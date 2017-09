Green River Police Reports: September 15-17, 2017

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G17090737 GRPD 06:53:23 09/15/17 EMS RTF

G17090738 GRPD 07:04:14 09/15/17 Sexual Offense RTF

Detectives are investigating a report of sexual abuse of a minor.

G17090739 GRPD 08:01:52 09/15/17 Animal Calls SUNSET ST NFA

G17090740 GRPD 08:28:53 09/15/17 Sexual Offense RTF

Detectives are investigating a report of sexual abuse of a minor.

G17090741 GRPD 08:24:33 09/15/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G17090742 GRPD 09:05:20 09/15/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17090743 GRPD 09:05:06 09/15/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17090744 GRPD 09:38:39 09/15/17 Follow-up SPRING VIEW DR NFA

G17090745 GRPD 10:13:52 09/15/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17090746 GRPD 10:44:36 09/15/17 Animal Calls W 3RD S NFA

G17090747 GRPD 07:00:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17090748 GRPD 11:22:32 09/15/17 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G17090749 GRPD 12:08:28 09/15/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17090750 GRPD 12:14:32 09/15/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17090751 GRPD 12:15:21 09/15/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17090752 GRPD 12:25:05 09/15/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17090753 GRPD 12:26:41 09/15/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17090754 GRPD 07:00:00 09/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090755 GRPD 12:29:11 09/15/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17090756 GRPD 07:00:01 09/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090757 GRPD 07:00:00 09/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090758 GRPD 07:00:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090759 GRPD 12:33:16 09/15/17 Suspicious PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G17090760 GRPD 12:39:49 09/15/17 Vandalism 50 W RAILROAD AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of a malicious mischief, in regards to a bus stop shelter having been

drawn on with graffiti. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G17090761 GRPD 13:06:55 09/15/17 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA

G17090762 GRPD 13:21:23 09/15/17 Assault 350 MONROE AVE NFA

G17090763 GRPD 14:04:57 09/15/17 Follow-up N 5TH W NFA

G17090764 GRPD 11:03:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17090765 GRPD 14:59:14 09/15/17 Motorist Assist 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA

G17090766 GRPD 15:02:27 09/15/17 Juvenile NFA

G17090767 GRPD 15:23:39 09/15/17 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HILLCREST WAY NFA

G17090768 GRPD 15:25:31 09/15/17 Civil Issues OKLAHOMA DR NFA

G17090769 GRPD 15:19:40 09/15/17 Accidents 73 UINTA DR;ZUMBRENNES TIRE SERVICE RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking space

and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Thomas Webb, age 32 of Green River, was issued

citations for inattentive driving and compulsory auto insurance.

G17090770 GRPD 15:40:59 09/15/17 Animal Calls 551 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17090771 GRPD 16:18:21 09/15/17 Paper Service MONROE AVE NFA

G17090772 GRPD 15:00:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17090773 GRPD 15:00:00 09/15/17 Property Watch

G17090774 GRPD 16:47:37 09/15/17 Warrant CUMORAH WAY RTF

Daniel James, age 30 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County District Court

Warrant for a bond revocation on original charges of strangulation of a household member and

domestic battery.

G17090775 GRPD 15:00:01 09/15/17 Property Watch

G17090776 GRPD 18:39:16 09/15/17 Found Property 200 UINTA DR; family dollar RTF

Officers met with an individual who turned in a found wallet. A message was left for the owner of

the wallet, who later retrieved the wallet at the police department.

G17090777 GRPD 18:44:57 09/15/17 Animal Calls 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD

G17090778 GRPD 18:28:08 09/15/17 Abandoned Vehicle S CENTER ST RTF

G17090779 GRPD 19:04:12 09/15/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD

G17090780 GRPD 18:39:51 09/15/17 Runaway RTF

Officers responded to a report of a 15 year old female runaway, the juvenile was later located.

G17090781 GRPD 19:18:45 09/15/17 Juvenile UNF

G17090782 GRPD 19:36:21 09/15/17 Sexual Offense NFA

Officers contacted an individual who had questions regarding an incident previously reported to

another agency.

G17090783 GRPD 19:56:41 09/15/17 Animal Calls IOWA AVE GOA

G17090784 GRPD 15:00:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17090785 GRPD 20:37:15 09/15/17 Paper Service MONROE AVE NFA

G17090786 GRPD 15:00:00 09/15/17 Property Watch

G17090787 GRPD 20:49:13 09/15/17 Security Check MM100.7 RIVERVIEW CEMETERY RD NFA

G17090788 GRPD 21:00:00 09/15/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17090789 GRPD 19:03:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol

G17090790 GRPD 23:05:32 09/15/17 Follow-up WYOMING DR NFA

G17090791 GRPD 23:00:00 09/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090792 GRPD 02:08:51 09/16/17 Alarm 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL UNF

G17090793 GRPD 23:00:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090794 GRPD 23:00:00 09/15/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090795 GRPD 23:00:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090796 GRPD 05:00:00 09/16/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17090797 GRPD 03:03:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090798 GRPD 23:00:01 09/15/17 Property Watch

G17090799 GRPD 07:00:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090800 GRPD 07:00:00 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090801 GRPD 07:00:01 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090802 GRPD 07:52:38 09/16/17 Follow-up MANSFACE ST NFA

G17090803 GRPD 07:00:00 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090804 GRPD 08:16:20 09/16/17 Follow-up PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G17090805 GRPD 07:00:01 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090806 GRPD 08:48:37 09/16/17 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G17090807 GRPD 08:55:48 09/16/17 Transport FAWN CIR & UPLAND WAY NFA

G17090808 GRPD 08:51:05 09/16/17 Hit and Run 50 W RAILROAD AVE RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while

parked and unoccupied in the Green River Municipal Parking Lot the previous night. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident.

G17090809 GRPD 09:33:33 09/16/17 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA

G17090810 GRPD 09:35:24 09/16/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & PINNACLE DR NFA

G17090811 GRPD 09:40:42 09/16/17 VIN Inspection MARYLAND DR NFA

G17090812 GRPD 09:49:18 09/16/17 Follow-up W 4TH N NFA

G17090813 GRPD 09:54:24 09/16/17 Follow-up E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17090814 GRPD 09:59:00 09/16/17 VIN Inspection MARYLAND DR NFA

G17090815 GRPD 10:12:09 09/16/17 Follow-up HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17090816 GRPD 10:24:13 09/16/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17090817 GRPD 11:03:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090818 GRPD 11:40:04 09/16/17 EMS NFA

G17090819 GRPD 11:59:07 09/16/17 Traffic Stop COMMERCE DR & BAILEY CT NFA

G17090820 GRPD 12:09:29 09/16/17 Civil Issues 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17090821 GRPD 12:34:59 09/16/17 Traffic Offense 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17090822 GRPD 12:36:20 09/16/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17090823 GRPD 13:20:48 09/16/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G17090824 GRPD 13:55:04 09/16/17 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G17090825 GRPD 14:40:18 09/16/17 Traffic Stop 1480 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK AMBULANCE NFA

G17090826 GRPD 15:07:11 09/16/17 Missing Person RTF

Officers responded to a report of a possible missing adult. The individual was located at residence

in Green River.

G17090827 GRPD 15:19:45 09/16/17 EMS NFA

G17090828 GRPD 15:57:22 09/16/17 Agency Assist 89 I 80 WB; WB NFA

G17090829 GRPD 17:01:04 09/16/17 Agency Assist JENSEN ST NFA

G17090830 GRPD 17:01:46 09/16/17 Follow-up UTAH PL NFA

G17090831 GRPD 15:00:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090832 GRPD 17:26:37 09/16/17 EMS NFA

G17090833 GRPD 15:00:00 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090834 GRPD 18:44:40 09/16/17 Traffic Stop 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA

G17090835 GRPD 15:00:00 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090836 GRPD 15:00:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol

G17090837 GRPD 19:03:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090838 GRPD 19:11:41 09/16/17 Scam MANSFACE ST NFA

G17090839 GRPD 15:00:01 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090840 GRPD 20:09:27 09/16/17 Animal Calls 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY NFA

G17090841 GRPD 20:49:59 09/16/17 Citizen Assist WILKES DR

G17090842 GRPD 21:00:00 09/16/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17090843 GRPD 22:24:45 09/16/17 Disturbance HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17090844 GRPD 23:03:00 09/16/17 Alcohol Offense 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; PENNYS DINER RTF

Officers responded to a report of individuals underage drinking. While investigating the incident,

officers contacted Nicholas Leveque, age 18 of Rock Springs, who was issued a citation for underage

consumption.

G17090845 GRPD 23:12:22 09/16/17 Hit and Run 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while

parked in the parking lot. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G17090846 GRPD 23:00:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090847 GRPD 01:23:32 09/17/17 Suicidal NFA

G17090848 GRPD 23:00:00 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090849 GRPD 23:00:01 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090850 GRPD 23:00:00 09/16/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090851 GRPD 23:00:00 09/16/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090852 GRPD 03:03:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090853 GRPD 05:00:00 09/17/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G17090854 GRPD 07:34:20 09/17/17 Traffic Stop 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G17090855 GRPD 07:00:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090856 GRPD 07:00:00 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090857 GRPD 07:00:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090858 GRPD 07:00:01 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090859 GRPD 07:00:00 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090860 GRPD 08:51:51 09/17/17 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & KANSAS ST NFA

G17090861 GRPD 09:12:07 09/17/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA

G17090862 GRPD 10:15:19 09/17/17 Traffic Stop S 4TH W & BLAKE ST NFA

G17090863 GRPD 10:25:55 09/17/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR

G17090864 GRPD 10:28:36 09/17/17 Animal Calls NEW MEXICO ST

G17090865 GRPD 10:46:54 09/17/17 Alarm 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 NFA

G17090866 GRPD 11:03:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090867 GRPD 12:38:31 09/17/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD

G17090868 GRPD 13:47:16 09/17/17 Missing Person RTF

Officers responded to a report of a possible missing person. Officers contacted the individual who

advised they were fine and not missing.

G17090869 GRPD 15:00:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol

G17090870 GRPD 15:00:00 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090871 GRPD 15:00:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol

G17090872 GRPD 15:00:01 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090873 GRPD 15:00:00 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090874 GRPD 15:49:07 09/17/17 Accidents EVANS ST RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle traveling southbound on

Evans Street, started to turn right into a driveway of a residence and struck a vehicle which was leaving

a parked position in front of the residence on the roadway. No injuries were reported, officers

completed a report regarding the incident.

G17090875 GRPD 16:01:36 09/17/17 Paper Service MONROE AVE

G17090876 GRPD 16:04:18 09/17/17 Animal Calls COLLIER CIR

G17090877 GRPD 16:23:58 09/17/17 Animal Calls 125 E RAILROAD AVE; GREEN GANDER NFA

G17090878 GRPD 17:19:39 09/17/17 Animal Calls BRAMWELL ST & MONROE AVE GOA

G17090879 GRPD 17:39:02 09/17/17 Follow-up BRIDGER DR UNIT

G17090880 GRPD 17:55:55 09/17/17 Follow-up Bridger Dr

G17090881 GRPD 19:03:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090882 GRPD 20:03:50 09/17/17 Juvenile RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem.

G17090883 GRPD 21:00:00 09/17/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G17090884 GRPD 22:03:21 09/17/17 Parking Problem CROSSBOW DR NFA

G17090885 GRPD 23:00:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090886 GRPD 23:00:00 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090887 GRPD 23:00:01 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090888 GRPD 23:00:00 09/17/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17090889 GRPD 23:00:00 09/17/17 Property Watch NFA

G17090890 GRPD 03:03:00 09/18/17 Extra Patrol

G17090891 GRPD 04:39:33 09/18/17 Burglary 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY;THE HITCHING POST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary, which is currently under investigation.

G17090892 GRPD 05:00:00 09/18/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E UNF

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow