Green River Police Reports: October 27-29, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17101598 GRPD 07:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101599 GRPD 07:24:24 10/27/17 Juvenile-SRO RTF

Officers met with individuals, in reference to a report of a juvenile problem.

G17101600 GRPD 07:00:00 10/27/17 Property Watch UNF

G17101601 GRPD 07:00:01 10/27/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17101602 GRPD 07:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101603 GRPD 08:00:00 10/27/17 Property Watch UNF

G17101604 GRPD 08:56:14 10/27/17 Escort NFA

G17101605 GRPD 09:09:49 10/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101606 GRPD 08:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101607 GRPD 08:01:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101608 GRPD 10:31:39 10/27/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17101609 GRPD 10:32:15 10/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101610 GRPD 12:04:43 10/27/17 Animal Calls DAVY CROCKETT DR & LOG CABIN LN NFA

G17101611 GRPD 10:43:34 10/27/17 Vandalism N 2ND E RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported noticing a window damaged on their property earlier

in the month. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17101612 GRPD 12:06:31 10/27/17 Littering N 5TH W NFA

G17101613 GRPD 13:14:25 10/27/17 Animal Calls 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101614 GRPD 14:36:57 10/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101615 GRPD 15:13:01 10/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101616 GRPD 14:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17101617 GRPD 16:03:37 10/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101618 GRPD 15:00:00 10/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101619 GRPD 15:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101620 GRPD 16:31:27 10/27/17 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & RHODE ISLAND PL NFA

G17101621 GRPD 16:45:36 10/27/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & PHEASANT DR NFA

G17101622 GRPD 16:58:43 10/27/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101623 GRPD 16:00:00 10/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101624 GRPD 16:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101625 GRPD 16:01:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101626 GRPD 17:31:12 10/27/17 Accidents E 2ND N & N 1ST E RBM

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling eastbound on

East 2nd North towing a vehicle behind it. The vehicle stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with

North 1st East. The vehicle proceeded through the intersection and the vehicle being towed was

struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on North 1st East. No injuries were reported, a 16 year old

male of Green River, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.

G17101627 GRPD 18:00:00 10/27/17 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G17101628 GRPD 18:26:29 10/27/17 Disturbance ADAMS ST NFA

G17101629 GRPD 18:57:00 10/27/17 Traffic Stop 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF

Christopher Kersey, age 36 of Green River, was arrested per an active Green River Municipal Court

Warrant for contempt of court and an active Sweetwater County Warrant for a probation violation on

an original charge of driving while under the influence. Kersey was also charged with open container.

G17101630 GRPD 19:14:56 10/27/17 K9 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF

G17101631 GRPD 19:30:48 10/27/17 Fireworks SHOSHONE AVE GOA

G17101632 GRPD 20:08:14 10/27/17 K9 MM89 I 80 WB RTF

G17101633 GRPD 21:07:04 10/27/17 Suspicious BRIDGER DR NFA

G17101634 GRPD 21:41:51 10/27/17 Lost Property 80 UINTA DR RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported losing a tool box they thought was left on their truck

bed toolbox as they were driving.

G17101635 GRPD 21:53:25 10/27/17 Traffic Offense W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17101636 GRPD 23:08:19 10/27/17 Accidents 350 UINTA DR; POST OFFICE GREEN RIVER NFA

G17101637 GRPD 21:00:00 10/27/17 Security Check NFA

G17101638 GRPD 22:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol

G17101639 GRPD 23:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol

G17101640 GRPD 23:00:00 10/27/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101641 GRPD 23:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol

G17101642 GRPD 00:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17101643 GRPD 23:00:01 10/27/17 Extra Patrol

G17101644 GRPD 15:00:00 10/27/17 Extra Patrol

G17101645 GRPD 00:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17101646 GRPD 00:31:22 10/28/17 Field Contact 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER NFA

G17101647 GRPD 00:00:00 10/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101648 GRPD 00:42:27 10/28/17 Field Contact 550 UINTA DR; ROOSEVELT PARK NFA

G17101649 GRPD 00:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101650 GRPD 00:01:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101651 GRPD 01:30:24 10/28/17 Field Contact E RAILROAD& N CENTER NFA

G17101652 GRPD 01:35:06 10/28/17 Field Contact 1410 UINTA DR; FISH BOWL NFA

G17101653 GRPD 02:02:41 10/28/17 Field Contact 50 E 2ND N; GREEN RIVER CITY HALL NFA

G17101654 GRPD 02:21:49 10/28/17 Field Contact 1105 BRIDGER DR; SHOPKO NFA

G17101655 GRPD 05:00:00 10/28/17 Security Check NFA

G17101656 GRPD 05:33:13 10/28/17 Suspicious 1325 BRIDGER DR;LOAF N JUG GOA

G17101657 GRPD 07:42:03 10/28/17 Follow-up 1325 BRIDGER DR NFA

G17101658 GRPD 07:00:01 10/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101659 GRPD 07:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101660 GRPD 08:00:00 10/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101661 GRPD 07:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101662 GRPD 07:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101663 GRPD 08:01:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101664 GRPD 08:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101665 GRPD 10:43:21 10/28/17 EMS NFA

G17101666 GRPD 11:22:00 10/28/17 Animal Calls S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G17101667 GRPD 13:41:49 10/28/17 Follow-up UINTA DR NFA

G17101668 GRPD 13:51:30 10/28/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17101669 GRPD 14:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol ANVIL DR & SHOSHONE AVE UNF

G17101670 GRPD 14:25:42 10/28/17 Animal Calls 351 ASTLE AVE NFA

G17101671 GRPD 15:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101672 GRPD 15:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101673 GRPD 15:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101674 GRPD 15:00:01 10/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101675 GRPD 16:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101676 GRPD 16:01:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101677 GRPD 16:00:00 10/28/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101678 GRPD 16:43:30 10/28/17 Animal Calls UPLAND WAY & DOE DR NFA

G17101679 GRPD 16:47:57 10/28/17 Missing Person NFA

G17101680 GRPD 17:27:57 10/28/17 Follow-up MADISON AVE NFA

G17101681 GRPD 17:43:47 10/28/17 Littering ANVIL DR NFA

G17101682 GRPD 18:49:48 10/28/17 EMS NFA

G17101683 GRPD 20:13:19 10/28/17 Property Damage MONROE AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of property damage. Officers met with the reporting party who

reported damage to their vehicle and items missing from their residence. Officers completed a

report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17101684 GRPD 20:50:26 10/28/17 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & ANVIL DR NFA

G17101685 GRPD 21:34:01 10/28/17 REDDI 1416 UINTA DR NFA

G17101686 GRPD 21:43:11 10/28/17 Animal Calls IOWA AVE NFA

G17101687 GRPD 21:46:13 10/28/17 Traffic Stop E RAILROAD AVE NFA

G17101688 GRPD 21:53:24 10/28/17 Trespassing 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 RTF

Officers met with a responsible party for the property who wanted a trespass warning issued to an

individual for the property. Officers contacted the individual who was issued the trespass warning.

G17101689 GRPD 22:25:05 10/28/17 EMS NFA

G17101690 GRPD 21:00:00 10/28/17 Security Check NFA

G17101691 GRPD 23:04:16 10/28/17 EMS NFA

G17101692 GRPD 23:21:15 10/28/17 Suspicious EVANS ST NFA

G17101693 GRPD 23:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101694 GRPD 23:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17101695 GRPD 00:01:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17101696 GRPD 01:07:11 10/29/17 Traffic Stop 220 UINTA DR NFA

G17101697 GRPD 00:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17101698 GRPD 01:26:34 10/29/17 Assault 41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA BAR RTF

Officers were flagged down by an individual, in reference to a report of a disturbance. It was reported

an individual was in an altercation with another an unknown individual who left the area. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17101699 GRPD 00:00:00 10/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101700 GRPD 02:21:23 10/29/17 Fire JUNIPER ST NFA

G17101701 GRPD 02:24:03 10/29/17 Alarm 775 UINTA DR;NAPA AUTO RTF

Officers responded to a report of an alarm. While investigating the alarm, officers contacted two

individuals in the area. One of the individuals, identified as David Gaylor, age 40 of Green River, was

arrested for public intoxication and interference with a peace officer.

G17101702 GRPD 03:47:49 10/29/17 Field Contact 550 UINTA DR NFA

G17101703 GRPD 00:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17101704 GRPD 22:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17101705 GRPD 23:00:00 10/28/17 Extra Patrol

G17101706 GRPD 05:00:00 10/29/17 Security Check

G17101707 GRPD 00:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17101708 GRPD 23:00:00 10/28/17 Property Watch

G17101709 GRPD 07:00:01 10/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101710 GRPD 08:00:00 10/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101711 GRPD 08:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101712 GRPD 07:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101713 GRPD 08:01:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101714 GRPD 07:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101715 GRPD 07:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101716 GRPD 08:50:32 10/29/17 EMS NFA

G17101717 GRPD 13:03:42 10/29/17 EMS NFA

G17101718 GRPD 14:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17101719 GRPD 14:48:00 10/29/17 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA

G17101720 GRPD 14:53:55 10/29/17 Follow-up ANVIL DR NFA

G17101721 GRPD 15:00:01 10/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101722 GRPD 15:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101723 GRPD 15:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101724 GRPD 15:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101725 GRPD 16:58:12 10/29/17 Traffic Stop 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17101726 GRPD 17:26:02 10/29/17 Animal Calls 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17101727 GRPD 18:29:07 10/29/17 Fire Alarm MADISON AVE NFA

G17101728 GRPD 19:34:14 10/29/17 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA

G17101729 GRPD 20:12:17 10/29/17 Motorist Assist E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G17101730 GRPD 16:01:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101731 GRPD 16:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17101732 GRPD 16:00:00 10/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101733 GRPD 21:04:05 10/29/17 Motorist Assist W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 6TH W NFA

G17101734 GRPD 21:00:00 10/29/17 Security Check

G17101735 GRPD 23:06:02 10/29/17 Field Contact 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 NFA

G17101736 GRPD 23:38:09 10/29/17 Field Contact 220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT – GREEN RIVER NFA

G17101737 GRPD 22:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17101738 GRPD 23:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17101739 GRPD 23:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17101740 GRPD 00:00:00 10/30/17 Extra Patrol

G17101741 GRPD 23:00:00 10/29/17 Extra Patrol

G17101742 GRPD 23:00:00 10/29/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101743 GRPD 01:28:16 10/30/17 Field Contact 1795 BRIDGER DR NFA

G17101744 GRPD 00:00:00 10/30/17 Property Watch NFA

G17101745 GRPD 00:00:00 10/30/17 Extra Patrol

G17101746 GRPD 00:01:00 10/30/17 Extra Patrol

G17101747 GRPD 03:21:58 10/30/17 Field Contact 200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR GREEN RIVER NFA

G17101748 GRPD 05:00:00 10/30/17 Security Check

G17101749 GRPD 05:32:59 10/30/17 Field Contact 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GET N GO NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow