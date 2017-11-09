Green River Police Reports: November 8, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17110378 GRPD 06:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110379 GRPD 06:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110380 GRPD 07:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110381 GRPD 06:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110382 GRPD 06:00:01 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110383 GRPD 08:14:10 11/08/17 Parking Problem HOOVER DR NFA

G17110384 GRPD 09:15:32 11/08/17 Animal Calls WAGGENER ST RTF

Animal Control Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report that their dogs were attacked

while they were on a walk, by other dogs that came out from a garage. The owner of the other dogs

called for their dogs and apologized. The individual reported her dogs were not injured, they did not

want to pursue charges but wanted to report the incident. Animal Control Officers contacted the

owner of the other dogs and completed a report regarding the incident.

G17110385 GRPD 07:00:00 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110386 GRPD 10:08:24 11/08/17 Follow-up RELIANCE RD

G17110387 GRPD 10:08:45 11/08/17 Threats/Harass RTF

Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to concerns regarding child

custody.

G17110388 GRPD 06:00:00 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110389 GRPD 11:18:02 11/08/17 Fraud CLARK ST NFA

G17110390 GRPD 11:56:07 11/08/17 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR RBM

G17110391 GRPD 12:09:55 11/08/17 Escort NFA

G17110392 GRPD 12:47:06 11/08/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G17110393 GRPD 12:59:51 11/08/17 Follow-up ALABAMA DR NFA

G17110394 GRPD 13:41:44 11/08/17 Animal Calls 300 N 1ST E; SWEETWATER COUNTY LIBRARY NFA

G17110395 GRPD 16:12:16 11/08/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110396 GRPD 14:00:01 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110397 GRPD 14:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110398 GRPD 16:40:40 11/08/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17110399 GRPD 17:17:18 11/08/17 Traffic Stop 1400 UINTA DR NFA

G17110400 GRPD 15:00:00 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110401 GRPD 14:00:01 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110402 GRPD 16:00:00 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110403 GRPD 17:43:05 11/08/17 Threats/Harass RTF

Officers responded to a report of threats. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved parties who

wanted trespass warnings issued to each other for their respective properties. Both parties were

subsequently issued trespass warnings for each others property.

G17110404 GRPD 18:20:05 11/08/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W NFA

G17110405 GRPD 18:28:52 11/08/17 Animal Calls 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17110406 GRPD 15:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110407 GRPD 18:42:13 11/08/17 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA

G17110408 GRPD 19:10:20 11/08/17 EMS NFA

G17110409 GRPD 14:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110410 GRPD 14:00:00 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110411 GRPD 17:00:00 11/08/17 Security Check NFA

G17110412 GRPD 19:30:58 11/08/17 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & BRAMWELL ST NFA

G17110413 GRPD 21:25:41 11/08/17 EMS NFA

G17110414 GRPD 21:40:18 11/08/17 911 Calls NFA

G17110415 GRPD 22:57:45 11/08/17 Accidents S 4TH W & W RAILROAD AVE RBM

Officers were responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling south

on South 4th West, swerved left (east) to miss a deer in the roadway, crossed the opposite lane of

travel, went over the curb, struck a fence and decorative street light before becoming high centered

on a dirt pile. No injuries were reported, Ashten March, age 31 of Green River, was arrested for

driving while under the influence of alcohol.

G17110416 GRPD 00:10:50 11/09/17 Agency Assist MM91 I 80 EB NFA

G17110417 GRPD 00:32:04 11/09/17 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & JENSEN ST NFA

G17110418 GRPD 22:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110419 GRPD 22:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110420 GRPD 00:00:00 11/09/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110421 GRPD 23:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110422 GRPD 00:00:00 11/09/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110423 GRPD 22:00:00 11/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17110424 GRPD 22:00:01 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110425 GRPD 22:00:00 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110426 GRPD 01:35:10 11/09/17 Subject Removal JUNIPER ST RTF

Officers were dispatched to an address on Juniper Street, in reference to a report of an intruder in a

residence that the homeowner had held at gunpoint. Upon arrival, officers contacted the intruder

who was identified as Bryce Hamblin, age 26 of Green River, who was found to be in possession of a

concealed weapon and appeared to have injuries from an altercation.

The homeowner heard a loud noise in the front of their residence went to investigate what was going

on and brought their gun. The homeowner found Hamblin in their residence, order him onto the ground,

which he complied and was held at gunpoint until officers arrived.

During further investigation, officers located Hamblin’s vehicle in the area. A witness was located who

reported an earlier altercation with Hamblin, who could not provide any more information about the

altercation.

Bryce Hamblin, age 26 of Green River, was arrested for criminal entry and public intoxication, additional

charges maybe pending.

G17110427 GRPD 23:00:00 11/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17110428 GRPD 04:26:40 11/09/17 Parking Problem NFA

G17110429 GRPD 05:00:00 11/09/17 Security Check

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow