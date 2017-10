Green River Police Reports: October 6-8, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17100335 GRPD 06:39:24 10/06/17 Civil Issues DELAWARE PL NFA

G17100336 GRPD 07:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17100337 GRPD 07:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100338 GRPD 07:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100339 GRPD 08:21:28 10/06/17 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100340 GRPD 08:24:07 10/06/17 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & CROSSBOW DR NFA

G17100341 GRPD 08:24:21 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100342 GRPD 07:00:00 10/06/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100343 GRPD 08:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100344 GRPD 08:54:23 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100345 GRPD 08:56:35 10/06/17 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G17100346 GRPD 09:12:15 10/06/17 Scam VIRGINIA DR NFA

G17100347 GRPD 08:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100348 GRPD 09:47:26 10/06/17 Follow-up ALABAMA DR NFA

G17100349 GRPD 09:52:28 10/06/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100350 GRPD 08:00:00 10/06/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100351 GRPD 09:59:45 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100352 GRPD 10:04:16 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100353 GRPD 10:02:39 10/06/17 Fraud PHEASANT DR NFA

G17100354 GRPD 10:12:31 10/06/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100355 GRPD 10:15:00 10/06/17 Fraud MASSACHUSETTS CT RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a notice letter in the mail from a business

about possible fraudulent activity. The reporting party advised their personal information was used

by an unknown person to open a credit card and was used for a fraudulent purchase.

G17100356 GRPD 10:38:27 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100357 GRPD 10:53:25 10/06/17 Disturbance ADAMS ST NFA

G17100358 GRPD 11:13:51 10/06/17 Parking Problem N 6TH W & W 2ND N RTF

G17100359 GRPD 11:21:41 10/06/17 Civil Issues COMMUNITY PARK DR NFA

G17100360 GRPD 11:26:58 10/06/17 Parking Problem N 6TH W & W 3RD N RTF

G17100361 GRPD 11:52:18 10/06/17 VIN Inspection FOX HILLS DR NFA

G17100362 GRPD 11:45:58 10/06/17 Civil Issues 341 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; SOUTHWEST DOORS NFA

G17100363 GRPD 12:05:36 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100364 GRPD 12:04:08 10/06/17 Animal Calls CLARK ST NFA

G17100365 GRPD 12:40:10 10/06/17 Follow-up APACHE AVE NFA

G17100366 GRPD 13:00:14 10/06/17 VIN Inspection PHEASANT DR NFA

G17100367 GRPD 13:15:06 10/06/17 Suspicious N 1ST E NFA

G17100368 GRPD 13:18:43 10/06/17 Scam CONESTOGA LN RTF

Officers met with an individual in reference to a report of a scam. The reporting party searched on

line for a loan and completed an on line submittal form. The reporting party received a phone call

about her request to start the loan process and was advised someone would be hand delivering her

loan. The reporting party was instructed to purchase a Wal-Mart gift card and provide the caller with

the number on the back to pay for taxes on the loan. The reporting party was advised

to purchase other department store gift cards and give the number on the back to the caller

for other fees associated with the loan, such as a credit score check and loan application fee.

The reporting party advised the total amount lost was about $2000 for a $5000 loan they attempted

to obtain. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17100369 GRPD 13:27:49 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100370 GRPD 13:41:51 10/06/17 Fingerprints 375 W Flaming NFA

G17100371 GRPD 13:57:54 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100372 GRPD 14:39:40 10/06/17 Civil Issues KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G17100373 GRPD 14:58:12 10/06/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100374 GRPD 14:54:34 10/06/17 VIN Inspection GREASEWOOD ST NFA

G17100375 GRPD 15:12:32 10/06/17 Traffic Offense RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR NFA

G17100376 GRPD 15:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol

G17100377 GRPD 15:26:58 10/06/17 Traffic Stop 895 UINTA DR NFA

G17100378 GRPD 15:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol

G17100379 GRPD 15:00:00 10/06/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100380 GRPD 15:49:55 10/06/17 EMS NFA

G17100381 GRPD 15:57:05 10/06/17 EMS NFA

G17100382 GRPD 16:05:03 10/06/17 Vandalism E 3RD N RTF

Officers met with a resident who reported an archery target in their yard was knocked over and

disassembled by an unknown person. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17100383 GRPD 16:10:13 10/06/17 Civil Issues EVANS ST NFA

G17100384 GRPD 15:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100385 GRPD 16:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol

G17100386 GRPD 16:36:06 10/06/17 Follow-up STAGE PL NFA

G17100387 GRPD 16:48:49 10/06/17 Sexual Offense RTF

Detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

G17100388 GRPD 16:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol

G17100389 GRPD 16:00:00 10/06/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100390 GRPD 18:35:45 10/06/17 Follow-up 1200 COLLEGE DR; MEMORIAL HOSPITAL NFA

G17100391 GRPD 19:18:42 10/06/17 Traffic Offense MM91 I 80 WB NFA

G17100392 GRPD 19:20:20 10/06/17 Animal Calls ELM ST UNF

G17100393 GRPD 19:25:11 10/06/17 Follow-up W 2ND N NFA

G17100394 GRPD 20:02:56 10/06/17 Civil Issues 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17100395 GRPD 20:23:23 10/06/17 Security Check NFA

G17100396 GRPD 20:47:46 10/06/17 911 Calls NFA

G17100397 GRPD 21:00:00 10/06/17 Security Check NFA

G17100398 GRPD 21:38:44 10/06/17 EMS NFA

G17100399 GRPD 21:42:03 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100400 GRPD 23:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100401 GRPD 23:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100402 GRPD 23:00:00 10/06/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100403 GRPD 23:00:00 10/06/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100404 GRPD 00:00:00 10/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100405 GRPD 00:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100406 GRPD 00:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100407 GRPD 00:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100408 GRPD 05:00:00 10/07/17 Security Check NFA

G17100409 GRPD 05:49:00 10/07/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY

G17100410 GRPD 07:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100411 GRPD 07:00:00 10/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100412 GRPD 08:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100413 GRPD 08:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100414 GRPD 07:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100415 GRPD 07:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100416 GRPD 08:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100417 GRPD 08:22:13 10/07/17 Animal Calls 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G17100418 GRPD 08:47:57 10/07/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR

G17100419 GRPD 08:58:59 10/07/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17100420 GRPD 08:00:00 10/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100421 GRPD 11:59:38 10/07/17 Welfare Check RTF

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers located the individual

deceased at the residence, foul play is not suspected and the investigation is on going.

G17100422 GRPD 13:29:07 10/07/17 Alarm E 3RD S NFA

G17100423 GRPD 14:31:02 10/07/17 Follow-up KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G17100424 GRPD 14:44:24 10/07/17 EMS NFA

G17100425 GRPD 15:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100426 GRPD 15:55:55 10/07/17 Fire CALIFORNIA DR NFA

G17100427 GRPD 16:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100428 GRPD 15:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100429 GRPD 16:20:52 10/07/17 NCIC RTF

Officers responded to a request for an agency assist in locating a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was

located and subsequently released to their parent.

G17100430 GRPD 17:07:07 10/07/17 Traffic Offense MM91 I 80 WB OUT

G17100431 GRPD 17:22:17 10/07/17 Traffic Control 88 N 2ND E; EAGLES FRATERNAL ORDER NFA

G17100432 GRPD 17:17:16 10/07/17 Scam IOWA CIR NFA

G17100433 GRPD 17:48:49 10/07/17 Traffic Offense WILKES DR NFA

G17100434 GRPD 16:00:00 10/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100435 GRPD 16:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol

G17100436 GRPD 19:05:17 10/07/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA

G17100437 GRPD 16:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol

G17100438 GRPD 19:19:17 10/07/17 Traffic Stop 425 E TETON BLVD; VETERANS PARK NFA

G17100439 GRPD 19:17:22 10/07/17 Civil Issues SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA

G17100440 GRPD 15:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100441 GRPD 19:36:49 10/07/17 Traffic Stop MM100 NFA

G17100442 GRPD 15:00:00 10/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100443 GRPD 19:42:43 10/07/17 Security Check NFA

G17100444 GRPD 20:30:45 10/07/17 Animal Calls NEW HAMPSHIRE ST NFA

G17100445 GRPD 20:44:31 10/07/17 Field Contact ALEXANDRIA CIRCLE NFA

G17100446 GRPD 21:34:57 10/07/17 Animal Calls UINTA DR & E 2ND S NFA

G17100447 GRPD 23:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100448 GRPD 23:00:01 10/07/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100449 GRPD 23:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100450 GRPD 23:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100451 GRPD 23:00:00 10/07/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100452 GRPD 00:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100453 GRPD 00:23:23 10/08/17 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY NFA

G17100454 GRPD 00:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100455 GRPD 01:32:58 10/08/17 Field Contact 1150 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; STACI ANNS CAFE NFA

G17100456 GRPD 01:35:17 10/08/17 EMS NFA

G17100457 GRPD 00:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100458 GRPD 01:44:19 10/08/17 Alarm 77 E RAILROAD AVE; EMBASSY TAVERN; THE EMBASSY NFA

G17100459 GRPD 02:52:59 10/08/17 911 Calls NFA

G17100460 GRPD 00:00:00 10/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100461 GRPD 05:00:00 10/08/17 Security Check NFA

G17100462 GRPD 07:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100463 GRPD 07:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100464 GRPD 07:00:01 10/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100465 GRPD 07:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100466 GRPD 08:00:00 10/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100467 GRPD 08:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100468 GRPD 08:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100469 GRPD 07:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100470 GRPD 08:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100471 GRPD 09:35:39 10/08/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17100472 GRPD 10:04:46 10/08/17 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & LOGAN ST NFA

G17100473 GRPD 10:08:18 10/08/17 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & UPLAND WAY NFA

G17100474 GRPD 11:01:19 10/08/17 Traffic Stop 101 S CENTER ST; BRADY’S AUTO BODY NFA

G17100475 GRPD 11:22:10 10/08/17 E 2ND N RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported two of their vehicles had been egged. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17100476 GRPD 12:23:21 10/08/17 Follow-up 59 UINTA DR NFA

G17100477 GRPD 12:22:42 10/08/17 Animal Calls BRIDGER RTF

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the

owner of the dogs regarding the complaint.

G17100478 GRPD 14:12:16 10/08/17 Disturbance 1775 HITCHING POST DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated individual causing a disturbance. Officers

contacted the individual, identified as Patricia Lewis, age 31 of Green River, who was subsequently

arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance

(marijuana).

G17100479 GRPD 14:26:35 10/08/17 Field Contact 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17100480 GRPD 15:00:01 10/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100481 GRPD 15:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100482 GRPD 15:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100483 GRPD 15:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100484 GRPD 15:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100485 GRPD 16:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100486 GRPD 16:26:12 10/08/17 Civil Issues 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17100487 GRPD 16:39:42 10/08/17 REDDI UINTA DR & E 4TH S RTF

Tina Harsha, age 52 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

G17100488 GRPD 20:46:48 10/08/17 EMS NFA

G17100489 GRPD 21:00:05 10/08/17 Welfare Check NFA

G17100490 GRPD 21:00:00 10/08/17 Security Check NFA

G17100491 GRPD 16:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100492 GRPD 16:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100493 GRPD 16:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100494 GRPD 22:25:33 10/08/17 Shots Fired N 3RD W RTF

Officers responded to an anonymous noise complaint of two popping noises in the area. Officers

checked the area and were unable to locate the source of the noise.

G17100495 GRPD 16:00:00 10/08/17 Property Watch

G17100496 GRPD 00:00:00 10/09/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100497 GRPD 00:00:00 10/09/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100498 GRPD 23:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100499 GRPD 00:00:00 10/09/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100500 GRPD 23:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100501 GRPD 00:00:00 10/09/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100502 GRPD 23:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100503 GRPD 00:00:00 10/09/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100504 GRPD 23:00:01 10/08/17 Property Watch NFA

G17100505 GRPD 00:35:47 10/09/17 Disturbance BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a

verbal dispute.

G17100506 GRPD 23:00:00 10/08/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17100507 GRPD 02:22:30 10/09/17 Disturbance MEDICINE BOW DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a

verbal dispute and one of the individuals left the property.

G17100508 GRPD 03:34:53 10/09/17 EMS NFA

G17100509 GRPD 05:00:00 10/09/17 Security Check NFA

G17100510 GRPD 05:42:26 10/09/17 Animal Calls IOWA CIR RTF

Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not hear dogs barking.

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow