Latest

Green River Police Reports: November 27, 2017

TOPICS:

November 28, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

WWB Bud Light

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17111438 GRPD 06:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111439 GRPD 06:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111440 GRPD 07:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111441 GRPD 07:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111442 GRPD 07:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111443 GRPD 07:30:41 11/27/17 EMS NFA
G17111444 GRPD 09:48:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111445 GRPD 09:48:49 11/27/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD
G17111446 GRPD 10:48:12 11/27/17 EMS NFA
G17111447 GRPD 11:26:05 11/27/17 Parking Problem BRIDGER DR NFA
G17111448 GRPD 11:50:34 11/27/17 Parking Problem BRAMWELL ST
G17111449 GRPD 12:07:32 11/27/17 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who
had a verbal dispute, which lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G17111450 GRPD 12:12:20 11/27/17 Suspicious 79 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G17111451 GRPD 13:31:12 11/27/17 Animal Calls 325 LOGAN ST; LOGAN PARK
G17111452 GRPD 13:38:23 11/27/17 Follow-up LOGAN ST
G17111453 GRPD 13:30:51 11/27/17 911 Calls UNF
G17111454 GRPD 12:14:01 11/27/17 VIN Inspection HACKBERRY ST
G17111455 GRPD 13:14:59 11/27/17 Civil Issues EVANS ST
G17111456 GRPD 13:52:00 11/27/17 Follow-up LOGAN ST
G17111457 GRPD 13:52:39 11/27/17 Motorist Assist 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
G17111458 GRPD 13:55:02 11/27/17 Follow-up LOGAN ST
G17111459 GRPD 13:59:08 11/27/17 Scam 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17111460 GRPD 13:55:19 11/27/17 Fraud 110 COMMERCE DR; WYOCHEM
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a fraud. The reporting party  advised they
received a phone call from an individual claiming to be with Microsoft. The caller told the reporting
party there are problems that may be affecting their computer. The reporting party gave the caller
access to their computer and paid the caller for the service. The caller later contacted the reporting
 party by phone, advised they overcharged them and needed their account number to deposit a
refund. The reporting party gave their account number to the caller, who later told the reporting
party they accidently put too much money into their account. The reporting party was asked to and did
purchase prepaid cards and contacted the caller with the information to get the overpaid refund back
to the caller. The reporting party reported a $5,000 loss. The reporting party  later contacted their
bank regarding the incident and was advised someone unsuccessfully attempted to take money out
  of their account. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
Green River Police Department wants to warn citizens from giving out personal or financial information.
According to Microsoft’s website, they will not proactively reach out to customers for unsolicited PC or
 technical support. Any information must be initiated by the customer.
G17111461 GRPD 14:15:27 11/27/17 Animal Calls CROSSBOW CT NFA
G17111462 GRPD 14:58:05 11/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G17111463 GRPD 15:08:54 11/27/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR RTF
Officers received a barking dog complaint  and completed a report regarding the incident.
G17111464 GRPD 15:36:20 11/27/17 Fire Alarm CHUGWATER DR
G17111465 GRPD 15:38:31 11/27/17 Disturbance UINTA DR NFA
G17111466 GRPD 15:51:12 11/27/17 Scam MANSFACE ST
G17111467 GRPD 16:03:45 11/27/17 Larceny JENSEN ST RTF
Officers met with an  individual who reported a vehicle accessory stolen from off their vehicle.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation
G17111468 GRPD 16:27:10 11/27/17 Follow-up SCHULTZ ST
G17111469 GRPD 16:32:55 11/27/17 Larceny EVANS ST RTF
Officers are investigating a report of larceny.
G17111470 GRPD 16:57:04 11/27/17 Follow-up TENNESSEE DR
G17111471 GRPD 15:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111472 GRPD 18:00:56 11/27/17 EMS
G17111473 GRPD 18:08:47 11/27/17 Disturbance UINTA DR
G17111474 GRPD 17:00:00 11/27/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17111475 GRPD 15:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch NFA
G17111476 GRPD 21:25:47 11/27/17 Fire BARNHART ST NFA
G17111477 GRPD 21:50:56 11/27/17 Alarm 300 UINTA DR STE C NFA
G17111478 GRPD 14:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111479 GRPD 22:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111480 GRPD 23:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111481 GRPD 17:48:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111482 GRPD 22:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111483 GRPD 14:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111484 GRPD 23:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111485 GRPD 15:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111486 GRPD 23:00:00 11/27/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111487 GRPD 01:31:02 11/28/17 EMS NFA
G17111488 GRPD 01:48:00 11/28/17 Property Watch UNF
G17111489 GRPD 02:49:04 11/28/17 Welfare Check NFA
G17111490 GRPD 03:30:56 11/28/17 Field Contact 1795 BRIDGER DR NFA
G17111491 GRPD 03:39:10 11/28/17 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA
G17111492 GRPD 05:00:00 11/28/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17111493 GRPD 05:40:37 11/28/17 Animal Calls BRAMWELL ST NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: November 27, 2017"

Leave a Reply