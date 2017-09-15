Green River Police Reports: September 16, 2017

September 15, 2017
The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G17090673
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|UNF
|G17090674
|GRPD
|07:36:45 09/14/17
|Alarm
|520 WILKES DR STE 11; SPRINGTIME LAUNDRY
|NFA
|G17090675
|GRPD
|07:45:40 09/14/17
|Animal Calls
|GANNETT CIR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17090676
|GRPD
|07:40:34 09/14/17
|Animal Calls
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|GOA
|G17090677
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17090678
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/14/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17090679
|GRPD
|07:00:00 09/14/17
|Property Watch
|
|NFA
|G17090680
|GRPD
|09:05:27 09/14/17
|Warrant
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT
|GOA
|G17090681
|GRPD
|10:00:21 09/14/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17090682
|GRPD
|10:47:31 09/14/17
|Follow-up
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G17090683
|GRPD
|11:03:00 09/14/17
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17090684
|GRPD
|11:22:49 09/14/17
|Animal Calls
|ELK MOUNTAIN DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090685
|GRPD
|11:47:48 09/14/17
|Juvenile
|
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a small child walking unattended. Officers located the child
|
| who began walking to school after having been dropped off at a bus stop for the CDC by a relative.
|
|Officers conducted a welfare check on the relative who was okay and it appeared there was
|
|misunderstanding on what time the child was to be at the bus stop.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090686
|GRPD
|11:37:13 09/14/17
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G17090687
|GRPD
|12:17:30 09/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|CLIFF VIEW DR
|NFA
|G17090688
|GRPD
|12:23:48 09/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17090689
|GRPD
|11:03:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17090690
|GRPD
|13:32:01 09/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17090691
|GRPD
|13:38:40 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090692
|GRPD
|13:34:49 09/14/17
|Trespassing
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers met with the reporting party who
|
|wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their residence. Officers contacted the
|
|individual who was given a trespass warning for the property.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090693
|GRPD
|13:39:53 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090694
|GRPD
|13:40:48 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090695
|GRPD
|13:41:23 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090696
|GRPD
|13:41:54 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090697
|GRPD
|13:42:23 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090698
|GRPD
|13:42:54 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090699
|GRPD
|13:43:29 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090700
|GRPD
|13:44:05 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|G17090701
|GRPD
|13:44:50 09/14/17
|Nuisance
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090702
|GRPD
|14:09:45 09/14/17
|Warrant
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who had a warrant and wanted to turn
|
|themself in. Jordan Harmon, age 22 of Green River, was arrested per an active Sweetwater County
|
| District Court Warrant for a probation violation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090703
|GRPD
|14:19:05 09/14/17
|Test
|5 SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G17090704
|GRPD
|14:36:21 09/14/17
|Test
|5 SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G17090705
|GRPD
|14:45:43 09/14/17
|Abandoned Vehicle
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187
|NFA
|G17090706
|GRPD
|14:59:27 09/14/17
|Agency Assist
|MM91 I 80
|NFA
|G17090707
|GRPD
|15:18:38 09/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G17090708
|GRPD
|15:33:15 09/14/17
|Threats/Harass
|
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to receiving a threatening
|
|recording from another individual.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090709
|GRPD
|16:15:39 09/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17090710
|GRPD
|16:43:25 09/14/17
|Paper Service
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G17090711
|GRPD
|16:46:38 09/14/17
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G17090712
|GRPD
|17:18:05 09/14/17
|Parking Problem
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G17090713
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17090714
|GRPD
|18:33:56 09/14/17
|Citizen Assist
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G17090715
|GRPD
|18:35:07 09/14/17
|Traffic Offense
|OREGON CIR
|NFA
|G17090716
|GRPD
|18:52:28 09/14/17
|Vandalism
|S 5TH E
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report that a window on a parked and unoccupied vehicle was damaged by
|
| an individual. Officers investigated the incident and completed a report, which was forwarded to the
| City Prosecutor.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090717
|GRPD
|20:33:00 09/14/17
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|Officers and Animal Control Officers received a call of a porcupine in a resident’s yard. The porcupine
|was picked up and relocated by animal control officers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090718
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/14/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17090719
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/14/17
|Property Watch
|
|
|G17090720
|GRPD
|19:03:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17090721
|GRPD
|15:00:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17090722
|GRPD
|21:00:00 09/14/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G17090723
|GRPD
|21:14:38 09/14/17
|Runaway
|
|NFA
|G17090724
|GRPD
|21:12:06 09/14/17
|Animal Calls
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G17090725
|GRPD
|21:40:08 09/14/17
|Follow-up
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G17090726
|GRPD
|21:22:06 09/14/17
|Animal Calls
|FALL VIEW DR
|RTF
|Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and did not hear any dogs
|
|barking. Officers located a Black Labrador Retriever at large, which was taken to the animal shelter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G17090727
|GRPD
|21:47:30 09/14/17
|Follow-up
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G17090728
|GRPD
|22:08:33 09/14/17
|EMS
|
|NFA
|G17090729
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17090730
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/14/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|NFA
|G17090731
|GRPD
|23:00:01 09/14/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17090732
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/14/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17090733
|GRPD
|23:00:00 09/14/17
|Property Watch
|
|UNF
|G17090734
|GRPD
|01:31:11 09/15/17
|Trespassing
|59 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G17090735
|GRPD
|03:03:00 09/15/17
|Extra Patrol
|
|
|G17090736
|GRPD
|05:00:00 09/15/17
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|
|
|
|
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|
|
|
|
|NFA
|No Further Action
|
|
|
|
|OUT
|Out of Position
|
|
|
|
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|
|
|
|
|UNF
|Unfounded
|
