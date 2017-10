Green River Police Reports: October 13-15, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17100776 GRPD 07:00:01 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100777 GRPD 07:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100778 GRPD 07:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100779 GRPD 07:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100780 GRPD 08:05:57 10/13/17 Motorist Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17100781 GRPD 07:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100782 GRPD 08:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100783 GRPD 08:37:43 10/13/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17100784 GRPD 09:59:49 10/13/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100785 GRPD 10:02:05 10/13/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & DOE DR NFA

G17100786 GRPD 10:03:14 10/13/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100787 GRPD 10:33:10 10/13/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17100788 GRPD 11:09:42 10/13/17 Animal Calls CLARK ST NFA

G17100789 GRPD 08:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100790 GRPD 08:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100791 GRPD 08:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100792 GRPD 11:38:09 10/13/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR RTF

Traffic warning issued and an expired and suspended out of state license plate was taken as evidence.

G17100793 GRPD 11:45:35 10/13/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100794 GRPD 11:58:17 10/13/17 VIN Inspection HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17100795 GRPD 12:15:53 10/13/17 Animal Calls 550 UINTA DR; GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER NFA

G17100796 GRPD 12:43:40 10/13/17 VIN Inspection MAINE WAY NFA

G17100797 GRPD 13:18:27 10/13/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100798 GRPD 13:46:45 10/13/17 Scam ALASKA DR NFA

G17100799 GRPD 14:04:18 10/13/17 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RTF

G17100800 GRPD 13:00:00 10/13/17 Abuse RTF

Detectives are investigating a report of sexual abuse of a minor.

G17100801 GRPD 15:25:31 10/13/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100803 GRPD 16:06:35 10/13/17 Parking Problem 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; RED FEATHER NFA

G17100804 GRPD 16:19:54 10/13/17 Civil Issues 1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100805 GRPD 15:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol UINTA DR

G17100806 GRPD 16:29:45 10/13/17 EMS NFA

G17100807 GRPD 16:33:08 10/13/17 Traffic Offense COLORADO DR & IDAHO ST RTF

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in

reference to a report of a passing a school bus violation. Officers investigated the incident and

contacted Britney Jordan, age 33 of Green River, who was issued a citation for passing a school bus.

G17100808 GRPD 16:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol

G17100809 GRPD 15:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch

G17100810 GRPD 15:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100811 GRPD 17:52:54 10/13/17 Animal Calls 200 E TETON BLVD; horse corrals RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on horses in a corral at the

Municipal Horse Corrals. Animal Control Officers checked on the horses, which appeared okay and

contacted the owner of the horses.

G17100812 GRPD 18:11:56 10/13/17 Civil Issues STAGE PL

G17100813 GRPD 18:32:06 10/13/17 Information ALASKA DR NFA

G17100814 GRPD 18:16:40 10/13/17 Property Damage 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL

Officers responded to a report of property damage to a door. Officers contacted School District

personnel, who advised the damage was accidental.

G17100815 GRPD 15:00:01 10/13/17 Extra Patrol

G17100816 GRPD 19:05:08 10/13/17 Alcohol Offense RTF

Officers received a report of a possible intoxicated juvenile. Officers contacted a 13 year old male

of Green River, who was issued citations for underage consumption of alcohol and possession of

tobacco. The juvenile was subsequently released to a guardian.

G17100817 GRPD 18:58:31 10/13/17 Follow-up MINNESOTA CT NFA

G17100818 GRPD 20:31:50 10/13/17 911 Calls

G17100819 GRPD 20:38:32 10/13/17 Juvenile

G17100820 GRPD 21:00:00 10/13/17 Security Check NFA

G17100821 GRPD 16:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol

G17100822 GRPD 16:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol

G17100823 GRPD 15:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100824 GRPD 16:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100825 GRPD 23:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100826 GRPD 23:00:00 10/13/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100827 GRPD 23:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100828 GRPD 23:00:01 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100829 GRPD 23:00:00 10/13/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100830 GRPD 00:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100831 GRPD 00:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100832 GRPD 00:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100833 GRPD 00:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100834 GRPD 05:00:00 10/14/17 Security Check NFA

G17100835 GRPD 05:39:23 10/14/17 EMS

G17100836 GRPD 08:29:28 10/14/17 Alarm 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100837 GRPD 08:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100838 GRPD 08:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100839 GRPD 07:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100840 GRPD 08:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100841 GRPD 08:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100842 GRPD 07:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100843 GRPD 07:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100844 GRPD 07:00:01 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100845 GRPD 07:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100846 GRPD 10:01:16 10/14/17 Follow-up S 1ST W NFA

G17100847 GRPD 10:00:21 10/14/17 Larceny EVANS ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of theft and property destruction. Officers contacted the involved

parties and determined the issue was a civil matter.

G17100848 GRPD 10:13:49 10/14/17 Citizen Assist APACHE AVE

G17100849 GRPD 12:04:31 10/14/17 Follow-up S 1ST W NFA

G17100850 GRPD 12:08:11 10/14/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G17100851 GRPD 12:24:27 10/14/17 Runaway NFA

G17100852 GRPD 12:36:19 10/14/17 Open Property NFA

G17100853 GRPD 12:44:02 10/14/17 911 Calls NFA

G17100854 GRPD 12:59:47 10/14/17 Traffic Stop DOE DR NFA

G17100855 GRPD 13:03:04 10/14/17 Follow-up S 1ST W NFA

G17100856 GRPD 12:55:07 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100857 GRPD 13:58:18 10/14/17 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17100858 GRPD 14:20:53 10/14/17 Animal Calls 801 N 1ST E; CEMETERY NFA

G17100859 GRPD 14:58:01 10/14/17 Threats/Harass NFA

G17100860 GRPD 15:33:30 10/14/17 Juvenile RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem and completed a report regarding the incident.

G17100861 GRPD 16:30:04 10/14/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17100862 GRPD 15:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100863 GRPD 16:00:01 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100864 GRPD 16:41:55 10/14/17 Follow-up Cumorah NFA

G17100865 GRPD 15:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100866 GRPD 16:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100867 GRPD 15:00:01 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100868 GRPD 17:04:20 10/14/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 530 NFA

G17100869 GRPD 15:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100870 GRPD 17:24:22 10/14/17 Citizen Assist 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100871 GRPD 16:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100872 GRPD 16:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100873 GRPD 15:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100874 GRPD 18:12:34 10/14/17 Field Contact 220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT – GREEN RIVER NFA

G17100875 GRPD 18:18:10 10/14/17 Civil Issues E 4TH S NFA

G17100876 GRPD 18:20:07 10/14/17 Traffic Offense E 3RD S NFA

G17100877 GRPD 18:29:02 10/14/17 Traffic Offense UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA

G17100878 GRPD 16:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100879 GRPD 18:55:51 10/14/17 EMS NFA

G17100880 GRPD 19:54:21 10/14/17 Security Check NFA

G17100881 GRPD 20:03:40 10/14/17 EMS GOA

G17100882 GRPD 21:00:00 10/14/17 Security Check NFA

G17100883 GRPD 21:59:52 10/14/17 Disturbance E 4TH S NFA

G17100884 GRPD 22:23:25 10/14/17 Citizen Assist W RAILROAD AVE NFA

G17100885 GRPD 23:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100886 GRPD 23:00:00 10/14/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100887 GRPD 23:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100888 GRPD 23:52:25 10/14/17 EMS NFA

G17100889 GRPD 00:07:47 10/15/17 Burglary SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA

G17100890 GRPD 00:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100891 GRPD 00:00:00 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100892 GRPD 00:00:01 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100893 GRPD 23:00:00 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100894 GRPD 23:00:01 10/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100895 GRPD 00:47:41 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100896 GRPD 00:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100897 GRPD 00:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100898 GRPD 03:36:59 10/15/17 EMS NFA

G17100899 GRPD 05:00:00 10/15/17 Security Check NFA

G17100900 GRPD 07:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100901 GRPD 07:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100902 GRPD 07:00:00 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100903 GRPD 07:37:38 10/15/17 Traffic Stop INDIAN HILLS DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G17100904 GRPD 07:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100905 GRPD 08:11:22 10/15/17 Field Contact 89 I 80 WB NFA

G17100906 GRPD 08:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100907 GRPD 08:00:01 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100908 GRPD 08:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100909 GRPD 08:00:00 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100910 GRPD 08:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100911 GRPD 08:54:34 10/15/17 Agency Assist ALAMOSA CIR NFA

G17100912 GRPD 09:20:31 10/15/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA

G17100913 GRPD 09:26:29 10/15/17 Missing Person NFA

G17100914 GRPD 09:54:59 10/15/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G17100915 GRPD 10:05:09 10/15/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY& I 80 NFA

G17100916 GRPD 10:13:14 10/15/17 Warrant 140 COMMERCE DR; PROBATION RTF

John Hiltner, age 33 of Rock Springs, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County Warrant for a

probation violation.

G17100917 GRPD 10:33:28 10/15/17 VIN Inspection E 2ND N NFA

G17100918 GRPD 10:58:03 10/15/17 Follow-up STAGE PL NFA

G17100919 GRPD 11:47:32 10/15/17 Found Property 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers met with an individual who turned in a firearm they found in the river.

G17100920 GRPD 13:17:08 10/15/17 Civil Issues CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17100921 GRPD 15:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17100922 GRPD 15:03:23 10/15/17 Animal Calls WILSON ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of an animal problem. Officers investigated the incident and Kale

Eslick, age 21 of Green River, was issued a citation for dog at large.

G17100923 GRPD 15:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17100924 GRPD 15:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17100925 GRPD 15:00:00 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100926 GRPD 15:38:09 10/15/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G17100927 GRPD 16:08:19 10/15/17 Traffic Stop 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; RED FEATHER NFA

G17100928 GRPD 16:10:28 10/15/17 Citizen Assist 70 UINTA DR NFA

G17100929 GRPD 16:16:25 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100930 GRPD 16:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17100931 GRPD 16:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17100932 GRPD 16:00:00 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100933 GRPD 16:40:30 10/15/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G17100934 GRPD 16:54:22 10/15/17 EMS NFA

G17100935 GRPD 16:43:01 10/15/17 Animal Calls 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17100936 GRPD 16:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G17100937 GRPD 16:00:01 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100938 GRPD 18:34:27 10/15/17 911 Calls NFA

G17100939 GRPD 19:22:54 10/15/17 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who

had a verbal dispute.

G17100940 GRPD 21:00:00 10/15/17 Security Check NFA

G17100941 GRPD 22:50:09 10/15/17 EMS NFA

G17100942 GRPD 23:00:00 10/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100943 GRPD 23:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100944 GRPD 22:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100945 GRPD 23:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100946 GRPD 00:00:01 10/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100947 GRPD 00:00:00 10/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100948 GRPD 00:00:00 10/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100949 GRPD 00:00:00 10/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100950 GRPD 23:00:00 10/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100951 GRPD 00:00:01 10/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100952 GRPD 00:00:00 10/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100953 GRPD 05:00:00 10/16/17 Security Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow