Green River Police Reports: November 3-5, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17110120 GRPD 07:09:17 11/03/17 Accidents 900 HITCHING POST DR NFA

Officers responded to a report of a possible accident between a vehicle and juvenile bicyclist. It

was determined the juvenile wrecked on their bicycle and was not hit by a vehicle. The juvenile’s

parents arrived on scene and the juvenile was checked on by Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

G17110121 GRPD 07:00:01 11/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110122 GRPD 07:00:00 11/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110123 GRPD 07:00:01 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110124 GRPD 07:00:00 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110125 GRPD 07:00:00 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110126 GRPD 07:58:31 11/03/17 Traffic Stop 895 UINTA DR NFA

G17110127 GRPD 08:00:00 11/03/17 Property Watch UNF

G17110128 GRPD 08:55:37 11/03/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110129 GRPD 08:59:29 11/03/17 Animal Calls MANSFACE ST RTF

Animal Control Officers are investigating a report of a dog at large that bit another dog and its owner.

G17110130 GRPD 09:12:52 11/03/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110131 GRPD 09:23:42 11/03/17 Follow-up EASY ST NFA

G17110132 GRPD 09:52:44 11/03/17 EMS NFA

G17110133 GRPD 10:35:51 11/03/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17110134 GRPD 10:28:17 11/03/17 Escort

G17110135 GRPD 12:13:33 11/03/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110136 GRPD 12:34:45 11/03/17 VIN Inspection SCHULTZ ST NFA

G17110137 GRPD 13:28:32 11/03/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17110138 GRPD 13:54:40 11/03/17 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G17110139 GRPD 14:20:13 11/03/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17110140 GRPD 14:21:18 11/03/17 Traffic Offense 1400 BLK BRIDGER DR NFA

G17110141 GRPD 15:00:00 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110142 GRPD 15:20:57 11/03/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W NFA

G17110143 GRPD 15:24:39 11/03/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110144 GRPD 15:34:09 11/03/17 Parking Problem 1825 ALABAMA DR; HARRISON SCHOOL NFA

G17110145 GRPD 15:00:00 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110146 GRPD 15:53:57 11/03/17 Traffic Stop N 5TH E & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110147 GRPD 15:00:00 11/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110148 GRPD 16:11:39 11/03/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17110149 GRPD 16:21:31 11/03/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17110150 GRPD 16:34:13 11/03/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17110151 GRPD 16:26:39 11/03/17 Traffic Offense UINTA DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G17110152 GRPD 17:44:21 11/03/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W NFA

G17110153 GRPD 17:53:20 11/03/17 Found Property 95 E RAILROAD RTF

Officers received a call of a found purse in the alley behind the Green River Mercantile. Officers

were unable to identify the owner of the purse and the item was taken to the police department

as found property.

G17110154 GRPD 15:00:01 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110155 GRPD 16:00:00 11/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110156 GRPD 18:23:45 11/03/17 Fire 1825 ALABAMA DR; HARRISON SCHOOL RTF

Officers met with two individual who were on the Greenbelt Pathway behind the school and saw

a fire in the ditch. Both of the individuals reported seeing a juvenile male running away from the area.

One of the individuals advised they used their jacket to put out the small fire. Officers checked the

area and were unable to locate the described juvenile seen leaving the area.

G17110157 GRPD 18:54:07 11/03/17 Motorist Assist 1055 W TETON BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL NFA

G17110158 GRPD 19:00:05 11/03/17 Warrant WILKES DR NFA

G17110159 GRPD 19:29:45 11/03/17 Found Property 285 UINTA DR; US BANK #002 NFA

G17110160 GRPD 19:42:24 11/03/17 Suicidal RTF

G17110161 GRPD 21:00:00 11/03/17 Security Check NFA

G17110162 GRPD 21:10:41 11/03/17 Juvenile NFA

G17110163 GRPD 21:21:54 11/03/17 Animal Calls 220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT – GREEN RIVER NFA

G17110164 GRPD 21:17:10 11/03/17 Animal Calls 120 S 2ND E; FLAMING GORGE AUTOMOTIVE NFA

G17110165 GRPD 21:49:41 11/03/17 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17110166 GRPD 22:50:03 11/03/17 Domestic Violence UNF

G17110167 GRPD 23:06:24 11/03/17 Suicidal UNF

G17110168 GRPD 23:16:43 11/03/17 Lost Property 150 UINTA DR; CHOP STIX RTF

Officers spoke with an individual over the phone who reported losing a backpack and contents.

G17110169 GRPD 15:00:01 11/03/17 Property Watch

G17110170 GRPD 00:00:00 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110171 GRPD 23:00:01 11/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110172 GRPD 23:00:00 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110173 GRPD 00:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110174 GRPD 23:00:00 11/03/17 Extra Patrol

G17110175 GRPD 23:00:00 11/03/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110176 GRPD 00:52:33 11/04/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & BRAMWELL ST NFA

G17110177 GRPD 23:00:00 11/03/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110178 GRPD 01:06:34 11/04/17 Juvenile RTF

G17110179 GRPD 02:57:27 11/04/17 Field Contact 150 UINTA DR; CHOP STIX NFA

G17110180 GRPD 05:00:00 11/04/17 Security Check NFA

G17110181 GRPD 07:00:01 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110182 GRPD 07:00:00 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110183 GRPD 07:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110184 GRPD 07:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110185 GRPD 07:58:41 11/04/17 Animal Calls 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110186 GRPD 07:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110187 GRPD 08:00:00 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110188 GRPD 08:30:02 11/04/17 EMS NFA

G17110189 GRPD 09:18:22 11/04/17 Abandoned Vehicle TRONA DR NFA

G17110190 GRPD 09:51:10 11/04/17 Agency Assist JENSEN ST NFA

G17110191 GRPD 11:09:44 11/04/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110192 GRPD 11:48:17 11/04/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110193 GRPD 13:47:37 11/04/17 Trespassing W 5TH N RTF

Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property.

Officers contacted the individual who was issued a trespass warning for the property.

G17110194 GRPD 14:06:23 11/04/17 Animal Calls ALEXANDRIA CIR & SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA

G17110195 GRPD 14:36:05 11/04/17 Follow-up EVERS ST NFA

G17110196 GRPD 15:49:22 11/04/17 Traffic Stop W 2ND S & S 1ST W NFA

G17110197 GRPD 15:59:36 11/04/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17110198 GRPD 16:14:42 11/04/17 Suspicious 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE NFA

G17110199 GRPD 15:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110200 GRPD 15:00:01 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110201 GRPD 15:00:00 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110202 GRPD 15:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110203 GRPD 16:11:11 11/04/17 Animal Calls 360 WASHINGTON ST ;TRAVEL CAMP

G17110204 GRPD 15:00:01 11/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110205 GRPD 17:11:28 11/04/17 Follow-up ANDREWS ST NFA

G17110206 GRPD 17:12:32 11/04/17 911 Calls NFA

G17110207 GRPD 16:00:00 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110208 GRPD 19:01:59 11/04/17 Found Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers had a found driver’s license turned in at the police department.

G17110209 GRPD 20:23:52 11/04/17 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD NFA

G17110210 GRPD 20:19:39 11/04/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17110211 GRPD 20:34:48 11/04/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G17110212 GRPD 20:52:31 11/04/17 Traffic Stop 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G17110213 GRPD 21:00:00 11/04/17 Security Check

G17110214 GRPD 21:10:25 11/04/17 Traffic Stop 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110215 GRPD 21:23:53 11/04/17 Traffic Stop 225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA

G17110216 GRPD 22:27:31 11/04/17 Citizen Assist 1416 UINTA DR NFA

G17110217 GRPD 23:49:13 11/04/17 Agency Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR

G17110218 GRPD 23:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol

G17110219 GRPD 23:00:00 11/04/17 Extra Patrol

G17110220 GRPD 23:00:01 11/04/17 Property Watch

G17110221 GRPD 23:00:00 11/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110222 GRPD 01:04:39 11/05/17 Field Contact ALEXANDRIA CIR & SCOTTS BOTTOM RD RTF

Officers contacted a 15 year old female out past curfew. Officers explained the curfew ordinance with

the juvenile who was turned over to their parent.

G17110223 GRPD 01:09:15 11/05/17 EMS NFA

G17110224 GRPD 01:31:19 11/05/17 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA

G17110225 GRPD 01:43:54 11/05/17 Security Check NFA

G17110226 GRPD 23:00:01 11/04/17 Extra Patrol

G17110227 GRPD 01:00:45 11/05/17 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17110228 GRPD 02:01:18 11/05/17 Field Contact W TETON BLVD NFA

G17110229 GRPD 00:00:00 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110230 GRPD 00:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol

G17110231 GRPD 04:53:09 11/05/17 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G17110232 GRPD 05:00:00 11/05/17 Security Check NFA

G17110233 GRPD 06:00:01 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110234 GRPD 06:00:00 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110235 GRPD 06:58:19 11/05/17 Citizen Assist N 1ST E NFA

G17110236 GRPD 07:00:00 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110237 GRPD 06:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110238 GRPD 06:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110239 GRPD 06:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110240 GRPD 09:57:43 11/05/17 VIN Inspection W 3RD N NFA

G17110241 GRPD 11:09:31 11/05/17 Field Contact E 2ND S & UINTA DR NFA

G17110242 GRPD 11:31:50 11/05/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17110243 GRPD 12:09:41 11/05/17 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110244 GRPD 12:15:24 11/05/17 Escort NFA

G17110245 GRPD 13:35:28 11/05/17 Traffic Offense 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; PENNYS DINER NFA

G17110246 GRPD 14:13:04 11/05/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110247 GRPD 14:20:17 11/05/17 Parking Problem 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; RED FEATHER NFA

G17110248 GRPD 14:41:09 11/05/17 VIN Inspection COLORADO DR NFA

G17110249 GRPD 14:49:57 11/05/17 Follow-up S 1ST W NFA

G17110250 GRPD 15:18:55 11/05/17 Fire 699 UINTA DR NFA

G17110251 GRPD 14:00:01 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110252 GRPD 15:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110253 GRPD 16:15:00 11/05/17 Traffic Stop 290 JENSEN ST NFA

G17110254 GRPD 16:30:50 11/05/17 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G17110255 GRPD 15:00:00 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110256 GRPD 16:54:58 11/05/17 Follow-up S 1ST W NFA

G17110257 GRPD 14:00:00 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110258 GRPD 14:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110259 GRPD 14:00:01 11/05/17 Extra Patrol

G17110260 GRPD 14:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110261 GRPD 18:22:44 11/05/17 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 5TH E NFA

G17110262 GRPD 19:28:58 11/05/17 Agency Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17110263 GRPD 20:08:24 11/05/17 Found Property 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 RTF

Officers responded to a report of two found credit cards. Officers located the owner of one of the

credit cards and returned the property.

G17110264 GRPD 20:34:23 11/05/17 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17110265 GRPD 22:21:59 11/05/17 Traffic Stop 220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT – GREEN RIVER RTF

Tamara Simmons, age 37 of Kingman Arizona, was arrested for driving while under the influence

alcohol incapable of safely driving.

G17110266 GRPD 21:00:00 11/05/17 Security Check NFA

G17110267 GRPD 22:46:28 11/05/17 Agency Assist RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G17110268 GRPD 23:25:07 11/05/17 Animal Calls CALIFORNIA DR NFA

G17110269 GRPD 22:00:00 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110270 GRPD 22:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol

G17110271 GRPD 22:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol

G17110272 GRPD 23:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol

G17110273 GRPD 22:00:00 11/05/17 Extra Patrol

G17110274 GRPD 22:00:01 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110275 GRPD 00:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol

G17110276 GRPD 23:00:00 11/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110277 GRPD 01:20:26 11/06/17 REDDI 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17110278 GRPD 02:14:34 11/06/17 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G17110279 GRPD 02:20:22 11/06/17 Open Property NFA

G17110280 GRPD 03:10:29 11/06/17 Suicidal NFA

G17110281 GRPD 05:00:00 11/06/17 Security Check

G17110282 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110283 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110284 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110286 GRPD 06:00:00 11/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow