Problem PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G17110570 GRPD 10:42:22 11/11/17 Animal Calls 1825 ALABAMA DR; HARRISON SCHOOL NFA

G17110571 GRPD 10:56:21 11/11/17 Traffic Offense W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110572 GRPD 11:06:30 11/11/17 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17110573 GRPD 12:05:17 11/11/17 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA

G17110574 GRPD 12:30:37 11/11/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G17110575 GRPD 12:41:40 11/11/17 Citizen Assist MM91 I 80 WB NFA

G17110576 GRPD 14:30:42 11/11/17 Traffic Offense E 3RD S NFA

G17110577 GRPD 15:37:25 11/11/17 Suspicious 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE NFA

G17110578 GRPD 15:46:24 11/11/17 Larceny N 1ST E RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported a camper shell missing form their yard. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17110579 GRPD 14:00:01 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110580 GRPD 14:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110581 GRPD 16:06:24 11/11/17 Field Contact MONROE AVE & BARNHART ST NFA

G17110582 GRPD 16:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110583 GRPD 14:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110584 GRPD 15:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110585 GRPD 14:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110586 GRPD 16:36:49 11/11/17 Follow-up NFA

G17110587 GRPD 15:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch S 5TH W NFA

G17110588 GRPD 17:01:26 11/11/17 Property Damage 665 UINTA DR; eye care specialist of gr RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported finding a long scratch in the paint of their vehicle.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17110589 GRPD 18:32:15 11/11/17 Juvenile

G17110590 GRPD 19:14:31 11/11/17 Field Contact GANNETT CIR & E TETON BLVD

G17110591 GRPD 17:00:00 11/11/17 Security Check NFA

G17110592 GRPD 19:35:31 11/11/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G17110593 GRPD 20:58:03 11/11/17 Traffic Stop N 5TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110594 GRPD 21:16:57 11/11/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & NOLAN ST; byrds carwash NFA

G17110595 GRPD 22:48:36 11/11/17 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR

Officers responded to a report of a possible mountain lion seen in the area. Officers checked the

area, saw deer in the area that did not seem alarmed and did not locate a mountain lion. Animal

Control Officers are following up on the incident.

G17110596 GRPD 23:23:06 11/11/17 Disturbance BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved parties

who had a verbal dispute.

G17110597 GRPD 00:48:38 11/12/17 Field Contact 375 UINTA DR NFA

G17110598 GRPD 00:50:35 11/12/17 Disturbance BRIDGER DR NFA

G17110599 GRPD 00:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110600 GRPD 22:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110601 GRPD 23:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110602 GRPD 00:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110603 GRPD 22:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110604 GRPD 22:00:01 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110605 GRPD 23:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch

G17110606 GRPD 22:00:00 11/11/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110607 GRPD 22:00:00 11/11/17 Extra Patrol

G17110608 GRPD 01:40:34 11/12/17 EMS

G17110609 GRPD 01:58:29 11/12/17 Field Contact 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17110610 GRPD 02:15:15 11/12/17 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE UNF

G17110611 GRPD 03:24:55 11/12/17 EMS NFA

G17110612 GRPD 05:00:00 11/12/17 Security Check

G17110613 GRPD 05:22:12 11/12/17 Traffic Stop LOGAN ST & SCHULTZ ST

G17110614 GRPD 05:34:37 11/12/17 Traffic Stop 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER

G17110615 GRPD 06:03:01 11/12/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17110616 GRPD 06:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110617 GRPD 06:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110618 GRPD 06:00:01 11/12/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110619 GRPD 06:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110620 GRPD 06:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110621 GRPD 07:26:31 11/12/17 EMS NFA

G17110622 GRPD 07:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110623 GRPD 07:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110624 GRPD 08:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110625 GRPD 08:46:14 11/12/17 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA

G17110626 GRPD 09:56:09 11/12/17 Suspicious LOGAN ST RTF

G17110627 GRPD 10:56:26 11/12/17 Information 270 E FLAMING GORGE WAY;WHITE MOUNTAIN LUMBER NFA

G17110628 GRPD 11:37:35 11/12/17 Paper Service BRIDGER DR NFA

G17110629 GRPD 11:41:57 11/12/17 Property Damage S 1ST W NFA

G17110630 GRPD 11:52:40 11/12/17 EMS NFA

G17110631 GRPD 12:52:59 11/12/17 Larceny KNOTTY PINE NFA

G17110632 GRPD 13:21:39 11/12/17 Fire Alarm ALEXANDRA CIR NFA

G17110633 GRPD 13:23:40 11/12/17 Animal Calls E 3RD S NFA

G17110634 GRPD 15:35:28 11/12/17 Citizen Assist 400 BLK W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110635 GRPD 15:52:32 11/12/17 Follow-up E 2ND N NFA

G17110636 GRPD 15:55:44 11/12/17 Juvenile RTF

Officers responded to a report of a found child walking by themselves. The child was taken to the

police department, Wyoming Department of Family Services was contacted. The individual who

was watching the child advised they looked for the child prior to contacting the police department.

The child was released to their parent.

G17110637 GRPD 16:28:46 11/12/17 911 Calls NFA

G17110638 GRPD 16:56:21 11/12/17 Property Damage N 1ST E; NFA

G17110639 GRPD 17:00:00 11/12/17 Security Check OUT

G17110640 GRPD 17:59:18 11/12/17 EMS NFA

G17110641 GRPD 16:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch

G17110642 GRPD 14:00:01 11/12/17 Property Watch

G17110643 GRPD 14:00:01 11/12/17 Extra Patrol

G17110644 GRPD 14:00:01 11/12/17 Extra Patrol

G17110645 GRPD 15:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch

G17110646 GRPD 14:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol

G17110647 GRPD 14:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch

G17110648 GRPD 14:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol

G17110649 GRPD 15:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol

G17110650 GRPD 19:51:29 11/12/17 Assault BRIDGER DR

G17110651 GRPD 21:03:10 11/12/17 Follow-up FIREHOLE PL

G17110652 GRPD 22:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch OUT

G17110653 GRPD 23:00:00 11/12/17 Property Watch OUT

G17110654 GRPD 22:00:01 11/12/17 Property Watch IDAHO ST OUT

G17110655 GRPD 23:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110656 GRPD 22:00:01 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110657 GRPD 22:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110658 GRPD 23:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol

G17110659 GRPD 00:00:00 11/13/17 Property Watch OUT

G17110660 GRPD 22:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110661 GRPD 22:00:00 11/12/17 Extra Patrol

G17110662 GRPD 00:00:00 11/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110663 GRPD 05:00:00 11/13/17 Security Check NFA

G17110665 GRPD 06:00:00 11/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110667 GRPD 06:00:00 11/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110668 GRPD 06:00:00 11/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110672 GRPD 06:00:00 11/13/17 Property Watch

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow