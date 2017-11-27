Green River Police Reports: November 22-26, 2017

|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17111268
|GRPD
|07:07:16 11/23/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17111269
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/23/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17111270
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111271
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111272
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111273
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111274
|GRPD
|08:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111275
|GRPD
|09:59:09 11/23/17
|Motorist Assist
|1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER
|NFA
|G17111276
|GRPD
|09:57:56 11/23/17
|Citizen Assist
|E 2ND N
|
|G17111277
|GRPD
|11:06:06 11/23/17
|Alarm
|HUTTON CIR
|NFA
|G17111278
|GRPD
|11:35:30 11/23/17
|911 Calls
|
|NFA
|G17111279
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111280
|GRPD
|11:52:38 11/23/17
|Hit and Run
|E TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their rear bumper of their vehicle. The
|
|individual advised they did not know where the damage occurred as they had been to various places
|in Green River and Rock Springs before noticing the damage.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111281
|GRPD
|09:48:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111282
|GRPD
|14:14:12 11/23/17
|Welfare Check
|
|NFA
|G17111283
|GRPD
|15:38:18 11/23/17
|Drugs
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of found drug paraphernalia. The items were taken to the police
|
|department for future destruction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111284
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111285
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111286
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111287
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111288
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111289
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/23/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17111290
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111291
|GRPD
|16:44:39 11/23/17
|911 Calls
|
|NFA
|G17111292
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/23/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111293
|GRPD
|18:01:48 11/23/17
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G17111294
|GRPD
|18:33:38 11/23/17
|Animal Calls
|ADAMS ST
|RTF
|Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the dog and
|
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111295
|GRPD
|20:09:58 11/23/17
|Animal Calls
|IOWA CIR
|NFA
|G17111296
|GRPD
|20:12:00 11/23/17
|Welfare Check
|
|
|G17111297
|GRPD
|21:11:44 11/23/17
|Animal Calls
|ALAMOSA CIR
|
|G17111298
|GRPD
|17:48:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111299
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111300
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/23/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17111301
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111302
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111303
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111304
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/23/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111305
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111306
|GRPD
|01:42:33 11/24/17
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|
|G17111307
|GRPD
|02:10:24 11/24/17
|Alcohol Offense
|
|
|Officers contacted two juveniles out past curfew. A 17 year old female of Rock Springs was issued a
|
|citation for curfew. Another 17 year old female of Rock Springs was issued a citation for underage
|
|consumption and curfew. Both juveniles were taken to the police department and released to their
|
|respective parents.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111308
|GRPD
|03:47:21 11/24/17
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|
|G17111309
|GRPD
|01:48:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111310
|GRPD
|04:46:58 11/24/17
|Traffic Stop
|351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH
|NFA
|G17111311
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/24/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111312
|GRPD
|05:22:32 11/24/17
|EMS
|
|
|G17111313
|GRPD
|05:56:59 11/24/17
|Burglary
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary. Upon arrival, officers contacted the reporting
|
|party who advised items had been taken from inside their vehicle and another vehicle at the
|
|residence appeared to have been gone through but nothing was missing. Officers completed a
|
|report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111314
|GRPD
|06:20:25 11/24/17
|Burglary
|W RAILROAD AVE
|RTF
|Officers spoke with an individual who reported one of their vehicles had been gone through, nothing
|appeared missing and they were not interested reporting the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111315
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111316
|GRPD
|10:18:53 11/24/17
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17111317
|GRPD
|11:42:32 11/24/17
|Suicidal
|
|NFA
|G17111318
|GRPD
|09:48:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111319
|GRPD
|08:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111320
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111321
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111322
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111323
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111324
|GRPD
|12:16:29 11/24/17
|Animal Calls
|125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WELLS FARGO BANK-GR
|NFA
|G17111325
|GRPD
|12:32:42 11/24/17
|Civil Issues
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17111326
|GRPD
|14:53:09 11/24/17
|Scam
|ADAMS ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with the reporting party who advised they were
|attempting to purchase a dog from an individual out of state. The reporting party sent $200 via
|
|Western Union for the purchase of the dog, which was supposed to be flown to them. The scammer
|
|messaged the reporting party and advised they needed additional money to pay for a climate
|
|controlled kennel for the dog to be shipped in. The reporting party became suspicious, contacted
|
| the Rock Springs Airport, was advised the incident was a scam and there was no such kennel the
|
|reporting party was referring to. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111327
|GRPD
|15:15:24 11/24/17
|Animal Calls
|905 BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G17111328
|GRPD
|15:48:26 11/24/17
|Traffic Stop
|BRAMWELL ST & ASTLE AVE
|RTF
|Dustin Punches, age 40 of Green River, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance
|
|(marijuana).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111329
|GRPD
|16:06:20 11/24/17
|K9
|BRAMWELL ST & ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G17111330
|GRPD
|16:48:55 11/24/17
|Animal Calls
|VIRGINIA CIR
|NFA
|G17111331
|GRPD
|16:49:20 11/24/17
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & MORAN DR
|NFA
|G17111332
|GRPD
|16:56:41 11/24/17
|Threats/Harass
|
|NFA
|G17111333
|GRPD
|17:06:41 11/24/17
|Alarm
|TRONA DR
|NFA
|G17111334
|GRPD
|17:23:15 11/24/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17111335
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111336
|GRPD
|17:48:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111337
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111338
|GRPD
|17:54:17 11/24/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17111339
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111340
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111341
|GRPD
|18:15:27 11/24/17
|Suspicious
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G17111342
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/24/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111343
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111344
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111345
|GRPD
|22:37:53 11/24/17
|Found Property
|895 UINTA DR
|
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of found pills. The items were taken to the
|
|police department for future destruction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111346
|GRPD
|23:18:43 11/24/17
|Alcohol Offense
|N 2ND E & E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|Eugene Drozd, age 48 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence alcohol
|
|incapable of safely driving.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111347
|GRPD
|23:26:09 11/24/17
|Disturbance
|PHEASANT DR
|NFA
|G17111348
|GRPD
|23:31:23 11/24/17
|Animal Calls
|500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86
|
|G17111349
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111350
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111351
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111352
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111353
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111354
|GRPD
|01:35:23 11/25/17
|Field Contact
|CEDAR ST & FIR ST
|NFA
|G17111355
|GRPD
|02:17:19 11/25/17
|Open Property
|
|NFA
|G17111356
|GRPD
|01:48:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111357
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111358
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/24/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111359
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/25/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|
|G17111360
|GRPD
|07:44:08 11/25/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17111361
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111362
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111363
|GRPD
|08:26:44 11/25/17
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|NFA
|G17111364
|GRPD
|11:25:55 11/25/17
|Larceny
|E 4TH S
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of three auto burglaries at the address. Officers met with the residents
|who reported three unlocked vehicles on their property had items taken out of them sometime since
| the previous evening. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111365
|GRPD
|11:58:01 11/25/17
|Burglary
|S CENTER ST
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual to return found property. The individual stated the property had
|
|been inside their parked and unlocked vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,
|
|which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111366
|GRPD
|12:10:14 11/25/17
|Burglary
|W 4TH S
|NFA
|Officers contacted a resident, in reference to a possible auto burglary. The resident checked their
|
|vehicle and reported nothing appeared missing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111367
|GRPD
|12:21:12 11/25/17
|Larceny
|MONROE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the reporting party who stated an item
|was taken from outside their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which
|
| is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111368
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111369
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111370
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111371
|GRPD
|08:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111372
|GRPD
|08:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111373
|GRPD
|09:48:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111374
|GRPD
|13:52:56 11/25/17
|Accidents
|905 BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of property damage. It was reported a tire in the bed of a pickup truck
|driving towards the parking lot, left the bed of the pickup and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
|No injuries were reported and minor damage was reported to the parked vehicle.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111375
|GRPD
|15:52:43 11/25/17
|Animal Calls
|LOG CABIN LN
|NFA
|G17111376
|GRPD
|16:53:27 11/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17111377
|GRPD
|16:59:14 11/25/17
|Animal Calls
|1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17111378
|GRPD
|17:36:46 11/25/17
|Traffic Offense
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G17111379
|GRPD
|17:36:11 11/25/17
|Animal Calls
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G17111380
|GRPD
|19:10:23 11/25/17
|Welfare Check
|
|NFA
|G17111381
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111382
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111383
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111384
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111385
|GRPD
|19:30:56 11/25/17
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & N RIVERBEND DR
|NFA
|G17111386
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111387
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111388
|GRPD
|17:48:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111389
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/25/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111390
|GRPD
|19:45:06 11/25/17
|Traffic Control
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD & ALEXANDRIA CIR
|NFA
|G17111391
|GRPD
|20:18:31 11/25/17
|K9
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD & ALEXANDRIA CIR
|RTF
|G17111392
|GRPD
|20:24:57 11/25/17
|REDDI
|MISSISSIPPI ST & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17111393
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111394
|GRPD
|21:44:24 11/25/17
|Burglary
|KIT CARSON DR
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who reported an item taken from inside their parked and unlocked
|
|vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111395
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111396
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111397
|GRPD
|22:29:39 11/25/17
|Follow-up
|895 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17111398
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111399
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111400
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/25/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111401
|GRPD
|23:23:18 11/25/17
|Information
|NOLAN ST
|GOA
|G17111402
|GRPD
|00:02:10 11/26/17
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G17111403
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111404
|GRPD
|01:48:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111405
|GRPD
|04:14:50 11/26/17
|Field Contact
|895 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17111406
|GRPD
|04:28:17 11/26/17
|Alarm
|TRONA DR
|NFA
|G17111407
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/26/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|
|G17111408
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111409
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111410
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111411
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111412
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17111413
|GRPD
|09:48:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111414
|GRPD
|11:48:10 11/26/17
|Civil Issues
|N 4TH W
|NFA
|G17111415
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111416
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111417
|GRPD
|15:51:51 11/26/17
|Littering
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G17111418
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111419
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111420
|GRPD
|16:36:33 11/26/17
|Traffic Offense
|MM89 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G17111421
|GRPD
|16:45:57 11/26/17
|Animal Calls
|IDAHO ST & COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G17111422
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111423
|GRPD
|16:51:12 11/26/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17111424
|GRPD
|17:38:48 11/26/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17111425
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/26/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111426
|GRPD
|18:14:00 11/26/17
|911 Calls
|
|NFA
|G17111427
|GRPD
|18:12:56 11/26/17
|Animal Calls
|TENNESSEE DR
|RTF
|Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers located the dog and attempted to contact
|
|the resident. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to animal
|
|control officers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17111428
|GRPD
|18:50:13 11/26/17
|Citizen Assist
|S RIVERBEND DR
|NFA
|G17111429
|GRPD
|17:48:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17111430
|GRPD
|21:03:09 11/26/17
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17111431
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111432
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111433
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111434
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111435
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/26/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111436
|GRPD
|01:48:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111437
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/27/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|
|G17111438
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17111439
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|
|
|
|
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|
|
|
|
|NFA
|No Further Action
|
|
|
|
|OUT
|Out of Position
|
|
|
|
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|
|
|
|
|UNF
|Unfounded
|
