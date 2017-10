Green River Police Reports: October 4, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17100199 GRPD 07:00:01 10/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100200 GRPD 07:22:03 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100201 GRPD 07:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100202 GRPD 07:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100203 GRPD 08:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17100204 GRPD 08:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100205 GRPD 07:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17100206 GRPD 07:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100207 GRPD 08:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100208 GRPD 08:09:48 10/04/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17100209 GRPD 08:58:13 10/04/17 Accidents UINTA DR & E 2ND S RTF

G17100210 GRPD 09:15:52 10/04/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100211 GRPD 09:14:18 10/04/17 Follow-up 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; OAK TREE INN RTF

G17100212 GRPD 09:35:28 10/04/17 Found Property 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers met with an individual who turned in a found backpack with a game system inside.

The owner of the found property is unknown and the item was taken to the police department as

found property.

G17100213 GRPD 10:15:37 10/04/17 Warrant 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to the Green River Municipal Court, in reference to an individual at the court

with a warrant. Officers contacted Philip Timmons, age 23 of Rock Springs, who was arrested per an

active Green River Municipal Court Warrant for failure to appear on an order to show cause hearing

on an original charge of driving while under suspension.

G17100214 GRPD 10:33:34 10/04/17 Abuse RTF

Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident, which is under investigation.

G17100215 GRPD 11:06:29 10/04/17 Escort 350 MANSFACE ST

G17100216 GRPD 11:33:34 10/04/17 VIN Inspection 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100217 GRPD 12:28:29 10/04/17 Fingerprints 375 West Flaming Gorge NFA

G17100218 GRPD 12:38:18 10/04/17 Disturbance E 3RD N NFA

G17100219 GRPD 13:32:26 10/04/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100220 GRPD 13:46:22 10/04/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100221 GRPD 08:00:00 10/04/17 Property Watch UNF

G17100222 GRPD 13:52:44 10/04/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100223 GRPD 13:57:45 10/04/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G17100224 GRPD 14:10:27 10/04/17 Parking Problem W 2ND N; POLICE DEPT NFA

G17100225 GRPD 14:17:26 10/04/17 Agency Assist 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G17100226 GRPD 15:00:01 10/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100227 GRPD 15:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100228 GRPD 15:23:40 10/04/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17100229 GRPD 15:00:01 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100230 GRPD 15:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100231 GRPD 15:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100232 GRPD 15:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100233 GRPD 15:53:57 10/04/17 Traffic Stop WWCC NFA

G17100234 GRPD 15:45:43 10/04/17 Warrant BRIDGER DR RTF

Joseph Seelen, age 36 of Green River, was arrested per two active Sweetwater County District Court

Warrants for failure to comply with a child support order.

G17100235 GRPD 16:01:57 10/04/17 VIN Inspection S 2ND E NFA

G17100236 GRPD 16:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100237 GRPD 16:37:09 10/04/17 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR & WIND RIVER DR NFA

G17100238 GRPD 16:30:06 10/04/17 Parking Problem 1825 ALABAMA DR; HARRISON SCHOOL NFA

G17100239 GRPD 16:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100240 GRPD 16:00:00 10/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100241 GRPD 16:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100242 GRPD 17:29:52 10/04/17 Found Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A

Officers met with an individual who turned in a found wallet. The owner of the wallet was contacted

and arrangements were made to have the wallet returned to the owner.

G17100243 GRPD 18:34:34 10/04/17 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST NFA

G17100244 GRPD 19:18:43 10/04/17 Animal Calls W RAILROAD AVE NFA

G17100245 GRPD 19:29:28 10/04/17 Follow-up 350 MANSFACE ST; MANSFACE CHURCH NFA

G17100246 GRPD 20:30:12 10/04/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers met an individual at the police department for an agency assist, in regards to a portable

breath test needing to be administered.

G17100247 GRPD 20:51:14 10/04/17 Traffic Stop FAWN CIR & DOE DR NFA

G17100248 GRPD 21:00:00 10/04/17 Security Check NFA

G17100249 GRPD 21:19:22 10/04/17 Traffic Stop COMMERCE DR & UPLAND WAY NFA

G17100250 GRPD 21:35:45 10/04/17 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA

G17100251 GRPD 21:43:59 10/04/17 Citizen Assist 88 N 2ND E;EAGLE’S NFA

G17100252 GRPD 21:55:01 10/04/17 Animal Calls 1325 BRIDGER DR; LOAF N JUG NFA

G17100253 GRPD 22:07:31 10/04/17 EMS NFA

G17100254 GRPD 22:11:51 10/04/17 Burglary WILKES DR RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported a box and contents were taken from their vehicle.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

While on the call, officers contacted Colin McAlister, age 35 of Green River, who was arrested per an

active Sweetwater County Warrant for failure to appear on original charges of a stop sign violation,

seatbelt violation and driving while under suspension.

G17100255 GRPD 23:00:01 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100256 GRPD 23:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100257 GRPD 23:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100258 GRPD 22:00:00 10/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100259 GRPD 23:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100260 GRPD 00:00:00 10/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100261 GRPD 00:00:00 10/05/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100262 GRPD 00:00:00 10/05/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100263 GRPD 23:00:00 10/04/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100264 GRPD 00:00:00 10/05/17 Extra Patrol OUT

G17100265 GRPD 23:00:01 10/04/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100266 GRPD 05:00:00 10/05/17 Security Check NFA

G17100267 GRPD 05:37:45 10/05/17 Burglary STAGE PL RTF

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow