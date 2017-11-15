Latest

Green River Police Reports: November 14, 2017

November 15, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17110735 GRPD 06:15:59 11/14/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD UNF
G17110736 GRPD 06:38:01 11/14/17 911 Calls RTF
G17110737 GRPD 06:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110738 GRPD 08:17:46 11/14/17 Traffic Offense BLAKE ST & S 4TH W GOA
G17110739 GRPD 08:31:28 11/14/17 Found Property 1325 BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers met with an individual who turned in a backpack they found near the vacuums at the car
wash.
G17110740 GRPD 09:07:23 11/14/17 Juvenile RTF
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers completed
an informational report regarding the incident.
G17110741 GRPD 09:23:12 11/14/17 K9 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RTF
Officer was training with K9 on a requested periodic search that resulted in no alerts.
G17110742 GRPD 09:32:49 11/14/17 Drugs RTF
Officers met with a court diversion agent and contacted a 17 year old female of Green River, who was
 issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
G17110743 GRPD 09:34:56 11/14/17 Escort NFA
G17110744 GRPD 09:40:22 11/14/17 Animal Calls WILSON ST RTF
Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
G17110745 GRPD 09:44:51 11/14/17 VIN Inspection GREEN RIVER WAY NFA
G17110746 GRPD 06:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110747 GRPD 06:00:01 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110748 GRPD 06:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110749 GRPD 07:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110750 GRPD 09:53:34 11/14/17 Escort NFA
G17110751 GRPD 06:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110752 GRPD 10:29:36 11/14/17 Suspicious CUMORAH WAY NFA
G17110753 GRPD 10:19:18 11/14/17 Animal Bite HUTTON ST RTF
Animal Control Officers investigated a report of a dog bite and completed a report regarding the
incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor.
G17110754 GRPD 10:57:57 11/14/17 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA
G17110755 GRPD 10:58:52 11/14/17 Follow-up JENSEN ST
G17110756 GRPD 11:05:27 11/14/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110757 GRPD 07:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110758 GRPD 11:35:06 11/14/17 Runaway NFA
G17110759 GRPD 08:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110760 GRPD 06:00:01 11/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110761 GRPD 12:11:32 11/14/17 Traffic Offense 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR GOA
G17110762 GRPD 12:27:55 11/14/17 Welfare Check NFA
G17110763 GRPD 07:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch UNF
G17110764 GRPD 13:17:35 11/14/17 Animal Bite BRAMWELL ST RTF
Animal Control Officers met with an individual who was bitten by a feral cat as they tried to put it
in a cage to remove it from a residence. The vaccination status of the cat is unknown and the cat
was put in quarantine for observation.
G17110765 GRPD 15:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110766 GRPD 15:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110767 GRPD 14:00:01 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110768 GRPD 14:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110769 GRPD 15:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110770 GRPD 14:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110771 GRPD 14:00:01 11/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17110772 GRPD 16:15:40 11/14/17 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY NFA
G17110773 GRPD 16:25:29 11/14/17 Accidents SHOSHONE AVE & HITCHING POST DR RTF
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was facing eastbound and
stopped on Shoshone Avenue at the intersection with Hitching Post Drive. Another vehicle was
stopped behind the vehicle and the driver reported their foot slipped and hit the brake and gas pedal
simultaneously causing them to roll into the vehicle in front of them. No injuries were reported,
officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G17110774 GRPD 16:34:48 11/14/17 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G17110775 GRPD 16:36:43 11/14/17 Civil Issues BRIDGER DR NFA
G17110776 GRPD 16:46:17 11/14/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17110777 GRPD 17:00:28 11/14/17 Nuisance N 1ST E RTF
Officers received a nuisance property complaint. Officers contacted the owner of the property and
addressed the complaint.
G17110778 GRPD 17:00:00 11/14/17 Security Check NFA
G17110779 GRPD 19:34:05 11/14/17 Information LOGAN ST NFA
G17110780 GRPD 14:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch OUT
G17110781 GRPD 14:00:01 11/14/17 Extra Patrol OUT
G17110782 GRPD 16:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch OUT
G17110783 GRPD 22:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch OUT
G17110784 GRPD 22:00:01 11/14/17 Property Watch OUT
G17110785 GRPD 22:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110786 GRPD 22:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110787 GRPD 22:00:01 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110788 GRPD 22:41:31 11/14/17 Animal Calls WINDRIVER DR GOA
Officers responded to a report of a possible bobcat or mountain lion sighting. Officers checked the
area and were unable to locate an animal in the area.
G17110789 GRPD 23:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110790 GRPD 22:00:00 11/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110791 GRPD 23:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch OUT
G17110792 GRPD 00:00:00 11/15/17 Property Watch OUT
G17110793 GRPD 23:00:00 11/14/17 Property Watch OUT
G17110794 GRPD 00:00:00 11/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110795 GRPD 00:00:00 11/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110796 GRPD 00:35:56 11/15/17 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA
G17110797 GRPD 02:24:57 11/15/17 Abandoned Vehicle 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA
G17110798 GRPD 02:55:02 11/15/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G17110799 GRPD 05:00:00 11/15/17 Security Check NFA
G17110800 GRPD 05:12:28 11/15/17 EMS NFA
G17110803 GRPD 06:00:00 11/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110805 GRPD 06:00:00 11/15/17 Property Watch
G17110807 GRPD 06:00:00 11/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17110809 GRPD 06:00:00 11/15/17 Extra Patrol
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
