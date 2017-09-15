Latest

Green River Police Reports: September 16, 2017

September 15, 2017

Green River PoliceThe Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G17090673 GRPD 07:00:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol UNF
G17090674 GRPD 07:36:45 09/14/17 Alarm 520 WILKES DR STE 11; SPRINGTIME LAUNDRY NFA
G17090675 GRPD 07:45:40 09/14/17 Animal Calls GANNETT CIR & E TETON BLVD NFA
G17090676 GRPD 07:40:34 09/14/17 Animal Calls 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL GOA
G17090677 GRPD 07:00:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090678 GRPD 07:00:00 09/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17090679 GRPD 07:00:00 09/14/17 Property Watch NFA
G17090680 GRPD 09:05:27 09/14/17 Warrant 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT GOA
G17090681 GRPD 10:00:21 09/14/17 EMS NFA
G17090682 GRPD 10:47:31 09/14/17 Follow-up E 2ND S NFA
G17090683 GRPD 11:03:00 09/14/17 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G17090684 GRPD 11:22:49 09/14/17 Animal Calls ELK MOUNTAIN DR RTF
Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
G17090685 GRPD 11:47:48 09/14/17 Juvenile RTF
Officers responded to a report of a small child walking unattended. Officers located the child
 who began walking to school after having been dropped off at a bus stop for the CDC by a relative.
Officers conducted a welfare check on the relative who was okay and it appeared there was
misunderstanding on what time the child was to be at the bus stop.
G17090686 GRPD 11:37:13 09/14/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G17090687 GRPD 12:17:30 09/14/17 VIN Inspection CLIFF VIEW DR NFA
G17090688 GRPD 12:23:48 09/14/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17090689 GRPD 11:03:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090690 GRPD 13:32:01 09/14/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17090691 GRPD 13:38:40 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090692 GRPD 13:34:49 09/14/17 Trespassing BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers met with the reporting party who
wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their residence. Officers contacted the
individual who was given a trespass warning for the property.
G17090693 GRPD 13:39:53 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090694 GRPD 13:40:48 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090695 GRPD 13:41:23 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090696 GRPD 13:41:54 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090697 GRPD 13:42:23 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090698 GRPD 13:42:54 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090699 GRPD 13:43:29 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090700 GRPD 13:44:05 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090701 GRPD 13:44:50 09/14/17 Nuisance WILSON ST RTF
G17090702 GRPD 14:09:45 09/14/17 Warrant 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A RTF
Officers met with an individual at the police department who had a warrant and wanted to turn
themself in. Jordan Harmon, age 22 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County
 District Court Warrant for a probation violation.
G17090703 GRPD 14:19:05 09/14/17 Test 5 SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G17090704 GRPD 14:36:21 09/14/17 Test 5 SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G17090705 GRPD 14:45:43 09/14/17 Abandoned Vehicle 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA
G17090706 GRPD 14:59:27 09/14/17 Agency Assist MM91 I 80 NFA
G17090707 GRPD 15:18:38 09/14/17 VIN Inspection W TETON BLVD NFA
G17090708 GRPD 15:33:15 09/14/17 Threats/Harass RTF
Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to receiving a threatening
recording from another individual.
G17090709 GRPD 16:15:39 09/14/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17090710 GRPD 16:43:25 09/14/17 Paper Service MONROE AVE NFA
G17090711 GRPD 16:46:38 09/14/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G17090712 GRPD 17:18:05 09/14/17 Parking Problem MONROE AVE NFA
G17090713 GRPD 15:00:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol
G17090714 GRPD 18:33:56 09/14/17 Citizen Assist S 5TH E NFA
G17090715 GRPD 18:35:07 09/14/17 Traffic Offense OREGON CIR NFA
G17090716 GRPD 18:52:28 09/14/17 Vandalism S 5TH E RTF
Officers responded to a report that a window on a parked and unoccupied vehicle was damaged by
 an individual. Officers investigated the incident and completed a report, which was forwarded to the
 City Prosecutor.
G17090717 GRPD 20:33:00 09/14/17 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA
Officers and Animal Control Officers received a call of a porcupine in a resident’s yard. The porcupine
was picked up and relocated by animal control officers.
G17090718 GRPD 15:00:00 09/14/17 Property Watch
G17090719 GRPD 15:00:00 09/14/17 Property Watch
G17090720 GRPD 19:03:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol
G17090721 GRPD 15:00:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol
G17090722 GRPD 21:00:00 09/14/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G17090723 GRPD 21:14:38 09/14/17 Runaway NFA
G17090724 GRPD 21:12:06 09/14/17 Animal Calls CROSSBOW DR NFA
G17090725 GRPD 21:40:08 09/14/17 Follow-up CUMORAH WAY NFA
G17090726 GRPD 21:22:06 09/14/17 Animal Calls FALL VIEW DR RTF
Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not hear any dogs
barking. Officers located a Black Labrador Retriever at large, which was taken to the animal shelter.
G17090727 GRPD 21:47:30 09/14/17 Follow-up 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA
G17090728 GRPD 22:08:33 09/14/17 EMS NFA
G17090729 GRPD 23:00:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090730 GRPD 23:00:00 09/14/17 Extra Patrol NFA
G17090731 GRPD 23:00:01 09/14/17 Property Watch UNF
G17090732 GRPD 23:00:00 09/14/17 Property Watch UNF
G17090733 GRPD 23:00:00 09/14/17 Property Watch UNF
G17090734 GRPD 01:31:11 09/15/17 Trespassing 59 UINTA DR NFA
G17090735 GRPD 03:03:00 09/15/17 Extra Patrol
G17090736 GRPD 05:00:00 09/15/17 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
