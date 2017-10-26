Green River Police Reports: October 25th

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17101482
|GRPD
|06:59:01 10/25/17
|Runaway
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report a teenaged female left their residence without permission. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G17101483
|GRPD
|07:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101484
|GRPD
|07:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101485
|GRPD
|07:00:00 10/25/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17101486
|GRPD
|08:00:00 10/25/17
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G17101487
|GRPD
|08:33:58 10/25/17
|Burglary
|1720 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK VET
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,
|which is under investigation.
|G17101488
|GRPD
|08:51:55 10/25/17
|Burglary
|500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86
|Detectives are investigating a report of an attempted burglary, in which it appeared someone
|attempted to gain access to the business after hours and was unsuccessful.
|G17101489
|GRPD
|09:21:25 10/25/17
|Follow-up
|N 3RD E
|NFA
|G17101490
|GRPD
|10:06:14 10/25/17
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G17101491
|GRPD
|10:12:57 10/25/17
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|G17101492
|GRPD
|08:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G17101493
|GRPD
|08:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G17101494
|GRPD
|08:01:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G17101495
|GRPD
|10:28:02 10/25/17
|Animal Calls
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G17101496
|GRPD
|11:05:27 10/25/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17101497
|GRPD
|12:16:43 10/25/17
|Animal Calls
|WIND RIVER DR & BUTTE ST
|GOA
|G17101498
|GRPD
|13:33:38 10/25/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G17101499
|GRPD
|13:39:32 10/25/17
|Animal Calls
|S 1ST W
|NFA
|G17101500
|GRPD
|13:43:50 10/25/17
|VIN Inspection
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|NFA
|G17101501
|GRPD
|14:18:45 10/25/17
|Follow-up
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G17101502
|GRPD
|14:14:48 10/25/17
|Accidents
|840 HITCHING POST DR;TRONA VALLEY CREDIT UNION
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a
|parking space and backed into a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed a
|report regarding the incident.
|G17101503
|GRPD
|14:36:28 10/25/17
|Fingerprints
|375 W Flaming Gorge Way
|NFA
|G17101504
|GRPD
|14:40:58 10/25/17
|Follow-up
|GRANT CIR
|NFA
|G17101505
|GRPD
|14:56:25 10/25/17
|Follow-up
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17101506
|GRPD
|15:44:03 10/25/17
|Alarm
|38 N CENTER ST;AMERICAN LEGION
|NFA
|G17101507
|GRPD
|15:45:47 10/25/17
|Assault
|RTF
|Officers are investigating a report of an assault involving in a juvenile.
|G17101508
|GRPD
|16:00:34 10/25/17
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G17101509
|GRPD
|14:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G17101510
|GRPD
|16:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101511
|GRPD
|15:00:00 10/25/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17101512
|GRPD
|15:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17101513
|GRPD
|16:34:16 10/25/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17101514
|GRPD
|17:24:06 10/25/17
|Animal Calls
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G17101515
|GRPD
|17:46:31 10/25/17
|Trespassing
|JUNIPER ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
|advised when they returned home, their dogs were moved from their kennel to a chicken coop
|in the yard by an unknown person. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G17101516
|GRPD
|18:17:43 10/25/17
|Suspicious
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G17101517
|GRPD
|18:16:56 10/25/17
|VIN Inspection
|BRANDNER CIR
|NFA
|G17101518
|GRPD
|19:33:50 10/25/17
|Suspicious
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G17101519
|GRPD
|16:01:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101520
|GRPD
|20:11:03 10/25/17
|EMS
|G17101521
|GRPD
|16:00:00 10/25/17
|Property Watch
|G17101522
|GRPD
|20:46:28 10/25/17
|911 Calls
|G17101523
|GRPD
|16:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17101524
|GRPD
|15:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101525
|GRPD
|23:02:04 10/25/17
|Traffic Stop
|N 4TH W & RAILROAD
|G17101526
|GRPD
|23:35:27 10/25/17
|EMS
|G17101527
|GRPD
|23:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101528
|GRPD
|00:00:00 10/26/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101529
|GRPD
|00:00:00 10/26/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101530
|GRPD
|00:00:00 10/26/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101531
|GRPD
|23:00:00 10/25/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17101532
|GRPD
|00:01:00 10/26/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101533
|GRPD
|00:00:00 10/26/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101534
|GRPD
|23:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|G17101535
|GRPD
|02:08:43 10/26/17
|Suspicious
|EVANS ST
|G17101536
|GRPD
|02:50:33 10/26/17
|EMS
|G17101537
|GRPD
|03:57:35 10/26/17
|Field Contact
|550 UINTA DR; GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER
|G17101538
|GRPD
|00:00:00 10/26/17
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G17101539
|GRPD
|22:00:00 10/25/17
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G17101540
|GRPD
|05:00:00 10/26/17
|Security Check
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
