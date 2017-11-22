Green River Police Reports: November 21, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17111154
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111155
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111156
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/21/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17111157
|GRPD
|09:30:25 11/21/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17111158
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111159
|GRPD
|09:48:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111160
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111161
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111162
|GRPD
|13:23:18 11/21/17
|Animal Calls
|NFA
|G17111163
|GRPD
|13:39:31 11/21/17
|Escort
|350 MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G17111164
|GRPD
|13:43:11 11/21/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G17111165
|GRPD
|14:06:16 11/21/17
|Animal Calls
|VIRGINIA DR
|NFA
|G17111166
|GRPD
|14:52:36 11/21/17
|VIN Inspection
|120 S 2ND E;FLAMING GORGE AUTOMOTIVE
|NFA
|G17111167
|GRPD
|15:08:08 11/21/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17111168
|GRPD
|15:18:50 11/21/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17111169
|GRPD
|15:48:00 11/21/17
|Citizen Assist
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17111170
|GRPD
|16:20:25 11/21/17
|Crime Stoppers
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G17111171
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/21/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17111172
|GRPD
|17:44:28 11/21/17
|Animal Calls
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G17111173
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111174
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111175
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111176
|GRPD
|17:48:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111177
|GRPD
|14:00:01 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111178
|GRPD
|14:00:01 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111179
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111180
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/21/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111181
|GRPD
|19:47:42 11/21/17
|Juvenile
|Officers responded to a report of juveniles knocking on a resident’s door and running away. Officers
|contacted the juveniles and addressed the complaint.
|G17111182
|GRPD
|20:15:53 11/21/17
|REDDI
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G17111183
|GRPD
|20:56:31 11/21/17
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17111184
|GRPD
|21:27:52 11/21/17
|REDDI
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|OUT
|G17111185
|GRPD
|22:08:11 11/21/17
|Juvenile
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, in which the juvenile left the residence.
|Officers contacted the reporting party at the residence and the juvenile had returned to the residence.
|G17111186
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111187
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/21/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17111188
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/22/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111189
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111190
|GRPD
|00:57:25 11/22/17
|Traffic Stop
|100 BLK UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17111191
|GRPD
|01:39:53 11/22/17
|Suspicious
|FIR ST
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of an individual walking in the area with blood them. Officers checked
|the area and were unable to locate the individual.
|G17111192
|GRPD
|02:13:17 11/22/17
|Field Contact
|BRIDGER DR & HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers contacted an individual walking who had dried blood on their hands and mouth. The
|individual reported being in an argument, denied being hit by anyone and decided to walk home.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G17111193
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111194
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|G17111195
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/21/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111196
|GRPD
|01:48:00 11/22/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111197
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/22/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G17111198
|GRPD
|05:46:14 11/22/17
|EMS
|G17111200
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/22/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111203
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/22/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
