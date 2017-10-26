Latest

Green River Police Reports: October 25th

October 26, 2017

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17101482 GRPD 06:59:01 10/25/17 Runaway NFA
Officers responded to a report a teenaged female left their residence without permission. Officers
completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G17101483 GRPD 07:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101484 GRPD 07:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101485 GRPD 07:00:00 10/25/17 Property Watch UNF
G17101486 GRPD 08:00:00 10/25/17 Property Watch UNF
G17101487 GRPD 08:33:58 10/25/17 Burglary 1720 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK VET RTF
Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers completed a report regarding the incident,
which is under investigation.
G17101488 GRPD 08:51:55 10/25/17 Burglary 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86
Detectives are investigating a report of an attempted burglary, in which it appeared someone
attempted to gain access to the business after hours and was unsuccessful.
G17101489 GRPD 09:21:25 10/25/17 Follow-up N 3RD E NFA
G17101490 GRPD 10:06:14 10/25/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G17101491 GRPD 10:12:57 10/25/17 Juvenile-SRO RTF
G17101492 GRPD 08:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol UNF
G17101493 GRPD 08:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol UNF
G17101494 GRPD 08:01:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol UNF
G17101495 GRPD 10:28:02 10/25/17 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA
G17101496 GRPD 11:05:27 10/25/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17101497 GRPD 12:16:43 10/25/17 Animal Calls WIND RIVER DR & BUTTE ST GOA
G17101498 GRPD 13:33:38 10/25/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G17101499 GRPD 13:39:32 10/25/17 Animal Calls S 1ST W NFA
G17101500 GRPD 13:43:50 10/25/17 VIN Inspection 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA
G17101501 GRPD 14:18:45 10/25/17 Follow-up WINDRIVER DR NFA
G17101502 GRPD 14:14:48 10/25/17 Accidents 840 HITCHING POST DR;TRONA VALLEY CREDIT UNION RTF
Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a
parking space and backed into a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported, officers completed a
report regarding the incident.
G17101503 GRPD 14:36:28 10/25/17 Fingerprints 375 W Flaming Gorge Way NFA
G17101504 GRPD 14:40:58 10/25/17 Follow-up GRANT CIR NFA
G17101505 GRPD 14:56:25 10/25/17 Follow-up RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G17101506 GRPD 15:44:03 10/25/17 Alarm 38 N CENTER ST;AMERICAN LEGION NFA
G17101507 GRPD 15:45:47 10/25/17 Assault RTF
Officers are investigating a report of an assault involving in a juvenile.
G17101508 GRPD 16:00:34 10/25/17 Juvenile NFA
G17101509 GRPD 14:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol UNF
G17101510 GRPD 16:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101511 GRPD 15:00:00 10/25/17 Property Watch NFA
G17101512 GRPD 15:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol
G17101513 GRPD 16:34:16 10/25/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17101514 GRPD 17:24:06 10/25/17 Animal Calls WILKES DR NFA
G17101515 GRPD 17:46:31 10/25/17 Trespassing JUNIPER ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
advised when they returned home, their dogs were moved from their kennel to a chicken coop
 in the yard by an unknown person. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G17101516 GRPD 18:17:43 10/25/17 Suspicious SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G17101517 GRPD 18:16:56 10/25/17 VIN Inspection BRANDNER CIR NFA
G17101518 GRPD 19:33:50 10/25/17 Suspicious S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
G17101519 GRPD 16:01:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101520 GRPD 20:11:03 10/25/17 EMS
G17101521 GRPD 16:00:00 10/25/17 Property Watch
G17101522 GRPD 20:46:28 10/25/17 911 Calls
G17101523 GRPD 16:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol
G17101524 GRPD 15:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101525 GRPD 23:02:04 10/25/17 Traffic Stop N 4TH W & RAILROAD
G17101526 GRPD 23:35:27 10/25/17 EMS
G17101527 GRPD 23:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101528 GRPD 00:00:00 10/26/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101529 GRPD 00:00:00 10/26/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101530 GRPD 00:00:00 10/26/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101531 GRPD 23:00:00 10/25/17 Property Watch NFA
G17101532 GRPD 00:01:00 10/26/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101533 GRPD 00:00:00 10/26/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101534 GRPD 23:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol
G17101535 GRPD 02:08:43 10/26/17 Suspicious EVANS ST
G17101536 GRPD 02:50:33 10/26/17 EMS
G17101537 GRPD 03:57:35 10/26/17 Field Contact 550 UINTA DR; GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER
G17101538 GRPD 00:00:00 10/26/17 Property Watch NFA
G17101539 GRPD 22:00:00 10/25/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17101540 GRPD 05:00:00 10/26/17 Security Check NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
