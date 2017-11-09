Green River Police Reports: November 8, 2017

November 9, 2017
The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17110378
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110379
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110380
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110381
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110382
|GRPD
|06:00:01 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110383
|GRPD
|08:14:10 11/08/17
|Parking Problem
|HOOVER DR
|NFA
|G17110384
|GRPD
|09:15:32 11/08/17
|Animal Calls
|WAGGENER ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report that their dogs were attacked
|while they were on a walk, by other dogs that came out from a garage. The owner of the other dogs
|
|called for their dogs and apologized. The individual reported her dogs were not injured, they did not
|want to pursue charges but wanted to report the incident. Animal Control Officers contacted the
|
|owner of the other dogs and completed a report regarding the incident.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110385
|GRPD
|07:00:00 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110386
|GRPD
|10:08:24 11/08/17
|Follow-up
|RELIANCE RD
|
|G17110387
|GRPD
|10:08:45 11/08/17
|Threats/Harass
|
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to concerns regarding child
|
|custody.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110388
|GRPD
|06:00:00 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110389
|GRPD
|11:18:02 11/08/17
|Fraud
|CLARK ST
|NFA
|G17110390
|GRPD
|11:56:07 11/08/17
|Accidents
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RBM
|G17110391
|GRPD
|12:09:55 11/08/17
|Escort
|
|NFA
|G17110392
|GRPD
|12:47:06 11/08/17
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17110393
|GRPD
|12:59:51 11/08/17
|Follow-up
|ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G17110394
|GRPD
|13:41:44 11/08/17
|Animal Calls
|300 N 1ST E; SWEETWATER COUNTY LIBRARY
|NFA
|G17110395
|GRPD
|16:12:16 11/08/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110396
|GRPD
|14:00:01 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110397
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110398
|GRPD
|16:40:40 11/08/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17110399
|GRPD
|17:17:18 11/08/17
|Traffic Stop
|1400 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17110400
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110401
|GRPD
|14:00:01 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110402
|GRPD
|16:00:00 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110403
|GRPD
|17:43:05 11/08/17
|Threats/Harass
|
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of threats. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved parties who
|
|wanted trespass warnings issued to each other for their respective properties. Both parties were
|
|subsequently issued trespass warnings for each others property.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110404
|GRPD
|18:20:05 11/08/17
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W
|NFA
|G17110405
|GRPD
|18:28:52 11/08/17
|Animal Calls
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|NFA
|G17110406
|GRPD
|15:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110407
|GRPD
|18:42:13 11/08/17
|Follow-up
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G17110408
|GRPD
|19:10:20 11/08/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17110409
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110410
|GRPD
|14:00:00 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110411
|GRPD
|17:00:00 11/08/17
|Security Check
|
|NFA
|G17110412
|GRPD
|19:30:58 11/08/17
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G17110413
|GRPD
|21:25:41 11/08/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17110414
|GRPD
|21:40:18 11/08/17
|911 Calls
|
|NFA
|G17110415
|GRPD
|22:57:45 11/08/17
|Accidents
|S 4TH W & W RAILROAD AVE
|RBM
|Officers were responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling south
|
|on South 4th West, swerved left (east) to miss a deer in the roadway, crossed the opposite lane of
|
| travel, went over the curb, struck a fence and decorative street light before becoming high centered
|on a dirt pile. No injuries were reported, Ashten March, age 31 of Green River, was arrested for
|
|driving while under the influence of alcohol.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110416
|GRPD
|00:10:50 11/09/17
|Agency Assist
|MM91 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G17110417
|GRPD
|00:32:04 11/09/17
|Motorist Assist
|UINTA DR & JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G17110418
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110419
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110420
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/09/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110421
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110422
|GRPD
|00:00:00 11/09/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110423
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/08/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17110424
|GRPD
|22:00:01 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110425
|GRPD
|22:00:00 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110426
|GRPD
|01:35:10 11/09/17
|Subject Removal
|JUNIPER ST
|RTF
|Officers were dispatched to an address on Juniper Street, in reference to a report of an intruder in a
|
|residence that the homeowner had held at gunpoint. Upon arrival, officers contacted the intruder
|
| who was identified as Bryce Hamblin, age 26 of Green River, who was found to be in possession of a
|concealed weapon and appeared to have injuries from an altercation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The homeowner heard a loud noise in the front of their residence went to investigate what was going
|on and brought their gun. The homeowner found Hamblin in their residence, order him onto the ground,
|which he complied and was held at gunpoint until officers arrived.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|During further investigation, officers located Hamblin’s vehicle in the area. A witness was located who
|reported an earlier altercation with Hamblin, who could not provide any more information about the
|altercation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bryce Hamblin, age 26 of Green River, was arrested for criminal entry and public intoxication, additional
|charges maybe pending.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17110427
|GRPD
|23:00:00 11/08/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17110428
|GRPD
|04:26:40 11/09/17
|Parking Problem
|
|NFA
|G17110429
|GRPD
|05:00:00 11/09/17
|Security Check
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|
|
|
|
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|
|
|
|
|NFA
|No Further Action
|
|
|
|
|OUT
|Out of Position
|
|
|
|
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|
|
|
|
|UNF
|Unfounded
|
Related
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Reports: November 8, 2017"