Green River Police Reports: November 14, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17110735
|GRPD
|06:15:59 11/14/17
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|UNF
|G17110736
|GRPD
|06:38:01 11/14/17
|911 Calls
|RTF
|G17110737
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110738
|GRPD
|08:17:46 11/14/17
|Traffic Offense
|BLAKE ST & S 4TH W
|GOA
|G17110739
|GRPD
|08:31:28 11/14/17
|Found Property
|1325 BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who turned in a backpack they found near the vacuums at the car
|wash.
|G17110740
|GRPD
|09:07:23 11/14/17
|Juvenile
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers completed
|an informational report regarding the incident.
|G17110741
|GRPD
|09:23:12 11/14/17
|K9
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|RTF
|Officer was training with K9 on a requested periodic search that resulted in no alerts.
|G17110742
|GRPD
|09:32:49 11/14/17
|Drugs
|RTF
|Officers met with a court diversion agent and contacted a 17 year old female of Green River, who was
|issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
|G17110743
|GRPD
|09:34:56 11/14/17
|Escort
|NFA
|G17110744
|GRPD
|09:40:22 11/14/17
|Animal Calls
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
|G17110745
|GRPD
|09:44:51 11/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|GREEN RIVER WAY
|NFA
|G17110746
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110747
|GRPD
|06:00:01 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110748
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110749
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110750
|GRPD
|09:53:34 11/14/17
|Escort
|NFA
|G17110751
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17110752
|GRPD
|10:29:36 11/14/17
|Suspicious
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G17110753
|GRPD
|10:19:18 11/14/17
|Animal Bite
|HUTTON ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers investigated a report of a dog bite and completed a report regarding the
|incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor.
|G17110754
|GRPD
|10:57:57 11/14/17
|Follow-up
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17110755
|GRPD
|10:58:52 11/14/17
|Follow-up
|JENSEN ST
|G17110756
|GRPD
|11:05:27 11/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110757
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110758
|GRPD
|11:35:06 11/14/17
|Runaway
|NFA
|G17110759
|GRPD
|08:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17110760
|GRPD
|06:00:01 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17110761
|GRPD
|12:11:32 11/14/17
|Traffic Offense
|400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR
|GOA
|G17110762
|GRPD
|12:27:55 11/14/17
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G17110763
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17110764
|GRPD
|13:17:35 11/14/17
|Animal Bite
|BRAMWELL ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual who was bitten by a feral cat as they tried to put it
|in a cage to remove it from a residence. The vaccination status of the cat is unknown and the cat
|was put in quarantine for observation.
|G17110765
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17110766
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17110767
|GRPD
|14:00:01 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110768
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110769
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110770
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110771
|GRPD
|14:00:01 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17110772
|GRPD
|16:15:40 11/14/17
|Field Contact
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY
|NFA
|G17110773
|GRPD
|16:25:29 11/14/17
|Accidents
|SHOSHONE AVE & HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was facing eastbound and
|stopped on Shoshone Avenue at the intersection with Hitching Post Drive. Another vehicle was
|stopped behind the vehicle and the driver reported their foot slipped and hit the brake and gas pedal
|simultaneously causing them to roll into the vehicle in front of them. No injuries were reported,
|officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G17110774
|GRPD
|16:34:48 11/14/17
|Animal Calls
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17110775
|GRPD
|16:36:43 11/14/17
|Civil Issues
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G17110776
|GRPD
|16:46:17 11/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110777
|GRPD
|17:00:28 11/14/17
|Nuisance
|N 1ST E
|RTF
|Officers received a nuisance property complaint. Officers contacted the owner of the property and
|addressed the complaint.
|G17110778
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/14/17
|Security Check
|NFA
|G17110779
|GRPD
|19:34:05 11/14/17
|Information
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G17110780
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|OUT
|G17110781
|GRPD
|14:00:01 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|OUT
|G17110782
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|OUT
|G17110783
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|OUT
|G17110784
|GRPD
|22:00:01 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|OUT
|G17110785
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110786
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110787
|GRPD
|22:00:01 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110788
|GRPD
|22:41:31 11/14/17
|Animal Calls
|WINDRIVER DR
|GOA
|Officers responded to a report of a possible bobcat or mountain lion sighting. Officers checked the
|area and were unable to locate an animal in the area.
|G17110789
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110790
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110791
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|OUT
|G17110792
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/15/17
|Property Watch
|OUT
|G17110793
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/14/17
|Property Watch
|OUT
|G17110794
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/15/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110795
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/15/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110796
|GRPD
|00:35:56 11/15/17
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G17110797
|GRPD
|02:24:57 11/15/17
|Abandoned Vehicle
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
|NFA
|G17110798
|GRPD
|02:55:02 11/15/17
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17110799
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/15/17
|Security Check
|NFA
|G17110800
|GRPD
|05:12:28 11/15/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17110803
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/15/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110805
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/15/17
|Property Watch
|G17110807
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/15/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17110809
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/15/17
|Extra Patrol
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
