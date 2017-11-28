Green River Police Reports: November 27, 2017

November 28, 2017
The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17111438
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111439
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111440
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111441
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111442
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111443
|GRPD
|07:30:41 11/27/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17111444
|GRPD
|09:48:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111445
|GRPD
|09:48:49 11/27/17
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|G17111446
|GRPD
|10:48:12 11/27/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17111447
|GRPD
|11:26:05 11/27/17
|Parking Problem
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G17111448
|GRPD
|11:50:34 11/27/17
|Parking Problem
|BRAMWELL ST
|G17111449
|GRPD
|12:07:32 11/27/17
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who
|had a verbal dispute, which lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G17111450
|GRPD
|12:12:20 11/27/17
|Suspicious
|79 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G17111451
|GRPD
|13:31:12 11/27/17
|Animal Calls
|325 LOGAN ST; LOGAN PARK
|G17111452
|GRPD
|13:38:23 11/27/17
|Follow-up
|LOGAN ST
|G17111453
|GRPD
|13:30:51 11/27/17
|911 Calls
|UNF
|G17111454
|GRPD
|12:14:01 11/27/17
|VIN Inspection
|HACKBERRY ST
|G17111455
|GRPD
|13:14:59 11/27/17
|Civil Issues
|EVANS ST
|G17111456
|GRPD
|13:52:00 11/27/17
|Follow-up
|LOGAN ST
|G17111457
|GRPD
|13:52:39 11/27/17
|Motorist Assist
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|G17111458
|GRPD
|13:55:02 11/27/17
|Follow-up
|LOGAN ST
|G17111459
|GRPD
|13:59:08 11/27/17
|Scam
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17111460
|GRPD
|13:55:19 11/27/17
|Fraud
|110 COMMERCE DR; WYOCHEM
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a fraud. The reporting party advised they
|received a phone call from an individual claiming to be with Microsoft. The caller told the reporting
|party there are problems that may be affecting their computer. The reporting party gave the caller
|access to their computer and paid the caller for the service. The caller later contacted the reporting
| party by phone, advised they overcharged them and needed their account number to deposit a
|refund. The reporting party gave their account number to the caller, who later told the reporting
|party they accidently put too much money into their account. The reporting party was asked to and did
|purchase prepaid cards and contacted the caller with the information to get the overpaid refund back
|to the caller. The reporting party reported a $5,000 loss. The reporting party later contacted their
|
|bank regarding the incident and was advised someone unsuccessfully attempted to take money out
|
| of their account. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|Green River Police Department wants to warn citizens from giving out personal or financial information.
|According to Microsoft’s website, they will not proactively reach out to customers for unsolicited PC or
| technical support. Any information must be initiated by the customer.
|G17111461
|GRPD
|14:15:27 11/27/17
|Animal Calls
|CROSSBOW CT
|NFA
|G17111462
|GRPD
|14:58:05 11/27/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G17111463
|GRPD
|15:08:54 11/27/17
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers received a barking dog complaint and completed a report regarding the incident.
|G17111464
|GRPD
|15:36:20 11/27/17
|Fire Alarm
|CHUGWATER DR
|G17111465
|GRPD
|15:38:31 11/27/17
|Disturbance
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17111466
|GRPD
|15:51:12 11/27/17
|Scam
|MANSFACE ST
|G17111467
|GRPD
|16:03:45 11/27/17
|Larceny
|JENSEN ST
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle accessory stolen from off their vehicle.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation
|G17111468
|GRPD
|16:27:10 11/27/17
|Follow-up
|SCHULTZ ST
|G17111469
|GRPD
|16:32:55 11/27/17
|Larceny
|EVANS ST
|RTF
|Officers are investigating a report of larceny.
|G17111470
|GRPD
|16:57:04 11/27/17
|Follow-up
|TENNESSEE DR
|G17111471
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111472
|GRPD
|18:00:56 11/27/17
|EMS
|G17111473
|GRPD
|18:08:47 11/27/17
|Disturbance
|UINTA DR
|G17111474
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/27/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111475
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17111476
|GRPD
|21:25:47 11/27/17
|Fire
|BARNHART ST
|NFA
|G17111477
|GRPD
|21:50:56 11/27/17
|Alarm
|300 UINTA DR STE C
|NFA
|G17111478
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111479
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111480
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111481
|GRPD
|17:48:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111482
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111483
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111484
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111485
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111486
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/27/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111487
|GRPD
|01:31:02 11/28/17
|EMS
|NFA
|G17111488
|GRPD
|01:48:00 11/28/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17111489
|GRPD
|02:49:04 11/28/17
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G17111490
|GRPD
|03:30:56 11/28/17
|Field Contact
|1795 BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G17111491
|GRPD
|03:39:10 11/28/17
|Field Contact
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK
|NFA
|G17111492
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/28/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17111493
|GRPD
|05:40:37 11/28/17
|Animal Calls
|BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
