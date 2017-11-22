Latest

Green River Police Reports: November 21, 2017

November 22, 2017

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17111154 GRPD 07:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111155 GRPD 07:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111156 GRPD 07:00:00 11/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17111157 GRPD 09:30:25 11/21/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17111158 GRPD 06:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111159 GRPD 09:48:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111160 GRPD 07:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111161 GRPD 06:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111162 GRPD 13:23:18 11/21/17 Animal Calls NFA
G17111163 GRPD 13:39:31 11/21/17 Escort 350 MONROE AVE NFA
G17111164 GRPD 13:43:11 11/21/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G17111165 GRPD 14:06:16 11/21/17 Animal Calls VIRGINIA DR NFA
G17111166 GRPD 14:52:36 11/21/17 VIN Inspection 120 S 2ND E;FLAMING GORGE AUTOMOTIVE NFA
G17111167 GRPD 15:08:08 11/21/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17111168 GRPD 15:18:50 11/21/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17111169 GRPD 15:48:00 11/21/17 Citizen Assist RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G17111170 GRPD 16:20:25 11/21/17 Crime Stoppers SCHULTZ ST NFA
G17111171 GRPD 15:00:00 11/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17111172 GRPD 17:44:28 11/21/17 Animal Calls FIR ST NFA
G17111173 GRPD 15:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111174 GRPD 15:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111175 GRPD 15:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111176 GRPD 17:48:00 11/21/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111177 GRPD 14:00:01 11/21/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111178 GRPD 14:00:01 11/21/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111179 GRPD 16:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111180 GRPD 17:00:00 11/21/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17111181 GRPD 19:47:42 11/21/17 Juvenile
Officers responded to a report of juveniles knocking on a resident’s door and running away. Officers
contacted the juveniles and addressed the complaint.
G17111182 GRPD 20:15:53 11/21/17 REDDI 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA
G17111183 GRPD 20:56:31 11/21/17 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17111184 GRPD 21:27:52 11/21/17 REDDI 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER OUT
G17111185 GRPD 22:08:11 11/21/17 Juvenile
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem, in which the juvenile left the residence.
Officers contacted the reporting party at the residence and the juvenile had returned to the residence.
G17111186 GRPD 22:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111187 GRPD 23:00:00 11/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17111188 GRPD 00:00:00 11/22/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111189 GRPD 22:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111190 GRPD 00:57:25 11/22/17 Traffic Stop 100 BLK UINTA DR NFA
G17111191 GRPD 01:39:53 11/22/17 Suspicious FIR ST NFA
Officers responded to a report of an individual walking in the area with blood them. Officers checked
the area and were unable to locate the individual.
G17111192 GRPD 02:13:17 11/22/17 Field Contact BRIDGER DR & HITCHING POST DR RTF
Officers contacted an individual walking who had dried blood on their hands and  mouth. The
 individual reported being in an argument, denied being hit by anyone and decided to walk home.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G17111193 GRPD 23:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111194 GRPD 23:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch
G17111195 GRPD 23:00:00 11/21/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111196 GRPD 01:48:00 11/22/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111197 GRPD 05:00:00 11/22/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E
G17111198 GRPD 05:46:14 11/22/17 EMS
G17111200 GRPD 06:00:00 11/22/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111203 GRPD 06:00:00 11/22/17 Property Watch NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
