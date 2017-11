Green River Police Reports: November 17-19, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17110942 GRPD 06:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110943 GRPD 06:00:01 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110944 GRPD 07:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110945 GRPD 07:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110946 GRPD 06:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110947 GRPD 06:00:01 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110948 GRPD 08:05:45 11/17/17 Agency Assist MM91 I 80 WB NFA

G17110949 GRPD 08:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110950 GRPD 06:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110951 GRPD 08:22:24 11/17/17 Agency Assist MM91 I 80 WB

G17110952 GRPD 09:29:20 11/17/17 Found Property W TETON BLVD RTF

Officers were contacted by a resident, in reference to a found bicycle. The owner of the bicycle is

unknown and the bicycle was taken to the police department as found property.

G17110953 GRPD 06:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110954 GRPD 07:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110955 GRPD 07:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110956 GRPD 10:22:16 11/17/17 EMS NFA

G17110957 GRPD 12:53:24 11/17/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110958 GRPD 12:51:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110959 GRPD 13:04:37 11/17/17 Animal Calls 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; OAK TREE INN NFA

G17110960 GRPD 14:10:15 11/17/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110961 GRPD 14:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110962 GRPD 15:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110963 GRPD 15:28:47 11/17/17 Citizen Assist TRONA DR NFA

G17110964 GRPD 14:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110965 GRPD 15:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110966 GRPD 14:00:01 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110967 GRPD 16:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110968 GRPD 14:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110969 GRPD 16:27:27 11/17/17 Traffic Stop 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G17110970 GRPD 16:24:50 11/17/17 Fraud 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110971 GRPD 16:49:44 11/17/17 REDDI 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G17110972 GRPD 17:25:17 11/17/17 EMS NFA

G17110973 GRPD 17:26:06 11/17/17 EMS NFA

G17110974 GRPD 15:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110975 GRPD 14:00:01 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110976 GRPD 14:00:01 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110977 GRPD 17:00:00 11/17/17 Security Check NFA

G17110978 GRPD 15:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110979 GRPD 19:05:11 11/17/17 Suspicious CEDAR ST NFA

G17110980 GRPD 23:12:57 11/17/17 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who

had a verbal dispute.

G17110981 GRPD 20:51:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol

G17110982 GRPD 23:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110983 GRPD 23:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110984 GRPD 00:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110985 GRPD 22:00:01 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110986 GRPD 23:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110987 GRPD 00:27:57 11/18/17 Field Contact 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE NFA

G17110988 GRPD 22:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110989 GRPD 00:36:41 11/18/17 Field Contact E FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 3RD E NFA

G17110990 GRPD 22:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110991 GRPD 22:00:00 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110992 GRPD 23:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110993 GRPD 22:00:00 11/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110994 GRPD 22:00:01 11/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110995 GRPD 01:48:00 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110996 GRPD 02:36:35 11/18/17 Field Contact 1410 UINTA DR; FISH BOWL NFA

G17110997 GRPD 02:44:03 11/18/17 EMS NFA

G17110998 GRPD 05:00:00 11/18/17 Security Check

G17110999 GRPD 04:51:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol

G17111000 GRPD 05:36:14 11/18/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W NFA

G17111001 GRPD 07:11:49 11/18/17 Suspicious MOUNTAIN FUEL STATION GOA

G17111002 GRPD 06:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol

G17111003 GRPD 06:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111004 GRPD 07:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111005 GRPD 07:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111006 GRPD 08:31:45 11/18/17 Vandalism 60 E FLAMING GORGE WAY;TOLLYS COFFEE SHOP RTF

Officers responded to a report of a damaged window at the business. A responsible party for the

property was contacted and arrived at the property. Officers further checked the property and nothing

was reported missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17111007 GRPD 09:49:22 11/18/17 Traffic Hazard 1400 BLK UINTA DR

G17111008 GRPD 09:57:04 11/18/17 Escort 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17111009 GRPD 10:02:43 11/18/17 Suspicious MONROE AVE GOA

G17111010 GRPD 10:19:10 11/18/17 EMS

G17111011 GRPD 10:42:55 11/18/17 Transport 1400 UINTA DR

G17111012 GRPD 11:07:05 11/18/17 Suspicious DANIEL BOONE DR

G17111013 GRPD 11:07:02 11/18/17 Animal Calls WILDERNESS TRL

G17111014 GRPD 06:00:01 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111015 GRPD 08:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111016 GRPD 07:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111017 GRPD 12:51:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111018 GRPD 13:18:47 11/18/17 Vandalism BRAMWELL ST RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported damage to the driver side mirror of a city owned

vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17111019 GRPD 07:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch

G17111020 GRPD 06:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111021 GRPD 09:48:00 11/18/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111022 GRPD 07:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111023 GRPD 06:00:01 11/18/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111024 GRPD 06:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17111025 GRPD 16:49:58 11/18/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G17111026 GRPD 14:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111027 GRPD 15:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111028 GRPD 16:54:26 11/18/17 Animal Calls S 2ND E RTF

Animal Control Officers received a request for a welfare check on a dog outside in a yard without

food, water or shelter. Animal Control Officers contacted the owner of the dog, who was advised of

the complaint and the city ordinance.

G17111029 GRPD 14:00:01 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111030 GRPD 15:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111031 GRPD 14:00:01 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111032 GRPD 17:48:00 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111033 GRPD 17:58:09 11/18/17 Traffic Stop TENNESSEE DR & COLORADO DR NFA

G17111034 GRPD 14:00:01 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111035 GRPD 15:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111036 GRPD 18:13:25 11/18/17 EMS NFA

G17111037 GRPD 18:30:10 11/18/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & BRAMWELL ST NFA

G17111038 GRPD 17:00:00 11/18/17 Security Check NFA

G17111039 GRPD 14:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111040 GRPD 14:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111041 GRPD 15:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111042 GRPD 15:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111043 GRPD 20:17:33 11/18/17 Traffic Stop 341 UINTA DR; STATE FARM INSURANCE #002 NFA

G17111044 GRPD 20:51:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17111045 GRPD 21:26:58 11/18/17 Animal Calls CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17111046 GRPD 22:00:01 11/18/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111047 GRPD 22:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol OUT

G17111048 GRPD 22:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol OUT

G17111049 GRPD 22:00:01 11/18/17 Extra Patrol OUT

G17111050 GRPD 22:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111051 GRPD 22:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol OUT

G17111052 GRPD 22:18:06 11/18/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD GOA

G17111053 GRPD 23:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111054 GRPD 23:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111055 GRPD 23:00:00 11/18/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111056 GRPD 23:00:00 11/18/17 Extra Patrol

G17111057 GRPD 23:50:45 11/18/17 Disturbance RTF

Officers responded to a report of an underage house party. Officers contacted underage individuals

at the residence and observed alcohol in the residence. The respective parent or guardian was

contacted and the juveniles were subsequently released to their respective parent or guardian.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City

Prosecutor’s Office.

G17111058 GRPD 01:48:00 11/19/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111059 GRPD 23:00:01 11/18/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111060 GRPD 04:15:35 11/19/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & I 80 RAMP NFA

G17111061 GRPD 05:00:00 11/19/17 Security Check NFA

G17111062 GRPD 06:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch

G17111063 GRPD 07:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch

G17111064 GRPD 07:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch

G17111065 GRPD 07:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch

G17111066 GRPD 07:00:00 11/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111067 GRPD 06:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch

G17111068 GRPD 09:33:28 11/19/17 Suspicious 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND GOA

G17111069 GRPD 09:48:00 11/19/17 Property Watch

G17111070 GRPD 10:21:15 11/19/17 Violate Crt Ord RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G17111071 GRPD 12:02:44 11/19/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17111072 GRPD 13:02:48 11/19/17 Hit and Run JEFFERSON ST NFA

G17111073 GRPD 14:34:18 11/19/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD

G17111074 GRPD 14:55:47 11/19/17 Citizen Assist 285 UINTA DR; US BANK #002 NFA

G17111075 GRPD 14:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111076 GRPD 14:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111077 GRPD 15:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111078 GRPD 15:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111079 GRPD 15:00:00 11/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111080 GRPD 16:13:17 11/19/17 Animal Calls ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA

G17111081 GRPD 15:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111082 GRPD 17:07:46 11/19/17 Animal Calls NOLAN ST NFA

G17111083 GRPD 17:48:00 11/19/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111084 GRPD 17:00:00 11/19/17 Security Check NFA

G17111085 GRPD 18:32:21 11/19/17 911 Calls

G17111086 GRPD 18:50:19 11/19/17 Field Contact 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; OAK TREE INN NFA

G17111087 GRPD 19:11:17 11/19/17 EMS NFA

G17111088 GRPD 20:30:30 11/19/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W NFA

G17111089 GRPD 20:39:37 11/19/17 Accidents 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 RBM

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking space

and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle next to it. No injuries were reported, a 16 year old

female of Green River, was issued a citation for improper backing.

G17111090 GRPD 20:48:02 11/19/17 Follow-up MEDICINE BOW DR NFA

G17111091 GRPD 22:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111092 GRPD 22:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch OUT

G17111093 GRPD 23:00:00 11/19/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111094 GRPD 23:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111095 GRPD 23:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111096 GRPD 23:00:00 11/19/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111097 GRPD 01:48:00 11/20/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111098 GRPD 05:00:00 11/20/17 Security Check

G17111101 GRPD 06:00:00 11/20/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111102 GRPD 06:00:00 11/20/17 Property Watch UNF

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow