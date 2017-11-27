Green River Police Reports: November 22-26, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17111268 GRPD 07:07:16 11/23/17 EMS NFA

G17111269 GRPD 07:00:00 11/23/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111270 GRPD 07:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111271 GRPD 07:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111272 GRPD 07:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111273 GRPD 06:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111274 GRPD 08:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111275 GRPD 09:59:09 11/23/17 Motorist Assist 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER NFA

G17111276 GRPD 09:57:56 11/23/17 Citizen Assist E 2ND N

G17111277 GRPD 11:06:06 11/23/17 Alarm HUTTON CIR NFA

G17111278 GRPD 11:35:30 11/23/17 911 Calls NFA

G17111279 GRPD 06:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111280 GRPD 11:52:38 11/23/17 Hit and Run E TETON BLVD RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported damage to their rear bumper of their vehicle. The

individual advised they did not know where the damage occurred as they had been to various places

in Green River and Rock Springs before noticing the damage.

G17111281 GRPD 09:48:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111282 GRPD 14:14:12 11/23/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17111283 GRPD 15:38:18 11/23/17 Drugs S WAGONWHEEL DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of found drug paraphernalia. The items were taken to the police

department for future destruction.

G17111284 GRPD 14:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111285 GRPD 15:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111286 GRPD 15:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111287 GRPD 15:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111288 GRPD 16:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111289 GRPD 15:00:00 11/23/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111290 GRPD 14:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111291 GRPD 16:44:39 11/23/17 911 Calls NFA

G17111292 GRPD 17:00:00 11/23/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17111293 GRPD 18:01:48 11/23/17 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17111294 GRPD 18:33:38 11/23/17 Animal Calls ADAMS ST RTF

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the dog and

completed a report regarding the incident.

G17111295 GRPD 20:09:58 11/23/17 Animal Calls IOWA CIR NFA

G17111296 GRPD 20:12:00 11/23/17 Welfare Check

G17111297 GRPD 21:11:44 11/23/17 Animal Calls ALAMOSA CIR

G17111298 GRPD 17:48:00 11/23/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111299 GRPD 23:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111300 GRPD 23:00:00 11/23/17 Extra Patrol

G17111301 GRPD 22:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111302 GRPD 23:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111303 GRPD 23:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111304 GRPD 22:00:00 11/23/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111305 GRPD 00:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111306 GRPD 01:42:33 11/24/17 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY

G17111307 GRPD 02:10:24 11/24/17 Alcohol Offense

Officers contacted two juveniles out past curfew. A 17 year old female of Rock Springs was issued a

citation for curfew. Another 17 year old female of Rock Springs was issued a citation for underage

consumption and curfew. Both juveniles were taken to the police department and released to their

respective parents.

G17111308 GRPD 03:47:21 11/24/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A

G17111309 GRPD 01:48:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111310 GRPD 04:46:58 11/24/17 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G17111311 GRPD 05:00:00 11/24/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17111312 GRPD 05:22:32 11/24/17 EMS

G17111313 GRPD 05:56:59 11/24/17 Burglary W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary. Upon arrival, officers contacted the reporting

party who advised items had been taken from inside their vehicle and another vehicle at the

residence appeared to have been gone through but nothing was missing. Officers completed a

report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17111314 GRPD 06:20:25 11/24/17 Burglary W RAILROAD AVE RTF

Officers spoke with an individual who reported one of their vehicles had been gone through, nothing

appeared missing and they were not interested reporting the incident.

G17111315 GRPD 06:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111316 GRPD 10:18:53 11/24/17 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17111317 GRPD 11:42:32 11/24/17 Suicidal NFA

G17111318 GRPD 09:48:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111319 GRPD 08:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111320 GRPD 06:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111321 GRPD 07:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111322 GRPD 07:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111323 GRPD 07:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111324 GRPD 12:16:29 11/24/17 Animal Calls 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WELLS FARGO BANK-GR NFA

G17111325 GRPD 12:32:42 11/24/17 Civil Issues E TETON BLVD NFA

G17111326 GRPD 14:53:09 11/24/17 Scam ADAMS ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with the reporting party who advised they were

attempting to purchase a dog from an individual out of state. The reporting party sent $200 via

Western Union for the purchase of the dog, which was supposed to be flown to them. The scammer

messaged the reporting party and advised they needed additional money to pay for a climate

controlled kennel for the dog to be shipped in. The reporting party became suspicious, contacted

the Rock Springs Airport, was advised the incident was a scam and there was no such kennel the

reporting party was referring to. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17111327 GRPD 15:15:24 11/24/17 Animal Calls 905 BRIDGER DR NFA

G17111328 GRPD 15:48:26 11/24/17 Traffic Stop BRAMWELL ST & ASTLE AVE RTF

Dustin Punches, age 40 of Green River, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance

(marijuana).

G17111329 GRPD 16:06:20 11/24/17 K9 BRAMWELL ST & ASTLE AVE NFA

G17111330 GRPD 16:48:55 11/24/17 Animal Calls VIRGINIA CIR NFA

G17111331 GRPD 16:49:20 11/24/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MORAN DR NFA

G17111332 GRPD 16:56:41 11/24/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17111333 GRPD 17:06:41 11/24/17 Alarm TRONA DR NFA

G17111334 GRPD 17:23:15 11/24/17 EMS NFA

G17111335 GRPD 14:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111336 GRPD 17:48:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111337 GRPD 16:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111338 GRPD 17:54:17 11/24/17 EMS NFA

G17111339 GRPD 15:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111340 GRPD 15:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111341 GRPD 18:15:27 11/24/17 Suspicious WILKES DR NFA

G17111342 GRPD 17:00:00 11/24/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17111343 GRPD 15:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111344 GRPD 14:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111345 GRPD 22:37:53 11/24/17 Found Property 895 UINTA DR

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of found pills. The items were taken to the

police department for future destruction.

G17111346 GRPD 23:18:43 11/24/17 Alcohol Offense N 2ND E & E RAILROAD AVE NFA

Eugene Drozd, age 48 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence alcohol

incapable of safely driving.

G17111347 GRPD 23:26:09 11/24/17 Disturbance PHEASANT DR NFA

G17111348 GRPD 23:31:23 11/24/17 Animal Calls 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86

G17111349 GRPD 22:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111350 GRPD 00:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111351 GRPD 23:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111352 GRPD 00:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111353 GRPD 22:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111354 GRPD 01:35:23 11/25/17 Field Contact CEDAR ST & FIR ST NFA

G17111355 GRPD 02:17:19 11/25/17 Open Property NFA

G17111356 GRPD 01:48:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111357 GRPD 23:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111358 GRPD 23:00:00 11/24/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111359 GRPD 05:00:00 11/25/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17111360 GRPD 07:44:08 11/25/17 EMS NFA

G17111361 GRPD 07:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111362 GRPD 07:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111363 GRPD 08:26:44 11/25/17 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G17111364 GRPD 11:25:55 11/25/17 Larceny E 4TH S RTF

Officers responded to a report of three auto burglaries at the address. Officers met with the residents

who reported three unlocked vehicles on their property had items taken out of them sometime since

the previous evening. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17111365 GRPD 11:58:01 11/25/17 Burglary S CENTER ST RTF

Officers met with an individual to return found property. The individual stated the property had

been inside their parked and unlocked vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,

which is under investigation.

G17111366 GRPD 12:10:14 11/25/17 Burglary W 4TH S NFA

Officers contacted a resident, in reference to a possible auto burglary. The resident checked their

vehicle and reported nothing appeared missing.

G17111367 GRPD 12:21:12 11/25/17 Larceny MONROE AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the reporting party who stated an item

was taken from outside their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which

is under investigation.

G17111368 GRPD 07:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch

G17111369 GRPD 06:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch

G17111370 GRPD 06:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111371 GRPD 08:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111372 GRPD 08:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch

G17111373 GRPD 09:48:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111374 GRPD 13:52:56 11/25/17 Accidents 905 BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of property damage. It was reported a tire in the bed of a pickup truck

driving towards the parking lot, left the bed of the pickup and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

No injuries were reported and minor damage was reported to the parked vehicle.

G17111375 GRPD 15:52:43 11/25/17 Animal Calls LOG CABIN LN NFA

G17111376 GRPD 16:53:27 11/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17111377 GRPD 16:59:14 11/25/17 Animal Calls 1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17111378 GRPD 17:36:46 11/25/17 Traffic Offense 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA

G17111379 GRPD 17:36:11 11/25/17 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA

G17111380 GRPD 19:10:23 11/25/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17111381 GRPD 14:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111382 GRPD 15:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111383 GRPD 16:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111384 GRPD 14:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111385 GRPD 19:30:56 11/25/17 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G17111386 GRPD 16:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111387 GRPD 15:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111388 GRPD 17:48:00 11/25/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111389 GRPD 17:00:00 11/25/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17111390 GRPD 19:45:06 11/25/17 Traffic Control SCOTTS BOTTOM RD & ALEXANDRIA CIR NFA

G17111391 GRPD 20:18:31 11/25/17 K9 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD & ALEXANDRIA CIR RTF

G17111392 GRPD 20:24:57 11/25/17 REDDI MISSISSIPPI ST & W TETON BLVD NFA

G17111393 GRPD 15:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111394 GRPD 21:44:24 11/25/17 Burglary KIT CARSON DR RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported an item taken from inside their parked and unlocked

vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17111395 GRPD 22:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111396 GRPD 22:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111397 GRPD 22:29:39 11/25/17 Follow-up 895 UINTA DR NFA

G17111398 GRPD 23:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111399 GRPD 23:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111400 GRPD 23:00:00 11/25/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111401 GRPD 23:23:18 11/25/17 Information NOLAN ST GOA

G17111402 GRPD 00:02:10 11/26/17 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17111403 GRPD 00:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111404 GRPD 01:48:00 11/26/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111405 GRPD 04:14:50 11/26/17 Field Contact 895 UINTA DR NFA

G17111406 GRPD 04:28:17 11/26/17 Alarm TRONA DR NFA

G17111407 GRPD 05:00:00 11/26/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17111408 GRPD 06:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch

G17111409 GRPD 06:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch

G17111410 GRPD 07:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch

G17111411 GRPD 07:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch

G17111412 GRPD 07:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch

G17111413 GRPD 09:48:00 11/26/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111414 GRPD 11:48:10 11/26/17 Civil Issues N 4TH W NFA

G17111415 GRPD 15:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111416 GRPD 14:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111417 GRPD 15:51:51 11/26/17 Littering COLORADO DR NFA

G17111418 GRPD 14:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111419 GRPD 15:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111420 GRPD 16:36:33 11/26/17 Traffic Offense MM89 I 80 EB NFA

G17111421 GRPD 16:45:57 11/26/17 Animal Calls IDAHO ST & COLORADO DR NFA

G17111422 GRPD 15:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111423 GRPD 16:51:12 11/26/17 EMS NFA

G17111424 GRPD 17:38:48 11/26/17 EMS NFA

G17111425 GRPD 17:00:00 11/26/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17111426 GRPD 18:14:00 11/26/17 911 Calls NFA

G17111427 GRPD 18:12:56 11/26/17 Animal Calls TENNESSEE DR RTF

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers located the dog and attempted to contact

the resident. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to animal

control officers.

G17111428 GRPD 18:50:13 11/26/17 Citizen Assist S RIVERBEND DR NFA

G17111429 GRPD 17:48:00 11/26/17 Property Watch NFA

G17111430 GRPD 21:03:09 11/26/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G17111431 GRPD 22:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111432 GRPD 22:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111433 GRPD 23:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111434 GRPD 23:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111435 GRPD 23:00:00 11/26/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111436 GRPD 01:48:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111437 GRPD 05:00:00 11/27/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17111438 GRPD 06:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF

G17111439 GRPD 06:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow