Green River Police Reports: November 27, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who

had a verbal dispute, which lead to physical contact. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a fraud. The reporting party advised they

received a phone call from an individual claiming to be with Microsoft. The caller told the reporting

party there are problems that may be affecting their computer. The reporting party gave the caller

access to their computer and paid the caller for the service. The caller later contacted the reporting

party by phone, advised they overcharged them and needed their account number to deposit a

refund. The reporting party gave their account number to the caller, who later told the reporting

party they accidently put too much money into their account. The reporting party was asked to and did

purchase prepaid cards and contacted the caller with the information to get the overpaid refund back

to the caller. The reporting party reported a $5,000 loss. The reporting party later contacted their

bank regarding the incident and was advised someone unsuccessfully attempted to take money out

of their account. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

Green River Police Department wants to warn citizens from giving out personal or financial information.

According to Microsoft’s website, they will not proactively reach out to customers for unsolicited PC or

technical support. Any information must be initiated by the customer.

Officers received a barking dog complaint and completed a report regarding the incident.

Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle accessory stolen from off their vehicle.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation

Officers are investigating a report of larceny.

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow